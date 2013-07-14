Image 1 of 19 Lea Davison finishing 1st with a nine second lead over Katerina Nash (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 2 of 19 Subaru Cup Pro XCT Female race start (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 3 of 19 Judy Freeman in Nitro Amphitheater (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 4 of 19 Abigail Strigel from Madison, WI in Nitro Amphitheater (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 5 of 19 Teal Stetson-Lee in Nitro Amphitheater (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 6 of 19 Evelyn Dong in Nitro Amphitheater (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 7 of 19 Erin Huck in Nitro Amphitheater (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 8 of 19 Monique Pua Mata in Nitro Amphitheater (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 9 of 19 Katerina Nash in Nitro Amphitheater (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 10 of 19 Jamie Busch over the boulder in Nitro Amphitheater (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 11 of 19 Lea Davison over the boulder in Nitro Amphitheater (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 12 of 19 Jamie Busch through the Fire Lane rock drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 13 of 19 Teal Stetson-Lee through the Fire Lane rock drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 14 of 19 Erin Huck through the Fire Lane rock drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 15 of 19 Monique Pua Mata through the Fire Lane rock drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 16 of 19 Cloe Woodruff through the Fire Lane rock drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 17 of 19 Lea Davison followed closely by Katerina Nash through the Fire Lane rock drop (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 18 of 19 Subaru Cup Pro XCT Female race start (Image credit: Nathan Long) Image 19 of 19 From left to right: Chloe Woodruff 4th, Katerina Nash 2nd, Lea Davison 1st, Monique Pua Mata 3rd, Erin Huck 5th (Image credit: Nathan Long)

Day 1 of the Subaru Cup Pro XCT on Saturday served as the penultimate race for the US Pro XCT and is the last of only three UCI cat. 1 races in the US this season. When the dust had settled, Lea Davison (Specialized) won the race, ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna) and Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale).

The elite women were the first pro category to race. The heat didn't seem to bother the leaders as they climbed to the top of the ski hill for five laps. Davison took an early lead with Nash hot on her wheel. Mata trailed Davison and Nash a bit while holding off Pro XCT series leader Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club).

Nash and Davison took turns leading throughout the five laps. Davison described the race as a battle for the lead. Nash seemed to punch the speed on the climbs to try to gap Davison, but Davison bridged the gaps every time. She finally took her last pass of Nash about 500 meters from the finish on a technical climb.

The technical descent that followed left Nash a little too close to Davison's wheel and ended up with Nash falling on a turn. She was right back on the bike, but it was too close to the finish to make up the time or sprint to the finish, giving Davison the win.

Mata was only a short distance behind the leaders and finished in third place. Woodruff held on with a respectable fourth place finish.

The fans for Subaru Cup are what make the event special to anyone from Wisconsin and for the visiting pros as well. Local pro Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager) seemed to get the loudest crowd reaction. She finished eighth overall in the women's elite event, which earned her the highest points for any woman in the WORS overall series.

Based on the model of World Cup races, Subaru Cup challenges participants while offering several popular spectator points for crowd participation. The day started of with Cat.2 men's and women's races followed by Cat. 1 as part of the ever popular Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS). Riders were treated to cool temperatures early in the morning that got increasingly hotter and more humid as the day progressed.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) 1:35:22 2 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 0:00:09 3 Monique Pua Mata (ShoAir / Cannondale) 0:02:09 4 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) 0:04:37 5 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes) 0:07:10 6 Evelyn Dong (White Pine Racing/POC) 0:07:38 7 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) 0:09:02 8 Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) 0:10:30 9 Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) 0:12:29 10 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) 0:13:03 11 Jamie Busch (Quadzilla Racing) 0:13:22 12 Amy Beisel (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:13:24 13 Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling) 0:13:38 14 Larissa Fitchett (Lost Coast Brewery/Marin Bikes) 0:14:33 15 Shayna Powless (BMC MTB Development Team) 0:15:58 16 Erica Tingey (Team Jamis) 0:17:44 17 Erica Zaveta (Team Redline) 0:18:09 18 Cooper Dendel (Border Grill p/b Quick Stop Bi) 0:18:57 19 Kaila Hart (No Tubes Elite Women's Team) 0:19:52 20 Sarah Sturm (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Facto) 0:24:22 21 Bryna Blanchard (Windham Mountain Outfitters) 0:24:38 22 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:24:38 23 Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop) 0:24:38

Cat. 2 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 1:14:15 2 Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) 0:00:34 3 Ksenia Lepikhina (BMC MTB Development Team) 0:05:23 4 Emma Swartz (Junior Dropouts) 0:09:47 5 Emily Schaldach (Durango Devo) 0:09:54 6 Sydney Palmer-Leger (Summit Bike Club) 0:10:01