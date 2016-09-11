Image 1 of 26 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) taking the win in Rochester by 17 seconds. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was the winner of the C1 race on Saturday. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 26 French Champion Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) on one of the steep run-ups. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) leading Elle Anderson during lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 26 Sophia Gomez Villafane (TenSpeed Hero) running a steep hill during lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 26 Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) had some singletrack to herself. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) and Courtenay McFadden riding in a chase group in a pretty wooded section of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 26 Sophia Gomez Villafane (TenSpeed Hero) riding to a top ten finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 26 Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) racing to a second place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 26 Courtenay McFadden racing ahead of Ellen Noble with three laps remaining. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 26 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Easton Cycling) on the steepest run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 26 Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) seemed quite happy with her second place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 26 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) was doing well until she crashed and had to DNF (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) leading Emma White in a battle for third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 26 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was the winner of the C1 race on Saturday. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 26 The front row of the Elite Women forming at Genesee Valley Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 26 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 26 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) leading the pro women out onto the course with Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) close behind. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 26 Kennedy Adams (Women’s CX Project) seemingly alone in the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 26 USA U-23 Champion Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) rounding a dusty corner during lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 26 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) broke away and never looked back (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 26 Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) battling Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) and Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing) for second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 26 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) fighting her way to the front during lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 26 Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels Epic Sports) running on the dusty course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 26 Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) running the Belgian Stairs with two laps remaining. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 26 Rebecca Fahringer and Caroline Mani congratulate each other at the finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) got revenge for her mechanical during the previous day's race by dropping the entire women’s field early in the race, and then held them off to claim victory. Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) earned her best UCI result to date, finishing second with a display of power when most needed. Saturday’s winner, Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) claimed third place in a strong battle for the last step of the podium.

As was the case on Saturday, Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) took the hole-shot and led the Elite women onto the new course at Genesee Valley Park. She maintained that lead for much of the lap, stayed in the mix with the leaders, but then suffered a race ending crash later in the event.

Caroline Mani did not have the best of starts, but wasted no time in working her way to the front of the bike race. Within a few laps she had opened up a 25-second gap and looked sharp.

Behind her the battle for the other podium positions was quite heated. Rebecca Fahringer, Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing), Kaitie Antonneau, Amanda Miller, and Emma White (Cannondale) all were in contention.

Fahringer proved to be the strongest. She commented after the race, “I felt really good. I’m happy with the ride. My start was a little bit better but not ideal. Ideally you start first, but we all can’t be Caroline.”

Fahringer continued, “When I found myself sitting at the front of the chase group I said, “Should I play tactics, sit up, and make them take a pull in the wind?” But I decided this was my chance to see what I could do at the front of a race…if I go so hard that I pop and they beat me, then I have learned something, and they bettered me. I was sort of able to fend everyone off…I put down the watts when I could and just tried to stay upright the last two laps.

Mani described her motivation for today, “Yesterday I had a tough day, mechanically, then physically and mentally tough…I thought about it, and said to myself “Hey, I’m supposed to win.”

On Saturday, high temperatures and humidity affected the racers and outcome. Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team), who had led much of the race, suffered heat stroke at the finish, and was taken to hospital. She was released several hours later but cautioned to take it easy for a few days.

The new course at Genesse Valley Park was even faster than during Saturday’s event. Overnight rain and the effects of hundreds of racers riding the course created packed down lines on the newly laid trails.

When asked what course features worked to her advantage today, Mani replied, “I think a lot of corners, so it’s pretty snappy and punchy. It’s fast with a lot of flat sections for power.”

Mani added, “I think since last year I gained confidence, power, and technically I am confident too. I tried to be consistent and not make any mistakes. That paid off today.”



