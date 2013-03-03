Trending

Henderson bests Last

Batty rounds out the podium in Texas

Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing)

It was a beautiful day for a bike race

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) riding in third position

Lisa Uranga making a quick dismount on a technical climb

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) riding up a rock wall

Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) being followed by Judy Freeman

Judy Freeman (Crank Bros) having to push her bike

Christina Gokey-Smith

Judy Freeman riding one of the many dry creek beds

Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding the creek bed

Erica Tingey (Team Jamis) riding out of the creek bed

Texas racer Christina Gokey-Smith celebrating a podium finish

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) taking the Mellow Johnny’s victory

Vicki Barclay) riding out of a dry stream bed

Emily Batty and Trek lead mechanic Matt Opperman before the race

Vicki Barclay is a new Stan’s NoTubes racer

This gent was properly dressed for a Texas bike race

Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) got the first callup

Pua Mata (Sho-Air Cannondale) is the defending Pro-XCT series champion

Chloe Woodruff (Crank Bros)

Judy Freeman (Crank Bros) takes the hole shot

Judy Freeman (Crank Bros) riding an uphill technical section

Nina Baum (NoTubes) laughing as she puts a foot down

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) with a substantial lead late in the race

Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s watching the men’s race)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)1:26:41
2Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing)0:00:21
3Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)0:01:55
4Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club)0:02:22
5Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's Sho-Air-Giant)0:03:00
6Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's)0:03:16
7Amanda Sin (Scott-3 Rox Racing)0:03:27
8Erica Tingey (Team Jamis)0:06:07
9Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)0:06:14
10Jamie Busch (Quadzilla Racing)0:07:56
11Nina Baum (Stan's Notubes Women's Elite)0:08:20
12Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl-Scott)0:08:32
13Lisa Uranga (Pacc)0:08:43
14Vicki Barclay (Stan's No Tubes Women's Elite)0:10:33
15Mikaela Koeman0:14:40
16Kate Sherwin (Austin Flyers Women's Cycling)0:28:20
17Sydney Fox0:33:20
DNFMonique Mata (Sho-Air-Cannondale)
DNSMelanie Etherton (Cycle Progression

