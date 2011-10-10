Trending

Silva wins men's race

Vargas fastest among the women

Image 1 of 15

Men's winner Cristobal Silva

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 2 of 15

Racers in action

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 3 of 15

The start

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 4 of 15

Riders are lined up and ready to go

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 5 of 15

On the start line

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 6 of 15

And they're off

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 7 of 15

A racer in action

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 8 of 15

This was a fast section of singletrack

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 9 of 15

A line of racers

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 10 of 15

Riders concentrate on going faster

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 11 of 15

A view from above

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 12 of 15

It was a tight race.

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 13 of 15

Riders in action

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 14 of 15

The elite men's podium

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)
Image 15 of 15

Cristobal Silva wins the race.

(Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)

Cristóbal Silva and Gabriela Vargas won the Rally Puchuncaví 2011. More than 600 riders took the start on in Chile's 5th region, on the hills next to the coast.

On an hot day, this marathon race was a big challenge both to the pros and amateurs that wanted to test themselves in a very mixed race track.

At the end, everybody gathered at the central square of Puchuncaví for a big tallarinata.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabriela Carola Vargas Miric2:49:12
2Ivanna Morello0:06:18
3Andrea Longuiera0:19:46
4Florencia Espiñeira Herreros0:29:42
5Maria José Bucarey Campos0:32:39
6Paola Alfaro Correa0:34:28
7María Teresa Abumohor Ravajille0:41:44
8Carla  Ewert0:44:16

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristóbal Silva Ibaceta2:01:18
2Patricio Andrés Campbell Vilches0:03:13
3Diego Díaz0:03:14
4Claus Plaut Guzmán0:06:16
5Patricio Alexis Figueroa Vega0:08:01
6Eyair Astudillo Gallardo0:08:07
7Sebastián Miranda Maldonado0:09:42
8Daniel González Campos0:09:47
9Víctor Gálvez0:13:27
10Cristian Correa Muñoz0:14:03
11Enrique Rivera Marchant0:15:48
12Bernardo Fernández Claussen0:17:34
13Carlo Nawrath Torres0:18:28
14Nicolás Prudencio0:23:30
15Patricio Farías Díaz0:26:07
16Juan José Hazbún0:28:34
17Alberto Rotger Guarda0:30:36
18Esteban Sepúlveda Pérez0:32:36
19Renzo Corsini Pino0:34:48
20Cristóbal Abarzúa Meza0:55:24

