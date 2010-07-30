Trending

Cavendish holds off local riders for victory

Benetseder finishes in second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Columbia1:25:38
2Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg-Corratec
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Abro Gourmetfein Wels
4Peter Pichler (Aut) Abro Gourmetfein Wels0:00:02
5Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Columbia

