Yates backs up K2 win with Southland stage victory

Bauer holds lead as Bissell moves in

Image 1 of 13

Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) wins stage six atop Crown Range.

(Image credit: www.roadcycling.co.nz)
Image 2 of 13

Floyd Landis looks relaxed as he crosses the finish line at the end of stage six

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 13

Jack Bauer looks relaxed in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 13

A break is away under the watchful eye of the media helicopter

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 13

Bici Vida riders lead the peloton along the shores of Lake Wakatipu

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 13

Floyd Landis rides with the Eyre Mountains in the background

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 13

Share the road have little time to enjoy the scenery

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 13

Yesterday’s stage five winner Gordon McCauley of Subway-Avanti rides in the Peloton

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 13

The peloton is at full speed as it passes in front of the Remarkables

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 13

Aaron Strong, Peter Latham and Jeremy Yates will stay clear of the peloton and contest the stage win

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 13

Jeremy Yates of Team Enterprise has broken clear on the final climb of the day

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 13

Jeremy Yates wins stage six, 131.3km from Lumsden to the Crown Terrace

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 13

Jack Bauer finishes fourth and retains the leader jersey

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

It was a day of contrasts as one of New Zealand's most experienced riders, Jeremy Yates, took a satisfying stage win while young Nelson rider Jack Bauer remained in orbit - and the race lead - on Guy Fawkes Day.

The 24-year-old from the Share The Road team dragged himself up the gruelling climb on the Crown Range near Arrowtown to retain the tour leader’s yellow jersey with three stages remaining.

At one stage Beijing Olympian Peter Latham (Team Bissell) had the yellow jersey on the road after he broke clear in a talented quartet of Jeremy Yates (Enterprise), Australian Ben King (Calder Stewart) and Auckland’s Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel).

After stretching the group’s advantage to over 3:30 with 20km remaining, Yates pushed clear before pacing himself up the three kilometres of switch-backs on the Crown Range to claim a superb stage victory.

“This means a lot to me. I have had a lot harder road to get to this tour this year and so has the Enterprise team. It’s been a difficult road the whole way through for a variety of reasons,” said Yates.

“This is a special race for many reasons. I like anything with hills in it. It’s an awesome feeling today.”

Strong, with a pedigree in international mountain running, broke away from Latham on the climb to finish second, only three seconds behind. King of the mountains leader King was dropped near Arrowtown, leaving Latham to urge his weary body up the climb with the chase group edging closer.

With the yellow jersey in jeopardy, Bauer leapt out of that group to finish fourth, only 46 seconds behind Latham, to retain the yellow jersey by 25 seconds. Latham’s teammate Jeremy Vennell is third at 27 seconds with early tour leader Heath Blackgrove in ninth today after dropping nearly three minutes to the winner; he sits in fourth at 57 seconds.

Overall leader Bauer is delighted that he is starting to realise his potential but remains surprised in his ability on the hills.

“I didn’t feel I had the ability to get up the hills and climb with the likes of Heath and Vennell so I am stoked,” Bauer said.

“It’s been a long time coming and it’s great that it’s finally paying off. And I am fortunate to have a good team down here in share the Road to look after me and that’s what makes the tour what it is.”

Olympian Marc Ryan (ColourPlus) was 3:20 back in 18th today, which puts him in fifth overall, although he is expected to attack strongly tomorrow.

Zookeepers has just retained its lead in the team standings but is now just 15 seconds ahead of Bissell Pro Cycling with Subway Avanti third at 1:06.

Taupo junior Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) rode strongly early to retain his lead in the sprint classification from James McCoy (Benchmark Homes), with King comfortably ahead in the battle for King of the Mountains.

How sweet it is…

It was a top day for Yates, who has overcome some hurdles to get to the start line and early in the race.

“The harder you have to work and the more you have to overcome then the sweeter it feels and we worked hard for this today.

“Coming into the tour I was aiming for GC but we had our chances limited on that first day and had a few more nails in the coffin on the stage from Tuatapere. Basically today was about a bit of redemption and get the Enterprise name out there again and my name on to the top step as well.

Latham said the initial plan was for him to launch team-mate Vennell for an attack on the Crown Range but found himself in the break and in a sniff of victory before his tank ran dry.

“We had eight of us and it quickly went down to four. It was a hard slog up the Devil’s Staircase into that wind,” Latham said. “We had a decent gap on to the climb but going up it the lights went out and I was just hanging on by a thread.

“I guess I was yellow on the road but when the peloton gets into action at the end they can just mow the small breakaway like we had down. We were giving it everything and Aaron and Jeremy are obviously very good climbers.

“I was hoping I could stay on the wheel for a bit longer on the climb but they just powered away and I was left to pick up the pieces.”

Latham said his US-based Team Bissell Pro Cycling, managed by former Tour of Southland winner Glen Mitchell, was well placed to attack over the final two days.

Tomorrow’s seventh stage is 164km from Winton to Te Anau before the riders make their way back to Invercargill in two final stages on Saturday.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)3:30:37
2Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:03
3Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:34
4Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:02:20
5Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:28
6George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:02:34
7Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)0:02:37
8Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:02:48
9Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:02:51
10Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:03:01
11Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:03
12Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:03:05
13Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:03:06
14Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:03:08
15Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:09
16Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:03:18
17Blair Martin (Creation Signs)0:03:20
18Marc Ryan (Colourplus)
19Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)
20Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:27
21Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)0:03:33
22Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)0:03:37
23David Evans (Creation Signs)0:03:39
24Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:03:40
25Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)0:03:42
26Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:03:43
27Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)0:03:45
28Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)0:03:47
29Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:03:49
30Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:06
31Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:04:10
32Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)0:04:12
33Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:04:34
34Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)
35Michael Stallard (PowerNet)0:04:39
36Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)0:04:43
37Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)0:04:48
38Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:04:51
39Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:04:54
40Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:05:05
41Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:05:08
42Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)
43Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:05:22
44Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:05:25
45Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:05:43
46Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:05:46
47Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:06:04
48Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:06:06
49Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:12
50Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)0:06:26
51Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:08:20
52Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)0:08:28
53Romain Fondard (Share The Road)
54Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:08:35
55Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)0:08:43
56Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:08:49
57Jason Barlow (Placemakers)
58Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:09:05
59James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:09:14
60Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)0:09:18
61William Alexander (Team Enterprise)
62Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)
63Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)0:09:41
64Josh England (Subway-Avanti)0:10:02
65Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)
66Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:10:15
67Russell Gill (PowerNet)0:10:42
68Johno Gee (Energy Smart)0:10:51
69Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)0:10:55
70Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:11:03
71David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)0:11:08
72Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:11:13
73Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:11:30
74Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:11:35
75Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)
76Logan Calder (Placemakers)0:11:40
77Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:11:53
78David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:12:42
79Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)0:12:50
80Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:13:12
81Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)0:16:02
82Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:16:11
83Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)0:16:37
84Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)
85Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)0:17:33
86James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
87Lee Evans (Energy Smart)0:17:47
88Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)0:17:53
89Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:25:50
90Alex Malone (Creation Signs)0:26:18
91Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)0:26:29
92Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)0:27:05
93Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)
94Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)
95Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:27:44
96Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:28:04
97Logan Mort (Placemakers)0:30:29
98Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)0:31:08
99Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)0:31:48
100Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)0:31:52
101Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)0:32:21
102Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)0:32:39

General Classification after Stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (Share The Road)14:24:23
2Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:25
3Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:27
4Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:00:57
5Marc Ryan (Colourplus)0:01:14
6Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)0:01:56
7Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:02:08
8Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:02:44
9Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)0:04:42
10Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:06:16
11Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:07:05
12Romain Fondard (Share The Road)0:07:21
13Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)0:07:52
14George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:09:34
15Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)0:09:53
16Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)0:09:59
17Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:10:32
18Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:10:33
19Blair Martin (Creation Signs)
20Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:10:51
21Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:11:21
22Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:11:28
23Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:11:45
24Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:11:54
25Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)0:11:57
26Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)0:12:11
27Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:12:13
28Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:12:28
29Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:12:47
30Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:12:50
31Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:12:57
32Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
33Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)0:13:03
34Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:13:19
35Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:13:25
36Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)0:14:08
37Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:15:06
38Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:15:10
39Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)0:15:29
40Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)
41Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:15:54
42Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:16:14
43Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)0:16:57
44Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:17:32
45Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:17:49
46James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:18:31
47Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:18:34
48Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:18:43
49Josh England (Subway-Avanti)0:18:46
50David Evans (Creation Signs)
51Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:18:59
52Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)0:20:24
53Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:20:40
54Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:21:15
55Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:21:42
56Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:21:53
57Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:22:09
58Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:23:22
59Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:23:31
60Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:23:46
61Jason Barlow (Placemakers)0:24:31
62Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:24:56
63Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)0:25:16
64Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:26:40
65Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)0:30:36
66Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:31:39
67James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:33:37
68Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)0:36:34
69David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:41:02
70Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:41:47
71Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)0:41:57
72Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)0:42:46
73Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:43:15
74Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:43:40
75Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)0:45:23
76Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:47:14
77Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)0:48:19
78Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)0:48:25
79Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:48:49
80Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)0:50:41
81Russell Gill (PowerNet)0:53:44
82Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)0:54:17
83Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)0:55:21
84Michael Stallard (PowerNet)0:57:55
85David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)0:58:04
86Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)1:03:19
87William Alexander (Team Enterprise)1:06:18
88Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)1:08:01
89Logan Calder (Placemakers)1:09:17
90Alex Malone (Creation Signs)1:09:28
91Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)1:10:20
92Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)1:11:50
93Lee Evans (Energy Smart)1:12:52
94Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)1:12:59
95Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)1:13:02
96Johno Gee (Energy Smart)1:14:14
97Logan Mort (Placemakers)1:15:58
98Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)1:22:57
99Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)1:57:42
100Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)2:03:07
101Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)2:10:12
102Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)2:10:26

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)53pts
2James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)30
3Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)24
4Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)24
5Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)21
6Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)16
7Karl Murray (Share The Road)13
8Jack Bauer (Share The Road)13
9Ben King (Calder Stewart)12
10Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)12
11Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)11
12Romain Fondard (Share The Road)8
13Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
14Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)7
15Karl Moore (KIA Motors)6
16Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)6
17Josh England (Subway-Avanti)5
18Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)5
19Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)5
20Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
21Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)4
22Alex Ray (Bici Vida)4
23Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)4
24David Treacey (Creation Signs)3
25Lee Evans (Energy Smart)3
26Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)2
27Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)2
28Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)2
29Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)2
30Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)2
31Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)2
32Michael Stallard (PowerNet)2
33Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
34Logan Calder (Placemakers)2
35Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)2
36Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2
37Marc Ryan (Colourplus)1
38Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)1
39Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)1
40Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)1
41Robin Reid (KIA Motors)1
42James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)1
43Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)1
44Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1
45Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (Calder Stewart)42pts
2Karl Moore (KIA Motors)14
3Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)12
4Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)10
5Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)10
6Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)8
7James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)8
8Michael Vink (The Southland Times)8
9Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)6
10Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)6
11Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)6
12Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)6
13Jack Bauer (Share The Road)6
14Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)4
15Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)4
16Robin Reid (KIA Motors)2
17Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)2
18Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2

U23 rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)14:26:31
2Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:06:16
3George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:09:34
4Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:10:33
5Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:10:51
6Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:11:21
7Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:11:28
8Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:11:45
9Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:11:54
10Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:12:13
11Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:12:28
12Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:12:50
13Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:13:19
14Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:15:06
15Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:15:54
16Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:17:32
17Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:17:49
18Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:21:42
19Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:21:53
20Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:23:31
21Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:31:39
22James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:33:37
23Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:41:47
24Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:43:40
25Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)0:45:23
26Lee Evans (Energy Smart)1:12:52
27Logan Mort (Placemakers)1:15:58
28Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)1:22:57

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery43:26:43
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:15
3Subway-Avanti0:01:06
4Bici Vida0:12:27
5Colourplus0:12:57
6Ascot Park Hotel0:16:29
7Share The Road0:16:45
8KIA Motors0:17:34
9Calder Stewart0:19:38
10Benchmark Homes0:25:57
11Jackson Plumbing0:27:07
12Praties Cycling
13The Southland Times0:30:41
14Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport0:40:45
15Creation Signs0:51:51
16Team Enterprise0:53:00
17PowerNet0:55:46
18Placemakers1:06:32
19Sycamore Print1:14:01
20Energy Smart1:49:01
21Titans Race Team2:24:27
22Southern Institute of Technology2:28:35
23South West Helicopters4:07:23

 

