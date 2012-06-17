Godby wins short track in Ute Valley
Blevins narrowly takes women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zane Godby
|0:23:23
|2
|Sepp Kuss
|0:00:17
|3
|Cody Phillips
|0:00:50
|4
|Kervin Quinones
|0:00:59
|5
|Garrett Gerchar
|0:01:01
|6
|Mark Legg
|0:01:14
|7
|Tyler Coplea
|0:01:22
|8
|Adam Ferman
|0:01:55
|9
|Doug Schuler
|0:02:16
|10
|Joe Christiansen
|0:02:48
|11
|Brett Billings
|0:03:19
|12
|Ron Bollenberghe
|0:03:55
|-1lap
|William Vazquez
|-1lap
|Brian Vitulli
|-1lap
|Brian Mccall
|-1lap
|Jason Hanson
|-1lap
|Samuel Blomquist
|-1lap
|Aaron Buechter
|-1lap
|Lukas Giesen
|-1lap
|Adam Jeffrey
|-1lap
|Daniel Byrd
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaylee Blevins
|0:21:26
|2
|Elizabeth Sampey
|0:00:03
|3
|Talitha Vogt
|0:00:05
|4
|Christine Irelan
|0:00:12
|5
|Elisa Otter
|0:00:36
|6
|Kim Baugh
|0:00:46
|7
|Ksenia Lepikhina
|0:01:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Finkeldei
|0:24:10
|2
|Adam Schmidt
|0:02:33
|-1lap
|Craig Oboyle
|-1lap
|Brian Baugh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Olivarez
|0:19:18
|2
|Ryan Carrigan
|0:00:45
|-1lap
|Mike Roberts
|-1lap
|Blake Carrigan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mina Anderberg
|0:20:56
|2
|Hailey Fortin
|0:01:37
|3
|Meaghan Scott
|0:02:34
