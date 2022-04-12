Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 route
By Cyclingnews published
The second edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift takes place April 16, one day ahead of the men's race. While the men's Paris-Roubaix begins in Compiègne, the women will line up 60 kilometres south of Roubaix for their start in Denain.
This year's route has been extended from 116.5km to 124.7km, with the extra distance coming early with four laps of the 8km circuit, rather than three.
There are 17 sectors of pavé that total 29.2 kilometres. The longest sector is the four-star Hornaing à Wandignies, 3.7km long, and comes just 42km into the race. Two sectors are rated five star difficulty: Mons-en-Pévèle with 49km to go, and the Carrefour de l'Arbre with 17km to go.
The Trouée d’Arenberg, an iconic sector in the men’s Paris-Roubaix, is again absent from the women’s race. It is close to Denain and organisers did not want the peloton to hit a five-star sector so early in the race.
The finish returns to the Roubaix Velodrome, where last year Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) rode solo across the line after all of the cobbled sectors alone at the front.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Philipsen hones his sprint in Turkey with Tour de France in mindBelgian fast man skips Paris-Roubaix to focus on bunch sprints
-
Sportful Fiandre NoRain arm warmers reviewA water-resistant arm warmer that's cosy and secure, so what's the catch?
-
Best budget road bikes 2022 - Entry level road bikes to kick start your ridingThe best budget road bikes benefit from trickle-down tech from more expensive options, but without the hefty price tag
-
Best women’s cycling shoes 2022 - Comfort and ride performance from the ground upThe best women’s cycling shoes provide efficient and comfortable transition of power from your legs to the pedals