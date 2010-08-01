Trending

Petacchi great in green in Wolvertem-Meise

Van den Broeck, Basso join Italian on podium

Image 1 of 22

Sven Nys takes on the post-Tour criterium

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 22

Alessandro Petacchi displays his green jersey in Wolvertem-Meise

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 22

The trio on the podium.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 22

Alessandro Petacchi with Miss Coast Belgium.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 22

Ivan Basso at the head of the pack.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 22

Tyler Farrar awaits the start.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 22

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) speeds through the criterium

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 22

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 22

A nice big beer after a hard night's work

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 22

The crowd swarms the podium

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 22

Petacchi enjoying his time in the post-Tour criteriums.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 22

Ivan Basso in his maglia rosa.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 22

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) in the criterium action.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 22

The green rocket in action: Alessandro Petacchi

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 22

Petacchi sprays the crowd

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 22

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 22

The action in Wolvertem-Meise

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 22

Basso and Petacchi pose on the start line.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 22

Petacchi signs autographs for the adoring crowd

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 20 of 22

Petacchi wins the Wolvertem-Meise criterium.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 21 of 22

Alessandro Petacchi looking good in green.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 22 of 22

Ivan Basso, Alessandro Petacchi and Jurgen Van den Broeck imbibe in some of the local brew.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

