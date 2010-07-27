Trending

Chavanel wins in Lisieux

Former Tour leader claims victory

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
4Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
5Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
6Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
8Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
9Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
10Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Gregory Barteau (Fra) Cc Etupe
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
15Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
18John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Anthony Colin (Fra) Eseg Douai
20Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Matthieu Perget Caisse D'epargne
23Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
24Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Julien Guay (Fra) Cc Nogent Sur Oise
26Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
27Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
28Tony Hurel (Fra) Vendee U
29Matthieu Drouilly (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
30Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
31Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Eseg Douai

