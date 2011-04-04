Image 1 of 39 Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) celebrates her win (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 39 Riders start to attack off the front on the way to the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 39 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) staying safe near the front of the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 39 The men getting strung out heading into another lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 39 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) leads another break up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 39 The Trek-Livestrong team was very active in the breaks today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 39 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) goes to the front to try to maintain his brother's lead. Cole House (RealCyclist.com) closed the Redlands Bicycle Classic with a victory at the stage three Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race on Sunday. He won the dwindled-bunch sprint to the line ahead of Australian National Criterium Champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) in second and Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy) in third.

"I had double roles today and the stage win wasn't going to be decided until the very end," House said. "I didn't even know if I would be able to finish the stage. We had a plan and we stuck to it. To finish it off with a stage win and the overall is awesome. It is great for the team RealCyclist.com and we dedicate the win to our mechanic [Jeff Bates] back home who is battling cancer."

The Redlands Bicycle Classic came down to an exciting battle over time bonuses and in the end it was Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) who won the overall title by a mere one second. It did not come without a fight from runner up Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) who gained and then lost that winning second during the closing laps of the stage three finale. Chris Baldwin (Juwi Solar-First Solar) rounded out the general classification podium in third place.

"I had to pay close attention to the first sprint on the circuits and I had to win it, I did an ended up gaining one second," Mancebo said. "I'm happy about winning this race for RealCyclist.com. Not only my victory, but also Cole's stage win."

"It was all down to the bonuses," said RealCyclist.com Directeur Sportif Gord Fraser. "Obviously Francisco has a lot of determination, talent and winning bonuses is probably not his cup of tea but he sucked it up and did what he had to do to get Cole involved and motivating him to win the stage shows that he also has great captaincy."

Stage two winner John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms) earned enough points on the final day to solidify the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition, despite being involved in a late-race crash. Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) secured the events Sprinter's competition during the previous day's criterium. Chipotle Development Team won the event's best overall team competition.

"I think I got the KOM pretty decisively," Bennett said. "It was a lot more contested in the beginning and people were out and I was strong the whole way through. It was good. I wanted to get the KOM and I got it but didn't stay up there, what can you do when you go down. This was my first crash of the season."

Down to the last second

The Pro-Cat 1 men lined up for a tough Redlands Bicycle Classic stage three finale at the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race 150km race that included 12 laps of a gruelling 10km circuit followed by five blistering short circuit finishes located in downtown Redlands.

The fireworks ignited on the first time up the ascent where a set of time bonuses were located. Race leader, Mancebo was tied for first place on time with Jacques-Maynes in the overall classification at the start of the day. Mancebo's teammate Cesar Grajales, who was eighth in GC, took the full three seconds ahead of Jacques-Maynes who earned two seconds and Mancebo who took one second. The two-second bonus moved Jacques-Maynes into the overall race lead by one second.

"I couldn't be more proud of the guys because they rode exactly to our plan and the way that we wanted to ride," said Bissell Directeur Sportif Omer Kem. "From the sounds of it there were big attacks on every lap. I have guys on my team who have defended a race lead before and they said that they have never seen so much attacking before. We raced our race and everyone else race theirs. We gave it everything. We took back the time and got the jersey and then we did the absolute best job we could."

Following the bonus sprint, an early breakaway set sail that included Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development), Eric Barlavev (Team Exergy), Hayden Brooks (V Australia) and Phil Zajicek (MonsterMedia-SCVelo).

The group was joined by chasers Alex Howes (Chipotle Development), Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms), Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Josh Berry (RealCyclist.com), Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing), Mike Olheiser and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy), who became the virtual leader on the road when the breakaway gained more than 20 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Bissell worked hard to close the time margin to the breakaway down to 15 seconds and once in sight, Baldwin, Mancebo and Jacques-Maynes jumped across to it with six laps to go. Shortly after, the breakaway was absorbed into the main field of approximately 40 riders. Several short-lived attacks forced the speed of the race to remain high during the closing laps.

With four laps go, Mancebo launched an attack on the ascent but was quickly marked by Baldwin and Jacques-Maynes. Bennett counter attacked and opened up a gap with George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) in tow. The pair opened up nearly a one-minute margin ahead of the chasing peloton and Bennett picked up more KOM points. Grajales attempted to bridge across but was unsuccessful. John Bennett crashed on a pot hole in the road and suffered road rash, race official prorated his time.

"I was being stupid and I had my head on my stem and there was a pot hole that I should have noticed the first ten or eleven times through but I didn't," Bennett said. "I was off with a Trek-Livestrong rider and I'm glad he stayed upright and stayed out of my stupidity. It happens in bike racing."

The small main field entered the five finishing circuits intact and ready to sprint for the next time bonus sprint at the end of the first lap. In a dramatic sprint, Mancebo won the full three-second time bonus ahead of Andres Diaz (Team Exergy), who earned two seconds and Jacques-Maynes, who earned one second. Mancebo moved back into the race lead by one second.

James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy) and Christina Helmig (Elbowz Racing) slipped off the front with three laps to go and maintained their lead until being reabsorbed into the peloton on the last lap.

The overall classification was still undecided with a hefty set of time bonuses up for grabs at the finish line. However, Mancebo's teammate rounded the final corner in first position and held it all the way to the line, swallowing the time bonuses and winning the stage ahead of sprinters Cantwell and Damiani.

"We had three goals, to keep the mountain jersey for Gaimon, move Ben [Day] up in the GC and try to win the stage," Damiani said. "The first two goals were hard to do and at the end I wasn't feeling too good so my teammate took an opportunity. I sat on V Australia's train because it was the awesome one. We caught the breakaway with three corners to go and so it was a mess. Cole went through on the outside, Cantwell on the inside and I went through the middle."

Colavita Forno D'Asolo captures third straight at Redlands finale

Despite needing two bike changes, Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) secured her team its third consecutive victory this week at the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race, the third and final stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. The New Zealand National Champion won a late-race breakaway sprint ahead of Carmen Small (TIBCO-To the Top) in second and Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) in third.

"HTC really rode a great race and so we really wanted to go for another stage win," Cheatley said. "I knew the bends from riding the crit yesterday and that if you come out of the last bend first then you can get a gap and hold on. It was tough out there. I'm happy to finish it off for the team because we've started the season really well and they are a great bunch of girls to work with."

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) captured her third overall title at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and attributed the victory to the hard work of her teammates. She finished the race ahead of Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top) in second and her teammate Evelyn Stevens in third.

"Last year I watched Stevens win this race for Ina and this year she had a chance to win it for me," Neben said. "It was fun. Everyone on my team contributed. We drilled it up the first climb to get the time bonus and half way through Chloe [Hosking] chased back on a drilled it back around the course to take us into the climb, Amanda [Miller], Ally [Stacher] and Katie [Colclough] all contributed a ton. It was an all-round effort today."

"It was so fun to have a team this week and it is so fun to share it with those guys," she said. "It was a really special win and it is special to be able to wear the yellow jersey on behalf of HTC. It's a big program and a big team and the fact that they trust me enough to come to this race and ride for me is special."

Colavita Forno D'Asolo solidified its victory in the overall team classification and its climber, Andrea Dvorak, secured the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) victory.

"The QOM was not a part of the plan, we definitely wanted to come out and win the overall," Dvorak said. "We had four or five cards to play and Rachel [Heal] did not want me to waste energy going for the QOM. I didn't battle it out on the first one but the next two, I felt good and it didn't take that much out of me to get the QOMs."

"This team is awesome," she said. "We work so well on and off the bike and it's perfect right now. When one person wins, everyone wins and the team GC is the icing on the top."

Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) locked up the events sprint competition during the previous day's criterium. "It wasn't a goal immediately but I was just sort of there for one of the point sprints in the road race," Gokey-Smith said. "My goal was to get the stage win that day but it turned out that I got the green jersey. We ended up making that jersey the goal going into the crit. I have my teammates to thank for it all."

The Pro-Cat 1,2,3 women's field lined up to start what is arguably the toughest stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic at the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race 109.6kms held on a gruelling 10kms circuit. Neben picked up full three seconds in time bonuses on the first of nine laps at the top of the circuit's ascent. She narrowly rolled across the line ahead of runner up on GC Willock, who earned two seconds and Amanda Miller(HTC-Highroad) who took one second.

A breakaway emerged that included the event's top climbers and overall contenders Neben, Miller, Stevens and Willock along with Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12), Janel Holcomb, Andrea Dvorak and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Carmen Small (TIBCO-To the Top), Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles), Lea Davidson (Missing Link-Specialized), Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) and Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi).

Noticeably absent from the front group was US National Champion and Giro Donne winner Mara Abbott (SCVelo-Empower Coaching), who led the chase group of roughly 15 riders for multiple laps in an attempt to reduce the time margin. She received help from Primal-Map My Ride who had three riders in the chase.

Dvorak picked up full QOM points with five laps to go and three laps to go and earned enough points to solidify the QOM competition. The breakaway lacked cohesiveness in the closing laps and the chase group became even more determined to close down the time margin before the start of the penultimate lap.

Cheatley experienced peddle troubles and was forced to take a spare bike earlier in the race. She swapped bikes again with two laps to go and finished the race on her original machine.

Armstrong and Dvorak put forth a massive effort to gain time on the some 40 riders that remained in the main field. The pair gained just over 10 seconds but were caught with one lap to go. "We tried to keep them close and that's when we had Katie and Ally came back to the main group and they just drilled it."

Neben and Stevens' quick tempo up the final climb combined with an attack from Willock through the feed zone resulted in a nine-rider split including Cheatley, Neben, Stevens, Small, Willock, Armstrong, Dvorak, Ramsden and Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm).

The group came barrelling down the lengthy run in to downtown Redlands where the finished on the last half of the previous night's criterium circuit. Cheatley took advantage of her knowledge of finishing corners, after leading her teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan out in the previous night's winning sprint. She came out of the corner with a small gap and crossed the line ahead of Small and Ramsden.

"I was a little bit surprised to be able to hang on," said Ramsden, who made all the splits with the climbs on the ascent. "In the end I knew that I probably had a little bit left for the sprint but I was fourth wheel into the last corner, a bit far back. It is exciting to get my first NRC podium."

Results

Elite women stage 3 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 3:10:54 2 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 3 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) 4 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 5 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 6 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 7 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 8 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 9 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm) 10 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:01:01 11 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 12 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing) 13 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus) 14 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm) 15 Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride) 16 Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles) 17 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 18 Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 19 Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women) 20 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 21 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 22 Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 23 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 24 Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride) 25 Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles) 26 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling) 27 Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized) 28 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 29 Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized) 30 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 31 Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo) 32 Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 33 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 34 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:01:08 35 Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:01:29 36 Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:02:13 37 Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:06:13 38 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 39 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride) 40 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm) 41 Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized) 42 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 43 Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange) 44 Beth Newell (Danbury Audi) 45 Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) 46 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 47 Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling) 48 Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women) 49 Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized) 50 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:06:17 51 Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:11:14 52 Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles) 53 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 54 Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 55 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling) 0:13:44 56 Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo) 57 Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) 58 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm) 0:20:58 59 Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:30:03 60 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 61 Amity Elliot (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:33:38 62 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:34:29 63 Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing) 64 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized) 65 Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride) 66 Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:37:30 67 Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling) 68 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus) 69 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles) 70 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus) 71 Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles) 0:38:13 72 Melissa Ross (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:39:21 73 Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles) 0:41:00 74 Colleen Paine (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 75 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:41:01 76 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:43:40 77 Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 78 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 79 Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:45:09 80 Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:45:56 81 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 82 Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing) DNF Ashley James (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) DNF Zayda Sarah Maguire (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) DNF Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) DNF Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) DNF Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride) DNF Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm) DNF Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)

Points - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 7 pts 2 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 5 3 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) 3 4 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 2 5 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 1

Mountains - 7.3 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 7 pts 2 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 5 3 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 4 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 3 5 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 2

5 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 7 pts 2 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 5 3 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 4 4 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 3 5 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) 2

3 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 7 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 5 3 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 4 4 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 3 5 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 2

Final general classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 7:31:01 2 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:00:14 3 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 0:00:19 4 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:00:31 5 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:00:41 6 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:00:44 7 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:45 8 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) 0:01:11 9 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 0:01:52 10 Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:02:05 11 Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:02:08 12 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 0:02:12 13 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm) 0:02:19 14 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:02:24 15 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 16 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling) 17 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:02:27 18 Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:02:28 19 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing) 0:02:35 20 Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles) 0:02:36 21 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 22 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm) 0:02:40 23 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:02:41 24 Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:02:46 25 Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:02:57 26 Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:03:01 27 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:03:37 28 Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:03:41 29 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:03:45 30 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:04:04 31 Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:05:32 32 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:06:09 33 Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:06:48 34 Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles) 0:07:29 35 Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling) 0:07:34 36 Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) 0:08:02 37 Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women) 0:08:12 38 Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized) 39 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm) 0:08:21 40 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:08:24 41 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 0:08:25 42 Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women) 0:08:29 43 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:09:03 44 Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:09:20 45 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:09:42 46 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:09:48 47 Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:09:54 48 Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:10:03 49 Beth Newell (Danbury Audi) 0:10:20 50 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:13:46 51 Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:14:15 52 Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) 0:15:55 53 Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:17:19 54 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling) 0:17:24 55 Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:18:42 56 Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles) 0:22:30 57 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm) 0:26:33 58 Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:29:26 59 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:36:17 60 Amity Elliot (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:37:10 61 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:37:35 62 Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:37:54 63 Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:38:03 64 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:39:08 65 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:44:14 66 Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:44:53 67 Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling) 0:45:27 68 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:45:52 69 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:47:17 70 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:49:22 71 Melissa Ross (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 0:49:57 72 Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:50:00 73 Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing) 0:51:20 74 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 0:53:02 75 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:53:30 76 Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:56:13 77 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles) 0:56:45 78 Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles) 0:57:06 79 Colleen Paine (Kenda p/b Geargrinders) 1:02:31 80 Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles) 1:04:46 81 Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus) 1:08:22 82 Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing) 1:10:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 22 pts 2 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 19 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 14 4 Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) 13 5 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 9 6 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 9 7 Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) 8 8 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 7 9 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 6 10 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 5 11 Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized) 5 12 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 5 13 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 4 14 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) 3 15 Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo) 3 16 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm) 2 17 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 1 18 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 30 pts 2 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 23 3 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 18 4 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 14 5 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 9 6 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 5 7 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 5 8 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 4 9 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 3 10 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 3 11 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top) 2 12 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 2 13 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) 2 14 Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colavita Forno D'Asolo 22:00:37 2 Team Tibco - To The Top 3 HTC Highroad Women 4 Team Juvederm 5 Rouse Bicycles 0:02:10 6 Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 0:02:35 7 Missing Link - Specialized 0:02:54 8 Primal - Map My Ride 0:03:14 9 Danbury Audi 0:14:00 10 Trisports Cycling 0:21:39 11 Webcor Alto Velo 0:46:47 12 Vanderkitten - Focus 0:50:02 13 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:52:45 14 Kenda pb Geargrinders 1:28:00 15 Herbalife LaGrange 1:38:53 16 Red Racing 1:54:11

Elite men 1 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 3:40:54 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 3 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 4 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development) 5 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 6 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 7 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 8 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 9 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar) 10 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 11 James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 12 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 13 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 14 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 15 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 16 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 17 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 18 Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing) 19 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com) 20 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 21 George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 22 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 23 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 24 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 25 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 26 Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar) 27 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing) 0:00:10 28 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development) 29 Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 30 Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia) 0:00:13 31 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) 32 Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized) 33 Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized) 34 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 35 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development) 36 Darren Rolfe (V Australia) 37 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 38 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 39 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 40 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 41 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development) 42 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:01:08 43 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:05 44 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 45 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:18 46 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 47 Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 48 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 49 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 50 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 0:02:32 51 Orion Berryman (Swamis Development) 0:03:48 52 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:09:40 53 Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:12:17 54 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios) 55 Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios) 56 Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home) 57 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development) 58 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 59 Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange) 60 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 61 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 62 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 63 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 64 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 65 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com) 66 Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange) 67 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 68 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 69 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 70 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 71 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com) 72 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 73 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 74 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 75 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 76 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 77 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 78 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing) 79 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 80 James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange) 81 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 82 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 83 James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 84 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 85 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 86 Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized) 87 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 88 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 0:19:12 89 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:25:30 90 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:34:05 91 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized) 92 Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized) 93 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 94 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:36:30 95 Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing) 96 Lars Finanger (Swamis Development) 97 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 98 Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 99 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:37:30 100 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 101 Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team) 102 Dirk Friel (Swamis Development) 103 Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar) 104 Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar) 105 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 106 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 107 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 108 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 109 David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 110 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 111 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 0:38:56 112 Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing) 0:39:36 113 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:40:10 114 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing) 0:41:30 115 Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing) 116 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:48:00 117 Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized) 0:50:24 118 James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized) 0:51:45 119 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:53:20 120 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:54:00 121 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 122 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange) 123 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 124 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios) 125 Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:59:20 126 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 1:01:25 127 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 1:03:00 DNF Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) DNF Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) DNF Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) DNF Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) DNF Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) DNF Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) DNF Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home) DNF Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) DNF Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) DNF Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development) DNF Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong) DNF Josh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) DNF Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com) DNF Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com) DNF Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) DNF Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team) DNF Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) DNF Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society) DNF Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) DNF Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) DNF Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) DNF Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) DNF Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)

Sprint 1 - lap 1 1 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 7 pts 2 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 5 3 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 1

Sprint 2 - lap 2 1 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 7 pts 2 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 5 3 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 3 4 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 2 5 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 7 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 5 3 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 3 4 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development) 2 5 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 1

Mountain 1 - 8.6 miles 1 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 7 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 3 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 4 4 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar) 3 5 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing) 2

Mountain 2 - 9 laps to go 1 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 7 pts 2 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 5 3 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 4 4 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 3 5 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2

Mountain 3 - 7 laps to go 1 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 7 pts 2 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 5 3 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development) 4 4 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 3 5 Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar) 2

Mountain 4 - 3 Laps to go 1 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 7 pts 2 George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 5 3 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development) 4 4 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 3 5 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 2

Final general classification 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 9:59:16 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:00:09 4 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:10 5 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 0:00:17 6 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:20 7 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:22 8 George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:31 9 Darren Rolfe (V Australia) 0:00:36 10 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 11 Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:37 12 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:46 13 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing) 0:00:50 14 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development) 0:00:52 15 Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:00:53 16 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development) 17 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:02 18 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) 0:01:06 19 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 20 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:13 21 James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:32 22 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:59 23 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:33 24 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:48 25 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:50 26 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:52 27 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com) 0:02:58 28 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 0:03:14 29 Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized) 0:03:19 30 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:31 31 Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia) 0:03:38 32 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:53 33 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:03:54 34 Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:04:01 35 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:04:22 36 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:05:01 37 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:21 38 Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized) 0:05:38 39 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:05:50 40 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:06:51 41 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:07:19 42 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:08:40 43 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development) 0:08:52 44 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:09:07 45 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:10:59 46 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:11:09 47 Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing) 0:11:18 48 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:12:19 49 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:12:37 50 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development) 0:12:41 51 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 0:12:45 52 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:12:51 53 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 0:13:22 54 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:14:15 55 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:14:33 56 Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:14:39 57 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:14:40 58 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:14:43 59 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:15:18 60 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:15:19 61 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:15:20 62 Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:15:25 63 Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized) 0:15:41 64 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:15:45 65 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:15:46 66 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:15:51 67 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:17:00 68 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:17:25 69 Orion Berryman (Swamis Development) 0:18:26 70 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 0:18:41 71 Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:18:54 72 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:18:58 73 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 0:20:03 74 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing) 0:20:14 75 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:20:20 76 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:20:44 77 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:21:03 78 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:21:17 79 Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:21:51 80 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development) 0:23:00 81 James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:23:11 82 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com) 0:27:56 83 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:28:16 84 Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:31:25 85 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 0:31:33 86 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:31:37 87 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com) 0:32:33 88 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 0:33:02 89 James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:35:04 90 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:37:25 91 Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:37:48 92 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:37:56 93 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized) 0:39:54 94 Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing) 0:40:09 95 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:40:23 96 Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized) 0:40:39 97 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:40:51 98 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:41:05 99 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:41:17 100 Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team) 0:41:51 101 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:43:11 102 David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:43:24 103 Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:43:28 104 Lars Finanger (Swamis Development) 0:43:42 105 Dirk Friel (Swamis Development) 0:43:58 106 Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:44:37 107 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing) 0:46:10 108 Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing) 0:46:29 109 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:46:57 110 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:48:37 111 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:49:08 112 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:51:36 113 Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing) 0:51:38 114 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 0:54:57 115 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 116 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:56:43 117 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:58:04 118 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:59:58 119 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 1:03:57 120 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1:04:05 121 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios) 1:05:04 122 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios) 1:05:09 123 James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized) 1:05:16 124 Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized) 1:13:07 125 Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange) 1:21:05 126 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 1:21:15 127 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 1:24:31

Sprint classification 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 33 pts 2 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 25 3 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 15 4 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 10 5 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 8 6 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 8 7 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 8 8 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 7 9 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 7 10 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) 7 11 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 12 Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar) 5 13 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 14 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 5 15 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 5 16 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 5 17 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 18 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 3 19 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 3 20 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 3 21 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 3 22 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 3 23 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 24 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development) 2 25 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 26 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 2 27 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 1 28 George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 1 29 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 1 30 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1 31 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 1 32 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1

Mountains classification 1 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 23 pts 2 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 21 3 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 19 4 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 11 5 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 10 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 7 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 8 8 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar) 7 9 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) 7 10 Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar) 6 11 George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 5 12 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 5 13 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 5 14 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development) 4 15 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development) 4 16 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 17 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 3 18 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing) 2 19 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 2 20 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 2 21 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2 22 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 2