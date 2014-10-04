Compton takes commanding win in Providence opener
Powers wins elite men's race
US cyclo-cross champions Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) and Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) won the opening rounds of the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival held in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday.
Powers took the elite men's win ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld teammates Tim Johnson in second and Lukas Winterberg in third. Compton took a solo victory ahead of Rachel Lloyd (Cal Giant) in second and Helen Wyman (Kona) in third.
After a dry and warm start to the cyclo-cross season in September, the men's and women's fields were treated to the typical rain and sluggish mud that makes cyclo-cross racing so unique. Organizers made significant changes to the course with parts running in the opposite direction, the addition of fly-overs and new technical aspects, as compared to previous years.
In the women's race, the front row included Compton, Wyman, Meredith Miller (Noosa), Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement), Gabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo), Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling). They led the field of 64 riders into the start of the first lap.
Kemmerer was the first onto the field and led the long line of riders through the majority of the first lap. Compton muscled her way through the field and opened a gap by the start of the second lap.
As Compton rode over the slippery fly-over, a distance back, Lloyd, Wyman and Courtenay McFadden (GE CapitalAmerican Classic) put forth a chase and instead chose to run up the fly-over.
The second group included Miller, who crashed and had 11 stitches placed in her knee last weekend, Durrin and Antonneau. Mani struggled to keep with the pace and rode several places back.
Compton held a 34-second gap to Wyman and Lloyd, and 38 seconds to McFadden on the last lap. Miller tried to close the gap to the first group of chasers but was sitting an additional 20 seconds back.
In the end it was Compton who crossed the line with a commanding win. The battle for second place ended with Lloyd out-pacing Wyman at the line.
More to come!
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|1:07:45
|2
|Tim Johnson (Cannondale)
|0:00:50
|3
|Lukas Winterberg (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:00:57
|4
|Ben Berden (Raleigh / Clement)
|0:01:05
|5
|Cameron Dodge (PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYCLES)
|0:01:28
|6
|James Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement)
|0:01:32
|7
|Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund / NCC)
|0:01:33
|8
|Justin Lindine (Redline Factory / NBX)
|0:01:34
|9
|Jonathan Page (XcelLED)
|0:01:48
|10
|Anthony Clark (JAM Fund / NCC)
|0:01:56
|11
|Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo)
|0:02:08
|12
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:02:37
|13
|Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)
|0:03:15
|14
|Zach Mcdonald (KCCX)
|0:03:23
|15
|Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com)
|0:03:24
|16
|Michael Garrigan (Van Dessel/ Shimano/ POC)
|0:03:26
|17
|Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
|0:03:58
|18
|Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized)
|0:04:06
|19
|Tristan Cowie (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX)
|0:04:11
|20
|Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team)
|0:04:23
|21
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:04:27
|22
|Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar)
|0:04:28
|23
|Andrew L'esperance (Norco Factory Team)
|0:04:30
|24
|Dan Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)
|0:04:51
|25
|Austin Vincent (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)
|0:04:56
|26
|Sam Okeefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:05:07
|27
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|0:05:18
|28
|Joshua Dillon (Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com)
|0:05:22
|29
|Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:05:26
|30
|Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team)
|0:05:34
|31
|Allen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
|0:05:36
|32
|Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma)
|0:05:47
|33
|Kerry Werner (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)
|0:05:53
|34
|Andrew Juiliano (VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER)
|0:06:04
|35
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
|0:06:11
|36
|Dylan Mcnicholas (POLARTEC)
|0:06:24
|37
|Dan Timmerman (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)
|0:06:42
|38
|Sean Pantellere (STAMPEDE!)
|0:06:47
|39
|Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Pro CX Team)
|0:07:17
|40
|Phil Short (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)
|0:07:24
|41
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
|0:07:32
|42
|Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo-Borsao Factory)
|0:08:39
|43
|Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar)
|-1Lap
|44
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Cyclocross)
|-1Lap
|45
|Cody Lacosta (High Gear cyclery/ Trek)
|-1Lap
|46
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|-1Lap
|47
|Charles Schubert (CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2)
|-1Lap
|48
|Andrew Loaiza (Thump Cycling p/b Turin)
|-1Lap
|49
|Greg Whitney (Bicycle Therapy / Melitta)
|-1Lap
|50
|Scott Smith (JAM Fund / NCC / Family Bike)
|-1Lap
|51
|Alec Hoover (Table Rock Tours)
|-3Lap
|52
|Forrest Conrad (UVM Cycling)
|-3Lap
|53
|Jules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design)
|-3Lap
|54
|Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|-3Lap
|55
|Felix Belhumeur (Pivot cycles/ote)
|-4Lap
|56
|Amos Brumble (CCB racing)
|-4Lap
|57
|Ian Schon (Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2)
|-4Lap
|58
|Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|-4Lap
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:41:18
|2
|Rachel Lloyd (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:33
|3
|Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)
|0:00:41
|4
|Courtenay Mcfadden (GE Capital/American Classic)
|0:00:52
|5
|Meredith Miller (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
|0:01:13
|6
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c)
|0:01:16
|7
|Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
|0:01:39
|8
|Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:01:48
|9
|Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)
|0:02:00
|10
|Emma White (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)
|11
|Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling)
|0:02:17
|12
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement)
|0:02:24
|13
|Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing)
|0:02:30
|14
|Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe)
|0:02:56
|15
|Mical Dyck (Stan's NoTubes)
|0:03:06
|16
|Emily Kachorek (Squid)
|0:03:07
|17
|Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)
|0:03:10
|18
|Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair)
|0:03:11
|19
|Carolina Gomez (VANDERKITTEN RACING)
|0:03:28
|20
|Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RI)
|0:03:46
|21
|Rebecca Fahringer (JAM Fund / NCC)
|0:03:52
|22
|Nicole Thiemann (Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:04:07
|23
|Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)
|0:04:15
|24
|Jenny Ives (Verge Sport-Test Pilot)
|0:04:33
|25
|Katherine Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:04:36
|26
|Katie Arnold (Stanridge)
|0:04:38
|27
|Cheryl Sornson (Team Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:04:43
|28
|Ellen Noble (JAM Fund / NCC)
|0:04:45
|29
|Stephanie Wetzel (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:04:50
|30
|Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:04:52
|31
|Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com)
|0:04:57
|32
|Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:05:00
|33
|Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:05:03
|34
|Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|35
|Lori Cooke (Finkraft)
|0:05:07
|36
|Roni Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:05:09
|37
|Rebecca Gross (VANDERKITTEN RACING)
|0:05:20
|38
|Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles p/b Kelpius)
|0:05:38
|39
|Erin Faccone (GPM Sport)
|0:05:45
|40
|Melody Chase (Gus cx / Raleigh)
|0:05:50
|41
|Vickie Monahan (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|0:05:51
|42
|Victoria Gates (JAM Fund / NCC)
|43
|Bryna Blanchard (North American Velo)
|0:06:04
|44
|Jennifer Nordhem (Hudson/Flash CX)
|0:06:17
|45
|Jennifer Nichols
|0:06:28
|46
|Melissa Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)
|0:07:09
|47
|Anna Jo Dingman (TRT Bicycles)
|0:07:16
|48
|Erin Mascelli (SRAM Factory)
|0:07:51
|49
|Melissa Lafleur (Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovat)
|0:07:52
|50
|Emily Reynolds (Ladies First Racing)
|0:08:15
|51
|Molly Hurford (MidAtlantic Colavita Women’s Te)
|-1Lap
|52
|Jocelyn Mauldin (NEBC p/b CycleLoft)
|-1Lap
|53
|Katrina Niez (Class Cycle / Ovens of France)
|-1Lap
|54
|Heather Heinrich (Wooden Wheels Racing)
|-1Lap
|55
|Abigail Isolda (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|-1Lap
|56
|Kerry Litka (The Velo Resource)
|-2Lap
|57
|Shane Ferro (CRCA / Rockstar Games / Signatu)
|-2Lap
