Stephens surprises in Presbyterian Crit

FCS Zngine rider out-sprints big names in Charlotte

Image 1 of 14

Lauren Stephens, winner of the 2013 Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium, is very happy!

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 2 of 14

Lauren Tamayo leads the pack.

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 3 of 14

Team Tibco and Exergy TWENTY16 in an early break.

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 4 of 14

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit rider leads the way.

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 5 of 14

The field is all together.

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 6 of 14

Who's going next?

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 7 of 14

Now & Novartis for MS on the attack

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 8 of 14

The streets of Charlotte host a great race!

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 9 of 14

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit attacks.

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 10 of 14

It's all together with one to go.

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 11 of 14

It's Lauren Stephens on the outside!

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 12 of 14

All smiles for Team FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore.

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 13 of 14

2013 Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium women's podium (L-R): Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Lauren Stephens, Laura Van Gilder

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)
Image 14 of 14

The Women's field comes through the start finish area.

(Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)

A field sprint decided both winners for the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium. In the women's race Lauren Stephens (FCS Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) out sprinted the favorites to take the win. In the men's race the UnitedHealthcare squad lead out their sprinter Hilton Clarke for the victory.

The 10th annual Presbyterian Hospital Invitational was the third stop of the USA Crits series and held in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina on a 1.1 mile loop. The women would race for 18 laps and the men for 40.

The numerous primes for both cash and points kept the field active throughout the race. The teams of Optum presented by Kelly Benefit and Tibco were constantly at the front of the field keeping the pace high.

Numerous breaks were formed, but none were able to stay away for any length of time. With three laps remaining the peloton was together and a field sprint was going to decide the winner.

A five-hundred dollar prime on the penultimate lap was won by Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit).

On the final stretch to the finish line the field was spread out from the curb to the fencing that divided the road. Kicking hardest on the left hand side of the road was Lauren Stephens (FCS Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) taking the win. Behind her was Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Team Colavita) in second, and in third Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom).

“This is the biggest victory I ever had,” said a jubilant Stephens, explaining how the last laps were aggressive with riders fighting for a draft.

“I was just bouncing off sprinter's wheels out of that last turn.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:55:09
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
7Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
8Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Jo Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
10Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:01
11Sam Schneider (Team Tibco)
12Erica Allar (CARE4Cycling p/b Solomon)
13Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
14Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
15Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling)
16Tina Pic (Team Colavita)
17Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:00:02
18Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
19Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
20Jessica Prinner (CARE4Cycling p/b Solomon)
21Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling)
22Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:03
23Scotti Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
24Jennifer Purcell (Team Colavita)
25Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
26Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
27Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:04
28Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
29Lindsay Bayer (Team Colavita)0:00:06
30Addy Albershardt (Pasta Zara - Cogeas)0:00:07
31Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)0:00:09
32Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:13
33Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
34Meredith Miller (Team Tibco)0:00:14
35Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:19
36Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:20
37Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Cycling Team)0:00:22
38Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
39Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:23
40Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team)0:00:26
41Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:29
42Jamie Bookwalter (Team Colavita)0:00:36
43Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:00:37
44Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:00:38
45Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
46Lenore Pipes (CARE4Cycling p/b Solomon)0:01:09
47Mary Zider (Team Colavita)0:01:10
48Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:05:22
49Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)0:07:22
50Nicky Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:07:40
51Debbie Milne (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)0:10:18
52Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
53Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
54Carrie Cash (Pepper Palace Cycling Team)
55Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)
56Marianne Holt (PainPathways Cycling Team)
57Kathryn Clark (Pain Pathways Cycling Team)
58Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
59Amanda Schaap (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
60Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
61Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
62Samantha Brode (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racinf)
63Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
64Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b RACC)

