Image 1 of 13 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) wins stage six atop Crown Range. (Image credit: www.roadcycling.co.nz) Image 2 of 13 Floyd Landis looks relaxed as he crosses the finish line at the end of stage six (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 13 Jack Bauer looks relaxed in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 13 A break is away under the watchful eye of the media helicopter (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 13 Bici Vida riders lead the peloton along the shores of Lake Wakatipu (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 13 Floyd Landis rides with the Eyre Mountains in the background (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 13 Share the road have little time to enjoy the scenery (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 13 Yesterday’s stage five winner Gordon McCauley of Subway-Avanti rides in the Peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 13 The peloton is at full speed as it passes in front of the Remarkables (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 13 Aaron Strong, Peter Latham and Jeremy Yates will stay clear of the peloton and contest the stage win (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 13 Jeremy Yates of Team Enterprise has broken clear on the final climb of the day (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 13 Jeremy Yates wins stage six, 131.3km from Lumsden to the Crown Terrace (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 13 Jack Bauer finishes fourth and retains the leader jersey (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

It was a day of contrasts as one of New Zealand's most experienced riders, Jeremy Yates, took a satisfying stage win while young Nelson rider Jack Bauer remained in orbit - and the race lead - on Guy Fawkes Day.

The 24-year-old from the Share The Road team dragged himself up the gruelling climb on the Crown Range near Arrowtown to retain the tour leader’s yellow jersey with three stages remaining.

At one stage Beijing Olympian Peter Latham (Team Bissell) had the yellow jersey on the road after he broke clear in a talented quartet of Jeremy Yates (Enterprise), Australian Ben King (Calder Stewart) and Auckland’s Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel).

After stretching the group’s advantage to over 3:30 with 20km remaining, Yates pushed clear before pacing himself up the three kilometres of switch-backs on the Crown Range to claim a superb stage victory.

“This means a lot to me. I have had a lot harder road to get to this tour this year and so has the Enterprise team. It’s been a difficult road the whole way through for a variety of reasons,” said Yates.

“This is a special race for many reasons. I like anything with hills in it. It’s an awesome feeling today.”

Strong, with a pedigree in international mountain running, broke away from Latham on the climb to finish second, only three seconds behind. King of the mountains leader King was dropped near Arrowtown, leaving Latham to urge his weary body up the climb with the chase group edging closer.

With the yellow jersey in jeopardy, Bauer leapt out of that group to finish fourth, only 46 seconds behind Latham, to retain the yellow jersey by 25 seconds. Latham’s teammate Jeremy Vennell is third at 27 seconds with early tour leader Heath Blackgrove in ninth today after dropping nearly three minutes to the winner; he sits in fourth at 57 seconds.

Overall leader Bauer is delighted that he is starting to realise his potential but remains surprised in his ability on the hills.

“I didn’t feel I had the ability to get up the hills and climb with the likes of Heath and Vennell so I am stoked,” Bauer said.

“It’s been a long time coming and it’s great that it’s finally paying off. And I am fortunate to have a good team down here in share the Road to look after me and that’s what makes the tour what it is.”

Olympian Marc Ryan (ColourPlus) was 3:20 back in 18th today, which puts him in fifth overall, although he is expected to attack strongly tomorrow.

Zookeepers has just retained its lead in the team standings but is now just 15 seconds ahead of Bissell Pro Cycling with Subway Avanti third at 1:06.

Taupo junior Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) rode strongly early to retain his lead in the sprint classification from James McCoy (Benchmark Homes), with King comfortably ahead in the battle for King of the Mountains.

How sweet it is…

It was a top day for Yates, who has overcome some hurdles to get to the start line and early in the race.

“The harder you have to work and the more you have to overcome then the sweeter it feels and we worked hard for this today.

“Coming into the tour I was aiming for GC but we had our chances limited on that first day and had a few more nails in the coffin on the stage from Tuatapere. Basically today was about a bit of redemption and get the Enterprise name out there again and my name on to the top step as well.

Latham said the initial plan was for him to launch team-mate Vennell for an attack on the Crown Range but found himself in the break and in a sniff of victory before his tank ran dry.

“We had eight of us and it quickly went down to four. It was a hard slog up the Devil’s Staircase into that wind,” Latham said. “We had a decent gap on to the climb but going up it the lights went out and I was just hanging on by a thread.

“I guess I was yellow on the road but when the peloton gets into action at the end they can just mow the small breakaway like we had down. We were giving it everything and Aaron and Jeremy are obviously very good climbers.

“I was hoping I could stay on the wheel for a bit longer on the climb but they just powered away and I was left to pick up the pieces.”

Latham said his US-based Team Bissell Pro Cycling, managed by former Tour of Southland winner Glen Mitchell, was well placed to attack over the final two days.

Tomorrow’s seventh stage is 164km from Winton to Te Anau before the riders make their way back to Invercargill in two final stages on Saturday.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 3:30:37 2 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:00:03 3 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:34 4 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:02:20 5 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:28 6 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:02:34 7 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 0:02:37 8 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:02:48 9 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:02:51 10 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 0:03:01 11 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:03:03 12 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:03:05 13 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:03:06 14 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 0:03:08 15 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:03:09 16 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:03:18 17 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 0:03:20 18 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 19 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 20 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:03:27 21 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 0:03:33 22 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 0:03:37 23 David Evans (Creation Signs) 0:03:39 24 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:03:40 25 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 0:03:42 26 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 0:03:43 27 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 0:03:45 28 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 0:03:47 29 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:03:49 30 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:06 31 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 0:04:10 32 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:12 33 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:04:34 34 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 35 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 0:04:39 36 Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti) 0:04:43 37 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 0:04:48 38 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:51 39 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:04:54 40 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 0:05:05 41 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 0:05:08 42 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 43 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:05:22 44 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 0:05:25 45 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:05:43 46 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:05:46 47 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:06:04 48 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:06:06 49 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:12 50 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 0:06:26 51 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:08:20 52 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 0:08:28 53 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 54 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:08:35 55 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 0:08:43 56 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:08:49 57 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 58 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:09:05 59 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:09:14 60 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 0:09:18 61 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 62 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 63 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 0:09:41 64 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 0:10:02 65 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 66 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:10:15 67 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 0:10:42 68 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 0:10:51 69 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 0:10:55 70 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:11:03 71 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:11:08 72 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:11:13 73 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 0:11:30 74 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:11:35 75 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 76 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 0:11:40 77 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:11:53 78 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 0:12:42 79 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 0:12:50 80 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:13:12 81 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 0:16:02 82 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 0:16:11 83 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 0:16:37 84 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 85 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 0:17:33 86 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 87 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 0:17:47 88 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 0:17:53 89 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:25:50 90 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 0:26:18 91 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:26:29 92 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 0:27:05 93 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 94 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 95 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:27:44 96 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:28:04 97 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 0:30:29 98 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 0:31:08 99 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) 0:31:48 100 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 0:31:52 101 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 0:32:21 102 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 0:32:39

General Classification after Stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 14:24:23 2 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 3 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 4 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:00:57 5 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 0:01:14 6 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 0:01:56 7 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:02:08 8 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:02:44 9 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 0:04:42 10 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:06:16 11 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:07:05 12 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 0:07:21 13 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 0:07:52 14 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:09:34 15 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 0:09:53 16 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 0:09:59 17 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 0:10:32 18 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:10:33 19 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 20 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 0:10:51 21 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:11:21 22 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:11:28 23 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:11:45 24 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:11:54 25 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 0:11:57 26 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 0:12:11 27 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:12:13 28 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:12:28 29 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:12:47 30 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:12:50 31 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 0:12:57 32 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 33 Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti) 0:13:03 34 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:13:19 35 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:13:25 36 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 0:14:08 37 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:15:06 38 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 0:15:10 39 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 0:15:29 40 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 41 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:15:54 42 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:16:14 43 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 0:16:57 44 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:17:32 45 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:17:49 46 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:18:31 47 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:18:34 48 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:18:43 49 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 0:18:46 50 David Evans (Creation Signs) 51 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:18:59 52 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 0:20:24 53 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 0:20:40 54 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 0:21:15 55 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:21:42 56 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:21:53 57 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 0:22:09 58 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:23:22 59 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:23:31 60 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 0:23:46 61 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 0:24:31 62 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:24:56 63 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 0:25:16 64 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 0:26:40 65 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 0:30:36 66 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:31:39 67 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:33:37 68 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 0:36:34 69 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 0:41:02 70 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:41:47 71 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:41:57 72 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 0:42:46 73 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:43:15 74 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:43:40 75 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 0:45:23 76 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:47:14 77 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 0:48:19 78 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 0:48:25 79 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:48:49 80 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 0:50:41 81 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 0:53:44 82 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 0:54:17 83 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 0:55:21 84 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 0:57:55 85 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:58:04 86 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 1:03:19 87 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 1:06:18 88 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 1:08:01 89 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 1:09:17 90 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 1:09:28 91 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 1:10:20 92 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 1:11:50 93 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 1:12:52 94 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 1:12:59 95 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) 1:13:02 96 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 1:14:14 97 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 1:15:58 98 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 1:22:57 99 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 1:57:42 100 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 2:03:07 101 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 2:10:12 102 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 2:10:26

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 53 pts 2 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 30 3 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 24 4 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 24 5 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 21 6 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 16 7 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 13 8 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 13 9 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 12 10 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 12 11 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 11 12 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 8 13 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 14 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 7 15 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 6 16 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 6 17 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 5 18 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 5 19 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 5 20 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 21 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 4 22 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 4 23 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 4 24 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 3 25 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 3 26 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 2 27 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 2 28 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 2 29 Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) 2 30 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 2 31 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 2 32 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 2 33 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 2 34 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 2 35 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 2 36 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2 37 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 1 38 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 1 39 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 1 40 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 1 41 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 1 42 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 1 43 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 1 44 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 1 45 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 42 pts 2 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 14 3 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 12 4 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 10 5 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 6 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 7 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 8 8 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 8 9 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 10 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 6 11 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 6 12 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 6 13 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 6 14 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 4 15 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 4 16 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 2 17 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 2 18 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2

U23 rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 14:26:31 2 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:06:16 3 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:09:34 4 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:10:33 5 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 0:10:51 6 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:11:21 7 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:11:28 8 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:11:45 9 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:11:54 10 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:12:13 11 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:12:28 12 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:12:50 13 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:13:19 14 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:15:06 15 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:15:54 16 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:17:32 17 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:17:49 18 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:21:42 19 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:21:53 20 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:23:31 21 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:31:39 22 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:33:37 23 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:41:47 24 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:43:40 25 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 0:45:23 26 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 1:12:52 27 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 1:15:58 28 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 1:22:57