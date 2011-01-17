Trending

Edmondson sprints to Victoria Park victory

Hosking seals overall win

Image 1 of 20

Megan Dunn (Honda) relishes the moments after her plaster cast was removed from her healed wrist fracture.

Megan Dunn (Honda) relishes the moments after her plaster cast was removed from her healed wrist fracture.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 20

Another of the Jayco-AIS women forces the pace - Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS).

Another of the Jayco-AIS women forces the pace - Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 20

Under 23 National criterium Champion and first year professional, Carlee Taylor (Tibco) in the bunch.

Under 23 National criterium Champion and first year professional, Carlee Taylor (Tibco) in the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 20

Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) waits for the moves at the back of the bunch

Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) waits for the moves at the back of the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 20

The bunch races up the finishing straight with the Adelaide Hills in the background

The bunch races up the finishing straight with the Adelaide Hills in the background
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 20

Without team-mates, Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) had to choose the wheels to follow for the sprint.

Without team-mates, Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) had to choose the wheels to follow for the sprint.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 20

The SASI train forms to prepare the leadout for Annette Edmondson (SASI).

The SASI train forms to prepare the leadout for Annette Edmondson (SASI).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 20

Annette Edmondson (SASI) wins the sprint from Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) and Peta Mullens (Honda) .

Annette Edmondson (SASI) wins the sprint from Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) and Peta Mullens (Honda) .
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 20

The race winner - Annette Edmondson (SASI).

The race winner - Annette Edmondson (SASI).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 20

A long line chases after Carly Light (Jayco-AIS) during her short break

A long line chases after Carly Light (Jayco-AIS) during her short break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 20

The pace rose and the bunch strung out with 4 laps to go.

The pace rose and the bunch strung out with 4 laps to go.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 20

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) in the bunch, early in the race.

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) in the bunch, early in the race.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 20

Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) and Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) lead the bunch.

Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) and Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) lead the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 20

Cornering in the bunch, Letitia Custance (SASI).

Cornering in the bunch, Letitia Custance (SASI).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 20

Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) was aggressive at the front in the early part of the race.

Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) was aggressive at the front in the early part of the race.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 20

The Jayco-AIS team were attentive to moves and breaks and kept the pace high, led here by Lauren Kitchen.

The Jayco-AIS team were attentive to moves and breaks and kept the pace high, led here by Lauren Kitchen.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 20

Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) and Lauren Kitchen (National Criterium Champion) at the front of the bunch.

Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) and Lauren Kitchen (National Criterium Champion) at the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 20

In full flight - Australian Criterium Champion Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS).

In full flight - Australian Criterium Champion Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 20

Eventual series winner, Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) accelerates out of a corner.

Eventual series winner, Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) accelerates out of a corner.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 20

Hard-woman, Megan Dunn (Honda) was advised two days ago she could have her plaster cast removed after breaking her wrist late in 2010, she decided play safe and wait until the racing was over.......

Hard-woman, Megan Dunn (Honda) was advised two days ago she could have her plaster cast removed after breaking her wrist late in 2010, she decided play safe and wait until the racing was over.......
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Peta Mullens (Aus) Prime

Overall:
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Highroad
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI
3Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Carnegie Caulfield CC

