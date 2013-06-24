Buys nips Reid by one second in Nelspruit
Neethling races to women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|1:31:49
|2
|James Reid (RSA)
|0:00:01
|3
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|0:00:40
|4
|Arno Du Toit (RSA)
|0:01:39
|5
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:01:56
|6
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|7
|Gert Heyns (RSA)
|0:02:31
|8
|Brendon Davids (RSA)
|0:05:24
|9
|Stuart Marais (RSA)
|0:06:45
|10
|Stephan Reyneke (RSA)
|0:07:01
|11
|Jason Meaton (RSA)
|0:07:11
|12
|Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA)
|0:08:28
|13
|Travis Walker (RSA)
|0:10:30
|14
|Greig Knox (RSA)
|0:14:31
|15
|William Makgopo (RSA)
|0:18:58
|16
|Prince Maseko (RSA)
|17
|Kyle Bradford (RSA)
|18
|Khupi Kobe (RSA)
|19
|Luke Mashiana (RSA)
|20
|Tony Ramatladi (RSA)
|1
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|1:35:20
|2
|Kendall Ryan (USA)
|0:00:51
|3
|Cherie Vale (RSA)
|0:01:58
|4
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|0:02:28
|5
|Vera Adrian (Nam)
|0:04:08
|6
|Amy Mcdougall (RSA)
|0:04:21
|7
|Hayley Smith (RSA)
|0:04:35
|8
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA)
|0:09:31
|9
|Sarah Hill (RSA)
|0:12:41
|10
|Tayla Odendaal (RSA)
|0:16:36
|11
|Rozalia Kubyana (RSA)
