Per Sempre Alfredo: Felix Engelhardt outkicks Mark Stewart for victory

By Jackie Tyson
published

Jayco-AlUla youngster scores first pro victory Sunday in Italy

German neo-pro for Team Jayco-AlUla wins 2023 Per Sempre Alfredo
(Image credit: Team Jayco-AlUla)

Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla) outsprinted Mark Stewart (Bolton Equities Black) to win the third edition of Per Sempre Alfredo. Dane Anders Foldager (Biesse Carrera) completed the podium and crossed the finish line in Sesto Fiorentino in third.

From a reduced bunch, Engelhardt, the U23 European road champion from a year ago, earned his first career pro victory on Sunday with his big kick at the line. 

The first breakaway of the day formed after 30 kilometres with a total of seven riders: Aaron Van der Beken (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces), Michael Belleri (Biesse Carrera), Marcel Camprubi (Q36.5), Stefano Leali (General Store - Essegibi), Mattia Piccini (Gallina Ecotek Lucchini), Anthoni Silenzi (Mg. K Vis Color for Peace) and Giacomo Garavaglia (Work Service – Vitalcare).

They stayed intact across 110km, with Van der Beken the final rider to be recaptured with just over 50km to go. Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-Easypost) and Alexis Guerin (Bingoal) were next to attack for a brief lead over the next five kilometres. With 13km to go, a reduced bunch remained together for the sprint finish.

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

