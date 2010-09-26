Trending

Schillinger sprints to victory

German prevails in three-man sprint

Image 1 of 19

Team ASC Dukla Praha

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 2 of 19

Andreas Schillinger (Team Netapp) takes the victory.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 3 of 19

Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool - Author) leads Andreas Schillinger (Team Netapp).

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 4 of 19

A wet, miserable day in the saddle for the peloton.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 5 of 19

Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool - Author) on the attack.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 6 of 19

Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool - Author) and Marek Mixa (ASC Dukla Praha) in a break.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 7 of 19

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 8 of 19

Lunch time for the peloton.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 9 of 19

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 10 of 19

Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool - Author) grabs a feed while riding in the early break.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 11 of 19

Riders await the start in Prague.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 12 of 19

Czech national team riders

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 13 of 19

Frantisek Rabon kitted up in Czech National Team jersey.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 14 of 19

eam PSK Whirlpool-Author

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 15 of 19

Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 16 of 19

Leopold König (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 17 of 19

Team NetApp

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 18 of 19

Jan Barta (Team NetApp) signs in.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 19 of 19

Podium (l-r): Stefan Schäfer (LKT Team Brandenburg), Andreas Schillinger (Team Netapp) and Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool - Author)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Full Results
1Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp6:52:05
2Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:02
3Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
4Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:00:15
5Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:16
6Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:18
7Michael Humbert (Ger) Seven Stones0:00:21
8Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal0:00:25
9Robert Bengsch (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team0:00:32
10Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:33
11Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
12Adam Homolka (Cze) Union Radland Kärnten-Viperbike-WSA
13Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:34
14Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:35
15Timo Thömel (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team
16Philipp Rechenbach (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team
17Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Czech National Team
18Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:00:36
19Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
20Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
21Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal0:00:37
22Julian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones0:00:38
23Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) Union Radland Kärnten-Viperbike-WSA0:00:41
24Mike Willam (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:00:47
25Florian Volk (Ger) MLP Radteam0:00:52
26Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
27Gerhard Trampusch (Aut) Arbö Gourmetfein Wels
28Tomas Cer (Cze) Výbìr Jihomoravského Kraje
29Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:11
30Tomas Hruby (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:01:33
31Martin Riska (Svk) Arbö Gourmetfein Wels0:01:49
32Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Arbö Gourmetfein Wels0:01:56
33Sebastian Breuer (Ger) MLP Radteam0:01:58
34Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:02:30
35Vaclav Hlavac (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:02:35
36Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:03:29
37Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Czech National Team0:04:40
38Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:04:48
39Jakub Ehrenberger (Cze) CK Kolokrám-Svijany0:04:51
40Florian Scheit (Ger) MLP Radteam0:06:29
41Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:07:57
42Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
43Michal Kesl (Cze) Region Støední Èechy0:09:07
44Tomás Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team0:15:42
45Jan Klabouch (Cze) Region Plzeo
46Jonas Brodel (Ger) MLP Radteam0:15:43
47Jirí Hradil (Cze) Region Støední Èechy
48Sebastian Deckert (Ger) MLP Radteam
49Mathias Fiedler (Ger) Veloclub Ratisbona Regensburg
50Lukáš Horák (Cze) Region Støední Èechy
51Michal Soukup (Cze) CK Kolokrám-Svijany
52Philip Schinagl (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
53Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:15:44
54Werner Faltheiner (Aut) Union Radland Kärnten-Viperbike-WSA
55Pascal Gorenflo (Ger) MLP Radteam0:15:45
56Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
57Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
58Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal
59Jindrich Dlask (Cze) Liberecký Kraj0:15:48
60Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:15:49
61Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:15:50
62Rainer Rettner (Ger) MLP Radteam0:16:05

