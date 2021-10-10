Arnaud Démare wins Paris-Tours 2021
By Cyclingnews
Frenchman out-muscles Bonnamour, Stuyven
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:33:07
|2
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:40
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arnaud Démare wins Paris-Tours 2021Frenchman out-muscles Bonnamour, Stuyven
-
Toon Aerts hoping absence of Van der Poel and Van Aert will help him reclaim Cyclo-cross World Cup crown'Every race without them is a greater chance of getting the victory'
-
Lucinda Brand: It's a dream to wear the world champion's jerseyTrio of World Cups in US a first for top-ranked cyclo-cross rider
-
Nairo Quintana appears on TV singing contest in chameleon costume after Il LombardiaColombian climber performs reggaeton remix of Rhythm of the Night - Video
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.