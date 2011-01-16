Image 1 of 21 Newly crowned National Criterium Champion, Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) on the start line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 21 Taryn Heather (SASI), trying to stay away, but inevitably soon to be caught (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 21 Lauren Kitchen, Peta Mullens (Honda) and Megan Dunn (Honda) in the chase after Heather (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 21 2011 Australian time trial Champion, Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) and Emma Mackie (Tibco) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 21 The bunch passes through the start - finish area with a lap to go was still hidden in the bunch with one lap to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 21 Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 21 The sprint is on - Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) and Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) are the main protagonists, but Annette Edmondson (Norwood CC) was chasing hard (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 21 Victory for Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) and Annette Edmondson (Norwood CC) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 21 Victory for Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) and Annette Edmondson (Norwood CC) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 21 Joanne Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS) and Emma Mackie (Tibco) chase Taryn Heather (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 21 Taryn Heather (SASI) broke away on her own for a couple of laps (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 21 Megan Dunn (Honda) is still riding with a broken wrist, which is in a plaster cast (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 21 Newly crowned National Criterium Champion, Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) on the start line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 21 The bunch lined up on the start line, which used the same course as the later Tour Down Under Cancer Council Classic (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 21 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) in the bunch after an acceleration caused some reactions (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 21 Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) leads Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) out of a corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 21 The bunch reacts to another attack in the short, 30 minute, race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 21 Rebecca Wiasak (Canberra CC) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 21 Carly Light (Jayco-AIS) tries to split the peloton (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 21 Tayrn Heather (SASI) was a runner until four months ago she has now successfully switched to cycling (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 21 Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) smiles after her victory in the first of the two round series. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

It was a great day for HTC-Highroad riders in Adelaide, with the only Australian woman on the team also winning her first of the season.

Chloe Hosking almost missed the start of the race but kept her cool and went to beat Rochelle Gilmore (Honda Dream Team) in the sprint at the end of the thirty minute Renditions Homes Santos Cup race that was held before the men’s race.

"I'm really excited to get my first win for the year," said Hosking. "Coming off the Bay Classics where I didn't have such a great ride I really wanted to do well here.”

"This gives me the confidence I need to have a good month of training leading up to Tour of Qatar, which is our first major team race for the season."

The race was made fast by an aggressive Australian Institute of Sport team who attacked from the start.

"Honda covered most of the break and I was able to just wait for the right moment because I don't have team-mates here," explained Hosking. "The last lap was a little confusing and whilst people were looking at each other on the right I went up the left and managed to get around for the win."

