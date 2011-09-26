Bazin bests Field in Rochester
Van Den Bosch rounds out all-European podium
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|1:00:00
|2
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:00:08
|3
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:23
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:01:19
|5
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:02:21
|6
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|0:04:11
|7
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|0:05:40
|8
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|0:05:51
|9
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:05:52
|10
|Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF
|0:06:56
|11
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|12
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|13
|Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta
|14
|Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart
|15
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|16
|Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
|17
|Andy Lytwynec (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|18
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
