Live coverage
Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan
Follow all the action from the men's race this Sunday
The peloton has gathered in Compiègne for the first edition of the men's Paris-Roubaix in over two years. Postponed and then cancelled in 2020, and then postponed once more this spring, l'Enfer du Nord finally takes place on the first Sunday in October in what are set to be extremely testing conditions.
The roll-out is at 11.00am local time, with the peloton set to hit kilometre zero at 11.15. The first of 29 sectors of cobblestones comes after 102.8km at Viesly.
Rain has been general over Compiègne and northern France overnight, and this will be the first wet edition of Paris-Roubaix since... yesterday, when Lizzie Deignan soloed to victory in treacherous conditions to win the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes. Read ten conclusions from the race here.
The last rain-soaked men's edition of Paris-Roubaix came in 2002, when Johan Museeuw soloed to his third and final win on the famous old velodrome. Some riders in the field today, including Peter Sagan, Sep Vanmarcke, Michal Kwiatkowski and Matteo Trentin, sampled the Hell of the North in miserable weather on stage 5 of the 2014 Tour de France, when Lars Boom claimed stage honours in Arenberg and Vincenzo Nibali placed a hefty downpayment on final overall victory.
