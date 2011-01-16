Hosking takes first win of the season
HTC rider beats Gilmore and Edmondson
It was a great day for HTC-Highroad riders in Adelaide, with the only Australian woman on the team also winning her first of the season.
Chloe Hosking almost missed the start of the race but kept her cool and went to beat Rochelle Gilmore (Honda Dream Team) in the sprint at the end of the thirty minute Renditions Homes Santos Cup race that was held before the men’s race.
"I'm really excited to get my first win for the year," said Hosking. "Coming off the Bay Classics where I didn't have such a great ride I really wanted to do well here.”
"This gives me the confidence I need to have a good month of training leading up to Tour of Qatar, which is our first major team race for the season."
The race was made fast by an aggressive Australian Institute of Sport team who attacked from the start.
"Honda covered most of the break and I was able to just wait for the right moment because I don't have team-mates here," explained Hosking. "The last lap was a little confusing and whilst people were looking at each other on the right I went up the left and managed to get around for the win."
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC
|0:31:14
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Honda Dream Team
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI Team O'Grady
|4
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Lifecycle Cycling Club
|5
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Carnegie Caulfield CC
|6
|Chaekyung Rhee (Kor)
|7
|Narae Shin (Kor)
|8
|Megan Dunn (Aus) Dubbo CC
|9
|Carly Light (Aus) Port Adalaide CC
|10
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Balmoral CC
