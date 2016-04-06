Jamis finishes one-two at Redlands Bicycle Classic opener
Ruben Companioni and Sebastian Haedo claim the top two spots at the Highland Circuit Race
Team Jamis put on dominant show during the opening stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic Wednesday when Ruben Companioni soloed to the stage win and his teammate Sebastian Haedo won the field sprint for second. Holowesko-Citadel's Travis McCabe was third ahead of Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Jacob Rathe.
Companioni broke away with three other riders very early in the 20-lap race on a 4.5km suburban circuit, then dropped his companions with five laps to go and held off the nearly 200-rider men's field to take the win.
"I saw the bunch was getting closer and the other guys in the break were starting to get tired," Companioni said of his decision to go it alone. "I calculated the distance to the finish and I was confident I could hold that speed by myself for those five laps."
Companioni went into the final five laps with a lead of more than two minutes, and despite chases from Holowesko-Citadel, Rally Cycling and Jelly Belly-Maxxis in succession, he was able to hold off the field with just a handful of seconds to spare. The win is the third for Companioni this season after he won two criteriums last month in Florida, but he said Wednesday's victory was his biggest so far.
"I won a stage in the Vuelta a Costa Rica a couple of years ago, and I won a Pan American championship on the track a few years ago, and I've won criteriums at the national level, but definitely this is the best win I've had in the US," he said.
Lupus Racing's Thomas Vaubourzeix, Arapahoe Resources' Julio Padilla and Gateway Harley Davidson's Dennis Ramirez initially joined Companioni in a breakaway that got away just three laps into the 20-lap race. When Companioni attacked the group to collect the KOM points with 12 laps to go, Ramirez couldn't hold the pace, and the move was down to three riders.
The trio built an advantage of more than three minutes, but when their advantage started coming back down, Companioni decided to jettison his breakaway companions then simply powered his way to the finish. McCabe said he knew Companioni was in good form and was a dangerous rider, but it was difficult to organize a concerted chase that was able to bring him back.
"I think everyone underestimated the power and strength that Ruben has right now," McCabe said. "We talked about it yesterday that anything that got out to three minutes was going to be a threat to bring back. We went to the front with 10 to go I believe, and pretty much spent our bullets early on. It's a hot day today and I think we underestimated the heat in the first race of the year."
Rally Cycling tried for several laps to cut into Companioni's lead, but the team also found the task difficult. Jelly Belly took the reins next with a similar result.
"We would go to the front and we couldn't do it," McCabe said. "[Rally Cycling] went to the front and couldn't do it. Jelly Belly tried going to the front and they couldn't do it, and at that point everyone was pretty much burnt. There was a point where we were bringing him back. We had him at 1:20, and everyone just underestimated him. They thought it was just one guy."
The impressive start to the race could prove to be a hard act to follow for Jamis. The team does have Janier Acevedo waiting in the wings for the Oak Glen climb. The Colombian rode for Cannondale the past two years and already this year finished second during a mountain stage at the Tour de San Luis, but director Sebastian Alexandre tried to downplay the expectations for his team after stage 1, saying instead they'd take it one day at a time.
"We came into today's stage trying to win," he said. "Our strategy was to work for Sebastian, so it was good to have Ruben off the front to relieve the others guys in the field not to have responsibility to chase. But at the end of the day Ruben was feeling good. "He's been feeling good since the beginning of the year," Alexandre said. "He showed that at the two races he won in Florida. So we gave him the green light to go for it. Once he went solo I knew he was going to be able to hold it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|2:11:36
|2
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:00:14
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:15
|4
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|6
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:19
|9
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Matteo Dal-CIn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo
|12
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:00:23
|13
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|14
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|15
|Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|16
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:24
|17
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:27
|18
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|20
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|21
|Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|22
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman
|23
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|24
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|25
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|26
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|27
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|28
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|29
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|31
|Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|32
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
|33
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman
|34
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|35
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|36
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|37
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|38
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|39
|Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|40
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman
|41
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|42
|Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|43
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|44
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|45
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|46
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|47
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:00:42
|48
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|49
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|50
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|51
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman
|53
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|54
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|55
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:00:55
|56
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|57
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:59
|58
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|59
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:01:09
|60
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|61
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:11
|62
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:01:16
|63
|Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|64
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:24
|65
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|66
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:26
|67
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|68
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:28
|69
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:34
|70
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|71
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman
|0:01:52
|72
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|73
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|74
|Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
|75
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|76
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|77
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:08
|78
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
|0:02:10
|79
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:02:12
|80
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:18
|81
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:02:24
|82
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:26
|83
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:02:28
|84
|Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:36
|85
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:39
|86
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:41
|87
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:03:04
|88
|Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:27
|89
|Brian McCullock (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|90
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:34
|91
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:39
|92
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman
|0:03:41
|93
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling
|94
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|95
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|96
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|97
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|98
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|99
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:04:32
|100
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:12
|101
|kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|102
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|103
|Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:05:26
|104
|Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:05:28
|105
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|106
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:50
|107
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:06:03
|108
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|0:06:08
|109
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:19
|110
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:06:28
|111
|Samuel Bassetti US Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:06:32
|112
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:07:19
|113
|Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:07:21
|114
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:07:23
|115
|Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|116
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|117
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|118
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|0:07:25
|119
|Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:07:27
|120
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|121
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:29
|122
|Daniel Gardner ENG Astellas Cycling Team
|123
|Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:07:44
|124
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:08:14
|125
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|126
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|127
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:08:16
|128
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|129
|Matt Zimmmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|130
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:08:18
|131
|Oliver Moors ENG Astellas Cycling Team
|132
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:08:20
|133
|Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|0:08:22
|134
|Colton Jarisch (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|135
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:08:46
|136
|Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|137
|Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|138
|Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
|0:08:48
|139
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:08:50
|140
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development
|141
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|142
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|143
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|144
|Valentin Saenz (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|0:08:52
|145
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
|0:09:16
|146
|Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:09:24
|147
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:09:26
|148
|Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|149
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:09:28
|150
|Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|151
|Wesley Eslick SOU SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|152
|Christian Shubart-Knapton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|153
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|154
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:09:30
|155
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|156
|Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:09:32
|157
|Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:09:34
|158
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|0:09:36
|159
|Reid Richesin (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|160
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:09:38
|161
|Leon Gledhill (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|162
|Erick Sobey (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|0:09:40
|163
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|164
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|165
|Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
|166
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:09:42
|167
|Robert Evans (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:09:44
|168
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:10:07
|169
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|170
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:10:09
|171
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:13:10
|172
|Mario Zamora (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|173
|Hawyd Duban Sanchez (Col) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:14:37
|174
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:16:27
|175
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:16:29
|176
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|177
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|0:16:31
|178
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
|0:16:33
|179
|Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|0:16:35
|DNS
|Agustin Font Oronoz PUE SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|DNF
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Flavio Deluna (Mex) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Matt Schaupp (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
|DNF
|Jake Magee (Aus) ELBOWZ Racing
|DNF
|Alferdo Rodriguez (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|DNF
|Daniel Gay (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
|DNF
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Craig Fellers (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
|DNF
|Geordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|DNF
|Marcus Cannon (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
|DNF
|Rigoberto Quezada (Mex) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
|DNF
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
