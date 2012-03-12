Trending

Finsterwald wins Bonelli Park short track

Werner and Valdez round out top three

Men's short track winner Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) with Brendon Davids (Sho-Air Specialized) chasing

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Zach Valdez rides to third

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt), Alex Grant (Cannondale) and Raphael Gagne

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Subaru-Trek's Russell Finsterwald won the Bonelli Park short track with a daring solo attack on the last lap. His efforts split the group. Kerry Werner (BMC Development) and Zach Valdez (Whole Athlete) rounded out the top three, making for an all U23 podium sweep in the elite race. Sho-Air/Specialized's Brendon Davids was in the hunt all race, until a mechanical forced him out with three-quarters of a lap to go.

Veterans Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) and Cannondale Factory rider Alex Grant rounded out the top five after a see-saw battle.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek
2Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development Team US
3Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
4Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles/Mtfmx.Com
5Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
6Kalan Beisel (USA)
7Cole Oberman (USA)
8Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt
9Rotem Ishay (USA) Team Jamis
10Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
11Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
12Graham Aldredge (USA) Mesa Cycles Racing Team
13Jeremy Martin (Can)
14Macky Franklin (USA) Yeti-SRAM
15Kevin Bradford-Paris (USA)
16Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance/Arizona
17Zachary Keller (USA) Focus/Cycling Trek
18Antoine Caron (Can) Subway-Genetik
19Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
20Sebastian Cadreux-Duval (Can) Espresso Sports
21Tyler Coplea (USA) BMC MTB Development Team US
22Rich Weis (USA) Trek
23Travis Glysson (USA) AZ Devo
24Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda/Felt
25Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air/Specialized
26Tyler Gauthier (USA) Culvers Pb Meyer Family Visio
27Miguel Ramos (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
28Felix Cote (Can)
29Mike Montalbano (USA)
30Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
31Tsering Alleyne (USA) Marin Bikes
DNFCraig Wohlschlaeger (USA)
DNFJohn Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
DNFMichael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory Team

 

