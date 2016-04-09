Trending

Axeon's Powless upsets favourites to win Redlands time trial

Janier Acevedo finishes sixth to maintain overall lead heading into Saturday's downtown criterium

Image 1 of 22

The men's top three for the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 22

Axeon Hagens Berman's Nielson Powless on his way to upsetting the favourite at the Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

Kyle Murphy (Jamis) on his way to the turnaround

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 22

A flat tire means getting to the finish anyway you can

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 22

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) gets ready to defend the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 22

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) holds onto the yellow jersey while Cameron Piper (Mikes Bikes) keeps the top amateur jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 22

Team directors Sebastian Alexandre (Jamis), Jeff Louder (Axeon) and Gord Fraser (Silber) happy to be done with todays wet stage along with taking the podium spots

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 22

Neilson Powless (Axeon) warms up after his winning ride

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 22

Riders try to stay dry and warm as the TT gets underway

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

Riders make their way to the start as the rain moves in

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

Chris Horner (Lupus) heads out onto the wet course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) gets underway in the stormy weather

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 22

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) closes in on the finish line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 22

Matteo Dal-Cin (Silver) on his way to a second place finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 22

Chris Horner (Lupus) fights the rain on the way back in

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 22

Kyle Murphy (Jamis) giving it his all in the TT

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 22

Phillip O’Donnell (Axeon) passes a rider on the way to the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 22

Riders mix it up on the way into the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 22

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) gets out on course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 22

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) heads out to defend his second place on GC

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 22

Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) on his way to second place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 22

Kyle Murphy (Jamis) tries to stay dry while warming up before todays stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

For the second consecutive day at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, a relatively unknown rider outperformed the pre-race favourites to take the day's win and force the elder statesmen of US cycling to step aside.

During Thursday's Yucaipa Road Race, it was 21-year-old Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson) who grabbed the glory. On Friday, Axeon Hagens Berman's Nielsen Powless won the Greenspot time trial by 8 seconds over Silber Pro Cycling teammates Matteo Dal-Cin and Nigel Ellsay.

Overnight leader Janier Acevedo (Jamis) finished sixth on the day, 14 seconds off Powless' time to keep his leader's jersey.

Powelss covered the rain-soaked 11.4km out-and-back course in 15:11, pacing himself over the uphill first half to leave himself gassed at the turnaround and then simply willing himself back the finish for the victory. The 19-year-old from Roseville, California, was as surprised by the win as the spectators watching in the light Southern California rain.

"If I had gotten anywhere in the top 10 I would have been happy," Powless said while waiting for the podium ceremony. "I've had good TTs in the past, but I haven't beaten any of these guys like [Evan] Huffman or [Tom] Zirbel. Those guys have always come in pretty far ahead of me."

The nature of the course was well-suited to Powless' skills, and the young rider went deep on the way to the turnaround, hoping his momentum and gravity would carry him back to the finish with a good time.

"I like to think of myself as an all-rounder who can go uphill fairly well, so I think the course really suited me and I just kept a positive attitude about the weather with it being a bit wet out here, and I felt good," he said.

"I think giving it almost everything on the last bit of the climb before the turnaround was pretty key, because the descent right after it gave me a pretty good recovery," he said. "I just couldn't pedal very much because I was already maxed out on speed."

Although he passed two rides on the course, Powless didn't realize he had set the best time until he got back to the team area, where his teammates let him in on the good news.

"I couldn't really see my Garmin too well because of the rain, so I was just giving it everything I could, hoping for the best," he said. "I didn't really know that I won until I got back to the car. All I knew is that I went really hard and couldn't have gone any harder. When I got back to the car they told me I had the best time, and that made me happy."

Also happy with his own performance was Acevedo, who, despite saying that he's not feeling 100 percent this week, put in a performance that kept his overall lead going into Saturday's criterium.

Jamis rider Sebastian Haedo, one of the best sprinters on the US circuit, won the Redlands criterium last year, but team director Seba Alexandre said thoughts of repeating Haedo's 2015 win on Saturday would take a back seat to defending Acevedo's race lead.

"Tomorrow could be a crazy race in the rain," Alexandre said. "Anything can happen, so we have to see how the race goes, but we'll try to defend the jersey. It's hard to accomplish both, so the priority will be to protect GC and then go from there."

Powless' performance on Friday wasn't the only surprising result. Silber's second- and third-place finishes with Dal-Cin and Ellsay also upset the usual domestic time trial apple cart and boosted Dal-Cin into second place overall, just two seconds behind Acevedo.

The 25-year-old Canadian is ready to take the race to Acevedo and Jamis over the next two days, but he told Cyclingnews he's waiting for team director Gord Fraser to devise a game plan to make it happen.

"We're going to have to wait and see what Gord says, but maybe we can steal a time bonus or try and sneak up the road and try and get the lead at some point," he said. "[Sunset] is a tough course, and I like that, but Jamis is a really strong team, so it's definitely going to be a hard task."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:11
2Matteo Dal-CIn (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:08
3Nigel Ellsay (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:00:09
5Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:13
6Janier Acevedo (COL) Team Jamis0:00:14
7Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
8Andzs Flaksis (LAT) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap0:00:17
9Lachlan Morton (AUS) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:24
10Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:28
11Andres Diaz Corrales (COL) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:00:30
12Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
13Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:00:31
14Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
15David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:33
16Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
17Angus Morton (AUS) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:35
18Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
19Jack Burke (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:36
20Ruben Companioni (CUB) Team Jamis0:00:39
21Andrei Krasilnikau (BEL) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap
22Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
23Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap0:00:40
24Kristofer Dahl (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:41
25Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:00:43
26Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:44
27Adam de Vos (CAN) Rally Cycling
28Brayan Sanchez (COL) Team Jamis
29Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:00:45
30Emile Jean (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:46
31Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:48
32Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
33Jordan Cheyne (CAN) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:49
34Edwin Avila (COL) Team Illuminate0:00:51
35Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:00:55
36Bryan Gomez (COL) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:00:56
37Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:58
38Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:00
39Benjamin Perry (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling
40Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:02
41Chris Prendergast (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:03
42Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap0:01:05
43Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:06
44Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
45Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
46Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:07
47Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
48Robert Gutgesell (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
49Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:01:08
50Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:10
51Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
52Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing0:01:12
53Dylan Davies (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
54Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
55George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
56Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:13
57Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
58Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:14
59Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
60Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:01:15
61Peter Disera (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling
62Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:16
63Lucas Haedo (ARG) Team Jamis0:01:17
64Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
65Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
66Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap0:01:18
67Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
68Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:01:20
69kyle Buckosky (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
70Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
71Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
72Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:01:23
73Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:01:24
74Luis Amaran (CUB) Team Jamis
75Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
76Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:01:26
77Eder Frayer (MEX) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:01:27
78Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
79Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
80Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
81Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap0:01:29
82Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
83Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo0:01:31
84Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo0:01:32
85Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:01:33
86Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:01:34
87Dennis Ramirez (COL) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:01:35
88James Piccoli (CAN) Superissimo0:01:36
89Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck0:01:37
90Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
91Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:01:39
92Nicolas Masbourian (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:40
93Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:41
94Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:01:42
95Michael Le Rossignol (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:43
96Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:01:44
97Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing
98Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:01:46
99Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
100Julio Padilla (GUA) Team Arapahoe Resources
101Owen Gillott (AUS) Echelon-Storck Development
102Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:48
103Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:50
104Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
105Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:53
106Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:54
107Diego Sandoval (MEX) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:01:55
108Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:01:56
109Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
110Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:01:57
111Gerardo Medina (MEX) Echelon-Storck Development0:01:58
112Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
113Travis Samuel (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:59
114Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
115Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:00
116Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
117Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:02
118Thomas Vaubourzeix (FRA) Lupus Racing Team
119Luis Villalobos (MEX) EP CYCLISTS0:02:03
120Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck
121Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:05
122Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
123Mattheiu Jeannes (FRA) Lupus Racing Team
124Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
125Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:09
126Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:02:10
127Jure Rupnik (SLO) H&R Block Pro Cycling
128Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
129Will Routley (CAN) Rally Cycling0:02:11
130Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:02:12
131Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
132Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:02:15
133Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:16
134Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:02:17
135Conor O'brien (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:02:18
136Wesley Eslick (SOU) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:02:19
137Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
138Felix Bouvette (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:22
139Elliott Doyle (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:23
140Stephan Hirsch (GER) Team Arapahoe Resources0:02:30
141Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
142Samuel Bassetti (US) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
143Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:31
144Orlando Garibay Contreras (MEX) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
145Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
146Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:33
147Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:02:42
148Alejandro Padilla (GUA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:02:43
149Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:44
150Jesus Carbajal (MEX) EP CYCLISTS0:02:49
151Fernando Arroyo (MEX) EP CYCLISTS0:02:53
152Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:02:56
153Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:02:57
154Brendan Armstrong (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:03:14
155Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:03:17
156Bailey McKnight (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:29
157Alberto Covarrubias (MEX) Elevate Pro Cycling0:03:34
158Gabriel Baca (MEX) ELBOWZ RAcing0:04:35

General Classification after stage 3

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis6:08:07
2Matteo Dal-CIn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:13
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:29
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
6Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:00:41
7Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:50
8Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:56
9Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:57
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:01
11Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:02
12Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
13Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:01:07
14Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:01:08
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:09
16Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate0:01:16
17Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:01:18
18Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:19
19Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21
20Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:23
21Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:32
22Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:35
23Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:01:36
24Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:01:39
25Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:01:43
26Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:44
27Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:01:49
28Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:51
29Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:55
30Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:07
31Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:02:08
32Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:11
33Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo0:02:14
34Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:23
35Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:03:01
36Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:02
37Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:03:04
38Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:03:11
39Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:03:13
40Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
41James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo0:03:18
42Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:32
43Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:03:37
44Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:40
45Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:03:48
46Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:03:51
47Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:03:57
48Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:04:14
49Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:04:18
50Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:04:31
51Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:33
52Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:05:11
53Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:37
54Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:05:52
55Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:05:59
56Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo0:06:18
57Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:06:23
58Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:06:36
59Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:06:59
60Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su0:07:30
61Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:32
62Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su0:07:42
63Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:08:14
64Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ RAcing0:08:23
65Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing0:08:30
66Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:08:35
67Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:08:36
68Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:09:20
69Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:09:22
70Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:09:36
71Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:09:52
72Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:10:05
73Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:10:11
74Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hinc0:10:22
75Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su0:10:44
76Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su0:10:49
77Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:50
78Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:07
79Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:09
80Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:11:19
81Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B0:11:30
82Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
83Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:11:33
84Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:47
85Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:12:05
86Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate0:12:28
87Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:29
88Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:12:37
89George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:12:45
90Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:01
91Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:13:14
92Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:13:16
93Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:13:21
94Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:13:34
95Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:13:39
96Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:13:44
97Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:59
98Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:14:01
99Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:14:12
100Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development0:14:30
101Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:53
102Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:58
103Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:15:20
104Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:30
105Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:16:03
106Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:16:06
107David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:16:14
108Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:16:47
109Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:53
110Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B0:17:00
111Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:17:16
112Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
113Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources0:17:37
114Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:17:53
115kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:18:01
116Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:18:08
117Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:18:24
118Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:19:10
119Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:19:38
120Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:47
121Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:19:59
122Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:20:00
123Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo0:20:15
124Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:20:25
125Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:20:41
126Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:20:43
127Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:20:53
128Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:20:59
129Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:21:06
130Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing0:21:12
131Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:21:18
132Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:21:28
133Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:21:35
134Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:21:44
135Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:22:01
136Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:22:14
137Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development0:22:17
138Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B0:22:33
139Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
140Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:22:34
141Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Tr0:22:35
142Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Su0:22:46
143Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:23:01
144Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:23:43
145Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:23:47
146Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:23:49
147Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:24:09
148Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling0:25:12
149Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:25:18
150Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:25:43
151Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing0:25:50
152Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:27:34
153Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:27:43
154Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Ho0:27:53
155Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:28:16
156Wesley Eslick (Sou) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla B0:28:27
157Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:29:35
158Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:35:45

 

