Axeon's Powless upsets favourites to win Redlands time trial
Janier Acevedo finishes sixth to maintain overall lead heading into Saturday's downtown criterium
For the second consecutive day at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, a relatively unknown rider outperformed the pre-race favourites to take the day's win and force the elder statesmen of US cycling to step aside.
During Thursday's Yucaipa Road Race, it was 21-year-old Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson) who grabbed the glory. On Friday, Axeon Hagens Berman's Nielsen Powless won the Greenspot time trial by 8 seconds over Silber Pro Cycling teammates Matteo Dal-Cin and Nigel Ellsay.
Overnight leader Janier Acevedo (Jamis) finished sixth on the day, 14 seconds off Powless' time to keep his leader's jersey.
Powelss covered the rain-soaked 11.4km out-and-back course in 15:11, pacing himself over the uphill first half to leave himself gassed at the turnaround and then simply willing himself back the finish for the victory. The 19-year-old from Roseville, California, was as surprised by the win as the spectators watching in the light Southern California rain.
"If I had gotten anywhere in the top 10 I would have been happy," Powless said while waiting for the podium ceremony. "I've had good TTs in the past, but I haven't beaten any of these guys like [Evan] Huffman or [Tom] Zirbel. Those guys have always come in pretty far ahead of me."
The nature of the course was well-suited to Powless' skills, and the young rider went deep on the way to the turnaround, hoping his momentum and gravity would carry him back to the finish with a good time.
"I like to think of myself as an all-rounder who can go uphill fairly well, so I think the course really suited me and I just kept a positive attitude about the weather with it being a bit wet out here, and I felt good," he said.
"I think giving it almost everything on the last bit of the climb before the turnaround was pretty key, because the descent right after it gave me a pretty good recovery," he said. "I just couldn't pedal very much because I was already maxed out on speed."
Although he passed two rides on the course, Powless didn't realize he had set the best time until he got back to the team area, where his teammates let him in on the good news.
"I couldn't really see my Garmin too well because of the rain, so I was just giving it everything I could, hoping for the best," he said. "I didn't really know that I won until I got back to the car. All I knew is that I went really hard and couldn't have gone any harder. When I got back to the car they told me I had the best time, and that made me happy."
Also happy with his own performance was Acevedo, who, despite saying that he's not feeling 100 percent this week, put in a performance that kept his overall lead going into Saturday's criterium.
Jamis rider Sebastian Haedo, one of the best sprinters on the US circuit, won the Redlands criterium last year, but team director Seba Alexandre said thoughts of repeating Haedo's 2015 win on Saturday would take a back seat to defending Acevedo's race lead.
"Tomorrow could be a crazy race in the rain," Alexandre said. "Anything can happen, so we have to see how the race goes, but we'll try to defend the jersey. It's hard to accomplish both, so the priority will be to protect GC and then go from there."
Powless' performance on Friday wasn't the only surprising result. Silber's second- and third-place finishes with Dal-Cin and Ellsay also upset the usual domestic time trial apple cart and boosted Dal-Cin into second place overall, just two seconds behind Acevedo.
The 25-year-old Canadian is ready to take the race to Acevedo and Jamis over the next two days, but he told Cyclingnews he's waiting for team director Gord Fraser to devise a game plan to make it happen.
"We're going to have to wait and see what Gord says, but maybe we can steal a time bonus or try and sneak up the road and try and get the lead at some point," he said. "[Sunset] is a tough course, and I like that, but Jamis is a really strong team, so it's definitely going to be a hard task."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:11
|2
|Matteo Dal-CIn (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Nigel Ellsay (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:09
|5
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:13
|6
|Janier Acevedo (COL) Team Jamis
|0:00:14
|7
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|Andzs Flaksis (LAT) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|0:00:17
|9
|Lachlan Morton (AUS) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:24
|10
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:28
|11
|Andres Diaz Corrales (COL) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|12
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:00:31
|14
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|15
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|16
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|17
|Angus Morton (AUS) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:35
|18
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|19
|Jack Burke (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|20
|Ruben Companioni (CUB) Team Jamis
|0:00:39
|21
|Andrei Krasilnikau (BEL) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|22
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|23
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|0:00:40
|24
|Kristofer Dahl (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|25
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:00:43
|26
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:44
|27
|Adam de Vos (CAN) Rally Cycling
|28
|Brayan Sanchez (COL) Team Jamis
|29
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:45
|30
|Emile Jean (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|31
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:48
|32
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|33
|Jordan Cheyne (CAN) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:49
|34
|Edwin Avila (COL) Team Illuminate
|0:00:51
|35
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:00:55
|36
|Bryan Gomez (COL) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:00:56
|37
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:58
|38
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:00
|39
|Benjamin Perry (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling
|40
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:02
|41
|Chris Prendergast (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|42
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|0:01:05
|43
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:06
|44
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|45
|Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|46
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:07
|47
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|48
|Robert Gutgesell (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|49
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:01:08
|50
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:10
|51
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|52
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:01:12
|53
|Dylan Davies (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|54
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|55
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|56
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:13
|57
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|58
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:14
|59
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|60
|Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:01:15
|61
|Peter Disera (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|62
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:16
|63
|Lucas Haedo (ARG) Team Jamis
|0:01:17
|64
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|65
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|66
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|0:01:18
|67
|Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|68
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:01:20
|69
|kyle Buckosky (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|70
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|71
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|72
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:01:23
|73
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:01:24
|74
|Luis Amaran (CUB) Team Jamis
|75
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
|76
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:01:26
|77
|Eder Frayer (MEX) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:01:27
|78
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|79
|Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|80
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|81
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
|0:01:29
|82
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
|83
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
|0:01:31
|84
|Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
|0:01:32
|85
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|86
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|0:01:34
|87
|Dennis Ramirez (COL) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:01:35
|88
|James Piccoli (CAN) Superissimo
|0:01:36
|89
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
|0:01:37
|90
|Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|91
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|92
|Nicolas Masbourian (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|93
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:41
|94
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:42
|95
|Michael Le Rossignol (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|96
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|97
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|98
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:01:46
|99
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|100
|Julio Padilla (GUA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|101
|Owen Gillott (AUS) Echelon-Storck Development
|102
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:48
|103
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:50
|104
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
|105
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:53
|106
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:54
|107
|Diego Sandoval (MEX) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|108
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:01:56
|109
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|110
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:01:57
|111
|Gerardo Medina (MEX) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:01:58
|112
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
|113
|Travis Samuel (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|114
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|115
|Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|116
|Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|117
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|118
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (FRA) Lupus Racing Team
|119
|Luis Villalobos (MEX) EP CYCLISTS
|0:02:03
|120
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
|121
|Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|122
|Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|123
|Mattheiu Jeannes (FRA) Lupus Racing Team
|124
|Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|125
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|126
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:02:10
|127
|Jure Rupnik (SLO) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|128
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|129
|Will Routley (CAN) Rally Cycling
|0:02:11
|130
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:02:12
|131
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|132
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|133
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:16
|134
|Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:02:17
|135
|Conor O'brien (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:02:18
|136
|Wesley Eslick (SOU) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:02:19
|137
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|138
|Felix Bouvette (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:22
|139
|Elliott Doyle (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:23
|140
|Stephan Hirsch (GER) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:30
|141
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|142
|Samuel Bassetti (US) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|143
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:31
|144
|Orlando Garibay Contreras (MEX) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|145
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|146
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:33
|147
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|148
|Alejandro Padilla (GUA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:43
|149
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:44
|150
|Jesus Carbajal (MEX) EP CYCLISTS
|0:02:49
|151
|Fernando Arroyo (MEX) EP CYCLISTS
|0:02:53
|152
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:02:56
|153
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:02:57
|154
|Brendan Armstrong (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:03:14
|155
|Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:03:17
|156
|Bailey McKnight (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|157
|Alberto Covarrubias (MEX) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|158
|Gabriel Baca (MEX) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:04:35
General Classification after stage 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|6:08:07
|2
|Matteo Dal-CIn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:13
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:29
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:00:41
|7
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:50
|8
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|9
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:57
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|11
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:02
|12
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|13
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:01:07
|14
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:01:08
|15
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:09
|16
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:01:16
|17
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|18
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:19
|19
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
|20
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:23
|21
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:32
|22
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|23
|Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:01:36
|24
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:01:39
|25
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:01:43
|26
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:44
|27
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:01:49
|28
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:51
|29
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:55
|30
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:07
|31
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:02:08
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:11
|33
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
|0:02:14
|34
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:23
|35
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:03:01
|36
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|37
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:03:04
|38
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:03:11
|39
|Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:03:13
|40
|Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|41
|James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo
|0:03:18
|42
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|43
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:03:37
|44
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:40
|45
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:48
|46
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:03:51
|47
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:03:57
|48
|Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|49
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:04:18
|50
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:04:31
|51
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:33
|52
|Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:05:11
|53
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:37
|54
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:05:52
|55
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:05:59
|56
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
|0:06:18
|57
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|58
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:06:36
|59
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:59
|60
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su
|0:07:30
|61
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:32
|62
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su
|0:07:42
|63
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:08:14
|64
|Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:08:23
|65
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:08:30
|66
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:08:35
|67
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:08:36
|68
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:09:20
|69
|Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:09:22
|70
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:09:36
|71
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:09:52
|72
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:10:05
|73
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:10:11
|74
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc
|0:10:22
|75
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su
|0:10:44
|76
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su
|0:10:49
|77
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:50
|78
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:11:07
|79
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:09
|80
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:11:19
|81
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B
|0:11:30
|82
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|83
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:11:33
|84
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:47
|85
|Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:12:05
|86
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:12:28
|87
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:29
|88
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:12:37
|89
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:12:45
|90
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:01
|91
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:13:14
|92
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:13:16
|93
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:13:21
|94
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:13:34
|95
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:13:39
|96
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:13:44
|97
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:59
|98
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:14:01
|99
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:14:12
|100
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:14:30
|101
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:14:53
|102
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:58
|103
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:15:20
|104
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:30
|105
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:16:03
|106
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|107
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:16:14
|108
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:16:47
|109
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:53
|110
|Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B
|0:17:00
|111
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|112
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|113
|Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:17:37
|114
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:17:53
|115
|kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:18:01
|116
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:18:08
|117
|Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:18:24
|118
|Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:19:10
|119
|Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:19:38
|120
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:47
|121
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:19:59
|122
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:20:00
|123
|Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
|0:20:15
|124
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:20:25
|125
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:20:41
|126
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:20:43
|127
|Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:20:53
|128
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|0:20:59
|129
|Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:21:06
|130
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:21:12
|131
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:21:18
|132
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:28
|133
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:21:35
|134
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:44
|135
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:22:01
|136
|Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:22:14
|137
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:22:17
|138
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B
|0:22:33
|139
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|140
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:22:34
|141
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr
|0:22:35
|142
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su
|0:22:46
|143
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:23:01
|144
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:23:43
|145
|Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:23:47
|146
|Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:23:49
|147
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:24:09
|148
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:25:12
|149
|Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:25:18
|150
|Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:25:43
|151
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
|0:25:50
|152
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:27:34
|153
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:27:43
|154
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:27:53
|155
|Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:28:16
|156
|Wesley Eslick (Sou) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B
|0:28:27
|157
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:29:35
|158
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:35:45
