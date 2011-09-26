Trending

Bazin bests Field in Rochester

Van Den Bosch rounds out all-European podium

Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber 93) leads the chase early in the Elite Men's race.

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Field would try to break Bazin until the very end.

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
The big Frenchman Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber 93) prevailed and came to the line alone.

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
With two laps remaining the original group of six was down to just three.

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Local hero Justine Lindine made the first selection and tried to push the pace early.

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Bazin and Field run the barriers while the Canadian Michael Garrigan stays in the saddle.

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
In Rochester it was an all European podium (l-r): Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles), Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber 93), Tom Van Den Bosch (Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl)

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
...but Bazin and Field countered shedding Lindine and Carrigan.

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Tom Van Den Bosch went clear with three to go...

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) rarely left the wheel of the Frenchman Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber 93).

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)
By the penultimate trip down the back paved section of the course the podium was set.

(Image credit: Keith Snyder)

Full Results
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 931:00:00
2Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:00:08
3Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:23
4Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage0:01:19
5Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada0:02:21
6Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC0:04:11
7Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs0:05:40
8Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista0:05:51
9Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:05:52
10Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF0:06:56
11Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
12Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
13Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta
14Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart
15Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
16Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
17Andy Lytwynec (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
18Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens

