Ischard rides to Mid Roc victory
Martin wins women's contest
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederic Ischard
|2:08:27
|2
|Vincent Breitler
|0:03:19
|3
|Benoit Valentin
|0:09:52
|4
|Bruno Lorenzon
|0:10:07
|5
|Manuel Bohorquez
|0:10:08
|6
|Antonio Liporace
|0:10:30
|7
|Arnaud Leray
|0:10:41
|8
|Daniel Gely
|0:11:01
|9
|Stephane Bernasse
|0:11:45
|10
|David Messant
|0:13:01
|11
|Yohann Ouvrier Buffet
|0:14:44
|12
|Andy Huys
|0:14:45
|13
|Christophe Audry
|0:14:48
|14
|Gilles Marchini
|0:15:22
|15
|Mathieu Roche
|0:17:11
|16
|Roland Liechti
|0:19:11
|17
|Denis Gouard
|0:19:30
|18
|Philippe Frumillon
|0:19:49
|19
|Laurent Clappier
|0:21:58
|20
|Pascal Legrand
|0:22:00
|21
|Gaetan Bossard
|0:22:02
|22
|Jean-Yves Lolli
|0:22:08
|23
|Bastien Gachet
|0:22:51
|24
|Pierre-Denis Pinckers
|0:25:38
|25
|Sebastien Lacina
|26
|Gregory Viron
|0:25:46
|27
|Cyril Ben Said
|0:26:46
|28
|Francois Schappi
|0:26:53
|29
|Ivan Veloso
|0:27:45
|30
|Lionel Andre
|0:28:18
|31
|Samir Mebrouk
|0:28:24
|32
|Florian Court
|0:28:25
|33
|Renaud Vanlande
|0:28:32
|34
|Nicolas Defosse
|0:29:39
|35
|Jean-Claude Ferracci
|0:30:06
|36
|Tony Costanza
|0:30:19
|37
|Damien Bonneville
|0:30:21
|38
|Laurent Deschamps
|0:30:22
|39
|Herve Gueroult
|0:30:36
|40
|Sebastien Duits
|0:30:47
|41
|Christophe Rebeyrolle
|0:31:31
|42
|Benoit Hustinx
|0:31:52
|43
|Loic Galland
|0:32:00
|44
|David Seguin
|0:32:17
|45
|Maurizio Angiolini
|0:32:39
|46
|Manuel Ramirez
|0:32:49
|47
|Mauro Affanni
|0:32:53
|48
|Ugo Bonino
|0:32:54
|49
|Garry Brown
|0:33:18
|50
|Steve Rey
|0:33:56
|51
|Vincent Mure
|0:34:15
|52
|Jean-Pierre Guichart
|0:35:57
|53
|Cedric Goepfert
|0:36:54
|54
|Frederic Recher
|0:37:04
|55
|Eric Marcellin
|0:37:24
|56
|Fabrice Cassez
|0:37:28
|57
|Nicolas Caulier
|0:39:39
|58
|Yoham Cenni
|0:40:37
|59
|Yohann Bessel
|0:41:27
|60
|Jean-Philippe Christin
|0:41:37
|61
|Thierry Brodu
|0:41:51
|62
|Patrice Aljalvin
|0:42:29
|63
|Arnaud Thiriet
|0:42:54
|64
|Philippe Van Parys
|0:43:10
|65
|Stephane Cilluffo
|0:44:21
|66
|Alain Pongratz
|0:45:17
|67
|David Guest
|0:45:22
|68
|Romain Crastes
|0:45:30
|69
|Patrice Ducret
|0:45:45
|70
|Jean-Marc Legrand
|0:45:53
|71
|Julien Fursthos
|0:45:56
|72
|Jacques Manenti
|0:46:12
|73
|Nicolas Lopez
|0:46:14
|74
|Claudio Casadei
|0:46:56
|75
|Benoid Roullet
|0:47:51
|76
|Alexandre Oswald
|0:48:26
|77
|Julien Prevot
|0:49:45
|78
|Christophe Debellu
|0:50:13
|79
|Marc Furrer
|0:50:44
|80
|Jerome Neut
|0:50:50
|81
|Thierry Caffy
|0:50:56
|82
|Firmin Missler
|0:51:22
|83
|Laurent Reimat
|0:51:51
|84
|Alain Monsieur
|0:51:52
|85
|Gael Van Overmeire
|0:52:27
|86
|Benoit Van Overmeire
|0:52:29
|87
|Franck Dubois
|0:52:52
|88
|Stephane Saint-Paulit
|0:52:55
|89
|Jean-Luc Alleon
|0:53:13
|90
|Noel Andres
|0:53:30
|91
|Christophe Maxit
|0:53:53
|92
|Sebastien Jourdan
|0:54:20
|93
|Nicolas Bailly
|0:54:38
|94
|Charles-Henri Delpierre
|0:54:58
|95
|Sylvain Tracol
|0:54:59
|96
|Didier Magnan
|0:55:00
|97
|Jean-Pierre De Nayer
|0:55:01
|98
|Jean-Claude Michel
|99
|Stephane Lapoirie
|0:55:16
|100
|Hubert Desgrand
|0:56:15
|101
|Matthieu Serradori
|0:56:23
|102
|Philippe Serres
|0:56:25
|103
|Cedric Cucis
|0:56:35
|104
|Philippe Chaize
|0:56:39
|105
|Christophe Boeglin
|0:56:55
|106
|Philippe Pugin
|0:57:12
|107
|Frederic Nardo
|0:57:58
|108
|Federico Mascarello
|0:58:19
|109
|Eric Caminada
|0:58:23
|110
|Pascal Marcot
|0:59:16
|111
|Xavier Douillard
|0:59:48
|112
|Pascal Sanchez
|0:59:49
|113
|Sebastien Laffont
|1:00:35
|114
|Stephane Grimaud
|1:00:36
|115
|Raphael Urgu
|1:01:00
|116
|Sebastien Cadro
|1:01:04
|117
|Laurent Arseguel
|1:01:06
|118
|Jeremy Guenard
|1:01:17
|119
|Olivier Gastaud
|1:01:57
|120
|Gerard Jeanson
|1:02:08
|121
|Pierre Labauvie
|1:02:43
|122
|Martin Longeon
|1:03:54
|123
|Anthony Fierobe
|1:04:54
|124
|Franck Fenetre
|1:04:56
|125
|Franck Feriot
|1:05:13
|126
|Bert Gyselinckx
|1:05:32
|127
|Sebastien Bich
|1:05:34
|128
|Eric Ferrandiz
|129
|Noel Laurent
|1:06:25
|130
|Pierre Vaillant
|1:06:29
|131
|Jean-Michel Maccio
|1:06:32
|132
|Franck Burger
|1:07:25
|133
|Daniel Cousin
|1:07:36
|134
|Pierre Depery
|1:07:37
|135
|Marco Fiori
|1:08:41
|136
|Jean-Pierre Romanin
|1:08:47
|137
|Laurent Michaud
|1:09:43
|138
|David Perdereau
|1:09:48
|139
|Pierre Saint Guilhem
|1:10:08
|140
|Guenael Jouanny
|1:10:22
|141
|Daniel Cassan
|1:10:48
|142
|Germain Hautot
|1:11:09
|143
|Didier Noyaret
|1:11:11
|144
|Frederic Blind
|1:11:18
|145
|Gilles Hannon
|1:11:32
|146
|John Casey
|1:11:57
|147
|John Ryan
|148
|Lionel De Macedo
|1:12:04
|149
|Stephane Bertoldi
|1:12:17
|150
|Yves De Baere
|1:12:51
|151
|Franck Fauvel
|1:13:07
|152
|Christophe Bonhomme
|1:13:15
|153
|Frederic Dussert
|1:13:25
|154
|Marc Trojnar
|1:13:27
|155
|Thierry Gonnard
|1:14:07
|156
|Nicky Vinche
|1:15:02
|157
|Clement Martin
|1:15:30
|158
|Gregory Hullaert
|1:16:22
|159
|Jean-Louis Capot
|1:16:34
|160
|Raphael Hinderer
|1:16:58
|161
|David Ornaque
|1:17:11
|162
|Ender Greiveldinger
|1:17:35
|163
|Philippe Chevrollier
|1:17:42
|164
|David Charlemagne
|1:18:14
|165
|Benjamin Gouesse
|1:18:59
|166
|Olivier Canta
|1:19:08
|167
|Vincent Bury
|1:19:25
|168
|Didier Bonafous
|1:19:27
|169
|Arnaud Baron
|1:20:33
|170
|Hugues Leblanc
|1:20:55
|171
|Patrick Val
|1:21:27
|172
|Ghyslain Glatier
|1:22:16
|173
|William Carpentier
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isabelle Martin
|2:40:44
|2
|Sandra Zehnder
|0:09:09
|3
|Carine De Vriendt
|0:45:15
|4
|Isabelle Guillemot
|0:49:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Monsieur
|2:38:35
|2
|Matthew Casey
|0:00:15
|3
|Neil Mcgimpsey
|0:03:32
|4
|Alexandre Meurisse
|0:11:42
|5
|Thomas Bihel
|0:18:41
|6
|Maxence Bontems
|0:27:19
|7
|Charly Ceroux
|0:34:36
|8
|Raphael Delrue
|0:45:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Baptiste Durand
|2:33:10
|2
|Jean-Benoit Florimond
|0:20:24
|3
|Mathieu Poulet
|0:43:39
|4
|Xavier Piedallu
|0:45:12
|5
|Maxime Wauthier
|0:52:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katja Montani
|2:56:22
