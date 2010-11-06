Trending

Roulston takes stage and yellow jersey

Bauer second overall ahead of final stage

Sprint jersey wearer Roman Van Uden of Pure Black Racing gets a last-minute radio check.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
The peloton leaves Te Anau at the start of stage 8.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Clint Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) and Karl Murray (Share the Road) attacked from the start.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
The tour convoy follows the race.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team were controlling affairs throughout.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
The peloton didn't have time to enjoy the scenery.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Floyd Lanids (Orca Velo Marino) is happy that conditions have improved since yesterday.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) has tied up the green jersey.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Jeremy Yates (Share the Road) applies the pressure at the head of the field.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
The bunch descends Gorge Hill.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti) in action.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team) picked up crucial bonus seconds at the sprint into Mossburn.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Jack Bauer (Share the Road) follows Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team)

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Shem Roger (Pure Black Racing) was looking for points in the U23 classification.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team controlled the peloton all morning.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team) wins by the slimmest of margins from Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel).

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team) receives a hug after his stage win.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Stage 8 winner Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team).

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart BikeNZ National Team) in yellow.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Stage Result

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)1:44:44
2Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
3Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
4Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
5Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
6Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
7Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
8Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
9Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
10Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
11Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
12Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
13Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
14Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
15Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
16Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
17Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
18Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
19Jason Allen (Share the Road)0:00:06
20Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
21Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
22Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
23Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
24Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
25Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
26William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
27Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
28Karl Murray (Share the Road)
29James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
30Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
31James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
32Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
33Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
34Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
35Karl Moore (Team SVS)
36Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
37Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
38Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
39David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
40Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)
41Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
42Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
43Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
44Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
45George Bennett (Team SVS)
46Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
47Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
48James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
49Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
50Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
51Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
52Justin Kerr (Share the Road)
53Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
54Richard Ussher (Team SVS)
55Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
56Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)
57Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
58Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
59Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
60Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
61Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
62Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
63Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
64Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
65Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
66Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
67Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
68Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
69Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
70Brad Carter (PowerNet)
71Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
72Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
73Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
74Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
75Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)
76Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)0:00:20
77Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)
78David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)
79Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
80Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
81Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
82Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
83Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
84Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)
85Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
86Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
87Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
88Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
89Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
90Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:00:27
91Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:00:42
92Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
93Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:01:00
94Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)0:01:29
95Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
96Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:01:46
97Will Dickeson (Team SVS)0:05:15
98Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)0:14:45
99Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)0:15:10

General classification after stage 8

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)19:31:03
2Jack Bauer (Share the Road)0:00:04
3Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)0:01:34
4Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)0:03:12
5Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:03:22
6Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)0:03:40
7Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:04:07
8Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:18
9Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:04:20
10Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:04:33
11Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:05:15
12Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)0:05:46
13Pedro Palma (Placemakers)0:06:13
14Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:06:24
15Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:06:28
16James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:08:07
17Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:08:22
18Brad Carter (PowerNet)0:08:40
19Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)0:09:07
20William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)0:09:12
21Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:09:48
22Karl Moore (Team SVS)0:10:01
23Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)0:10:08
24Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:10:09
25Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)0:10:23
26George Bennett (Team SVS)0:10:41
27Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:11:02
28Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:11:37
29Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:12:07
30Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:12:23
31Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:12:40
32Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:12:47
33Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:13:50
34Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)0:14:10
35Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:14:25
36Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:14:59
37Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:15:37
38Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)0:15:54
39Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:17:11
40Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:18:52
41Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
42Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:19:14
43Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:19:15
44Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:20:24
45Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)0:21:07
46Richard Ussher (Team SVS)0:21:14
47Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)0:21:25
48Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)0:21:37
49Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:22:15
50Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)0:22:49
51Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)0:22:52
52Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:22:55
53Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)0:23:42
54Sean Joyce (Placemakers)0:26:44
55Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:27:02
56Matt Sillars (Placemakers)0:27:22
57Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:28:21
58Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:28:56
59James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:29:35
60Kent Croote (Radio Sport)0:30:12
61Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:30:28
62Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)0:31:48
63Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)0:32:46
64Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:33:29
65Matt Benson (Radio Sport)0:33:33
66Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)0:34:01
67Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)0:34:02
68Jason Allen (Share the Road)0:38:14
69Will Dickeson (Team SVS)0:38:36
70Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)0:39:17
71Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)0:40:07
72Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)0:40:09
73Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)0:40:12
74Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:41:01
75Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:41:37
76David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)0:42:26
77Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)0:42:45
78Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)0:43:08
79Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)0:50:38
80Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:51:31
81Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:52:24
82Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:54:39
83Justin Kerr (Share the Road)0:54:58
84Karl Murray (Share the Road)0:55:40
85Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:56:04
86Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)0:57:29
87James Northey (moxxchopper.com)0:58:07
88Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:58:18
89Mark Spessott (Placemakers)0:58:29
90Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)0:59:43
91Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)1:01:29
92Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)1:03:37
93Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)1:11:25
94Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)1:15:40
95David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)1:19:35
96Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)1:20:00
97Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)1:26:19
98Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)1:27:22
99Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)1:32:44

