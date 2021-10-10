Trending

Arnaud Démare wins Paris-Tours 2021

Frenchman out-muscles Bonnamour, Stuyven

Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 19th stage Tapia - Monforte de Lemos 191,2 km - 03/09/2021 - Arnaud Demare (FRA - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:33:07
2Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:03
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:40
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic

