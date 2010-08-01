Petacchi great in green in Wolvertem-Meise
Van den Broeck, Basso join Italian on podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
