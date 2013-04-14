Image 1 of 14 Lauren Stephens, winner of the 2013 Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium, is very happy! (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 2 of 14 Lauren Tamayo leads the pack. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 3 of 14 Team Tibco and Exergy TWENTY16 in an early break. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 4 of 14 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit rider leads the way. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 5 of 14 The field is all together. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 6 of 14 Who's going next? (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 7 of 14 Now & Novartis for MS on the attack (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 8 of 14 The streets of Charlotte host a great race! (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 9 of 14 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit attacks. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 10 of 14 It's all together with one to go. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 11 of 14 It's Lauren Stephens on the outside! (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 12 of 14 All smiles for Team FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 13 of 14 2013 Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium women's podium (L-R): Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Lauren Stephens, Laura Van Gilder (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 14 of 14 The Women's field comes through the start finish area. (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)

A field sprint decided both winners for the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium. In the women's race Lauren Stephens (FCS Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) out sprinted the favorites to take the win. In the men's race the UnitedHealthcare squad lead out their sprinter Hilton Clarke for the victory.

The 10th annual Presbyterian Hospital Invitational was the third stop of the USA Crits series and held in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina on a 1.1 mile loop. The women would race for 18 laps and the men for 40.

The numerous primes for both cash and points kept the field active throughout the race. The teams of Optum presented by Kelly Benefit and Tibco were constantly at the front of the field keeping the pace high.

Numerous breaks were formed, but none were able to stay away for any length of time. With three laps remaining the peloton was together and a field sprint was going to decide the winner.

A five-hundred dollar prime on the penultimate lap was won by Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit).

On the final stretch to the finish line the field was spread out from the curb to the fencing that divided the road. Kicking hardest on the left hand side of the road was Lauren Stephens (FCS Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) taking the win. Behind her was Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Team Colavita) in second, and in third Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom).

“This is the biggest victory I ever had,” said a jubilant Stephens, explaining how the last laps were aggressive with riders fighting for a draft.

“I was just bouncing off sprinter's wheels out of that last turn.”



