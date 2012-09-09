Bazin, Wyman double up in Rochester 'cross
Durrin, Day runners up
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra)
|0:57:38
|2
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|0:00:27
|3
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:00:28
|4
|Craig Richey (Can)
|0:00:30
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:00:47
|6
|Shawn Milne (USA)
|0:01:22
|7
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:01:50
|9
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:01:51
|9
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:02:09
|10
|Chase Dickens (USA)
|0:02:40
|11
|Christian Favata (USA)
|0:02:49
|12
|Dan Chabanov (USA)
|0:03:13
|13
|Greg Wittwer (USA)
|0:03:18
|14
|Stephen Cummings (USA)
|0:04:21
|15
|Paul Mesi (USA)
|0:04:37
|16
|Andrew Reardon (USA)
|0:04:44
|17
|Bryan Fawley (USA)
|0:06:15
|18
|Jordan Villella (USA)
|0:06:20
|19 (-1 lap)
|John Proppe (USA)
|20
|Evan Huff (USA)
|21 (-2 laps)
|Geoffrey Bouchard (USA)
|22
|Donny Green (USA)
|23 (-3 laps)
|Donald Cumming (USA)
|DNF
|Wyatt Stoup (USA)
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
|DNF
|Adam St. Germain (USA)
|DNF
|Cory Burns (USA)
|DNF
|Ernesto Marenchin (USA)
|DNF
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:41:53
|2
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:01:15
|3
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team Cf
|0:01:28
|4
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
|0:01:45
|5
|Patricia Buerkle (USA)
|0:01:53
|6
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:47
|7
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:03:03
|8
|Julie Lafreniere (Can) Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery
|0:03:15
|9
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/Ncc
|0:03:39
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Crossresults.Com
|0:04:13
|11
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:04:18
|12
|Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team
|0:04:28
|13
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Kallisto / Wheels Of Oakville
|0:05:18
|14
|Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet
|0:06:00
|15 (-1 lap)
|Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA) North American Velo
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)
