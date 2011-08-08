Trending

Parau wins downhill

Wilhelmer, Fanatan round out top three

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sorin Mircea Parau (Rom)0:05:07
2Roman Wilhelmer (Aut)0:00:16
3Mircea Fanatan (Rom)0:00:17
4Ianosiu-Hangan Radu (Rom)0:00:19
5Geza Lorant Kinda (Rom)0:00:26
6Dan Marcu (Rom)0:00:28
7Ignat Mircea-Paul (Rom)0:00:34
8Viorel Ciupitu (Rom)0:00:45
9Norbert Boros (Rom)0:00:51
10Arthur Botond Boitor (Rom)0:01:27
11Constantin Iordan (Rom)0:03:22

Latest on Cyclingnews