Silva wins men's race
Vargas fastest among the women
Image 1 of 15
Image 2 of 15
Image 3 of 15
Image 4 of 15
Image 5 of 15
Image 6 of 15
Image 7 of 15
Image 8 of 15
Image 9 of 15
Image 10 of 15
Image 11 of 15
Image 12 of 15
Image 13 of 15
Image 14 of 15
Image 15 of 15
Cristóbal Silva and Gabriela Vargas won the Rally Puchuncaví 2011. More than 600 riders took the start on in Chile's 5th region, on the hills next to the coast.
On an hot day, this marathon race was a big challenge both to the pros and amateurs that wanted to test themselves in a very mixed race track.
At the end, everybody gathered at the central square of Puchuncaví for a big tallarinata.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gabriela Carola Vargas Miric
|2:49:12
|2
|Ivanna Morello
|0:06:18
|3
|Andrea Longuiera
|0:19:46
|4
|Florencia Espiñeira Herreros
|0:29:42
|5
|Maria José Bucarey Campos
|0:32:39
|6
|Paola Alfaro Correa
|0:34:28
|7
|María Teresa Abumohor Ravajille
|0:41:44
|8
|Carla Ewert
|0:44:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristóbal Silva Ibaceta
|2:01:18
|2
|Patricio Andrés Campbell Vilches
|0:03:13
|3
|Diego Díaz
|0:03:14
|4
|Claus Plaut Guzmán
|0:06:16
|5
|Patricio Alexis Figueroa Vega
|0:08:01
|6
|Eyair Astudillo Gallardo
|0:08:07
|7
|Sebastián Miranda Maldonado
|0:09:42
|8
|Daniel González Campos
|0:09:47
|9
|Víctor Gálvez
|0:13:27
|10
|Cristian Correa Muñoz
|0:14:03
|11
|Enrique Rivera Marchant
|0:15:48
|12
|Bernardo Fernández Claussen
|0:17:34
|13
|Carlo Nawrath Torres
|0:18:28
|14
|Nicolás Prudencio
|0:23:30
|15
|Patricio Farías Díaz
|0:26:07
|16
|Juan José Hazbún
|0:28:34
|17
|Alberto Rotger Guarda
|0:30:36
|18
|Esteban Sepúlveda Pérez
|0:32:36
|19
|Renzo Corsini Pino
|0:34:48
|20
|Cristóbal Abarzúa Meza
|0:55:24
