Henderson bests Last
Batty rounds out the podium in Texas
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)
|1:26:41
|2
|Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:00:21
|3
|Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:01:55
|4
|Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|0:02:22
|5
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's Sho-Air-Giant)
|0:03:00
|6
|Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's)
|0:03:16
|7
|Amanda Sin (Scott-3 Rox Racing)
|0:03:27
|8
|Erica Tingey (Team Jamis)
|0:06:07
|9
|Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|0:06:14
|10
|Jamie Busch (Quadzilla Racing)
|0:07:56
|11
|Nina Baum (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)
|0:08:20
|12
|Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl-Scott)
|0:08:32
|13
|Lisa Uranga (Pacc)
|0:08:43
|14
|Vicki Barclay (Stan's No Tubes Women's Elite)
|0:10:33
|15
|Mikaela Koeman
|0:14:40
|16
|Kate Sherwin (Austin Flyers Women's Cycling)
|0:28:20
|17
|Sydney Fox
|0:33:20
|DNF
|Monique Mata (Sho-Air-Cannondale)
|DNS
|Melanie Etherton (Cycle Progression
