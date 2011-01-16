Trending

Goss shows his sprinting speed

Renshaw takes second and McEwen third

Image 1 of 86

The Omega Pharma-Lotto team sets the pace

The Omega Pharma-Lotto team sets the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 86

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 86

Team Sky signs in

Team Sky signs in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 86

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 86

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank)

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 86

Stuart O'Grady made his first appearance with Leopard Trek

Stuart O'Grady made his first appearance with Leopard Trek
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 86

Robbie McEwen readies his race radio.

Robbie McEwen readies his race radio.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 86

The Leopard Trek team is presented.

The Leopard Trek team is presented.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 86

Robbie McEwen has a word with his new manager Johan Bruyneel

Robbie McEwen has a word with his new manager Johan Bruyneel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 86

Sergei Ivanov waits for the start.

Sergei Ivanov waits for the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 86

The Leopard Trek team is reduced to a single O on the socks.

The Leopard Trek team is reduced to a single O on the socks.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 86

Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha) leads the break in the Cancer Council Classic

Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha) leads the break in the Cancer Council Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 86

Team Sky's best today was fifth with Chris Sutton

Team Sky's best today was fifth with Chris Sutton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 86

Greg Henderson (Team Sky)

Greg Henderson (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 86

Team Sky battles for the lead.

Team Sky battles for the lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 86

Defending TDU champion Andre Greipel

Defending TDU champion Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 86

Andre Greipel's race didn't go as planned.

Andre Greipel's race didn't go as planned.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 86

Matthew Goss in the winner's jersey

Matthew Goss in the winner's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 86

Mark Renshaw did his job so well he came second to Matt Goss

Mark Renshaw did his job so well he came second to Matt Goss
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 86

HTC's Matt Goss racks up another win

HTC's Matt Goss racks up another win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 86

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) takes the win

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 86

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 86

Riders take it easy in the opening laps

Riders take it easy in the opening laps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 86

Alberto Ongarato (Vacansoleil) at the head of the bunch

Alberto Ongarato (Vacansoleil) at the head of the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 86

The lead-out trains jockey for position

The lead-out trains jockey for position
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 86

Gerald Ciolek joins Quick Step for the first time in Australia

Gerald Ciolek joins Quick Step for the first time in Australia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 86

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and lead-out man Mark Renshaw

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and lead-out man Mark Renshaw
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 86

Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) is ecstatic about his victory in the Cancer Council Classic.

Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) is ecstatic about his victory in the Cancer Council Classic.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 86

Jose Ivan Gutierrez gets ready to race with his Movistar teammates

Jose Ivan Gutierrez gets ready to race with his Movistar teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 86

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) takes the win in the Cancer Council Classic

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) takes the win in the Cancer Council Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 86

Robbie McEwen lined up for his first race with new teammate Lance Armstrong

Robbie McEwen lined up for his first race with new teammate Lance Armstrong
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 86

Lots of fans were out for the race.

Lots of fans were out for the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 86

Midway through the race

Midway through the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 86

Matt Goss salutes the crowd on the podium.

Matt Goss salutes the crowd on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 35 of 86

The Adelaide public came out in droves.

The Adelaide public came out in droves.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 36 of 86

Omega Pharma-Lotto at the team presentation.

Omega Pharma-Lotto at the team presentation.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 37 of 86

Allan Davis looked relaxed for the crit.

Allan Davis looked relaxed for the crit.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 38 of 86

Robbie McEwen looked focused in his new team's jersey.

Robbie McEwen looked focused in his new team's jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 39 of 86

Local indigenous performers blessed the event.

Local indigenous performers blessed the event.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 40 of 86

Mark Cavendish salutes the crowd.

Mark Cavendish salutes the crowd.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 41 of 86

Jack Bobridge was looking proud in his Aussie jersey.

Jack Bobridge was looking proud in his Aussie jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 42 of 86

The crowds were out in full force for the crit.

The crowds were out in full force for the crit.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 43 of 86

Lance Armstrong waits for the team presentation.

Lance Armstrong waits for the team presentation.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 44 of 86

Robbie McEwen signs autographs before the crit.

Robbie McEwen signs autographs before the crit.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 45 of 86

Lance Armstrong speaks with Paul Sherwen.

Lance Armstrong speaks with Paul Sherwen.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 46 of 86

As the race drew to an end the pace was on.

As the race drew to an end the pace was on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 47 of 86

Robbie McEwen had some support on the sidelines.

Robbie McEwen had some support on the sidelines.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 48 of 86

HTC-Highroad were also keen for a win.

HTC-Highroad were also keen for a win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 49 of 86

Markel Irizar leads the break.

Markel Irizar leads the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 50 of 86

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 51 of 86

The peloton flies down the home straight.

The peloton flies down the home straight.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 52 of 86

Markel Irizar on the front of the break.

Markel Irizar on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 53 of 86

Jack Bobridge and Mark Cavendish await the start.

Jack Bobridge and Mark Cavendish await the start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 54 of 86

An elite selection lined up on the start line.

An elite selection lined up on the start line.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 55 of 86

The riders warmed up in the late afternoon.

The riders warmed up in the late afternoon.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 56 of 86

The Uni-SA boys wait for the team presentation.

The Uni-SA boys wait for the team presentation.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 57 of 86

Omega Pharma-Lotto and HTC-Highroad keep the pace high.

Omega Pharma-Lotto and HTC-Highroad keep the pace high.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 58 of 86

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) left everyone else behind in the sprint

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) left everyone else behind in the sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 86

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Highroad) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) chat on the start line.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Highroad) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) chat on the start line.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 60 of 86

Matt Goss and HTC - Highroad teammate Mark Renshaw finish 1-2 in the Cancer Council Classic.

Matt Goss and HTC - Highroad teammate Mark Renshaw finish 1-2 in the Cancer Council Classic.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 61 of 86

Matt Goss and Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) raise their arms, Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) takes third on the left

Matt Goss and Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) raise their arms, Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) takes third on the left
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 86

André Greipel in his new Omega Pharma-Lotto clothing

André Greipel in his new Omega Pharma-Lotto clothing
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 86

Local hero Stuart O'Grady in nhis new Leopard Trek kit

Local hero Stuart O'Grady in nhis new Leopard Trek kit
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 86

British national champion Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

British national champion Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 86

Ballan looked good in the evening sun

Ballan looked good in the evening sun
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 86

HTC-Highroad gather near the front for the sprint

HTC-Highroad gather near the front for the sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 86

Mark Cavendish and Matt Goss talk after the race

Mark Cavendish and Matt Goss talk after the race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 86

Goss collected the cheque but the riders donated all their prize money to help the flood victims in Queensland

Goss collected the cheque but the riders donated all their prize money to help the flood victims in Queensland
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 86

Matt Goss gets the kisses after winning the Cancer Council Classic criterium

Matt Goss gets the kisses after winning the Cancer Council Classic criterium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 86

John Murphy (BMC)

John Murphy (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 86

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 86

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 86

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) wears number 11

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) wears number 11
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 86

The peloton begins the 51km evening criterium

The peloton begins the 51km evening criterium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 86

Lance Armstrong fits his race radio

Lance Armstrong fits his race radio
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 86

Michael Rogers and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Michael Rogers and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 86

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 86

Lance Armstrong and new RadioShack teammate Robbie McEwen

Lance Armstrong and new RadioShack teammate Robbie McEwen
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 86

A pensive Lance Armstrong

A pensive Lance Armstrong
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 86

They're off!

They're off!
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 86

Michael Rogers in his new Team Sky colours

Michael Rogers in his new Team Sky colours
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 86

Matt Goss and Mark Renshaw take first and second for HTC-Highroad

Matt Goss and Mark Renshaw take first and second for HTC-Highroad
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 86

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) celebrates

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) celebrates
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 86

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) wins the Cancer Council Classic criterium

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) wins the Cancer Council Classic criterium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 86

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) signs on

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) signs on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 86

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

HTC-Highroad demonstrated that while the two Marks - Renshaw and Cavendish - may be the squad's headline act in July, the Australian can lead out any one of the team capable of winning a sprint. And today, in the Cancer Council Helpline Classic, that man was Matt Goss.

Related Articles

Cavendish versus Greipel - a war of words

HTC-Highroad relies on Goss for TDU overall title

Hosking takes first win of the season

The Tasmanian benefited from Greg Henderson's misfortune in the final corner and powered to the line ahead of Renshaw, Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), who formed a four-man group in the final 500m due to the kiwi's crash.

Goss has been riding well recently, taking out the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic earlier this month and was pleased with the performance. "It's a great start and I'm very happy. Great for me, great for the team and a great start to the Tour Down Under," he said immediately after the win.

"We had it under control we kept the break at a reasonable distance. Our team and Omega Pharma-Lotto did a great to control the race and we were lucky to finish it of. We've got enough power (at HTC) to turn the earth off its axis."

That power consisted of riders such as Bernhard Eisel, Bert Grabsch, Danny Pate and Renshaw, whilst Mark Cavendish waited in the wings for a chance to hit out against some of the in-form fast men at the start of 2011.

And as Goss noted, André Greipel's Omega Pharma-Lotto squad did the lion's share of the work during the 51km race, taking control of proceedings and ensuring a five-man break - which became a leading trio with about 15 laps remaining - wouldn't succeed in its quest to steal the sprinters' thunder.

That escape group contained Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), talented local Luke Durbridge (UniSA-Australia), Martin Mortensen (Leopard Trek), Markel Irizar (RadioShack) and Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha), which got away during the second lap and maintained a solid advantage of 30 seconds for most of the event.

With the aforementioned loss of Mortensen and Izagirre later in the race it was time for the sprinters' teams to step up and they did, taking charge after the remnants of the break were swept up with five laps remaining. First it was Greipel's squad leading the way, then Allan Davis' Astana crew before Team Sky came to the fore en masse.

Heading into the last lap the combined strength of Team Sky flexed its muscle as the likes of Matthew Hayman, Ben Swift, Simon Gerrans, CJ Sutton and Geraint Thomas worked hard to get their man Henderson to the line in a style reminiscent of its debut appearance at the event last season. On that occasion it was a quinella, although this year's result would be vastly different given Henderson's misfortune.

"It was same scenario as last year - we wanted to wait a little longer but when the opportunity arose... You go into a race with a plan but you have to think on your feet. We made the call and we had to go - everyone did their bit but you don't always win," said Hayman afterwards.

"Hendy was behind CJ [coming into the final corner], I believe, when he went down. Maybe I went through there a bit too hot - I wanted to keep the speed because I'd already done a fairly long turn and I figured if I hit the brakes too much it was going to hurt me coming out of the corner so I wanted to hit it really hard.

Henderson avoided serious injury in the accident and will only be missing some skin off his legs when the first stage of the Santos Tour Down Under starts on Tuesday.

Full Results
1Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:05:12
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
13Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
14Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Andre Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
18Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervélo
19Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
20Mitchell Docker (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
21Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
23Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
25Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
29Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
30Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
31Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
32Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
33Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
34Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
35Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quick Step Cycling Team
36Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
37Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
38Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
39Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick Step Cycling Team
43Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
44Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
45Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
46Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
47Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
51Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
53Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
56Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
57Jos van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:22
58Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:23
59Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
63Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
64Nicki Sorensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-ISD
67Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Lance Armstrong (USA) Team RadioShack
69Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-ISD
70David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
73Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
76Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step Cycling Team
78Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
79Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-ISD
80Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre-ISD
81Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-ISD
82Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
83Michael Hepburn (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
84Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo
85Luke Roberts (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
86Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
87David Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
88Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
90Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervélo
92Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
93Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
94Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
95Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
96AmaÔl Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
97Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
99Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
100Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Vicente Reynes (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
102Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
103Jose Vicente Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
104Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
105Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
106Robbie Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
107Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
108Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
109Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
110Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo
112Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
113Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:37
115Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quick Step Cycling Team
116Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo0:00:40
117Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
119Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-ISD
120Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
121Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo
123Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo
124Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
125Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
126Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:48
127Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:01:16
128Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
129Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
130Simon Clarke (Aus) Astana0:01:42
131Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:10

Skoda Sprint-lap 5
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) UNI SA - Australia

Hindmarsh Sprint-lap 10
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Cycle Instead Sprint-lap 15
1Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek

Jayco Sprint-lap 20
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Latest on Cyclingnews