Godby wins short track in Ute Valley

Blevins narrowly takes women's victory

Full Results

Men Cat. 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zane Godby0:23:23
2Sepp Kuss0:00:17
3Cody Phillips0:00:50
4Kervin Quinones0:00:59
5Garrett Gerchar0:01:01
6Mark Legg0:01:14
7Tyler Coplea0:01:22
8Adam Ferman0:01:55
9Doug Schuler0:02:16
10Joe Christiansen0:02:48
11Brett Billings0:03:19
12Ron Bollenberghe0:03:55
-1lapWilliam Vazquez
-1lapBrian Vitulli
-1lapBrian Mccall
-1lapJason Hanson
-1lapSamuel Blomquist
-1lapAaron Buechter
-1lapLukas Giesen
-1lapAdam Jeffrey
-1lapDaniel Byrd

Women Cat. 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaylee Blevins0:21:26
2Elizabeth Sampey0:00:03
3Talitha Vogt0:00:05
4Christine Irelan0:00:12
5Elisa Otter0:00:36
6Kim Baugh0:00:46
7Ksenia Lepikhina0:01:10

Men Cat. 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Finkeldei0:24:10
2Adam Schmidt0:02:33
-1lapCraig Oboyle
-1lapBrian Baugh

Men Cat. 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Olivarez0:19:18
2Ryan Carrigan0:00:45
-1lapMike Roberts
-1lapBlake Carrigan

Women Cat. 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mina Anderberg0:20:56
2Hailey Fortin0:01:37
3Meaghan Scott0:02:34

