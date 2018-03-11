Pieters wins Ronde van Drenthe
Ryan and Hosking round out the podium
Dutchwoman Amy Pieters continued the Women's WorldTour winning streak for Boels Dolmans when she won the sprint of some 30 riders after a hard-fought race at the Ronde van Drenthe. Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) finished second and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) was third. Strade Bianche winner Anna van der Breggen remains the UCI Women's WorldTour leader due to her 21st place.
A peloton of 134 riders from 23 teams started the 157km race that included several cobblestone sections, four ascents of the short-but-steep VAM-berg, and wind-exposed roads. Louise Norman Hansen (Team Virtu Cycling) and Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies) got away in the first kilometres, but their breakaway was cut short after 20 km when they were misled by a police motorbike.
The cobblestone sections began soon afterwards, featuring the round, often slippery cobbles special to Drenthe. Racing single-file across the cobbles at high speed, the peloton split into several small groups. The gaps were small, and the groups merged and split again a number of times.
Things got back together after the sixth cobblestone section on the way to the VAM-berg. But the 380-metre, 9 per cent climb up a landfill site again split the race into four groups that chased each other around the 7km circuit around the climb. On the final ascent Anouska Koster (WaowDeals) attacked; she was joined by Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) on the descent, but the trio was reeled in quickly.
Two of the three remaining cobblestone sections were cut as they were in too bad a shape to be raced, shortening the race by about three kilometres. Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar Team Women) went solo and kept a slender advantage for some time before she too was caught. A crash in a slippery turn brought down world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) who eventually abandoned, and in the confusion after the crash Mitchelton-Scott put the hammer down into the last cobblestone section.
On the last 30 kilometres, there were attacks or feints by many riders at the front of the peloton, trying to get away in smaller moves or just to make the race hard to tire the sprinters. The final 15 km on two laps of a finishing circuit in Hoogeveen were particularly hard with an almost-continuous flurry of attacks. Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) was prominent in closing down a number of moves. Then the Australian went on the attack herself, opened a small gap of less than 10 seconds, but was caught at the start of the final lap.
Although there was no shortage of attacks on the final lap, including a dangerous move by Pieters, Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5), Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5), Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb, and Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), the race eventually came down to a sprint. A crash with three kilometres to go took out Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla), and going into the final turn Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) led out the sprint.
With a tailwind, Pieters launched early, with 350 metres to go. Only Ryan could stay in her wheel, but Pieters held on all the way to the line to take a Dutch home victory. Chloe Hosking came from behind Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) to round out the podium. With a 21st place behind her Boels Dolmans teammate, Anna van der Breggen keeps the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification ahead of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda next Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4:06:44
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon // Sram Racing
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:01
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|7
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|8
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
|12
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon // Sram Racing
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|15
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|16
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|18
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|19
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|21
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|23
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|26
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|28
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:13
|30
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|31
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|32
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon // Sram Racing
|35
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|36
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|37
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:22
|38
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:25
|39
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|40
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:57
|41
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|42
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:28
|44
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|45
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|46
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:03:16
|47
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|48
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|49
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
|50
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|51
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|52
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|53
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|54
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:23
|55
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|56
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|57
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|58
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:30
|59
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:32
|60
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|61
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:40
|62
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|63
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Netherlands
|64
|Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
|65
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|66
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:43
|67
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|68
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|70
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|73
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|74
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|75
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|76
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|77
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|78
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:45
|79
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|80
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon // Sram Racing
|0:03:49
|81
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon // Sram Racing
|82
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon // Sram Racing
|83
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|DNF
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|DNF
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
|DNF
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Experza - Footlogix
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
|DNF
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza - Footlogix
|DNF
|Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra) Experza - Footlogix
|DNF
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
|DNF
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
