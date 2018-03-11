Image 1 of 52 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 52 Alexis Ryan on a climb at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 52 Aleix Ryan, Amy Pieters and Chloe Hosking on the Ronde van Drenthe podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 52 Aleix Ryan, Amy Pieters and Chloe Hosking on the Ronde van Drenthe podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 52 Tiffany Cromwell celebrates teammate Alexis Ryan's podium finish at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 52 UCI WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen finishes Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 52 Gracie Elvin wears the road grime of Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 52 The leaders head for the finish at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 52 Amy Pieters beats Alexis Ryan at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 52 Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera on a climb at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 52 Marjolein Van'T Geloof (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 52 Spectators look on as Chantal Blaak drives the pace at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 52 Chantal Blaak drives the pace at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 52 Riders on the horizon at Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 52 Georgia Williams (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 52 Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 52 Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 52 Annelies Dom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 52 Annelies Dom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 52 Thalita De Jong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 52 Anouska Koster (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 52 Rozanne Slik (FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 52 Jessica Allen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 52 Amy Pieters drives the bbunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 52 Amy Pieters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 52 Danielle Rowe (Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 52 Trixi Worrack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 52 Lisa Brennauer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 52 Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 52 Riejanne Markus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 52 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 52 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 52 Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 52 Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 52 Trixi Worrack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 52 Lisa Klein (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 52 Annelies Dom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 52 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 52 Loes Adegeest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 52 Danielle Rowe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 52 Ann-sophie Duyck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 52 Sarah Roy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 52 Gracie Elvin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 52 Ann-sophie Duyck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 52 Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 52 Chantal Hoffmann (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 52 Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 52 Charlotte Bravard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 52 Sarah Roy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 52 Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 52 Anouska Koster (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 52 Alice Barnes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dutchwoman Amy Pieters continued the Women's WorldTour winning streak for Boels Dolmans when she won the sprint of some 30 riders after a hard-fought race at the Ronde van Drenthe. Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) finished second and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) was third. Strade Bianche winner Anna van der Breggen remains the UCI Women's WorldTour leader due to her 21st place.

A peloton of 134 riders from 23 teams started the 157km race that included several cobblestone sections, four ascents of the short-but-steep VAM-berg, and wind-exposed roads. Louise Norman Hansen (Team Virtu Cycling) and Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies) got away in the first kilometres, but their breakaway was cut short after 20 km when they were misled by a police motorbike.

The cobblestone sections began soon afterwards, featuring the round, often slippery cobbles special to Drenthe. Racing single-file across the cobbles at high speed, the peloton split into several small groups. The gaps were small, and the groups merged and split again a number of times.

Things got back together after the sixth cobblestone section on the way to the VAM-berg. But the 380-metre, 9 per cent climb up a landfill site again split the race into four groups that chased each other around the 7km circuit around the climb. On the final ascent Anouska Koster (WaowDeals) attacked; she was joined by Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) on the descent, but the trio was reeled in quickly.

Two of the three remaining cobblestone sections were cut as they were in too bad a shape to be raced, shortening the race by about three kilometres. Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar Team Women) went solo and kept a slender advantage for some time before she too was caught. A crash in a slippery turn brought down world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) who eventually abandoned, and in the confusion after the crash Mitchelton-Scott put the hammer down into the last cobblestone section.

On the last 30 kilometres, there were attacks or feints by many riders at the front of the peloton, trying to get away in smaller moves or just to make the race hard to tire the sprinters. The final 15 km on two laps of a finishing circuit in Hoogeveen were particularly hard with an almost-continuous flurry of attacks. Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) was prominent in closing down a number of moves. Then the Australian went on the attack herself, opened a small gap of less than 10 seconds, but was caught at the start of the final lap.

Although there was no shortage of attacks on the final lap, including a dangerous move by Pieters, Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5), Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5), Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb, and Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), the race eventually came down to a sprint. A crash with three kilometres to go took out Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla), and going into the final turn Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) led out the sprint.

With a tailwind, Pieters launched early, with 350 metres to go. Only Ryan could stay in her wheel, but Pieters held on all the way to the line to take a Dutch home victory. Chloe Hosking came from behind Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) to round out the podium. With a 21st place behind her Boels Dolmans teammate, Anna van der Breggen keeps the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification ahead of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda next Sunday.

