Bol takes back overall in dramatic finish to Olympia's

Rabobank rider also takes stage

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT5:13:07
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
6Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team0:00:46
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
8Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
9Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
10Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
11Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
12Sven van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
13Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
14Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
15Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
16Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
17Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
18Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
19Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
20Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
21Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
22Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT
25Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
27Berden de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
28Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
29Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
30Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
31Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
32Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
33Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing
34Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
35René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
36Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
37Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
38Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
39Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
40Jaron van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
41Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
42Harm de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
43Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
44Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
45Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
46Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
47Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
48Leon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
49Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
50Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT
51Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
52Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
53Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
54Paul Helderman (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
55Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
56Johnny van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
57Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
58Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
59Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
60Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
61Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
62Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
63Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:03:30
64Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:40
65Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:03:47
66Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:11:03
67Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:11:18
68Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:11:47
69Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
70Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
71Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
72Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:12:15
73Lars Horring (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team0:14:10
74Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:15:25
75Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
HDRoy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT0:16:44
HDYannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
HDNieck Busser (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
HDHenrik Abom (Swe) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
HDJohan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
HDRune Van der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
HDJohim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
HDMarco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
HDMarco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
HDNiels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
HDJumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
HDNick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
HDPeter Merx (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
HDJim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:16:49
HDWim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Rabobank CT
DNFNick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
DNFAlex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
DNFAaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
DNFMalcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
DNFSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
DNFRemco te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
DNFJack Vermeulen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
DNFChristian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
DNFPhilip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
DNFSander Lormans (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
DNFKirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFEvgeny Kovalev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFVyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFAlexander Prishpetnyi (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFSierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFJarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFRik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
DNFNick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
DNFKay Welten (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
DNFRaymond Werst (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
DNFBram de Kort (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
DNFGert Jan van Immerseel (Bel) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
DNFDex Groen (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
DNFJos Harms (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
DNFSebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
DNFDennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
DNFDion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
DNFJenning Huizenga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
DNFPeter Schep (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
DNFJoris de Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
DNFDennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
DNFPatrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
DNFJeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
DNFFillip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
DNFOle Martin Olheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
DNFChristopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
DNFJohan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
DNFJesse de Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
DNFLeander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
DNFSteven Stenekes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
DNFDilan Van der Aar (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
DNFDries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
DNFDan McLay (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
DNFNiki Byrgesen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
DNFThomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
DNFRicky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland
DNFJohn Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
DNFRobert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
DNFRalph Gelens (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
DNFRitchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
DNFMichel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
DNFNiels De Blaauw (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
DNFAdrie Lindeman (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
DNFMark Stokreef (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
DNFCor Van Leeuwen (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
DNFFrank Vreugdenhil (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
DNFThomas Moses (GBr) National Team Great Britain
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) National Team Great Britain
DNFSimon Yates (GBr) National Team Great Britain
DNFAlexey Markov (Rus) National Team Russia
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) National Team Russia
DNFValery Valynin (Rus) National Team Russia
DNFKazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFShinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFRobin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
DNFJustin van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
DNFDidier Caspers (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
DNFLevi Heymans (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
DNFBram Imming (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
DNFErick Tol (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU
DNFLars van der Haar (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team3pts
2Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team2
3Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT3pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT2
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT3pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT2
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing1

Mountains 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT5pts
2Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team3
3Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team1

Mountains 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team5pts
2Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team3
3Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT1

Mountains 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team5pts
2Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team3
3Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT1

Mountains 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team5pts
2Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team3
3Nick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU1

Mountains 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team5pts
2Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team3
3Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha1

Mountains 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain5pts
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT3
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT1

Mountains 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT5pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT3
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT1

Mountains 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT5pts
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT3
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT1

Mountains 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT5pts
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity3
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing1

Mountains 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT5pts
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT3
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing1

Mountains 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT5pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT3
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing1

Mountains 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT5pts
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity3
3Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT1

Young Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT5:13:07
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:00:46
4Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
5Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
6Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
7Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT
12Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
14Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
15Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT
16Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:03:47
17Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:11:03
18Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:11:18
19Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:11:47
20Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
21Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:15:25
22Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Continental Team15:39:21
2Team Cykelcity0:01:32
3Endura Racing
4Itera - Katusha0:02:18
5Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole
6Cycling Team De Rijke
7Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
8Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
9Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
10Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
11Cycling Team Jo Piels
12Shimano Racing Team
13Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:16:03
14Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:24:04

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT19:08:53
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:00:18
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT0:00:22
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:00:34
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT0:00:41
6Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:00:45
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:00:46
8Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:57
9Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:58
10Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:02
11Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team0:01:05
12Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Endura Racing
13Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:07
14Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:01:09
15Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:10
16Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:01:26
17Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
18Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT0:01:32
19Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:34
20Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:01:35
21Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole0:01:40
22Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT
23Berden de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam0:01:42
24Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
25Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole0:01:44
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:01:46
27Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:01:47
28Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU0:01:50
29Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
30Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT0:01:52
31Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:01:53
32René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:01:57
33Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:02:07
34Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team0:02:12
35Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:13
36Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland0:02:15
37Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:20
38Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT0:02:21
39Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:02:23
40Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:02:25
41Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:35
42Leon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam0:02:38
43Paul Helderman (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam0:02:40
44Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole0:02:41
45Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole0:02:45
46Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
47Sven van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:02:48
48Harm de Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
49Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
50Jaron van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:02:52
51Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:02:59
52Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:03:04
53Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team0:03:05
54Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam0:03:06
55Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam0:03:14
56Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:03:31
57Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:03:32
58Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring-Himmerland0:04:10
59Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:04:42
60Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT0:05:30
61Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:05:34
62Johnny van Diermen (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:06:28
63Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:07:24
64Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:07:35
65Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:10:06
66Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:12:33
67Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:14:03
68Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole0:15:40
69Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:15:43
70Lars Horring (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team0:16:04
71Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:16:36
72Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:17:01
73Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:17:43
74Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:20:04
75Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:33:11

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT21pts
2Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke6
3Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team5
4Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS4
5Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain4
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT4
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT4
8Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke3
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain3
10Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity3
11Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team2
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT2
13Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing1
14Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT1
15Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels1
16Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT1
17Yannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank CT33pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT12
3Luke Rowe (GBr) National Team Great Britain11
4Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team11
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank CT10
6Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT7
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity6
8Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team6
9Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS5
10Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing3
11Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha1
12Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT1
13Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team1
14Nick Stöpler (Ned) Nationale Baan Selectie KNWU1

Young Rider Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank CT19:09:15
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:00:12
3Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:00:23
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AIS0:00:24
5Anton Vorobev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:45
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank CT0:01:10
7Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:12
8Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank CT0:01:18
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:01:24
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank CT0:01:30
11Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank CT0:01:59
12Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:02:23
13Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam0:02:44
14Harm Van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam0:02:52
15Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:03:09
16Andrew Fenn (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:04:20
17Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:12:11
18Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:16:14
19Havard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:16:39
20Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:17:21
21Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:19:42
22Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:32:49

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Continental Team57:28:12
2Endura Racing0:00:56
3Team Cykelcity0:01:26
4Cycling Team De Rijke0:02:18
5Itera - Katusha0:02:31
6Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:00
7Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team0:03:37
8Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:03:42
9Wallonie Bruxelles Crédit Agricole0:04:03
10Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam0:04:08
11Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner0:04:21
12Shimano Racing Team0:06:59
13Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:21:19
14Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:26:19

