Bazin, Wyman double up in Rochester 'cross

Durrin, Day runners up

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra)0:57:38
2Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:00:27
3Troy Wells (USA)0:00:28
4Craig Richey (Can)0:00:30
5Justin Lindine (USA)0:00:47
6Shawn Milne (USA)0:01:22
7Jonathan Page (USA)0:01:50
9Robert Marion (USA)0:01:51
9Anthony Clark (USA)0:02:09
10Chase Dickens (USA)0:02:40
11Christian Favata (USA)0:02:49
12Dan Chabanov (USA)0:03:13
13Greg Wittwer (USA)0:03:18
14Stephen Cummings (USA)0:04:21
15Paul Mesi (USA)0:04:37
16Andrew Reardon (USA)0:04:44
17Bryan Fawley (USA)0:06:15
18Jordan Villella (USA)0:06:20
19 (-1 lap)John Proppe (USA)
20Evan Huff (USA)
21 (-2 laps)Geoffrey Bouchard (USA)
22Donny Green (USA)
23 (-3 laps)Donald Cumming (USA)
DNFWyatt Stoup (USA)
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra)
DNFAdam St. Germain (USA)
DNFCory Burns (USA)
DNFErnesto Marenchin (USA)
DNFDan Timmerman (USA)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:41:53
2Gabriella Day (GBr)0:01:15
3Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team Cf0:01:28
4Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Sportivo Moorsele0:01:45
5Patricia Buerkle (USA)0:01:53
6Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:47
7Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge0:03:03
8Julie Lafreniere (Can) Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery0:03:15
9Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/Ncc0:03:39
10Brittlee Bowman (USA) Crossresults.Com0:04:13
11Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita Racing0:04:18
12Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team0:04:28
13Jamie Gilgen (Can) Kallisto / Wheels Of Oakville0:05:18
14Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet0:06:00
15 (-1 lap)Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA) North American Velo
DNFElizabeth Lukowski (USA)

