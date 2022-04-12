Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 route

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: ASO)

The second edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift takes place April 16, one day ahead of the men's race. While the men's Paris-Roubaix begins in Compiègne, the women will line up 60 kilometres south of Roubaix for their start in Denain.

This year's route has been extended from 116.5km to 124.7km, with the extra distance coming early with four laps of the 8km circuit, rather than three.

There are 17 sectors of pavé that total 29.2 kilometres. The longest sector is the four-star Hornaing à Wandignies, 3.7km long, and comes just 42km into the race. Two sectors are rated five star difficulty: Mons-en-Pévèle with 49km to go, and the Carrefour de l'Arbre with 17km to go.

The Trouée d’Arenberg, an iconic sector in the men’s Paris-Roubaix, is again absent from the women’s race. It is close to Denain and organisers did not want the peloton to hit a five-star sector so early in the race.

The finish returns to the Roubaix Velodrome, where last year Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) rode solo across the line after all of the cobbled sectors alone at the front.

ASO announce route for 2022 Paris-Roubaix Femmes