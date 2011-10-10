Image 1 of 15 Men's winner Cristobal Silva (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 2 of 15 Racers in action (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 3 of 15 The start (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 4 of 15 Riders are lined up and ready to go (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 5 of 15 On the start line (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 6 of 15 And they're off (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 7 of 15 A racer in action (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 8 of 15 This was a fast section of singletrack (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 9 of 15 A line of racers (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 10 of 15 Riders concentrate on going faster (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 11 of 15 A view from above (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 12 of 15 It was a tight race. (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 13 of 15 Riders in action (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 14 of 15 The elite men's podium (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 15 of 15 Cristobal Silva wins the race. (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)

Cristóbal Silva and Gabriela Vargas won the Rally Puchuncaví 2011. More than 600 riders took the start on in Chile's 5th region, on the hills next to the coast.

On an hot day, this marathon race was a big challenge both to the pros and amateurs that wanted to test themselves in a very mixed race track.

At the end, everybody gathered at the central square of Puchuncaví for a big tallarinata.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gabriela Carola Vargas Miric 2:49:12 2 Ivanna Morello 0:06:18 3 Andrea Longuiera 0:19:46 4 Florencia Espiñeira Herreros 0:29:42 5 Maria José Bucarey Campos 0:32:39 6 Paola Alfaro Correa 0:34:28 7 María Teresa Abumohor Ravajille 0:41:44 8 Carla Ewert 0:44:16