Gage Hecht takes Ruts 'n' Guts day 1 win
Curtis White beats Jeremy Powers in photo finish for second and third
Elite Men: Tulsa - Tulsa
Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle-Groove Subaru), took his fifth USA Cycling ProCX win of the season Saturday at Ruts 'n' Guts in Tulsa, Oklahoma, soloing to the win ahead of Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Jeremy Powers (Pactimo-Fuji-SRAM).
The men’s field started fast with the riders at the front shuffling and reshuffling in the opening laps. After two laps, Andrew “Drew” Dillman (SDG Factory Team) was at the front of a five-rider group with Hecht, White, Eric Brunner (Full Cycle Cyclocross Team) and Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) on his wheel. Further back, slowed down by traffic, Powers was mounting a big chase.
“Race was very very fast, so the gaps were hard to close,” Powers said. “Michael van den Ham hit a pole for the pit at the start, and I was behind him. We had to work our way up from 12th. We did that together.”
One lap later, just as Powers had the lead group in sight, Dillman had a mechanical. Hecht took full advantage of the mishap to forge ahead solo. Behind him, Powers caught White and Clark. Powers had managed to move up from 11th place after one lap to second place in three laps.
The situation stayed mostly the same for the next three laps, with Clark dropping back. Hecht had 14 seconds on White and Powers, who were fighting for second place with one lap to go.
“With two to go, Curtis attacked me," Powers said. "I responded. We went back and forth. Gage was holding at seven to 10 seconds. In the final lap, we went two up into the logs. I hopped them but wasn’t clean, we hit the pavement and I missed second by a hair. It was a great battle."
Hecht finished the nine-lap race in 57 minutes, 32 seconds. Six seconds later, White outsprinted Powers for second place. Clark held on for fourth.
Powers was happy with his podium finish.
“It’s been such a hard year with injury," he said. "Third place in the sprint for second with Curtis is a win for me in so many ways. I enjoyed the battle in that group, and I'm looking forward to nationals next.”
Now in its ninth year, Ruts N’ Guts Presented by Team Air Assurance/AVB Bank continues on Sunday with Category 2 races for the pros, as well as the popular Chicken- Waffle-Bourbon Gravel Ride for recreational cyclists.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru Silverthorne)
|0:57:32
|2
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:00:06
|3
|Jeremy Powers (Pactimo / Fuji / SRAM)
|4
|Anthony Clark (Squid Squad)
|0:00:33
|5
|Andrew Dillman (SDG - Muscle Monster)
|0:00:49
|6
|Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized)
|0:00:52
|7
|Michael Van Den Ham (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
|0:00:57
|8
|Brannan Fix (Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru)
|0:01:13
|9
|Spencer Petrov (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:01:42
|10
|Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports)
|0:01:51
|11
|Allen Krughoff (Chocolove Specialized)
|0:02:05
|12
|Denzel Stephenson (FCX Elite)
|0:02:25
|13
|Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
|14
|Eric Brunner (FCX Elite)
|0:03:02
|15
|Max Judelson (Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster)
|0:03:35
|16
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (SETcoaching p/b FSA)
|0:03:48
|17
|Maxx Chance (FCX Elite)
|0:03:54
|18
|Andrew Juiliano (Grit World Racing p/b Voler)
|0:03:56
|19
|Jack Kisseberth (Garneau Easton p/b Transitions Life Care)
|0:04:10
|20
|Molly Cameron (Point S Nokian)
|0:04:12
|21
|Joseph Schmalz (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|0:05:12
|22
|Robert Cummings Iii (Mettle Cycling)
|0:05:14
|23
|Tyler Cloutier (TCCX)
|0:05:55
|24
|Terol Pursell (Amy D Grassroots)
|0:06:20
|25
|Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:06:43
|26
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (Garneau - Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
|0:07:15
|27
|William (Mat) Stephens (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|- 3 laps
|28
|Kyle Johnson (Team Yacht Club)
|- 3 laps
|29
|David Greif (Roca Roja)
|- 4 laps
|30
|Dan Teaters (Wheel & Sprocket)
|- 4 laps
|31
|Christopher Dakin (Air Assurance Devo p/b Spokehouse)
|- 4 laps
|32
|Adam Saban (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power)
|- 5 laps
|33
|John Behrens (Knobbe Martens IP Law)
|- 5 laps
|34
|Robert Kane (Bicycle Heaven / PVA)
|- 6 laps
|*
|Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
-
Van der Poel superb in Flandriencross Hamme victorySweeck best of the rest, Merlier third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy