Edmondson sprints to Victoria Park victory
Hosking seals overall win
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Prime
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|3
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Carnegie Caulfield CC
