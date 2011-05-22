Bol takes back overall in dramatic finish to Olympia's
Rabobank rider also takes stage
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|5:13:07
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|5
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|6
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|8
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|9
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|10
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|11
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|12
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|13
|Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|14
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|15
|Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|16
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|17
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|18
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|19
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|20
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|21
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|22
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
|27
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|28
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|29
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|30
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|31
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|32
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|33
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing
|34
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|35
|René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|36
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|37
|Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|38
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|39
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|40
|Jaron van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|41
|Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|42
|Harm de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|43
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|44
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|45
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|46
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|47
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|48
|Leon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|49
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|50
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT
|51
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|52
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|53
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|54
|Paul Helderman (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|55
|Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|56
|Johnny van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|57
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|58
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|59
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|60
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|61
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|62
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|63
|Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|64
|Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:40
|65
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:03:47
|66
|Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:11:03
|67
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:11:18
|68
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|69
|Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|70
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|71
|Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|72
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:12:15
|73
|Lars Horring (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|74
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:15:25
|75
|Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|HD
|Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|0:16:44
|HD
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|HD
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|HD
|Henrik Abom (Swe) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|HD
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|HD
|Rune Van der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|HD
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|HD
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|HD
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|HD
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|HD
|Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|HD
|Nick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|HD
|Peter Merx (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|HD
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:16:49
|HD
|Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank CT
|DNF
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|DNF
|Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|DNF
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|DNF
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|DNF
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|DNF
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|DNF
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|DNF
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|DNF
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|DNF
|Sander Lormans (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|DNF
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Alexander Prishpetnyi (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Rik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|DNF
|Nick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|DNF
|Kay Welten (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|DNF
|Raymond Werst (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|DNF
|Bram de Kort (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Gert Jan van Immerseel (Bel) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Dex Groen (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jos Harms (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Peter Schep (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joris de Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|DNF
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|DNF
|Ole Martin Olheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|DNF
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|DNF
|Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|DNF
|Jesse de Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steven Stenekes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dilan Van der Aar (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|DNF
|Dan McLay (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|DNF
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|DNF
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|DNF
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|DNF
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Ralph Gelens (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|DNF
|Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|DNF
|Michel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|DNF
|Niels De Blaauw (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|DNF
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|DNF
|Mark Stokreef (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|DNF
|Cor Van Leeuwen (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|DNF
|Frank Vreugdenhil (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|DNF
|Thomas Moses (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|DNF
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|DNF
|Simon Yates (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|DNF
|Alexey Markov (Rus) National Team Russia
|DNF
|Alexander Serov (Rus) National Team Russia
|DNF
|Valery Valynin (Rus) National Team Russia
|DNF
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|DNF
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|DNF
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|DNF
|Justin van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|DNF
|Didier Caspers (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|DNF
|Levi Heymans (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|DNF
|Bram Imming (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|DNF
|Erick Tol (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|DNF
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|2
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|2
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|5
|pts
|2
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Nick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|5
|pts
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|3
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|3
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|5
|pts
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|3
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|5
|pts
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|3
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|5
|pts
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|3
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|3
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|5
|pts
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|3
|3
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|5:13:07
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:00:46
|4
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|5
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|6
|Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|7
|Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|8
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT
|12
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|14
|Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|15
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT
|16
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:03:47
|17
|Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:11:03
|18
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:11:18
|19
|Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|20
|Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|21
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:15:25
|22
|Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Continental Team
|15:39:21
|2
|Team Cykelcity
|0:01:32
|3
|Endura Racing
|4
|Itera - Katusha
|0:02:18
|5
|Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|6
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|8
|Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|9
|Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|10
|Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|11
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|12
|Shimano Racing Team
|13
|Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:16:03
|14
|Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:24:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|19:08:53
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:00:18
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|0:00:22
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:00:34
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|0:00:41
|6
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:00:45
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:00:46
|8
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:57
|9
|Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:58
|10
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:02
|11
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|12
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing
|13
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:07
|14
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:01:09
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:10
|16
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:01:26
|17
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|18
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT
|0:01:32
|19
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:34
|20
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:01:35
|21
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|0:01:40
|22
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT
|23
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|0:01:42
|24
|Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|25
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|0:01:44
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:01:46
|27
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|28
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|0:01:50
|29
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
|0:01:52
|31
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:01:53
|32
|René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:01:57
|33
|Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:02:07
|34
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|35
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:13
|36
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|0:02:15
|37
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:20
|38
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
|0:02:21
|39
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:02:23
|40
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:02:25
|41
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:35
|42
|Leon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|0:02:38
|43
|Paul Helderman (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|0:02:40
|44
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|0:02:41
|45
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|0:02:45
|46
|Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|47
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:02:48
|48
|Harm de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|49
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|50
|Jaron van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:02:52
|51
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:02:59
|52
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:03:04
|53
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|54
|Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|0:03:06
|55
|Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|0:03:14
|56
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:03:31
|57
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:03:32
|58
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
|0:04:10
|59
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:04:42
|60
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|0:05:30
|61
|Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:05:34
|62
|Johnny van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:06:28
|63
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:07:24
|64
|Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:07:35
|65
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:10:06
|66
|Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|67
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|68
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|0:15:40
|69
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:15:43
|70
|Lars Horring (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|0:16:04
|71
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:16:36
|72
|Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:17:01
|73
|Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:17:43
|74
|Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:20:04
|75
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:33:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|21
|pts
|2
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|6
|3
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|4
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|4
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|4
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|4
|8
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|3
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|3
|10
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|3
|11
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
|2
|13
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|1
|14
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
|1
|15
|Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|1
|16
|Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|1
|17
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT
|33
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|12
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|11
|4
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
|10
|6
|Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|7
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|6
|8
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|5
|10
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|3
|11
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|1
|12
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
|1
|13
|Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Nick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
|19:09:15
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:00:12
|3
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:00:23
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
|0:00:24
|5
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:45
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT
|0:01:10
|7
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:12
|8
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT
|0:01:18
|9
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:01:24
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
|0:01:30
|11
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
|0:01:59
|12
|Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|13
|Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|0:02:44
|14
|Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|0:02:52
|15
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:03:09
|16
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:04:20
|17
|Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|18
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:16:14
|19
|Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:16:39
|20
|Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:17:21
|21
|Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:19:42
|22
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:32:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Continental Team
|57:28:12
|2
|Endura Racing
|0:00:56
|3
|Team Cykelcity
|0:01:26
|4
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:02:18
|5
|Itera - Katusha
|0:02:31
|6
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:00
|7
|Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:03:42
|9
|Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
|0:04:03
|10
|Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|0:04:08
|11
|Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|0:04:21
|12
|Shimano Racing Team
|0:06:59
|13
|Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:21:19
|14
|Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:26:19
