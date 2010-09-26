Schillinger sprints to victory
German prevails in three-man sprint
|1
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|6:52:05
|2
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:02
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|4
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:00:15
|5
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:16
|6
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:18
|7
|Michael Humbert (Ger) Seven Stones
|0:00:21
|8
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal
|0:00:25
|9
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team
|0:00:32
|10
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:33
|11
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|12
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Union Radland Kärnten-Viperbike-WSA
|13
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:34
|14
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:35
|15
|Timo Thömel (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team
|16
|Philipp Rechenbach (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team
|17
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Czech National Team
|18
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:00:36
|19
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|20
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|21
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|0:00:37
|22
|Julian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones
|0:00:38
|23
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) Union Radland Kärnten-Viperbike-WSA
|0:00:41
|24
|Mike Willam (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:00:47
|25
|Florian Volk (Ger) MLP Radteam
|0:00:52
|26
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|27
|Gerhard Trampusch (Aut) Arbö Gourmetfein Wels
|28
|Tomas Cer (Cze) Výbìr Jihomoravského Kraje
|29
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:11
|30
|Tomas Hruby (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:01:33
|31
|Martin Riska (Svk) Arbö Gourmetfein Wels
|0:01:49
|32
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Arbö Gourmetfein Wels
|0:01:56
|33
|Sebastian Breuer (Ger) MLP Radteam
|0:01:58
|34
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:02:30
|35
|Vaclav Hlavac (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:02:35
|36
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:03:29
|37
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Czech National Team
|0:04:40
|38
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:04:48
|39
|Jakub Ehrenberger (Cze) CK Kolokrám-Svijany
|0:04:51
|40
|Florian Scheit (Ger) MLP Radteam
|0:06:29
|41
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:07:57
|42
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|43
|Michal Kesl (Cze) Region Støední Èechy
|0:09:07
|44
|Tomás Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team
|0:15:42
|45
|Jan Klabouch (Cze) Region Plzeo
|46
|Jonas Brodel (Ger) MLP Radteam
|0:15:43
|47
|Jirí Hradil (Cze) Region Støední Èechy
|48
|Sebastian Deckert (Ger) MLP Radteam
|49
|Mathias Fiedler (Ger) Veloclub Ratisbona Regensburg
|50
|Lukáš Horák (Cze) Region Støední Èechy
|51
|Michal Soukup (Cze) CK Kolokrám-Svijany
|52
|Philip Schinagl (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|53
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:15:44
|54
|Werner Faltheiner (Aut) Union Radland Kärnten-Viperbike-WSA
|55
|Pascal Gorenflo (Ger) MLP Radteam
|0:15:45
|56
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|57
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|58
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal
|59
|Jindrich Dlask (Cze) Liberecký Kraj
|0:15:48
|60
|Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:15:49
|61
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:15:50
|62
|Rainer Rettner (Ger) MLP Radteam
|0:16:05
