Finsterwald wins Bonelli Park short track
Werner and Valdez round out top three
Subaru-Trek's Russell Finsterwald won the Bonelli Park short track with a daring solo attack on the last lap. His efforts split the group. Kerry Werner (BMC Development) and Zach Valdez (Whole Athlete) rounded out the top three, making for an all U23 podium sweep in the elite race. Sho-Air/Specialized's Brendon Davids was in the hunt all race, until a mechanical forced him out with three-quarters of a lap to go.
Veterans Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) and Cannondale Factory rider Alex Grant rounded out the top five after a see-saw battle.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development Team US
|3
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|4
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles/Mtfmx.Com
|5
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|6
|Kalan Beisel (USA)
|7
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|8
|Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt
|9
|Rotem Ishay (USA) Team Jamis
|10
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|11
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|12
|Graham Aldredge (USA) Mesa Cycles Racing Team
|13
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|14
|Macky Franklin (USA) Yeti-SRAM
|15
|Kevin Bradford-Paris (USA)
|16
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance/Arizona
|17
|Zachary Keller (USA) Focus/Cycling Trek
|18
|Antoine Caron (Can) Subway-Genetik
|19
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|20
|Sebastian Cadreux-Duval (Can) Espresso Sports
|21
|Tyler Coplea (USA) BMC MTB Development Team US
|22
|Rich Weis (USA) Trek
|23
|Travis Glysson (USA) AZ Devo
|24
|Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda/Felt
|25
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air/Specialized
|26
|Tyler Gauthier (USA) Culvers Pb Meyer Family Visio
|27
|Miguel Ramos (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|28
|Felix Cote (Can)
|29
|Mike Montalbano (USA)
|30
|Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|31
|Tsering Alleyne (USA) Marin Bikes
|DNF
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA)
|DNF
|John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|DNF
|Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory Team
