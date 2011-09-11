Vos completes domination in Holland
Dutch champion takes third stage, overall win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:05:28
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|6
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:00:37
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:00:45
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|11
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:00:50
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|13
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:01:01
|14
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:01:02
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:25
|16
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:02:30
|18
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:31
|19
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|20
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|21
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|22
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|23
|Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|24
|Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|25
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:06:38
|26
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:06:39
|27
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|28
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|0:06:41
|29
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|30
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
|31
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|32
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|33
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|34
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|35
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|36
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|37
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|38
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|39
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|40
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|41
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|42
|Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|43
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|44
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|45
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|46
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|47
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:06:48
|48
|Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|49
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|50
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|51
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|52
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|53
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|54
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:52
|55
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:06:54
|56
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:06:59
|57
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|58
|Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|59
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|60
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|0:07:09
|61
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|62
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:07:11
|63
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|64
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|65
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
|66
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|67
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|DNF
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|DNF
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|DNF
|Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|DNF
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|DNF
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|DNF
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|DNF
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women
|DNF
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|DNF
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|DNF
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|DNF
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|DNF
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|DNF
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|DNF
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|DNF
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|DNF
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|DNF
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|DNF
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|DNF
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|DNF
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord
|DNF
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|DNF
|Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord
|DNF
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|DNF
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|DNF
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|DNS
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|DNS
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|DNS
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|20
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|16
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|5
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|12
|6
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|10
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|8
|9
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|7
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|6
|11
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|5
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|3
|14
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
|2
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|3
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|3
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TIBCO - To the Top
|9:18:47
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:42
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|4
|Italian National Team
|0:05:54
|5
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:07:35
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:07:40
|7
|Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:11:57
|8
|Hitec products UCK
|0:12:01
|9
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:13:33
|10
|SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:13:46
|11
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:15:51
|12
|SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:17:37
|13
|Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:17:40
|14
|Team Specialized DPD
|0:18:05
|15
|USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:18:17
|16
|German National Team Women
|0:21:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15:23:14
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|0:01:41
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:05:20
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:06:07
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:06:32
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:09:18
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:09:55
|11
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:10:16
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|0:10:48
|13
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:10:55
|14
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:12:27
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:14:49
|16
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:16:55
|17
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:17:03
|18
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:18:14
|19
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:18:19
|20
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:18:22
|21
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:18:28
|22
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:18:36
|23
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:19:04
|24
|Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:19:41
|25
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:20:11
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:20:39
|27
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:20:40
|28
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:22:05
|29
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:22:06
|30
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:22:29
|31
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:23:24
|32
|Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:23:45
|33
|Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:23:56
|34
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:24:48
|35
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:25:12
|36
|Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:25:44
|37
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:25:57
|38
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:26:02
|39
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:26:18
|40
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:26:43
|41
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:27:23
|42
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:27:49
|43
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:28:01
|44
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:28:45
|45
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:29:05
|46
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:30:06
|47
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:30:57
|48
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:31:05
|49
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:31:34
|50
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:31:37
|51
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:32:02
|52
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:32:03
|53
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:32:25
|54
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:32:44
|55
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:32:55
|56
|Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:33:22
|57
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:33:23
|58
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:34:04
|59
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:34:26
|60
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:34:41
|61
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|0:34:56
|62
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:35:04
|63
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:35:10
|64
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:35:12
|65
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:36:10
|66
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:37:21
|67
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:39:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|118
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|74
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|56
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|54
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|41
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|35
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|28
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|9
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|25
|10
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|22
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|22
|12
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|14
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|13
|14
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|15
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|12
|16
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|11
|17
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|9
|18
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|9
|19
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|8
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|7
|21
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|6
|23
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|5
|24
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|5
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|5
|26
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|5
|27
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|4
|28
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
|3
|29
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|3
|30
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|6
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|3
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|2
|10
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|1
|11
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|15:28:34
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|4
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:07:07
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:09:29
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:12:59
|7
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:16:46
|8
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:20:37
|9
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:21:23
|10
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:22:29
|11
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:26:17
|13
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:26:43
|14
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:27:05
|15
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:27:24
|16
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:27:35
|17
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:28:03
|18
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:28:44
|19
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:29:06
|20
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:29:44
|21
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:32:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|46:19:05
|2
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|3
|TIBCO - To the Top
|0:31:30
|4
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:33:48
|5
|Hitec products UCK
|0:36:03
|6
|Italian National Team
|0:45:29
|7
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:47:59
|8
|SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:48:29
|9
|SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:53:55
|10
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:55:11
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:55:23
|12
|Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|1:01:07
|13
|USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|1:04:25
|14
|Team Specialized DPD
|1:06:27
|15
|German National Team Women
|1:13:43
|16
|Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|1:20:30
