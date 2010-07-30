Image 1 of 21 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins the Cibel Na -Tourcriterium Sint - Niklaas. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 21 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 21 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is congratulated by Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 21 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 21 Alexandre Vinokourov with a Belgian lookalike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 21 The leaders round a tight turn. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 21 The field in hot pursuit. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 21 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) pushes the pace. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 21 Criterium winner Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 21 The top three at Sint-Niklaas (l-r): Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Andy Schleck, Alexandre Vinokourov. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 21 Criterium winner Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) punches a fist in triumph. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 21 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) bests Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) for the win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 21 Glenn D’Hollander (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 21 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) leads Fabian Cancellara into a turn. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 21 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 21 Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step) en route to a 13th place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 21 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step) finished in seventh place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 21 The Tour's best young rider, Andy Schleck, leads the 2010 Giro winner, Ivan Basso, through a turn. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 21 A large crowd was on hand to watch their Tour favourites race on the cobbles (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 21 The podium (l-r): Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Andy Schleck, Alexandre Vinokourov. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Andy Schleck continued to win post-Tour de France criteriums on Friday night, beating Jurgen Van den Broeck and Alexander Vinokourov in the Cibel Na -Tourcriterium Sint – Niklaas, in Belgium.

Schleck soloed to victory on home roads in the Gala Tour de France in Luxembourg on Thursday, where he confirmed he and brother Frank are to leave the Saxo Bank team at the end of the season.

Ivan Basso and Fabian Cancellara also rode the Flemish criterium as part of a 37-rider field that entertained an estimated 60,000 crowd.

After a fast start to the 45-minute race, Cancellara took off with Vinokourov eight laps from the finish. They were joined by Schleck, Van den Broeck and Basso but then Van den Broeck attacked again, taking Schleck and Vino with him.

Schleck, wearing his white Tour de France best young rider jersey, won the sprint ahead of Van den Broeck and Vino. Cancellara won the sprint for fourth, 18 seconds back.

Full Results