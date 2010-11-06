Roulston takes stage and yellow jersey
Bauer second overall ahead of final stage
Stage Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|1:44:44
|2
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|3
|Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|4
|Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|5
|Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
|6
|Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|7
|Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
|8
|Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
|10
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|11
|Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
|12
|Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
|13
|Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
|14
|Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
|15
|Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|16
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|17
|Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
|18
|Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
|19
|Jason Allen (Share the Road)
|0:00:06
|20
|Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
|21
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|22
|Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
|23
|Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
|24
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|25
|Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
|26
|William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
|27
|Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|28
|Karl Murray (Share the Road)
|29
|James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
|30
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|31
|James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|32
|Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|33
|Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|34
|Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
|35
|Karl Moore (Team SVS)
|36
|Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|37
|Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
|38
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|39
|David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
|40
|Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)
|41
|Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
|42
|Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
|43
|Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
|44
|Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
|45
|George Bennett (Team SVS)
|46
|Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|47
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|48
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|49
|Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|50
|Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|51
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|52
|Justin Kerr (Share the Road)
|53
|Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|54
|Richard Ussher (Team SVS)
|55
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|56
|Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)
|57
|Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
|58
|Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
|59
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
|60
|Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
|61
|Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
|62
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|63
|Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
|64
|Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
|65
|Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
|66
|Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
|67
|Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|68
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|69
|Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
|70
|Brad Carter (PowerNet)
|71
|Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|72
|Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
|73
|Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
|74
|Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
|75
|Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)
|76
|Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)
|0:00:20
|77
|Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)
|78
|David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)
|79
|Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
|80
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|81
|Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|82
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|83
|Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
|84
|Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)
|85
|Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
|86
|Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
|87
|Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|88
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|89
|Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
|90
|Tom Scully (PowerNet)
|0:00:27
|91
|Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:00:42
|92
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|93
|Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:01:00
|94
|Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)
|0:01:29
|95
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|96
|Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:01:46
|97
|Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
|0:05:15
|98
|Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
|0:14:45
|99
|Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)
|0:15:10
General classification after stage 8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|19:31:03
|2
|Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
|0:00:04
|3
|Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
|0:01:34
|4
|Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:03:12
|5
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:03:22
|6
|Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
|0:03:40
|7
|Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:04:07
|8
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:04:18
|9
|Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:04:20
|10
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|0:04:33
|11
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|0:05:15
|12
|Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:05:46
|13
|Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
|0:06:13
|14
|Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:06:24
|15
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|0:06:28
|16
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|0:08:07
|17
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:08:22
|18
|Brad Carter (PowerNet)
|0:08:40
|19
|Gordon Mccauley (Share the Road)
|0:09:07
|20
|William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:09:12
|21
|Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:09:48
|22
|Karl Moore (Team SVS)
|0:10:01
|23
|Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
|0:10:08
|24
|Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
|0:10:09
|25
|Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
|0:10:23
|26
|George Bennett (Team SVS)
|0:10:41
|27
|Tom Scully (PowerNet)
|0:11:02
|28
|Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:11:37
|29
|Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:12:07
|30
|Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:12:23
|31
|Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:12:40
|32
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|0:12:47
|33
|Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:13:50
|34
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|0:14:10
|35
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|0:14:25
|36
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:14:59
|37
|Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:15:37
|38
|Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)
|0:15:54
|39
|Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:17:11
|40
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:18:52
|41
|Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|42
|Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:19:14
|43
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:19:15
|44
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:20:24
|45
|Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
|0:21:07
|46
|Richard Ussher (Team SVS)
|0:21:14
|47
|Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
|0:21:25
|48
|Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
|0:21:37
|49
|Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:22:15
|50
|Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
|0:22:49
|51
|Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
|0:22:52
|52
|Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:22:55
|53
|Kevin O'donnell (moxxchopper.com)
|0:23:42
|54
|Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
|0:26:44
|55
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|0:27:02
|56
|Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
|0:27:22
|57
|Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:28:21
|58
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:28:56
|59
|James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:29:35
|60
|Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
|0:30:12
|61
|Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
|0:30:28
|62
|Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
|0:31:48
|63
|Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:32:46
|64
|Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:33:29
|65
|Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
|0:33:33
|66
|Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
|0:34:01
|67
|Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:34:02
|68
|Jason Allen (Share the Road)
|0:38:14
|69
|Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
|0:38:36
|70
|Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:39:17
|71
|Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
|0:40:07
|72
|Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
|0:40:09
|73
|Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
|0:40:12
|74
|Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:41:01
|75
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|0:41:37
|76
|David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:42:26
|77
|Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:42:45
|78
|Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:43:08
|79
|Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)
|0:50:38
|80
|Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:51:31
|81
|Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:52:24
|82
|Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|0:54:39
|83
|Justin Kerr (Share the Road)
|0:54:58
|84
|Karl Murray (Share the Road)
|0:55:40
|85
|Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)
|0:56:04
|86
|Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:57:29
|87
|James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
|0:58:07
|88
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:58:18
|89
|Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
|0:58:29
|90
|Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:59:43
|91
|Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
|1:01:29
|92
|Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
|1:03:37
|93
|Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)
|1:11:25
|94
|Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
|1:15:40
|95
|David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)
|1:19:35
|96
|Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)
|1:20:00
|97
|Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
|1:26:19
|98
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
|1:27:22
|99
|Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
|1:32:44
