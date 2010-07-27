Trending

Hushovd victorious in Roeselare

Belgian Tour revelation Van den Broeck runner-up

Image 1 of 4

Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) raises his arms in victory.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 4

Giro champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) competed in Roeselare.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 4

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) outsprints Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) for the win.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 4

Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) on the podium for winning the Natourcriterium Roeselare.

(Image credit: AFP)

Full Results
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam2:04:35
2Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:21
5Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
7Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:00:32
8David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
9Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

