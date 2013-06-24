Trending

Buys nips Reid by one second in Nelspruit

Neethling races to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Buys (RSA)1:31:49
2James Reid (RSA)0:00:01
3Matthys Beukes (RSA)0:00:40
4Arno Du Toit (RSA)0:01:39
5Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:01:56
6Luke Roberts (RSA)
7Gert Heyns (RSA)0:02:31
8Brendon Davids (RSA)0:05:24
9Stuart Marais (RSA)0:06:45
10Stephan Reyneke (RSA)0:07:01
11Jason Meaton (RSA)0:07:11
12Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA)0:08:28
13Travis Walker (RSA)0:10:30
14Greig Knox (RSA)0:14:31
15William Makgopo (RSA)0:18:58
16Prince Maseko (RSA)
17Kyle Bradford (RSA)
18Khupi Kobe (RSA)
19Luke Mashiana (RSA)
20Tony Ramatladi (RSA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Candice Neethling (RSA)1:35:20
2Kendall Ryan (USA)0:00:51
3Cherie Vale (RSA)0:01:58
4Yolande Speedy (RSA)0:02:28
5Vera Adrian (Nam)0:04:08
6Amy Mcdougall (RSA)0:04:21
7Hayley Smith (RSA)0:04:35
8Yolandi Du Toit (RSA)0:09:31
9Sarah Hill (RSA)0:12:41
10Tayla Odendaal (RSA)0:16:36
11Rozalia Kubyana (RSA)

