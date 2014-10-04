Trending

Compton takes commanding win in Providence opener

Powers wins elite men's race

Image 1 of 41

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) on her way to back-to-back wins

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) on her way to back-to-back wins
(Image credit: Mark Vareschi)
Image 2 of 41

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) winning day one with ease in Providence

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) winning day one with ease in Providence
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 41

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannodale) running the barriers with one lap to go

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannodale) running the barriers with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 41

Helen Wyman (Kona) and Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) were locked in a battle for second place

Helen Wyman (Kona) and Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) were locked in a battle for second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 41

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) sailed away from her rivals on lap one

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) sailed away from her rivals on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 41

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) cornering on lap two

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) cornering on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 41

Mo Bruno-Roy following another rider on the backside of the course. She won the singlespeed race on Friday night

Mo Bruno-Roy following another rider on the backside of the course. She won the singlespeed race on Friday night
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 41

Arley Kimmerer (PB2) leading the race on lap one with Compton sitting fifth wheel

Arley Kimmerer (PB2) leading the race on lap one with Compton sitting fifth wheel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 41

Emily Kachoric (Squid Bicycles) leading Caroline Mani on lap one

Emily Kachoric (Squid Bicycles) leading Caroline Mani on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 41

The course at Roger Williams Park was new for this year. It had three flyovers and lots of turns

The course at Roger Williams Park was new for this year. It had three flyovers and lots of turns
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 41

Amy D. Foundation rider Erica Zaveta has been competing for top-10 finishes this season

Amy D. Foundation rider Erica Zaveta has been competing for top-10 finishes this season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 41

European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona)

European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 41

Even the dogs were wearing rain coats today

Even the dogs were wearing rain coats today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 41

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) seemed quite happy with her race

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) seemed quite happy with her race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 41

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Cycling) riding one of the many ramps, with Caroline Mani behind her

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Cycling) riding one of the many ramps, with Caroline Mani behind her
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 41

Helen Wyman (Kona) was unable to shake Rachel Lloyd today

Helen Wyman (Kona) was unable to shake Rachel Lloyd today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 41

Arley Kemmerer (PB2) riding in fourth place behind Wyman

Arley Kemmerer (PB2) riding in fourth place behind Wyman
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 41

Young Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) running a slick ramp with Mo Bruno-Roy behind her

Young Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) running a slick ramp with Mo Bruno-Roy behind her
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 41

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) was one of the riders chasing Compton on lap one

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) was one of the riders chasing Compton on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 41

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) leading at the stairs on lap one

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) leading at the stairs on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 41

Arley Kimmerer (PB2) has been killing the starts this year

Arley Kimmerer (PB2) has been killing the starts this year
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 41

Jonathan Page (Fuji –Spy) had another sub-par outing. He is still looking for his first win this season

Jonathan Page (Fuji –Spy) had another sub-par outing. He is still looking for his first win this season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 41

Lukas Winterberg is riding for the Cannondale team for two weeks

Lukas Winterberg is riding for the Cannondale team for two weeks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 41

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) rides in alone for the victory as he has all season

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) rides in alone for the victory as he has all season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 41

Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale) riding through torrential rain with on lap to go

Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale) riding through torrential rain with on lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 41

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) was in the mix as he has been all season

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) was in the mix as he has been all season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 41

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) and Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins/Specialized) leading the chase behind Powers

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) and Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins/Specialized) leading the chase behind Powers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 41

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading by the end of lap one at the stairs

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading by the end of lap one at the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 41

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was confident to follow some of the initial surges

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was confident to follow some of the initial surges
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 41

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) got off to a great start as did his teammate Curtis White

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) got off to a great start as did his teammate Curtis White
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 41

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) racing in third position at the stairs with Cody Kaiser behind him

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) racing in third position at the stairs with Cody Kaiser behind him
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 41

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) has risen to be a top 10 elite racer this year

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) has risen to be a top 10 elite racer this year
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 41

Curtis White (Cannondale) and Justin Lindine (Redline) showing the effects of riding in mud

Curtis White (Cannondale) and Justin Lindine (Redline) showing the effects of riding in mud
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 41

Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins/ Specialized) was riding well until suffering a puncture late in the race

Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins/ Specialized) was riding well until suffering a puncture late in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 41

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) riding in near darkness due to the late start

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) riding in near darkness due to the late start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 41

Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund) having a great race as the rain came down

Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund) having a great race as the rain came down
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 41

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding alone with two laps to go

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding alone with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 41

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) flying off one of the ramps with two laps to go

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) flying off one of the ramps with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 41

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) had an off day due to recent illness

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) had an off day due to recent illness
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 41

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding one of three carpeted flyovers

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding one of three carpeted flyovers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 41

Robert Marion (American Classic) is trying an aero helmet to offset the beard drag

Robert Marion (American Classic) is trying an aero helmet to offset the beard drag
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

US cyclo-cross champions Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) and Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) won the opening rounds of the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival held in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

Powers took the elite men's win ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld teammates Tim Johnson in second and Lukas Winterberg in third. Compton took a solo victory ahead of Rachel Lloyd (Cal Giant) in second and Helen Wyman (Kona) in third.

After a dry and warm start to the cyclo-cross season in September, the men's and women's fields were treated to the typical rain and sluggish mud that makes cyclo-cross racing so unique. Organizers made significant changes to the course with parts running in the opposite direction, the addition of fly-overs and new technical aspects, as compared to previous years.

In the women's race, the front row included Compton, Wyman, Meredith Miller (Noosa), Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement), Gabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo), Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling). They led the field of 64 riders into the start of the first lap.

Kemmerer was the first onto the field and led the long line of riders through the majority of the first lap. Compton muscled her way through the field and opened a gap by the start of the second lap.

As Compton rode over the slippery fly-over, a distance back, Lloyd, Wyman and Courtenay McFadden (GE CapitalAmerican Classic) put forth a chase and instead chose to run up the fly-over.

The second group included Miller, who crashed and had 11 stitches placed in her knee last weekend, Durrin and Antonneau. Mani struggled to keep with the pace and rode several places back.

Compton held a 34-second gap to Wyman and Lloyd, and 38 seconds to McFadden on the last lap. Miller tried to close the gap to the first group of chasers but was sitting an additional 20 seconds back.

In the end it was Compton who crossed the line with a commanding win. The battle for second place ended with Lloyd out-pacing Wyman at the line.

More to come!

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)1:07:45
2Tim Johnson (Cannondale)0:00:50
3Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)0:00:57
4Ben Berden (Raleigh / Clement)0:01:05
5Cameron Dodge (PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYCLES)0:01:28
6James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement)0:01:32
7Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund / NCC)0:01:33
8Justin Lindine (Redline Factory / NBX)0:01:34
9Jonathan Page (XcelLED)0:01:48
10Anthony Clark (JAM Fund / NCC)0:01:56
11Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo)0:02:08
12Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)0:02:37
13Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)0:03:15
14Zach Mcdonald (KCCX)0:03:23
15Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com)0:03:24
16Michael Garrigan (Van Dessel/ Shimano/ POC)0:03:26
17Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)0:03:58
18Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized)0:04:06
19Tristan Cowie (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX)0:04:11
20Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team)0:04:23
21Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:04:27
22Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar)0:04:28
23Andrew L'esperance (Norco Factory Team)0:04:30
24Dan Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)0:04:51
25Austin Vincent (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)0:04:56
26Sam Okeefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:05:07
27Barry Wicks (Kona)0:05:18
28Joshua Dillon (Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com)0:05:22
29Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:05:26
30Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team)0:05:34
31Allen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)0:05:36
32Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma)0:05:47
33Kerry Werner (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)0:05:53
34Andrew Juiliano (VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER)0:06:04
35Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)0:06:11
36Dylan Mcnicholas (POLARTEC)0:06:24
37Dan Timmerman (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)0:06:42
38Sean Pantellere (STAMPEDE!)0:06:47
39Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Pro CX Team)0:07:17
40Phil Short (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)0:07:24
41Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)0:07:32
42Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo-Borsao Factory)0:08:39
43Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar)-1Lap
44Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Cyclocross)-1Lap
45Cody Lacosta (High Gear cyclery/ Trek)-1Lap
46Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)-1Lap
47Charles Schubert (CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2)-1Lap
48Andrew Loaiza (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)-1Lap
49Greg Whitney (Bicycle Therapy / Melitta)-1Lap
50Scott Smith (JAM Fund / NCC / Family Bike)-1Lap
51Alec Hoover (Table Rock Tours)-3Lap
52Forrest Conrad (UVM Cycling)-3Lap
53Jules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design)-3Lap
54Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross)-3Lap
55Felix Belhumeur (Pivot cycles/ote)-4Lap
56Amos Brumble (CCB racing)-4Lap
57Ian Schon (Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2)-4Lap
58Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS p/b Craft)-4Lap

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing)0:41:18
2Rachel Lloyd (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:33
3Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)0:00:41
4Courtenay Mcfadden (GE Capital/American Classic)0:00:52
5Meredith Miller (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)0:01:13
6Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c)0:01:16
7Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)0:01:39
8Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:01:48
9Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)0:02:00
10Emma White (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)
11Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling)0:02:17
12Caroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement)0:02:24
13Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing)0:02:30
14Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe)0:02:56
15Mical Dyck (Stan's NoTubes)0:03:06
16Emily Kachorek (Squid)0:03:07
17Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)0:03:10
18Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair)0:03:11
19Carolina Gomez (VANDERKITTEN RACING)0:03:28
20Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)0:03:46
21Rebecca Fahringer (JAM Fund / NCC)0:03:52
22Nicole Thiemann (Rare Disease Cycling)0:04:07
23Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)0:04:15
24Jenny Ives (Verge Sport-Test Pilot)0:04:33
25Katherine Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:04:36
26Katie Arnold (Stanridge)0:04:38
27Cheryl Sornson (Team Rare Disease Cycling)0:04:43
28Ellen Noble (JAM Fund / NCC)0:04:45
29Stephanie Wetzel (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:04:50
30Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:04:52
31Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com)0:04:57
32Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:05:00
33Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:05:03
34Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)
35Lori Cooke (Finkraft)0:05:07
36Roni Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:05:09
37Rebecca Gross (VANDERKITTEN RACING)0:05:20
38Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles p/b Kelpius)0:05:38
39Erin Faccone (GPM Sport)0:05:45
40Melody Chase (Gus cx / Raleigh)0:05:50
41Vickie Monahan (NYCROSS p/b Craft)0:05:51
42Victoria Gates (JAM Fund / NCC)
43Bryna Blanchard (North American Velo)0:06:04
44Jennifer Nordhem (Hudson/Flash CX)0:06:17
45Jennifer Nichols0:06:28
46Melissa Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)0:07:09
47Anna Jo Dingman (TRT Bicycles)0:07:16
48Erin Mascelli (SRAM Factory)0:07:51
49Melissa Lafleur (Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovat)0:07:52
50Emily Reynolds (Ladies First Racing)0:08:15
51Molly Hurford (MidAtlantic Colavita Women’s Te)-1Lap
52Jocelyn Mauldin (NEBC p/b CycleLoft)-1Lap
53Katrina Niez (Class Cycle / Ovens of France)-1Lap
54Heather Heinrich (Wooden Wheels Racing)-1Lap
55Abigail Isolda (NYCROSS p/b Craft)-1Lap
56Kerry Litka (The Velo Resource)-2Lap
57Shane Ferro (CRCA / Rockstar Games / Signatu)-2Lap

Latest on Cyclingnews