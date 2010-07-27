Chavanel wins in Lisieux
Former Tour leader claims victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|8
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Gregory Barteau (Fra) Cc Etupe
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|15
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Eseg Douai
|20
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Matthieu Perget Caisse D'epargne
|23
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|24
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Julien Guay (Fra) Cc Nogent Sur Oise
|26
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|27
|Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|28
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Vendee U
|29
|Matthieu Drouilly (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|31
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Eseg Douai
