HTC-Highroad demonstrated that while the two Marks - Renshaw and Cavendish - may be the squad's headline act in July, the Australian can lead out any one of the team capable of winning a sprint. And today, in the Cancer Council Helpline Classic, that man was Matt Goss.

The Tasmanian benefited from Greg Henderson's misfortune in the final corner and powered to the line ahead of Renshaw, Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), who formed a four-man group in the final 500m due to the kiwi's crash.

Goss has been riding well recently, taking out the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic earlier this month and was pleased with the performance. "It's a great start and I'm very happy. Great for me, great for the team and a great start to the Tour Down Under," he said immediately after the win.

"We had it under control we kept the break at a reasonable distance. Our team and Omega Pharma-Lotto did a great to control the race and we were lucky to finish it of. We've got enough power (at HTC) to turn the earth off its axis."

That power consisted of riders such as Bernhard Eisel, Bert Grabsch, Danny Pate and Renshaw, whilst Mark Cavendish waited in the wings for a chance to hit out against some of the in-form fast men at the start of 2011.

And as Goss noted, André Greipel's Omega Pharma-Lotto squad did the lion's share of the work during the 51km race, taking control of proceedings and ensuring a five-man break - which became a leading trio with about 15 laps remaining - wouldn't succeed in its quest to steal the sprinters' thunder.

That escape group contained Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), talented local Luke Durbridge (UniSA-Australia), Martin Mortensen (Leopard Trek), Markel Irizar (RadioShack) and Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha), which got away during the second lap and maintained a solid advantage of 30 seconds for most of the event.

With the aforementioned loss of Mortensen and Izagirre later in the race it was time for the sprinters' teams to step up and they did, taking charge after the remnants of the break were swept up with five laps remaining. First it was Greipel's squad leading the way, then Allan Davis' Astana crew before Team Sky came to the fore en masse.

Heading into the last lap the combined strength of Team Sky flexed its muscle as the likes of Matthew Hayman, Ben Swift, Simon Gerrans, CJ Sutton and Geraint Thomas worked hard to get their man Henderson to the line in a style reminiscent of its debut appearance at the event last season. On that occasion it was a quinella, although this year's result would be vastly different given Henderson's misfortune.

"It was same scenario as last year - we wanted to wait a little longer but when the opportunity arose... You go into a race with a plan but you have to think on your feet. We made the call and we had to go - everyone did their bit but you don't always win," said Hayman afterwards.

"Hendy was behind CJ [coming into the final corner], I believe, when he went down. Maybe I went through there a bit too hot - I wanted to keep the speed because I'd already done a fairly long turn and I figured if I hit the brakes too much it was going to hurt me coming out of the corner so I wanted to hit it really hard.

Henderson avoided serious injury in the accident and will only be missing some skin off his legs when the first stage of the Santos Tour Down Under starts on Tuesday.

Full Results 1 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:05:12 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 13 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Andre Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:06 18 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervélo 19 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 20 Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 21 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 23 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 29 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 30 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 32 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 33 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 34 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 35 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team 36 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 38 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team 43 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 44 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack 46 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 47 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 51 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 52 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 53 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 56 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 57 Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:22 58 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:23 59 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 63 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 64 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD 67 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack 69 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-ISD 70 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 73 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 76 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team 78 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 79 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-ISD 80 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre-ISD 81 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD 82 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 83 Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 84 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo 85 Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 86 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 87 David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 90 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervélo 92 Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team 93 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 94 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana 95 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 96 AmaÔl Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 97 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 98 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 99 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 100 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 101 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 102 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 103 Jose Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 106 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 107 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 108 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 109 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 110 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo 112 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 113 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:37 115 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team 116 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo 0:00:40 117 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 119 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-ISD 120 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 121 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo 123 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo 124 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 125 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 126 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:48 127 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:01:16 128 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:38 129 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 130 Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana 0:01:42 131 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:10

Skoda Sprint-lap 5 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia

Hindmarsh Sprint-lap 10 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Cycle Instead Sprint-lap 15 1 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek