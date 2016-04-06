Trending

Jamis finishes one-two at Redlands Bicycle Classic opener

Ruben Companioni and Sebastian Haedo claim the top two spots at the Highland Circuit Race

Image 1 of 16

Ruben Companioni (Team Jamis) takes the win

Ruben Companioni (Team Jamis) takes the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 16

Jessie Anthony (Rally) tucks in to move to the front

Jessie Anthony (Rally) tucks in to move to the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 16

The men's field comes through on the descent

The men's field comes through on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 16

The breakaway opens up a wide gap on the field

The breakaway opens up a wide gap on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 16

Lupus initiated the break that got away

Lupus initiated the break that got away
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 16

The men come through for the neutral rollout

The men come through for the neutral rollout
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 16

Todays top three for the men: Sebastian Haedo, Ruben Companioni and Travis McCabe (left-to-right)

Todays top three for the men: Sebastian Haedo, Ruben Companioni and Travis McCabe (left-to-right)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 16

Chris Horner (Lupus) cools off after the high temperatures during todays race

Chris Horner (Lupus) cools off after the high temperatures during todays race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 16

Ruben Campanioni (Jamis) goes solo after dropping his breakaway companions

Ruben Campanioni (Jamis) goes solo after dropping his breakaway companions
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 16

The men get strung out on the descent

The men get strung out on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 16

Chris Horner (Lupus) stays tucked in the pack

Chris Horner (Lupus) stays tucked in the pack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 16

Holowesko comes to the front to help bring back the break

Holowesko comes to the front to help bring back the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 16

The mens break dwindles to three riders

The mens break dwindles to three riders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 16

Four riders go up the road

Four riders go up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 16

The men's peloton hits the climb

The men's peloton hits the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 16

Ruben Campanioni (Jamis) comes by with one lap to go

Ruben Campanioni (Jamis) comes by with one lap to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

Team Jamis put on dominant show during the opening stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic Wednesday when Ruben Companioni soloed to the stage win and his teammate Sebastian Haedo won the field sprint for second. Holowesko-Citadel's Travis McCabe was third ahead of Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Jacob Rathe.

Companioni broke away with three other riders very early in the 20-lap race on a 4.5km suburban circuit, then dropped his companions with five laps to go and held off the nearly 200-rider men's field to take the win.

"I saw the bunch was getting closer and the other guys in the break were starting to get tired," Companioni said of his decision to go it alone. "I calculated the distance to the finish and I was confident I could hold that speed by myself for those five laps."

Companioni went into the final five laps with a lead of more than two minutes, and despite chases from Holowesko-Citadel, Rally Cycling and Jelly Belly-Maxxis in succession, he was able to hold off the field with just a handful of seconds to spare. The win is the third for Companioni this season after he won two criteriums last month in Florida, but he said Wednesday's victory was his biggest so far.

"I won a stage in the Vuelta a Costa Rica a couple of years ago, and I won a Pan American championship on the track a few years ago, and I've won criteriums at the national level, but definitely this is the best win I've had in the US," he said.

Lupus Racing's Thomas Vaubourzeix, Arapahoe Resources' Julio Padilla and Gateway Harley Davidson's Dennis Ramirez initially joined Companioni in a breakaway that got away just three laps into the 20-lap race. When Companioni attacked the group to collect the KOM points with 12 laps to go, Ramirez couldn't hold the pace, and the move was down to three riders.

The trio built an advantage of more than three minutes, but when their advantage started coming back down, Companioni decided to jettison his breakaway companions then simply powered his way to the finish. McCabe said he knew Companioni was in good form and was a dangerous rider, but it was difficult to organize a concerted chase that was able to bring him back.

"I think everyone underestimated the power and strength that Ruben has right now," McCabe said. "We talked about it yesterday that anything that got out to three minutes was going to be a threat to bring back. We went to the front with 10 to go I believe, and pretty much spent our bullets early on. It's a hot day today and I think we underestimated the heat in the first race of the year."

Rally Cycling tried for several laps to cut into Companioni's lead, but the team also found the task difficult. Jelly Belly took the reins next with a similar result.

"We would go to the front and we couldn't do it," McCabe said. "[Rally Cycling] went to the front and couldn't do it. Jelly Belly tried going to the front and they couldn't do it, and at that point everyone was pretty much burnt. There was a point where we were bringing him back. We had him at 1:20, and everyone just underestimated him. They thought it was just one guy."

The impressive start to the race could prove to be a hard act to follow for Jamis. The team does have Janier Acevedo waiting in the wings for the Oak Glen climb. The Colombian rode for Cannondale the past two years and already this year finished second during a mountain stage at the Tour de San Luis, but director Sebastian Alexandre tried to downplay the expectations for his team after stage 1, saying instead they'd take it one day at a time.

"We came into today's stage trying to win," he said. "Our strategy was to work for Sebastian, so it was good to have Ruben off the front to relieve the others guys in the field not to have responsibility to chase. But at the end of the day Ruben was feeling good. "He's been feeling good since the beginning of the year," Alexandre said. "He showed that at the two races he won in Florida. So we gave him the green light to go for it. Once he went solo I knew he was going to be able to hold it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis2:11:36
2Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:00:14
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:15
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
6Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:19
9Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
10Matteo Dal-CIn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11James Piccoli (Can) Superissimo
12Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:00:23
13Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
14Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
15Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
16Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:00:24
17Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:27
18Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
20Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
21Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
22Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman
23Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
24Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
25Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
26Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
27Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
28Robert Gutgesell (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
29Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
31Orlando Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:00:34
32Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
33Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman
34Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
35Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
36Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
37Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
38Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
39Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
40Justin Oien (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman
41Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
42Adam de Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
43Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
44Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
45Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
46Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear
47Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:00:42
48Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
49Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:47
50Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
51Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman
53Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:00:51
54Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
55Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:00:55
56Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
57Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:59
58Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
59Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:01:09
60Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
61Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:11
62Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:01:16
63Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:01:21
64Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:24
65Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
66Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:26
67Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
68Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:28
69Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:34
70Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:46
71Chad Young (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman0:01:52
72Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:01:54
73Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
74Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
75Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:04
76Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
77Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:08
78Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo0:02:10
79Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:02:12
80Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:18
81Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:02:24
82Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:26
83George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:02:28
84Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:36
85Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:39
86Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:41
87Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:03:04
88Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources0:03:27
89Brian McCullock (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
90Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:34
91Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:39
92Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon–Hagens Berman0:03:41
93Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling
94Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:03:55
95Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
96Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
97Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
98Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
99Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:32
100Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:12
101kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
102Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
103Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:05:26
104Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:05:28
105Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
106Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:50
107Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:06:03
108Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:06:08
109Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:19
110Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:06:28
111Samuel Bassetti US Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:06:32
112Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:07:19
113Fernando Arroyo (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:07:21
114Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:07:23
115Hilton Clarke (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
116Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
117Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
118Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling0:07:25
119Castro Jose Luis Marino (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:07:27
120Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
121Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:29
122Daniel Gardner ENG Astellas Cycling Team
123Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:07:44
124Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:08:14
125Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
126Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
127Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:08:16
128Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
129Matt Zimmmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
130David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:08:18
131Oliver Moors ENG Astellas Cycling Team
132Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:08:20
133Conor O'brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home0:08:22
134Colton Jarisch (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
135Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:08:46
136Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
137Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling
138Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo0:08:48
139Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:08:50
140Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development
141Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
142Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
143Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
144Valentin Saenz (USA) EP CYCLISTS0:08:52
145Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling0:09:16
146Jacob White (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:09:24
147Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:09:26
148Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
149Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:09:28
150Richard Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
151Wesley Eslick SOU SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
152Christian Shubart-Knapton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
153Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
154Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:09:30
155Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
156Adam Koble (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:09:32
157Nacher Fabrizio Von (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:09:34
158Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek0:09:36
159Reid Richesin (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan
160Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:09:38
161Leon Gledhill (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
162Erick Sobey (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic0:09:40
163Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
164Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
165Cory Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycling
166Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources0:09:42
167Robert Evans (USA) Team Illuminate0:09:44
168Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development0:10:07
169Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
170Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:10:09
171Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:13:10
172Mario Zamora (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
173Hawyd Duban Sanchez (Col) KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:14:37
174Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:16:27
175Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:16:29
176Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
177Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator0:16:31
178Steven Perezluha (USA) Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker / Guttenplan0:16:33
179Alex Gaidis (USA) Echelon-Storck Development0:16:35
DNSAgustin Font Oronoz PUE SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
DNFJohnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFFlavio Deluna (Mex) Team Illuminate
DNFJason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFMatt Schaupp (USA) Echelon-Storck Development
DNFJake Magee (Aus) ELBOWZ Racing
DNFAlferdo Rodriguez (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
DNFDaniel Gay (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek
DNFDanick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFCraig Fellers (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator
DNFGeordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
DNFMarcus Cannon (USA) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home
DNFRigoberto Quezada (Mex) SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicla Bic
DNFQuinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo

