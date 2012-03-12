Image 1 of 3 Men's short track winner Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) with Brendon Davids (Sho-Air Specialized) chasing (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 2 of 3 Zach Valdez rides to third (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 3 of 3 Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt), Alex Grant (Cannondale) and Raphael Gagne (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Subaru-Trek's Russell Finsterwald won the Bonelli Park short track with a daring solo attack on the last lap. His efforts split the group. Kerry Werner (BMC Development) and Zach Valdez (Whole Athlete) rounded out the top three, making for an all U23 podium sweep in the elite race. Sho-Air/Specialized's Brendon Davids was in the hunt all race, until a mechanical forced him out with three-quarters of a lap to go.

Veterans Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) and Cannondale Factory rider Alex Grant rounded out the top five after a see-saw battle.

