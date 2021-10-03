Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Live coverage

Refresh

The peloton has gathered in Compiègne for the first edition of the men's Paris-Roubaix in over two years. Postponed and then cancelled in 2020, and then postponed once more this spring, l'Enfer du Nord finally takes place on the first Sunday in October in what are set to be extremely testing conditions.

The roll-out is at 11.00am local time, with the peloton set to hit kilometre zero at 11.15. The first of 29 sectors of cobblestones comes after 102.8km at Viesly.

Rain has been general over Compiègne and northern France overnight, and this will be the first wet edition of Paris-Roubaix since... yesterday, when Lizzie Deignan soloed to victory in treacherous conditions to win the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes. Read ten conclusions from the race here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)