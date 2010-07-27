Hushovd victorious in Roeselare
Belgian Tour revelation Van den Broeck runner-up
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|2:04:35
|2
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:21
|5
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|7
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:00:32
|8
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
