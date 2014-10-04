Image 1 of 41 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) on her way to back-to-back wins (Image credit: Mark Vareschi) Image 2 of 41 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) winning day one with ease in Providence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 41 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannodale) running the barriers with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 41 Helen Wyman (Kona) and Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) were locked in a battle for second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 41 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) sailed away from her rivals on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 41 Catherine Sterling (Bikeman) cornering on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 41 Mo Bruno-Roy following another rider on the backside of the course. She won the singlespeed race on Friday night (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 41 Arley Kimmerer (PB2) leading the race on lap one with Compton sitting fifth wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 41 Emily Kachoric (Squid Bicycles) leading Caroline Mani on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 41 The course at Roger Williams Park was new for this year. It had three flyovers and lots of turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 41 Amy D. Foundation rider Erica Zaveta has been competing for top-10 finishes this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 41 European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 41 Even the dogs were wearing rain coats today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 41 Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) seemed quite happy with her race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 41 Erica Zaveta (Amy D Cycling) riding one of the many ramps, with Caroline Mani behind her (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 41 Helen Wyman (Kona) was unable to shake Rachel Lloyd today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 41 Arley Kemmerer (PB2) riding in fourth place behind Wyman (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 41 Young Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) running a slick ramp with Mo Bruno-Roy behind her (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 41 Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) was one of the riders chasing Compton on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 41 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) leading at the stairs on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 41 Arley Kimmerer (PB2) has been killing the starts this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 41 Jonathan Page (Fuji –Spy) had another sub-par outing. He is still looking for his first win this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 41 Lukas Winterberg is riding for the Cannondale team for two weeks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) rides in alone for the victory as he has all season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 41 Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale) riding through torrential rain with on lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 41 Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) was in the mix as he has been all season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 41 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) and Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins/Specialized) leading the chase behind Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading by the end of lap one at the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was confident to follow some of the initial surges (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 41 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) got off to a great start as did his teammate Curtis White (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 41 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) racing in third position at the stairs with Cody Kaiser behind him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 41 Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) has risen to be a top 10 elite racer this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 41 Curtis White (Cannondale) and Justin Lindine (Redline) showing the effects of riding in mud (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 41 Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins/ Specialized) was riding well until suffering a puncture late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 41 Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) riding in near darkness due to the late start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 41 Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund) having a great race as the rain came down (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding alone with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 41 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) flying off one of the ramps with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 41 Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) had an off day due to recent illness (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 41 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding one of three carpeted flyovers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 41 Robert Marion (American Classic) is trying an aero helmet to offset the beard drag (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

US cyclo-cross champions Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) and Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) won the opening rounds of the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival held in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

Powers took the elite men's win ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld teammates Tim Johnson in second and Lukas Winterberg in third. Compton took a solo victory ahead of Rachel Lloyd (Cal Giant) in second and Helen Wyman (Kona) in third.

After a dry and warm start to the cyclo-cross season in September, the men's and women's fields were treated to the typical rain and sluggish mud that makes cyclo-cross racing so unique. Organizers made significant changes to the course with parts running in the opposite direction, the addition of fly-overs and new technical aspects, as compared to previous years.

In the women's race, the front row included Compton, Wyman, Meredith Miller (Noosa), Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement), Gabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo), Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling). They led the field of 64 riders into the start of the first lap.

Kemmerer was the first onto the field and led the long line of riders through the majority of the first lap. Compton muscled her way through the field and opened a gap by the start of the second lap.

As Compton rode over the slippery fly-over, a distance back, Lloyd, Wyman and Courtenay McFadden (GE CapitalAmerican Classic) put forth a chase and instead chose to run up the fly-over.

The second group included Miller, who crashed and had 11 stitches placed in her knee last weekend, Durrin and Antonneau. Mani struggled to keep with the pace and rode several places back.

Compton held a 34-second gap to Wyman and Lloyd, and 38 seconds to McFadden on the last lap. Miller tried to close the gap to the first group of chasers but was sitting an additional 20 seconds back.

In the end it was Compton who crossed the line with a commanding win. The battle for second place ended with Lloyd out-pacing Wyman at the line.

More to come!

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) 1:07:45 2 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) 0:00:50 3 Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.) 0:00:57 4 Ben Berden (Raleigh / Clement) 0:01:05 5 Cameron Dodge (PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYCLES) 0:01:28 6 James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement) 0:01:32 7 Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund / NCC) 0:01:33 8 Justin Lindine (Redline Factory / NBX) 0:01:34 9 Jonathan Page (XcelLED) 0:01:48 10 Anthony Clark (JAM Fund / NCC) 0:01:56 11 Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo) 0:02:08 12 Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.) 0:02:37 13 Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR) 0:03:15 14 Zach Mcdonald (KCCX) 0:03:23 15 Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com) 0:03:24 16 Michael Garrigan (Van Dessel/ Shimano/ POC) 0:03:26 17 Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX) 0:03:58 18 Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized) 0:04:06 19 Tristan Cowie (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX) 0:04:11 20 Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team) 0:04:23 21 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:04:27 22 Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar) 0:04:28 23 Andrew L'esperance (Norco Factory Team) 0:04:30 24 Dan Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI) 0:04:51 25 Austin Vincent (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team) 0:04:56 26 Sam Okeefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.) 0:05:07 27 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:05:18 28 Joshua Dillon (Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com) 0:05:22 29 Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.) 0:05:26 30 Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team) 0:05:34 31 Allen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T) 0:05:36 32 Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma) 0:05:47 33 Kerry Werner (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg) 0:05:53 34 Andrew Juiliano (VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER) 0:06:04 35 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop) 0:06:11 36 Dylan Mcnicholas (POLARTEC) 0:06:24 37 Dan Timmerman (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI) 0:06:42 38 Sean Pantellere (STAMPEDE!) 0:06:47 39 Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Pro CX Team) 0:07:17 40 Phil Short (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC) 0:07:24 41 Peter Glassford (Trek Canada) 0:07:32 42 Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo-Borsao Factory) 0:08:39 43 Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar) -1Lap 44 Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Cyclocross) -1Lap 45 Cody Lacosta (High Gear cyclery/ Trek) -1Lap 46 Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective) -1Lap 47 Charles Schubert (CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2) -1Lap 48 Andrew Loaiza (Thump Cycling p/b Turin) -1Lap 49 Greg Whitney (Bicycle Therapy / Melitta) -1Lap 50 Scott Smith (JAM Fund / NCC / Family Bike) -1Lap 51 Alec Hoover (Table Rock Tours) -3Lap 52 Forrest Conrad (UVM Cycling) -3Lap 53 Jules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design) -3Lap 54 Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross) -3Lap 55 Felix Belhumeur (Pivot cycles/ote) -4Lap 56 Amos Brumble (CCB racing) -4Lap 57 Ian Schon (Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2) -4Lap 58 Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS p/b Craft) -4Lap