Paris-Troyes past winners

Champions from 1996 to 2012

Past winners
2012Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Schuller
2011Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
2010Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
2009Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Besson Chaussures - Sojasun
2008Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Armor Lux
2007Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Moscows Stars
2006Yury Trofimov (Rus) Dynamo Moscow
2005Florent Brard (Fra) Agritubel
2004Olivier Grammaire (Fra) SCO Dijon
2003Xavier Pache (Fra) CC Etupes
2002Mickael Buffaz (Fra) VC Lyon-Vaulx-en-Velin
2001José Medina-Andrades (Chi)
2000Christophe Marcoux (Fra)
1999Marc Chanoine (Bel)
1998Saulius Ruskys (Ltu)
1997Eric Salvetat (Fra)
1996Jérôme Gannat (Fra)

