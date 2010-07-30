Schleck races to win in Sint-Niklaas
Van Den Broeck, Vinokourov join him in break
Andy Schleck continued to win post-Tour de France criteriums on Friday night, beating Jurgen Van den Broeck and Alexander Vinokourov in the Cibel Na -Tourcriterium Sint – Niklaas, in Belgium.
Schleck soloed to victory on home roads in the Gala Tour de France in Luxembourg on Thursday, where he confirmed he and brother Frank are to leave the Saxo Bank team at the end of the season.
Ivan Basso and Fabian Cancellara also rode the Flemish criterium as part of a 37-rider field that entertained an estimated 60,000 crowd.
After a fast start to the 45-minute race, Cancellara took off with Vinokourov eight laps from the finish. They were joined by Schleck, Van den Broeck and Basso but then Van den Broeck attacked again, taking Schleck and Vino with him.
Schleck, wearing his white Tour de France best young rider jersey, won the sprint ahead of Van den Broeck and Vino. Cancellara won the sprint for fourth, 18 seconds back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:00
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:18
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Mario Aerts (Bel)
|0:00:24
|7
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel)
|8
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|9
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Koen Barbé (Bel)
|11
|Gedimas Bagdonas (Lit)
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:44
|13
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|19
|Christoph De Man (Bel)
|20
|Glenn D’Hollander (Bel)
|21
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|23
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|24
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Tom Vannoppen (Bel)
|26
|Kenny Van Braeckel (Bel)
|27
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Gunther Sterck (Bel)
|29
|Kristof D’Hollander (Bel)
|30
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|31
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
|32
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|34
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|35
|Sven Blommaert (Bel)
|36
|Kenny Van Garsse (Bel)
|37
|Hendrik Van Den Bossche (Bel) Verandas Willems
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy