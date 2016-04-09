Image 1 of 22 The men's top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 22 Axeon Hagens Berman's Nielson Powless on his way to upsetting the favourite at the Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 22 Kyle Murphy (Jamis) on his way to the turnaround (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 22 A flat tire means getting to the finish anyway you can (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 22 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) gets ready to defend the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 22 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) holds onto the yellow jersey while Cameron Piper (Mikes Bikes) keeps the top amateur jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 22 Team directors Sebastian Alexandre (Jamis), Jeff Louder (Axeon) and Gord Fraser (Silber) happy to be done with todays wet stage along with taking the podium spots (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 22 Neilson Powless (Axeon) warms up after his winning ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 22 Riders try to stay dry and warm as the TT gets underway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 22 Riders make their way to the start as the rain moves in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 22 Chris Horner (Lupus) heads out onto the wet course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 22 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) gets underway in the stormy weather (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 22 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) closes in on the finish line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silver) on his way to a second place finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 22 Chris Horner (Lupus) fights the rain on the way back in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 22 Kyle Murphy (Jamis) giving it his all in the TT (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 22 Phillip O’Donnell (Axeon) passes a rider on the way to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 22 Riders mix it up on the way into the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 22 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) gets out on course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 22 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) heads out to defend his second place on GC (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) on his way to second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 22 Kyle Murphy (Jamis) tries to stay dry while warming up before todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

For the second consecutive day at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, a relatively unknown rider outperformed the pre-race favourites to take the day's win and force the elder statesmen of US cycling to step aside.

During Thursday's Yucaipa Road Race, it was 21-year-old Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson) who grabbed the glory. On Friday, Axeon Hagens Berman's Nielsen Powless won the Greenspot time trial by 8 seconds over Silber Pro Cycling teammates Matteo Dal-Cin and Nigel Ellsay.

Overnight leader Janier Acevedo (Jamis) finished sixth on the day, 14 seconds off Powless' time to keep his leader's jersey.

Powelss covered the rain-soaked 11.4km out-and-back course in 15:11, pacing himself over the uphill first half to leave himself gassed at the turnaround and then simply willing himself back the finish for the victory. The 19-year-old from Roseville, California, was as surprised by the win as the spectators watching in the light Southern California rain.

"If I had gotten anywhere in the top 10 I would have been happy," Powless said while waiting for the podium ceremony. "I've had good TTs in the past, but I haven't beaten any of these guys like [Evan] Huffman or [Tom] Zirbel. Those guys have always come in pretty far ahead of me."

The nature of the course was well-suited to Powless' skills, and the young rider went deep on the way to the turnaround, hoping his momentum and gravity would carry him back to the finish with a good time.

"I like to think of myself as an all-rounder who can go uphill fairly well, so I think the course really suited me and I just kept a positive attitude about the weather with it being a bit wet out here, and I felt good," he said.

"I think giving it almost everything on the last bit of the climb before the turnaround was pretty key, because the descent right after it gave me a pretty good recovery," he said. "I just couldn't pedal very much because I was already maxed out on speed."

Although he passed two rides on the course, Powless didn't realize he had set the best time until he got back to the team area, where his teammates let him in on the good news.

"I couldn't really see my Garmin too well because of the rain, so I was just giving it everything I could, hoping for the best," he said. "I didn't really know that I won until I got back to the car. All I knew is that I went really hard and couldn't have gone any harder. When I got back to the car they told me I had the best time, and that made me happy."

Also happy with his own performance was Acevedo, who, despite saying that he's not feeling 100 percent this week, put in a performance that kept his overall lead going into Saturday's criterium.

Jamis rider Sebastian Haedo, one of the best sprinters on the US circuit, won the Redlands criterium last year, but team director Seba Alexandre said thoughts of repeating Haedo's 2015 win on Saturday would take a back seat to defending Acevedo's race lead.

"Tomorrow could be a crazy race in the rain," Alexandre said. "Anything can happen, so we have to see how the race goes, but we'll try to defend the jersey. It's hard to accomplish both, so the priority will be to protect GC and then go from there."

Powless' performance on Friday wasn't the only surprising result. Silber's second- and third-place finishes with Dal-Cin and Ellsay also upset the usual domestic time trial apple cart and boosted Dal-Cin into second place overall, just two seconds behind Acevedo.

The 25-year-old Canadian is ready to take the race to Acevedo and Jamis over the next two days, but he told Cyclingnews he's waiting for team director Gord Fraser to devise a game plan to make it happen.

"We're going to have to wait and see what Gord says, but maybe we can steal a time bonus or try and sneak up the road and try and get the lead at some point," he said. "[Sunset] is a tough course, and I like that, but Jamis is a really strong team, so it's definitely going to be a hard task."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:11 2 Matteo Dal-CIn (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:08 3 Nigel Ellsay (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:00:09 5 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:13 6 Janier Acevedo (COL) Team Jamis 0:00:14 7 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 8 Andzs Flaksis (LAT) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 0:00:17 9 Lachlan Morton (AUS) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:24 10 Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:28 11 Andres Diaz Corrales (COL) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 0:00:30 12 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 13 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 0:00:31 14 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 15 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:33 16 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 17 Angus Morton (AUS) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:35 18 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 19 Jack Burke (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:36 20 Ruben Companioni (CUB) Team Jamis 0:00:39 21 Andrei Krasilnikau (BEL) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 22 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 23 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 0:00:40 24 Kristofer Dahl (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:41 25 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 0:00:43 26 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:44 27 Adam de Vos (CAN) Rally Cycling 28 Brayan Sanchez (COL) Team Jamis 29 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:00:45 30 Emile Jean (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:46 31 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:48 32 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 33 Jordan Cheyne (CAN) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:49 34 Edwin Avila (COL) Team Illuminate 0:00:51 35 Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 0:00:55 36 Bryan Gomez (COL) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:00:56 37 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:58 38 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:00 39 Benjamin Perry (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling 40 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:02 41 Chris Prendergast (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:03 42 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 0:01:05 43 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:06 44 Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing 45 Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 46 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:07 47 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 48 Robert Gutgesell (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 49 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 0:01:08 50 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:10 51 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 52 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing 0:01:12 53 Dylan Davies (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 54 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 55 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 56 Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:13 57 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 58 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:14 59 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 60 Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS 0:01:15 61 Peter Disera (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling 62 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:16 63 Lucas Haedo (ARG) Team Jamis 0:01:17 64 Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 65 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 66 Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 0:01:18 67 Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 68 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:01:20 69 kyle Buckosky (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 70 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 71 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 72 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 0:01:23 73 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 0:01:24 74 Luis Amaran (CUB) Team Jamis 75 Matt Zimmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck 76 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:01:26 77 Eder Frayer (MEX) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 0:01:27 78 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 79 Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 80 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 81 Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincap 0:01:29 82 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck 83 Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo 0:01:31 84 Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo 0:01:32 85 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 0:01:33 86 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:01:34 87 Dennis Ramirez (COL) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 0:01:35 88 James Piccoli (CAN) Superissimo 0:01:36 89 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck 0:01:37 90 Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 91 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 0:01:39 92 Nicolas Masbourian (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:40 93 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:41 94 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:01:42 95 Michael Le Rossignol (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:43 96 Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 0:01:44 97 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ RAcing 98 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 0:01:46 99 Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 100 Julio Padilla (GUA) Team Arapahoe Resources 101 Owen Gillott (AUS) Echelon-Storck Development 102 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:48 103 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:50 104 Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo 105 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:53 106 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:54 107 Diego Sandoval (MEX) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 0:01:55 108 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 0:01:56 109 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 110 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 0:01:57 111 Gerardo Medina (MEX) Echelon-Storck Development 0:01:58 112 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck 113 Travis Samuel (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:59 114 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 115 Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:00 116 Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator 117 Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:02 118 Thomas Vaubourzeix (FRA) Lupus Racing Team 119 Luis Villalobos (MEX) EP CYCLISTS 0:02:03 120 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Suck 121 Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:05 122 Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 123 Mattheiu Jeannes (FRA) Lupus Racing Team 124 Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 125 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:09 126 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:02:10 127 Jure Rupnik (SLO) H&R Block Pro Cycling 128 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 129 Will Routley (CAN) Rally Cycling 0:02:11 130 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development 0:02:12 131 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 132 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling 0:02:15 133 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:16 134 Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 0:02:17 135 Conor O'brien (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:02:18 136 Wesley Eslick (SOU) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 0:02:19 137 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek 138 Felix Bouvette (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:22 139 Elliott Doyle (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:23 140 Stephan Hirsch (GER) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:02:30 141 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 142 Samuel Bassetti (US) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 143 Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:31 144 Orlando Garibay Contreras (MEX) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 145 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS 146 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:33 147 Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling 0:02:42 148 Alejandro Padilla (GUA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:02:43 149 Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:02:44 150 Jesus Carbajal (MEX) EP CYCLISTS 0:02:49 151 Fernando Arroyo (MEX) EP CYCLISTS 0:02:53 152 Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic 0:02:56 153 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 0:02:57 154 Brendan Armstrong (CAN) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home 0:03:14 155 Brian McCulloch (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 0:03:17 156 Bailey McKnight (CAN) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:29 157 Alberto Covarrubias (MEX) Elevate Pro Cycling 0:03:34 158 Gabriel Baca (MEX) ELBOWZ RAcing 0:04:35

General Classification after stage 3