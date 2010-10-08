Trending

Ischard rides to Mid Roc victory

Martin wins women's contest

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederic Ischard2:08:27
2Vincent Breitler0:03:19
3Benoit Valentin0:09:52
4Bruno Lorenzon0:10:07
5Manuel Bohorquez0:10:08
6Antonio Liporace0:10:30
7Arnaud Leray0:10:41
8Daniel Gely0:11:01
9Stephane Bernasse0:11:45
10David Messant0:13:01
11Yohann Ouvrier Buffet0:14:44
12Andy Huys0:14:45
13Christophe Audry0:14:48
14Gilles Marchini0:15:22
15Mathieu Roche0:17:11
16Roland Liechti0:19:11
17Denis Gouard0:19:30
18Philippe Frumillon0:19:49
19Laurent Clappier0:21:58
20Pascal Legrand0:22:00
21Gaetan Bossard0:22:02
22Jean-Yves Lolli0:22:08
23Bastien Gachet0:22:51
24Pierre-Denis Pinckers0:25:38
25Sebastien Lacina
26Gregory Viron0:25:46
27Cyril Ben Said0:26:46
28Francois Schappi0:26:53
29Ivan Veloso0:27:45
30Lionel Andre0:28:18
31Samir Mebrouk0:28:24
32Florian Court0:28:25
33Renaud Vanlande0:28:32
34Nicolas Defosse0:29:39
35Jean-Claude Ferracci0:30:06
36Tony Costanza0:30:19
37Damien Bonneville0:30:21
38Laurent Deschamps0:30:22
39Herve Gueroult0:30:36
40Sebastien Duits0:30:47
41Christophe Rebeyrolle0:31:31
42Benoit Hustinx0:31:52
43Loic Galland0:32:00
44David Seguin0:32:17
45Maurizio Angiolini0:32:39
46Manuel Ramirez0:32:49
47Mauro Affanni0:32:53
48Ugo Bonino0:32:54
49Garry Brown0:33:18
50Steve Rey0:33:56
51Vincent Mure0:34:15
52Jean-Pierre Guichart0:35:57
53Cedric Goepfert0:36:54
54Frederic Recher0:37:04
55Eric Marcellin0:37:24
56Fabrice Cassez0:37:28
57Nicolas Caulier0:39:39
58Yoham Cenni0:40:37
59Yohann Bessel0:41:27
60Jean-Philippe Christin0:41:37
61Thierry Brodu0:41:51
62Patrice Aljalvin0:42:29
63Arnaud Thiriet0:42:54
64Philippe Van Parys0:43:10
65Stephane Cilluffo0:44:21
66Alain Pongratz0:45:17
67David Guest0:45:22
68Romain Crastes0:45:30
69Patrice Ducret0:45:45
70Jean-Marc Legrand0:45:53
71Julien Fursthos0:45:56
72Jacques Manenti0:46:12
73Nicolas Lopez0:46:14
74Claudio Casadei0:46:56
75Benoid Roullet0:47:51
76Alexandre Oswald0:48:26
77Julien Prevot0:49:45
78Christophe Debellu0:50:13
79Marc Furrer0:50:44
80Jerome Neut0:50:50
81Thierry Caffy0:50:56
82Firmin Missler0:51:22
83Laurent Reimat0:51:51
84Alain Monsieur0:51:52
85Gael Van Overmeire0:52:27
86Benoit Van Overmeire0:52:29
87Franck Dubois0:52:52
88Stephane Saint-Paulit0:52:55
89Jean-Luc Alleon0:53:13
90Noel Andres0:53:30
91Christophe Maxit0:53:53
92Sebastien Jourdan0:54:20
93Nicolas Bailly0:54:38
94Charles-Henri Delpierre0:54:58
95Sylvain Tracol0:54:59
96Didier Magnan0:55:00
97Jean-Pierre De Nayer0:55:01
98Jean-Claude Michel
99Stephane Lapoirie0:55:16
100Hubert Desgrand0:56:15
101Matthieu Serradori0:56:23
102Philippe Serres0:56:25
103Cedric Cucis0:56:35
104Philippe Chaize0:56:39
105Christophe Boeglin0:56:55
106Philippe Pugin0:57:12
107Frederic Nardo0:57:58
108Federico Mascarello0:58:19
109Eric Caminada0:58:23
110Pascal Marcot0:59:16
111Xavier Douillard0:59:48
112Pascal Sanchez0:59:49
113Sebastien Laffont1:00:35
114Stephane Grimaud1:00:36
115Raphael Urgu1:01:00
116Sebastien Cadro1:01:04
117Laurent Arseguel1:01:06
118Jeremy Guenard1:01:17
119Olivier Gastaud1:01:57
120Gerard Jeanson1:02:08
121Pierre Labauvie1:02:43
122Martin Longeon1:03:54
123Anthony Fierobe1:04:54
124Franck Fenetre1:04:56
125Franck Feriot1:05:13
126Bert Gyselinckx1:05:32
127Sebastien Bich1:05:34
128Eric Ferrandiz
129Noel Laurent1:06:25
130Pierre Vaillant1:06:29
131Jean-Michel Maccio1:06:32
132Franck Burger1:07:25
133Daniel Cousin1:07:36
134Pierre Depery1:07:37
135Marco Fiori1:08:41
136Jean-Pierre Romanin1:08:47
137Laurent Michaud1:09:43
138David Perdereau1:09:48
139Pierre Saint Guilhem1:10:08
140Guenael Jouanny1:10:22
141Daniel Cassan1:10:48
142Germain Hautot1:11:09
143Didier Noyaret1:11:11
144Frederic Blind1:11:18
145Gilles Hannon1:11:32
146John Casey1:11:57
147John Ryan
148Lionel De Macedo1:12:04
149Stephane Bertoldi1:12:17
150Yves De Baere1:12:51
151Franck Fauvel1:13:07
152Christophe Bonhomme1:13:15
153Frederic Dussert1:13:25
154Marc Trojnar1:13:27
155Thierry Gonnard1:14:07
156Nicky Vinche1:15:02
157Clement Martin1:15:30
158Gregory Hullaert1:16:22
159Jean-Louis Capot1:16:34
160Raphael Hinderer1:16:58
161David Ornaque1:17:11
162Ender Greiveldinger1:17:35
163Philippe Chevrollier1:17:42
164David Charlemagne1:18:14
165Benjamin Gouesse1:18:59
166Olivier Canta1:19:08
167Vincent Bury1:19:25
168Didier Bonafous1:19:27
169Arnaud Baron1:20:33
170Hugues Leblanc1:20:55
171Patrick Val1:21:27
172Ghyslain Glatier1:22:16
173William Carpentier

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isabelle Martin2:40:44
2Sandra Zehnder0:09:09
3Carine De Vriendt0:45:15
4Isabelle Guillemot0:49:10

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Monsieur2:38:35
2Matthew Casey0:00:15
3Neil Mcgimpsey0:03:32
4Alexandre Meurisse0:11:42
5Thomas Bihel0:18:41
6Maxence Bontems0:27:19
7Charly Ceroux0:34:36
8Raphael Delrue0:45:42

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Baptiste Durand2:33:10
2Jean-Benoit Florimond0:20:24
3Mathieu Poulet0:43:39
4Xavier Piedallu0:45:12
5Maxime Wauthier0:52:06

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katja Montani2:56:22

