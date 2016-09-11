Rochester victory for Caroline Mani
Rebecca Fahringer and Kaitlin Antonneau round out podium
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) got revenge for her mechanical during the previous day's race by dropping the entire women’s field early in the race, and then held them off to claim victory. Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) earned her best UCI result to date, finishing second with a display of power when most needed. Saturday’s winner, Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) claimed third place in a strong battle for the last step of the podium.
As was the case on Saturday, Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) took the hole-shot and led the Elite women onto the new course at Genesee Valley Park. She maintained that lead for much of the lap, stayed in the mix with the leaders, but then suffered a race ending crash later in the event.
Caroline Mani did not have the best of starts, but wasted no time in working her way to the front of the bike race. Within a few laps she had opened up a 25-second gap and looked sharp.
Behind her the battle for the other podium positions was quite heated. Rebecca Fahringer, Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing), Kaitie Antonneau, Amanda Miller, and Emma White (Cannondale) all were in contention.
Fahringer proved to be the strongest. She commented after the race, “I felt really good. I’m happy with the ride. My start was a little bit better but not ideal. Ideally you start first, but we all can’t be Caroline.”
Fahringer continued, “When I found myself sitting at the front of the chase group I said, “Should I play tactics, sit up, and make them take a pull in the wind?” But I decided this was my chance to see what I could do at the front of a race…if I go so hard that I pop and they beat me, then I have learned something, and they bettered me. I was sort of able to fend everyone off…I put down the watts when I could and just tried to stay upright the last two laps.
Mani described her motivation for today, “Yesterday I had a tough day, mechanically, then physically and mentally tough…I thought about it, and said to myself “Hey, I’m supposed to win.”
On Saturday, high temperatures and humidity affected the racers and outcome. Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team), who had led much of the race, suffered heat stroke at the finish, and was taken to hospital. She was released several hours later but cautioned to take it easy for a few days.
The new course at Genesse Valley Park was even faster than during Saturday’s event. Overnight rain and the effects of hundreds of racers riding the course created packed down lines on the newly laid trails.
When asked what course features worked to her advantage today, Mani replied, “I think a lot of corners, so it’s pretty snappy and punchy. It’s fast with a lot of flat sections for power.”
Mani added, “I think since last year I gained confidence, power, and technically I am confident too. I tried to be consistent and not make any mistakes. That paid off today.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)
|0:44:20
|2
|Rebecca Fahringer
|0:00:17
|3
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.com)
|0:00:26
|4
|Emma White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com)
|0:00:41
|5
|Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing)
|0:00:54
|6
|Courtenay McFadden
|0:01:05
|7
|Christel Ferrier (SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/p Mazda)
|0:01:12
|8
|Crystal Anthony (maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross)
|9
|Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)
|0:01:43
|10
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (TenSpeed Hero)
|0:01:52
|11
|Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)
|0:02:07
|12
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:02:13
|13
|Ruby West (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com)
|0:02:19
|14
|Jena Greaser
|0:02:31
|15
|Natasha Elliott (Garneau - Easton Cycling)
|0:03:16
|16
|Julie Wright (Team Averica)
|0:03:32
|17
|Ashley Barson (Focus CX Team Canada)
|0:03:41
|18
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg)
|0:03:43
|19
|Jen Malik (Women's CX Project)
|0:03:45
|20
|Caitlin Bernstein (Vive La Tarte)
|0:04:04
|21
|Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:04:40
|22
|Shannon Mallory (NW Women's CX Project)
|0:05:40
|23
|Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)
|0:06:35
|24
|Melissa Presnell (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|0:06:40
|25
|Erin Faccone (Team Averica)
|0:07:05
|26
|Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels Epic Sports)
|0:07:11
|27
|Katina Walker (Park Ave. Bike Shop)
|0:07:23
|28
|Elizabeth White (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|0:07:58
|29
|Mackenzie Green (Women's CX Project)
|30
|Rhys May (JAM fund)
|31
|Kennedy Adams (Women's CX Project)
|DNS
|Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM)
|DNS
|Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
|DNS
|Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|DNS
|Jessica Snyder
|DNF
|Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)
