Trending

Vos completes domination in Holland

Dutch champion takes third stage, overall win

Image 1 of 30

Best team was Nederland Bloeit

Best team was Nederland Bloeit
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 30

The race leader, Marianne Vos lines up with her team - Nederland Bloeit

The race leader, Marianne Vos lines up with her team - Nederland Bloeit
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 30

Waiting for the start, race leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

Waiting for the start, race leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 30

The neutral section included lots of road furniture

The neutral section included lots of road furniture
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 30

Early in the race, the break of three escaped

Early in the race, the break of three escaped
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 30

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) leads the break

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) leads the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 30

The three breakaways worked well togetherq

The three breakaways worked well togetherq
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 30

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) in the break

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 30

The bunch was quickly over two minutes down on the leaders

The bunch was quickly over two minutes down on the leaders
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 30

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink), Erinne Willock (Tibco) and Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink), Erinne Willock (Tibco) and Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 30

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) leads the chasers

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) leads the chasers
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 30

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) leads the chasers

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) leads the chasers
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 30

The bunch climbs Kruishoeveweg for the second time

The bunch climbs Kruishoeveweg for the second time
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 30

High above Limburg, the bunch is now headed back towards Berg en Terblijt

High above Limburg, the bunch is now headed back towards Berg en Terblijt
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 30

Another of the many climbs encountered on this final stage

Another of the many climbs encountered on this final stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 30

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) leads through Sibbe

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) leads through Sibbe
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 30

The first passage of the Geulhemmerweg was where Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) unleashed her attack to chase the three leaders

The first passage of the Geulhemmerweg was where Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) unleashed her attack to chase the three leaders
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 30

Quickly, Vos and an attentive Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) were in a small group chasing the leaders

Quickly, Vos and an attentive Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) were in a small group chasing the leaders
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 30

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink), Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) and Erinne Willock (Tibco) survived until the closing few kilometres

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink), Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) and Erinne Willock (Tibco) survived until the closing few kilometres
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 30

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates winning the final stage

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates winning the final stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 30

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sealed her overall victory with stage victory

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sealed her overall victory with stage victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 30

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sprinted to second place on the stage ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sprinted to second place on the stage ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 30

The battle for the young rider competition went all the way to the finish line for Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink)

The battle for the young rider competition went all the way to the finish line for Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 30

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) chased Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) on the Geulhemmerweg to protect her slim lead in the young rider competition

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) chased Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) on the Geulhemmerweg to protect her slim lead in the young rider competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 30

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) won the young rider competition by one second from Chantal Blaak (AA Drink)

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) won the young rider competition by one second from Chantal Blaak (AA Drink)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 30

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) applaudes her opponents

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) applaudes her opponents
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 30

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the final orange jersey

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the final orange jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 30

General classification, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (AA Drink)

General classification, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (AA Drink)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 30

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) won the young rider competition

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) won the young rider competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 30

Erinne Willock (Tibco) won the berg competition prize

Erinne Willock (Tibco) won the berg competition prize
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:05:28
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:34
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
6Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:00:37
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:38
8Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:43
9Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top0:00:45
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
11Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:00:50
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:58
13Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top0:01:01
14Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team0:01:02
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:02:25
16Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
17Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:02:30
18Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:31
19Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:34
20Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
21Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
22Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
23Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:02:47
24Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:06:36
25Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:06:38
26Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:06:39
27Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
28Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK0:06:41
29Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
30Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
31Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
32Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
33Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
34Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
35Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
36Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana
37Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
38Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
39Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
40Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
41Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
42Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
43Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
44Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
45Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
46Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
47Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:06:48
48Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
49Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
50Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
51Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
52Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
53Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
54Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:06:52
55Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:06:54
56Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:06:59
57Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
58Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
59Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
60Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK0:07:09
61Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
62Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:07:11
63Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:10:41
64Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
65Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
66Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
67Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:10:44
DNFKatie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
DNFIna Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
DNFAdriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
DNFMarta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
DNFTone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK
DNFTayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
DNFJulie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
DNFRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
DNFStephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women
DNFLisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFMaria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFAafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
DNFNathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
DNFSandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
DNFHenriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
DNFBianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
DNFHester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
DNFSamantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
DNFIngeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
DNFAnkie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
DNFSofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
DNFInge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
DNFSuzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
DNFAnne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
DNFAnnalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
DNFChiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
DNFTrieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord
DNFIvana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
DNFKim Wouters (Ned) District Noord
DNFWilleke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
DNFEvelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFClaudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFAnnelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFLotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
DNFIrene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
DNFSofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST
DNSIrene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
DNSElise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
DNSSanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team20
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK16
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit14
5Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara12
6Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top10
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team9
8Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team8
9Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top7
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo6
11Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team5
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
13Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top3
14Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team2
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top3pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top3pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
3Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TIBCO - To the Top9:18:47
2Nederland Bloeit0:00:42
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:38
4Italian National Team0:05:54
5Dolmans Landscaping Team0:07:35
6Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:07:40
7Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:11:57
8Hitec products UCK0:12:01
9Lotto Honda Team0:13:33
10SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:13:46
11Diadora - Pasta Zara0:15:51
12SC Mcipollini Giordana0:17:37
13Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:17:40
14Team Specialized DPD0:18:05
15USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:18:17
16German National Team Women0:21:38

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15:23:14
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK0:01:41
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:57
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:05:20
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:05:21
6Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top0:06:07
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:13
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:06:32
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:09:18
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:09:55
11Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:10:16
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK0:10:48
13Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:10:55
14Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:12:27
15Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:14:49
16Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:16:55
17Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:17:03
18Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:18:14
19Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:18:19
20Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top0:18:22
21Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:18:28
22Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:18:36
23Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team0:19:04
24Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:19:41
25Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:20:11
26Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women0:20:39
27Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:20:40
28Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:22:05
29Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:22:06
30Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:22:29
31Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:23:24
32Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:23:45
33Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:23:56
34Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:24:48
35Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:25:12
36Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:25:44
37Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:25:57
38Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:26:02
39Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team0:26:18
40Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:26:43
41Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:27:23
42Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:27:49
43Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:28:01
44Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women0:28:45
45Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:29:05
46Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:30:06
47Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:30:57
48Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:31:05
49Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:31:34
50Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:31:37
51Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:32:02
52Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:32:03
53Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:32:25
54Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:32:44
55Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:32:55
56Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:33:22
57Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:33:23
58Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:34:04
59Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:34:26
60Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:34:41
61Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK0:34:56
62Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:35:04
63Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:35:10
64Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:35:12
65Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women0:36:10
66Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:37:21
67Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:39:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit118pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team74
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit56
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK54
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team41
6Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team35
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team28
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25
9Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team25
10Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top22
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women22
12Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top14
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team13
14Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team12
15Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara12
16Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit11
17Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara9
18Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team9
19Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana8
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK7
21Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team6
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo6
23Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team5
24Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women5
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana5
26Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team5
27Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team4
28Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women3
29Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top3
30Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team14
3Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top6
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
5Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team3
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women3
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK2
10Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana1
11Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women15:28:34
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:01
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:53
4Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:07:07
5Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:09:29
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:12:59
7Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:16:46
8Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:20:37
9Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:21:23
10Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:22:29
11Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:26:14
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:26:17
13Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:26:43
14Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:27:05
15Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:27:24
16Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:27:35
17Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:28:03
18Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:28:44
19Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:29:06
20Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:29:44
21Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:32:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit46:19:05
2AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:18
3TIBCO - To the Top0:31:30
4Lotto Honda Team0:33:48
5Hitec products UCK0:36:03
6Italian National Team0:45:29
7Diadora - Pasta Zara0:47:59
8SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:48:29
9SC Mcipollini Giordana0:53:55
10Dolmans Landscaping Team0:55:11
11Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:55:23
12Top Girls FassA Bartolo1:01:07
13USA Cycling Women's Endurance1:04:25
14Team Specialized DPD1:06:27
15German National Team Women1:13:43
16Canadian Women's Cycling Team1:20:30

Latest on Cyclingnews