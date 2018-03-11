Trending

Pieters wins Ronde van Drenthe

Ryan and Hosking round out the podium

Image 1 of 52

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 52

Alexis Ryan on a climb at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 52

Aleix Ryan, Amy Pieters and Chloe Hosking on the Ronde van Drenthe podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 52

Aleix Ryan, Amy Pieters and Chloe Hosking on the Ronde van Drenthe podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 52

Tiffany Cromwell celebrates teammate Alexis Ryan's podium finish at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 52

UCI WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen finishes Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 52

Gracie Elvin wears the road grime of Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 52

The leaders head for the finish at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 52

Amy Pieters beats Alexis Ryan at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 52

Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera on a climb at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 52

Marjolein Van'T Geloof (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 52

Spectators look on as Chantal Blaak drives the pace at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 52

Chantal Blaak drives the pace at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 52

Riders on the horizon at Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 52

Georgia Williams

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 52

Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 52

Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 52

Annelies Dom

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 52

Annelies Dom

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

Thalita De Jong

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 52

Anouska Koster

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 52

Rozanne Slik (FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 52

Jessica Allen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 52

Amy Pieters drives the bbunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 52

Amy Pieters

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 52

Danielle Rowe (Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 52

Trixi Worrack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

Lisa Brennauer

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

Lucinda Brand

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

Riejanne Markus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

Lotte Kopecky

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 52

Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 52

Trixi Worrack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 52

Lisa Klein

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 52

Annelies Dom

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 52

Maria Giulia Confalonieri

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 52

Loes Adegeest

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 52

Danielle Rowe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 52

Ann-sophie Duyck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 52

Sarah Roy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 52

Gracie Elvin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 52

Ann-sophie Duyck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 52

Lotte Kopecky

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 52

Chantal Hoffmann

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 52

Lucinda Brand

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 52

Charlotte Bravard

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 52

Sarah Roy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 52

Anna van der Breggen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 52

Anouska Koster

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 52

Alice Barnes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dutchwoman Amy Pieters continued the Women's WorldTour winning streak for Boels Dolmans when she won the sprint of some 30 riders after a hard-fought race at the Ronde van Drenthe. Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) finished second and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) was third. Strade Bianche winner Anna van der Breggen remains the UCI Women's WorldTour leader due to her 21st place.

A peloton of 134 riders from 23 teams started the 157km race that included several cobblestone sections, four ascents of the short-but-steep VAM-berg, and wind-exposed roads. Louise Norman Hansen (Team Virtu Cycling) and Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies) got away in the first kilometres, but their breakaway was cut short after 20 km when they were misled by a police motorbike.

The cobblestone sections began soon afterwards, featuring the round, often slippery cobbles special to Drenthe. Racing single-file across the cobbles at high speed, the peloton split into several small groups. The gaps were small, and the groups merged and split again a number of times.

Things got back together after the sixth cobblestone section on the way to the VAM-berg. But the 380-metre, 9 per cent climb up a landfill site again split the race into four groups that chased each other around the 7km circuit around the climb. On the final ascent Anouska Koster (WaowDeals) attacked; she was joined by Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) on the descent, but the trio was reeled in quickly.

Two of the three remaining cobblestone sections were cut as they were in too bad a shape to be raced, shortening the race by about three kilometres. Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar Team Women) went solo and kept a slender advantage for some time before she too was caught. A crash in a slippery turn brought down world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) who eventually abandoned, and in the confusion after the crash Mitchelton-Scott put the hammer down into the last cobblestone section.

On the last 30 kilometres, there were attacks or feints by many riders at the front of the peloton, trying to get away in smaller moves or just to make the race hard to tire the sprinters. The final 15 km on two laps of a finishing circuit in Hoogeveen were particularly hard with an almost-continuous flurry of attacks. Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) was prominent in closing down a number of moves. Then the Australian went on the attack herself, opened a small gap of less than 10 seconds, but was caught at the start of the final lap.

Although there was no shortage of attacks on the final lap, including a dangerous move by Pieters, Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5), Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5), Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb, and Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), the race eventually came down to a sprint. A crash with three kilometres to go took out Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla), and going into the final turn Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) led out the sprint.

With a tailwind, Pieters launched early, with 350 metres to go. Only Ryan could stay in her wheel, but Pieters held on all the way to the line to take a Dutch home victory. Chloe Hosking came from behind Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) to round out the podium. With a 21st place behind her Boels Dolmans teammate, Anna van der Breggen keeps the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification ahead of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda next Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4:06:44
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon // Sram Racing
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:01
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
7Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
8Roxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
9Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
12Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon // Sram Racing
14Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
15Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
16Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
18Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
19Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
20Eileen Roe (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
21Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
22Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
23Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
24Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Pbm
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
27Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
28Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
29Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:13
30Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
31Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
32Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
33Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
34Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon // Sram Racing
35Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
36Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:18
37Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:22
38Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:25
39Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
40Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:57
41Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
42Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
43Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:02:28
44Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
45Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
46Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana0:03:16
47Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
48Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
49Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
50Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
51Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
52Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
53Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
54Rozanne Slik (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:23
55Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
56Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
57Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
58Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:03:30
59Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:32
60Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
61Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:40
62Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
63Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Netherlands
64Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
65Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
66Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:43
67Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
68Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
70Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
71Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
72Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
73Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
74Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
75Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
76Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
77Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
78Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:45
79Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
80Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon // Sram Racing0:03:49
81Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon // Sram Racing
82Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon // Sram Racing
83Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFSkylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFMartina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFAmiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFJeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
DNFNatalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFEugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFAnastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFCorinna Lechner (Ger) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFUrska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFLotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFNicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFHolly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFMarcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFLucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFMaria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm
DNFSilvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
DNFNathalie Bex (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
DNFThalita De Jong (Ned) Experza - Footlogix
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
DNFTrine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza - Footlogix
DNFAxelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra) Experza - Footlogix
DNFAnnelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFAnne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFEmma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFHayley Jones (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFNatalie Grinczer (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFAafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFLea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFLoes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
DNFMelanie Klement (Ned) Netherlands
DNFEvy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands
DNFMareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
DNFSandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
DNFLucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
DNFHenrietta Colborne (GBr)
DNFCristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5

