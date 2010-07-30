Trending

Schleck races to win in Sint-Niklaas

Van Den Broeck, Vinokourov join him in break

Image 1 of 21

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins the Cibel Na -Tourcriterium Sint - Niklaas.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 21

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 21

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is congratulated by Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 21

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 21

Alexandre Vinokourov with a Belgian lookalike.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 21

The leaders round a tight turn.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 21

The field in hot pursuit.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 21

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) pushes the pace.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 21

Criterium winner Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 21

The top three at Sint-Niklaas (l-r): Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Andy Schleck, Alexandre Vinokourov.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 21

Criterium winner Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) punches a fist in triumph.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 21

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) bests Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) for the win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 21

Glenn D’Hollander (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 21

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) leads Fabian Cancellara into a turn.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 21

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 21

Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step) en route to a 13th place finish.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 21

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 21

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step) finished in seventh place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 21

The Tour's best young rider, Andy Schleck, leads the 2010 Giro winner, Ivan Basso, through a turn.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 21

A large crowd was on hand to watch their Tour favourites race on the cobbles

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 21

The podium (l-r): Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Andy Schleck, Alexandre Vinokourov.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Andy Schleck continued to win post-Tour de France criteriums on Friday night, beating Jurgen Van den Broeck and Alexander Vinokourov in the Cibel Na -Tourcriterium Sint – Niklaas, in Belgium.

Schleck soloed to victory on home roads in the Gala Tour de France in Luxembourg on Thursday, where he confirmed he and brother Frank are to leave the Saxo Bank team at the end of the season.

Ivan Basso and Fabian Cancellara also rode the Flemish criterium as part of a 37-rider field that entertained an estimated 60,000 crowd.

After a fast start to the 45-minute race, Cancellara took off with Vinokourov eight laps from the finish. They were joined by Schleck, Van den Broeck and Basso but then Van den Broeck attacked again, taking Schleck and Vino with him.

Schleck, wearing his white Tour de France best young rider jersey, won the sprint ahead of Van den Broeck and Vino. Cancellara won the sprint for fourth, 18 seconds back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:45:00
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:18
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Mario Aerts (Bel)0:00:24
7Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel)
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
9Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Koen Barbé (Bel)
11Gedimas Bagdonas (Lit)
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:44
13Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
14Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
19Christoph De Man (Bel)
20Glenn D’Hollander (Bel)
21Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
23Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
24Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
25Tom Vannoppen (Bel)
26Kenny Van Braeckel (Bel)
27Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Gunther Sterck (Bel)
29Kristof D’Hollander (Bel)
30Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
31Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
32Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
34Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
35Sven Blommaert (Bel)
36Kenny Van Garsse (Bel)
37Hendrik Van Den Bossche (Bel) Verandas Willems

 

