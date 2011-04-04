Trending

Mancebo wins Redlands overall title by one second

Colavita Forno D'Asolo captures third straight at Redlands finale

Image 1 of 39

Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) celebrates her win (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) celebrates her win
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 39

Riders start to attack off the front on the way to the KOM.

Riders start to attack off the front on the way to the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 39

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) staying safe near the front of the bunch.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) staying safe near the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 39

The men getting strung out heading into another lap.

The men getting strung out heading into another lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 39

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) leads another break up the road.

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) leads another break up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 39

The Trek-Livestrong team was very active in the breaks today.

The Trek-Livestrong team was very active in the breaks today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 39

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) goes to the front to try to maintain his brother's lead.

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) goes to the front to try to maintain his brother's lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 39

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) leads the two rider break up the climb.

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) leads the two rider break up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 39

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) gets a time bonus on the line to regain the GC lead.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) gets a time bonus on the line to regain the GC lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 39

Trek-Livestrong leads another break up the road.

Trek-Livestrong leads another break up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 39

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) was just a little banged up after crashing out of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) was just a little banged up after crashing out of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 39

Bissell keeps the pressure on at the front.

Bissell keeps the pressure on at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 39

Heading up towards the KOM.

Heading up towards the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 39

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) holds onto the climber's jersey, Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) the yellow and Roman Van Uden (Pure Black) the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) holds onto the climber's jersey, Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) the yellow and Roman Van Uden (Pure Black) the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 39

Cole House (Realcyclist.com) looking happy after the win.

Cole House (Realcyclist.com) looking happy after the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 39

The final GC podium with Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) first, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) second and Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar-First Solar) in third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The final GC podium with Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) first, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) second and Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar-First Solar) in third.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 39

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) had a hard time even holding onto his flowers on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) had a hard time even holding onto his flowers on the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 39

The team GC trophy carries a little bit of history.

The team GC trophy carries a little bit of history.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 39

The Bissell squad pushing the pace on the front.

The Bissell squad pushing the pace on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 39

Roman Van Uden (Pure Black) gets a push after a crash in the feed zone.

Roman Van Uden (Pure Black) gets a push after a crash in the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 39

The men's field climbs one of the many fast switchbacks.

The men's field climbs one of the many fast switchbacks.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 39

A break in the women's field approaching the KOM.

A break in the women's field approaching the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 39

HTC-Highroad leading the field.

HTC-Highroad leading the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 39

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) ready to defend her jersey on the last stage.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) ready to defend her jersey on the last stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 39

The women roll out for a neutral support in the morning.

The women roll out for a neutral support in the morning.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 39

The women got started under cloudy for today's race.

The women got started under cloudy for today's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 39

A group starts to splinter from the women's field.

A group starts to splinter from the women's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 39

Another break gets away in the women's race.

Another break gets away in the women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 39

A chase group goes after another break in the women's race.

A chase group goes after another break in the women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 39

Cath Cheatley (Colavita- Forno d'Asolo) riding in the bunch before her big win.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita- Forno d'Asolo) riding in the bunch before her big win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 39

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) gets the time bonus on the first lap to become the leader on the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) gets the time bonus on the first lap to become the leader on the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 39

The jersey that everyone was after this week in Redlands.

The jersey that everyone was after this week in Redlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 39

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) riding tempo on the front of the bunch.

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) riding tempo on the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 39

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) and teammate Amanda Miller go after a break.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) and teammate Amanda Miller go after a break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 39

Cath Cheatley (Colavita- Forno d'Asolo) rushes to get back on after a speedy bike change.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita- Forno d'Asolo) rushes to get back on after a speedy bike change.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 39

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) had a great ride to end up second overall on GC.

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) had a great ride to end up second overall on GC.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 39

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) covering another attack.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) covering another attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 39

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) with his overall GC win and yellow jersey.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) with his overall GC win and yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 39

Cole House (RealCyclist.com) crossed the line first in a show of strength (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Cole House (RealCyclist.com) crossed the line first in a show of strength
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Cole House (RealCyclist.com) closed the Redlands Bicycle Classic with a victory at the stage three Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race on Sunday. He won the dwindled-bunch sprint to the line ahead of Australian National Criterium Champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) in second and Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy) in third.

"I had double roles today and the stage win wasn't going to be decided until the very end," House said. "I didn't even know if I would be able to finish the stage. We had a plan and we stuck to it. To finish it off with a stage win and the overall is awesome. It is great for the team RealCyclist.com and we dedicate the win to our mechanic [Jeff Bates] back home who is battling cancer."

The Redlands Bicycle Classic came down to an exciting battle over time bonuses and in the end it was Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) who won the overall title by a mere one second. It did not come without a fight from runner up Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) who gained and then lost that winning second during the closing laps of the stage three finale. Chris Baldwin (Juwi Solar-First Solar) rounded out the general classification podium in third place.

"I had to pay close attention to the first sprint on the circuits and I had to win it, I did an ended up gaining one second," Mancebo said. "I'm happy about winning this race for RealCyclist.com. Not only my victory, but also Cole's stage win."

"It was all down to the bonuses," said RealCyclist.com Directeur Sportif Gord Fraser. "Obviously Francisco has a lot of determination, talent and winning bonuses is probably not his cup of tea but he sucked it up and did what he had to do to get Cole involved and motivating him to win the stage shows that he also has great captaincy."

Stage two winner John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms) earned enough points on the final day to solidify the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition, despite being involved in a late-race crash. Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) secured the events Sprinter's competition during the previous day's criterium. Chipotle Development Team won the event's best overall team competition.

"I think I got the KOM pretty decisively," Bennett said. "It was a lot more contested in the beginning and people were out and I was strong the whole way through. It was good. I wanted to get the KOM and I got it but didn't stay up there, what can you do when you go down. This was my first crash of the season."

Down to the last second

The Pro-Cat 1 men lined up for a tough Redlands Bicycle Classic stage three finale at the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race 150km race that included 12 laps of a gruelling 10km circuit followed by five blistering short circuit finishes located in downtown Redlands.

The fireworks ignited on the first time up the ascent where a set of time bonuses were located. Race leader, Mancebo was tied for first place on time with Jacques-Maynes in the overall classification at the start of the day. Mancebo's teammate Cesar Grajales, who was eighth in GC, took the full three seconds ahead of Jacques-Maynes who earned two seconds and Mancebo who took one second. The two-second bonus moved Jacques-Maynes into the overall race lead by one second.

"I couldn't be more proud of the guys because they rode exactly to our plan and the way that we wanted to ride," said Bissell Directeur Sportif Omer Kem. "From the sounds of it there were big attacks on every lap. I have guys on my team who have defended a race lead before and they said that they have never seen so much attacking before. We raced our race and everyone else race theirs. We gave it everything. We took back the time and got the jersey and then we did the absolute best job we could."

Following the bonus sprint, an early breakaway set sail that included Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development), Eric Barlavev (Team Exergy), Hayden Brooks (V Australia) and Phil Zajicek (MonsterMedia-SCVelo).

The group was joined by chasers Alex Howes (Chipotle Development), Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms), Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Josh Berry (RealCyclist.com), Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing), Mike Olheiser and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy), who became the virtual leader on the road when the breakaway gained more than 20 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Bissell worked hard to close the time margin to the breakaway down to 15 seconds and once in sight, Baldwin, Mancebo and Jacques-Maynes jumped across to it with six laps to go. Shortly after, the breakaway was absorbed into the main field of approximately 40 riders. Several short-lived attacks forced the speed of the race to remain high during the closing laps.

With four laps go, Mancebo launched an attack on the ascent but was quickly marked by Baldwin and Jacques-Maynes. Bennett counter attacked and opened up a gap with George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) in tow. The pair opened up nearly a one-minute margin ahead of the chasing peloton and Bennett picked up more KOM points. Grajales attempted to bridge across but was unsuccessful. John Bennett crashed on a pot hole in the road and suffered road rash, race official prorated his time.

"I was being stupid and I had my head on my stem and there was a pot hole that I should have noticed the first ten or eleven times through but I didn't," Bennett said. "I was off with a Trek-Livestrong rider and I'm glad he stayed upright and stayed out of my stupidity. It happens in bike racing."

The small main field entered the five finishing circuits intact and ready to sprint for the next time bonus sprint at the end of the first lap. In a dramatic sprint, Mancebo won the full three-second time bonus ahead of Andres Diaz (Team Exergy), who earned two seconds and Jacques-Maynes, who earned one second. Mancebo moved back into the race lead by one second.

James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy) and Christina Helmig (Elbowz Racing) slipped off the front with three laps to go and maintained their lead until being reabsorbed into the peloton on the last lap.

The overall classification was still undecided with a hefty set of time bonuses up for grabs at the finish line. However, Mancebo's teammate rounded the final corner in first position and held it all the way to the line, swallowing the time bonuses and winning the stage ahead of sprinters Cantwell and Damiani.

"We had three goals, to keep the mountain jersey for Gaimon, move Ben [Day] up in the GC and try to win the stage," Damiani said. "The first two goals were hard to do and at the end I wasn't feeling too good so my teammate took an opportunity. I sat on V Australia's train because it was the awesome one. We caught the breakaway with three corners to go and so it was a mess. Cole went through on the outside, Cantwell on the inside and I went through the middle."

Colavita Forno D'Asolo captures third straight at Redlands finale

Despite needing two bike changes, Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) secured her team its third consecutive victory this week at the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race, the third and final stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. The New Zealand National Champion won a late-race breakaway sprint ahead of Carmen Small (TIBCO-To the Top) in second and Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) in third.

"HTC really rode a great race and so we really wanted to go for another stage win," Cheatley said. "I knew the bends from riding the crit yesterday and that if you come out of the last bend first then you can get a gap and hold on. It was tough out there. I'm happy to finish it off for the team because we've started the season really well and they are a great bunch of girls to work with."

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) captured her third overall title at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and attributed the victory to the hard work of her teammates. She finished the race ahead of Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top) in second and her teammate Evelyn Stevens in third.

"Last year I watched Stevens win this race for Ina and this year she had a chance to win it for me," Neben said. "It was fun. Everyone on my team contributed. We drilled it up the first climb to get the time bonus and half way through Chloe [Hosking] chased back on a drilled it back around the course to take us into the climb, Amanda [Miller], Ally [Stacher] and Katie [Colclough] all contributed a ton. It was an all-round effort today."

"It was so fun to have a team this week and it is so fun to share it with those guys," she said. "It was a really special win and it is special to be able to wear the yellow jersey on behalf of HTC. It's a big program and a big team and the fact that they trust me enough to come to this race and ride for me is special."

Colavita Forno D'Asolo solidified its victory in the overall team classification and its climber, Andrea Dvorak, secured the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) victory.

"The QOM was not a part of the plan, we definitely wanted to come out and win the overall," Dvorak said. "We had four or five cards to play and Rachel [Heal] did not want me to waste energy going for the QOM. I didn't battle it out on the first one but the next two, I felt good and it didn't take that much out of me to get the QOMs."

"This team is awesome," she said. "We work so well on and off the bike and it's perfect right now. When one person wins, everyone wins and the team GC is the icing on the top."

Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) locked up the events sprint competition during the previous day's criterium. "It wasn't a goal immediately but I was just sort of there for one of the point sprints in the road race," Gokey-Smith said. "My goal was to get the stage win that day but it turned out that I got the green jersey. We ended up making that jersey the goal going into the crit. I have my teammates to thank for it all."

The Pro-Cat 1,2,3 women's field lined up to start what is arguably the toughest stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic at the Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race 109.6kms held on a gruelling 10kms circuit. Neben picked up full three seconds in time bonuses on the first of nine laps at the top of the circuit's ascent. She narrowly rolled across the line ahead of runner up on GC Willock, who earned two seconds and Amanda Miller(HTC-Highroad) who took one second.

A breakaway emerged that included the event's top climbers and overall contenders Neben, Miller, Stevens and Willock along with Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12), Janel Holcomb, Andrea Dvorak and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Carmen Small (TIBCO-To the Top), Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles), Lea Davidson (Missing Link-Specialized), Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) and Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi).

Noticeably absent from the front group was US National Champion and Giro Donne winner Mara Abbott (SCVelo-Empower Coaching), who led the chase group of roughly 15 riders for multiple laps in an attempt to reduce the time margin. She received help from Primal-Map My Ride who had three riders in the chase.

Dvorak picked up full QOM points with five laps to go and three laps to go and earned enough points to solidify the QOM competition. The breakaway lacked cohesiveness in the closing laps and the chase group became even more determined to close down the time margin before the start of the penultimate lap.

Cheatley experienced peddle troubles and was forced to take a spare bike earlier in the race. She swapped bikes again with two laps to go and finished the race on her original machine.

Armstrong and Dvorak put forth a massive effort to gain time on the some 40 riders that remained in the main field. The pair gained just over 10 seconds but were caught with one lap to go. "We tried to keep them close and that's when we had Katie and Ally came back to the main group and they just drilled it."

Neben and Stevens' quick tempo up the final climb combined with an attack from Willock through the feed zone resulted in a nine-rider split including Cheatley, Neben, Stevens, Small, Willock, Armstrong, Dvorak, Ramsden and Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm).

The group came barrelling down the lengthy run in to downtown Redlands where the finished on the last half of the previous night's criterium circuit. Cheatley took advantage of her knowledge of finishing corners, after leading her teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan out in the previous night's winning sprint. She came out of the corner with a small gap and crossed the line ahead of Small and Ramsden.

"I was a little bit surprised to be able to hang on," said Ramsden, who made all the splits with the climbs on the ascent. "In the end I knew that I probably had a little bit left for the sprint but I was fourth wheel into the last corner, a bit far back. It is exciting to get my first NRC podium."

 

Results

Elite women stage 3 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)3:10:54
2Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
3Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)
4Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
5Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
6Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
7Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)
8Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)
9Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm)
10Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:01
11Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)
12Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing)
13Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)
14Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm)
15Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride)
16Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles)
17Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
18Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
19Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women)
20Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
21Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
22Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
23Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
24Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride)
25Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles)
26Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling)
27Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized)
28Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
29Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized)
30Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
31Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo)
32Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
33Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
34Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:08
35Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:29
36Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride)0:02:13
37Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:06:13
38Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
39Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride)
40Mary Zider (Team Juvederm)
41Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized)
42Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
43Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange)
44Beth Newell (Danbury Audi)
45Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)
46Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
47Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling)
48Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women)
49Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized)
50Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:06:17
51Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride)0:11:14
52Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
53Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
54Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
55Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling)0:13:44
56Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo)
57Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)
58Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm)0:20:58
59Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo)0:30:03
60Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
61Amity Elliot (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:33:38
62Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized)0:34:29
63Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing)
64Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized)
65Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride)
66Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange)0:37:30
67Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling)
68Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus)
69Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles)
70Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus)
71Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles)0:38:13
72Melissa Ross (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:39:21
73Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles)0:41:00
74Colleen Paine (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
75Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo)0:41:01
76Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:43:40
77Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
78Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
79Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange)0:45:09
80Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:45:56
81Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
82Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing)
DNFAshley James (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
DNFZayda Sarah Maguire (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)
DNFKelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
DNFLauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
DNFNicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride)
DNFJoanie Caron (Team Juvederm)
DNFHillary Billington (Danbury Audi)

Points - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)7pts
2Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top)5
3Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)3
4Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)2
5Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top)1

Mountains - 7.3 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)7pts
2Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)5
3Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)4
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)3
5Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top)2

5 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)7pts
2Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)5
3Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)4
4Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top)3
5Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)2

3 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)7pts
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)5
3Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)4
4Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)3
5Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top)2

Final general classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)7:31:01
2Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:00:14
3Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:19
4Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:00:31
5Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:00:41
6Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:00:44
7Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:45
8Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)0:01:11
9Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)0:01:52
10Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:02:05
11Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:02:08
12Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:12
13Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm)0:02:19
14Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:02:24
15Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO - To The Top)
16Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling)
17Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:02:27
18Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride)0:02:28
19Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing)0:02:35
20Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:36
21Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
22Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm)0:02:40
23Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:02:41
24Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized)0:02:46
25Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized)0:02:57
26Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride)0:03:01
27Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:03:37
28Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized)0:03:41
29Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:03:45
30Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:04:04
31Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:05:32
32Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:06:09
33Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo)0:06:48
34Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles)0:07:29
35Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling)0:07:34
36Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)0:08:02
37Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women)0:08:12
38Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized)
39Mary Zider (Team Juvederm)0:08:21
40Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride)0:08:24
41Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)0:08:25
42Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women)0:08:29
43Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:09:03
44Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized)0:09:20
45Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)0:09:42
46Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:09:48
47Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange)0:09:54
48Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:10:03
49Beth Newell (Danbury Audi)0:10:20
50Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:13:46
51Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride)0:14:15
52Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)0:15:55
53Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo)0:17:19
54Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling)0:17:24
55Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:18:42
56Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)0:22:30
57Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm)0:26:33
58Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride)0:29:26
59Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:36:17
60Amity Elliot (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:37:10
61Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized)0:37:35
62Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo)0:37:54
63Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride)0:38:03
64Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized)0:39:08
65Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo)0:44:14
66Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange)0:44:53
67Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling)0:45:27
68Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:45:52
69Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:47:17
70Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:49:22
71Melissa Ross (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)0:49:57
72Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:50:00
73Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing)0:51:20
74Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:53:02
75Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:53:30
76Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange)0:56:13
77Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles)0:56:45
78Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles)0:57:06
79Colleen Paine (Kenda p/b Geargrinders)1:02:31
80Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles)1:04:46
81Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus)1:08:22
82Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing)1:10:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)22pts
2Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)19
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)14
4Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)13
5Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)9
6Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top)9
7Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)8
8Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)7
9Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)6
10Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)5
11Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized)5
12Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)5
13Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top)4
14Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)3
15Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo)3
16Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm)2
17Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)1
18Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)30pts
2Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)23
3Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)18
4Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)14
5Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO - To The Top)9
6Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)5
7Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)5
8Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)4
9Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)3
10Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)3
11Carmen Small (Team TIBCO - To The Top)2
12Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)2
13Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)2
14Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita Forno D'Asolo22:00:37
2Team Tibco - To The Top
3HTC Highroad Women
4Team Juvederm
5Rouse Bicycles0:02:10
6Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 120:02:35
7Missing Link - Specialized0:02:54
8Primal - Map My Ride0:03:14
9Danbury Audi0:14:00
10Trisports Cycling0:21:39
11Webcor Alto Velo0:46:47
12Vanderkitten - Focus0:50:02
13SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:52:45
14Kenda pb Geargrinders1:28:00
15Herbalife LaGrange1:38:53
16Red Racing1:54:11

Elite men
1Cole House (Realcyclist.com)3:40:54
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
3Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
4Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development)
5Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
6Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
7Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
8Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
9Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)
10Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)
11James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
12Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
13Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
14Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)
15Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
16Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)
17Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
18Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing)
19Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com)
20Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
21George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
22Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
23Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
24Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
25Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
26Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)
27Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing)0:00:10
28Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development)
29Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
30Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia)0:00:13
31Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)
32Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized)
33Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized)
34Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
35Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development)
36Darren Rolfe (V Australia)
37Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
38Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
39Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
40Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
41Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development)
42Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:01:08
43Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:05
44Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
45Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:18
46Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
47Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
48Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
49Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
50Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)0:02:32
51Orion Berryman (Swamis Development)0:03:48
52Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:09:40
53Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:12:17
54Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios)
55Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios)
56Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home)
57Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development)
58Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
59Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange)
60Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
61Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
62Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
63Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
64Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
65Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com)
66Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange)
67Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
68Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)
69Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
70Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
71Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com)
72James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
73Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
74Sean Sullivan (V Australia)
75Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
76Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
77Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
78Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing)
79Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
80James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange)
81Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
82Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
83James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
84Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
85Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
86Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
87Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
88John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)0:19:12
89Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:25:30
90Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:34:05
91Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized)
92Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized)
93Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)
94Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:36:30
95Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing)
96Lars Finanger (Swamis Development)
97David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
98Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
99Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:37:30
100Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
101Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)
102Dirk Friel (Swamis Development)
103Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar)
104Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar)
105Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
106Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
107Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
108Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
109David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
110Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
111Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)0:38:56
112Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing)0:39:36
113Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:40:10
114Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing)0:41:30
115Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing)
116Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:48:00
117Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized)0:50:24
118James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized)0:51:45
119Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:53:20
120Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:54:00
121Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
122Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)
123Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
124Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios)
125Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange)0:59:20
126Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)1:01:25
127Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)1:03:00
DNFShawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
DNFIsaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
DNFChad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
DNFFrank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFJay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFKyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFSergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFSean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFAlejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
DNFGuido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
DNFAnibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
DNFJesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
DNFAnders Newbury (Chipotle Development)
DNFRobin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong)
DNFJosh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong)
DNFOscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)
DNFTommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com)
DNFAndrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
DNFRobin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team)
DNFTony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFDanny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
DNFCharles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
DNFDaniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
DNFRicky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
DNFStefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)
DNFKennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFPhil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFLucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
DNFNathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)

Sprint 1 - lap 1
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)7pts
2Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)5
3Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)1

Sprint 2 - lap 2
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)7pts
2Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)5
3James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)3
4Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)2
5Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 3 - Finish
1Cole House (Realcyclist.com)7pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)5
3Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)3
4Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development)2
5Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)1

Mountain 1 - 8.6 miles
1Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)7pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
3Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)4
4Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)3
5Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing)2

Mountain 2 - 9 laps to go
1Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)7pts
2Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)5
3Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)4
4Hayden Brooks (V Australia)3
5Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2

Mountain 3 - 7 laps to go
1John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)7pts
2Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)5
3Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development)4
4Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)3
5Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)2

Mountain 4 - 3 Laps to go
1John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)7pts
2George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)5
3Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development)4
4Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)3
5Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)2

Final general classification
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)9:59:16
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:00:09
4Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:10
5Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)0:00:17
6Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:20
7Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:22
8George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:31
9Darren Rolfe (V Australia)0:00:36
10Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
11Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:37
12Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:46
13Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing)0:00:50
14Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development)0:00:52
15Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:00:53
16Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development)
17Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:02
18Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)0:01:06
19Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
20Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:13
21James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:01:32
22Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:59
23Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:33
24Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:48
25Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:02:50
26Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:52
27Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com)0:02:58
28Cole House (Realcyclist.com)0:03:14
29Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized)0:03:19
30Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:03:31
31Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia)0:03:38
32Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:53
33Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:03:54
34Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:04:01
35Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:04:22
36Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:05:01
37Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:05:21
38Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized)0:05:38
39Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:05:50
40Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:06:51
41Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)0:07:19
42Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:08:40
43Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development)0:08:52
44Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:09:07
45Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:10:59
46Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:11:09
47Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing)0:11:18
48Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:12:19
49Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:12:37
50Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development)0:12:41
51Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)0:12:45
52Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:12:51
53Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)0:13:22
54Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:14:15
55Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:14:33
56Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:14:39
57Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:14:40
58Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:14:43
59Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:15:18
60Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:15:19
61Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:15:20
62Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:15:25
63Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)0:15:41
64Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:15:45
65Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios)0:15:46
66Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:15:51
67Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:17:00
68Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:17:25
69Orion Berryman (Swamis Development)0:18:26
70James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:18:41
71Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange)0:18:54
72Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:18:58
73John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)0:20:03
74Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing)0:20:14
75Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:20:20
76Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:20:44
77Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:21:03
78Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:21:17
79Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios)0:21:51
80Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development)0:23:00
81James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange)0:23:11
82Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com)0:27:56
83Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:28:16
84Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:31:25
85Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)0:31:33
86Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:31:37
87Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com)0:32:33
88Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)0:33:02
89James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:35:04
90David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:37:25
91Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:37:48
92Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:37:56
93Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized)0:39:54
94Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing)0:40:09
95Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:40:23
96Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized)0:40:39
97Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:40:51
98Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:41:05
99Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:41:17
100Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)0:41:51
101Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:43:11
102David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:43:24
103Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:43:28
104Lars Finanger (Swamis Development)0:43:42
105Dirk Friel (Swamis Development)0:43:58
106Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:44:37
107Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing)0:46:10
108Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing)0:46:29
109Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:46:57
110Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:48:37
111Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:49:08
112Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:51:36
113Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing)0:51:38
114Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)0:54:57
115Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
116Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:56:43
117Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:58:04
118Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)0:59:58
119Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)1:03:57
120Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1:04:05
121Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios)1:05:04
122Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)1:05:09
123James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized)1:05:16
124Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized)1:13:07
125Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange)1:21:05
126Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)1:21:15
127Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)1:24:31

Sprint classification
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)33pts
2Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)25
3Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)15
4John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)10
5Cole House (Realcyclist.com)8
6Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)8
7Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)8
8Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)7
9Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)7
10Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)7
11Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
12Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)5
13Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
14James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)5
15Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)5
16Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)5
17Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
18Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)3
19Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)3
20Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)3
21Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)3
22Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)3
23Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
24Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development)2
25Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
26Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)2
27Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)1
28George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)1
29Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)1
30Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)1
31Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)1
32Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

Mountains classification
1John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)23pts
2Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)21
3Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)19
4Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)11
5Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)10
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
7Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)8
8Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)7
9Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)7
10Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)6
11George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)5
12Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)5
13Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)5
14Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development)4
15Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development)4
16Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
17Hayden Brooks (V Australia)3
18Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing)2
19Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)2
20Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
21Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
22Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)2

Teams classification
1Chipotle Development29:29:07
2V Australia0:00:28
3Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:45
4Pure Black Racing0:01:42
5RealCyclist.com0:02:04
6Team Exergy0:02:50
7Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:16
8Trek-Livestrong0:04:22
9Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:12:32
10Jamis-Sutter Home
11juwi Solar - First Solar0:13:01
12Elbowz Racing0:14:21
13Bissell Pro Cycling0:14:37
14California Giant-Specialized0:15:18
15Monster Media Racing0:16:33
16RideClean p/b Patentit.com0:29:39
17Herbalife LaGrange0:45:16
18Hagens Berman Cycling1:21:08
19CashCall Mortgage1:25:27
20Wonderful Pistachios1:32:05
21Swamis Development1:40:57
22SKLZ p/b Pista Palace1:51:34

