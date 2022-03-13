Live coverage

Paris-Nice stage 8 - live coverage

By published

All the action from the climb-packed finale in Nice

Paris-Nice 2022 stage 8 profile

(Image credit: ASO)

-115km

The flag drops, and the racing begins for the last stage of Paris-Nice 2022. 

The riders are currently riding through the neutral zone, as they leave the town of Nice for the mountainous roads around it.

As well as David de la Cruz, there are 6 other non-starters. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Damien Touzé (AG2R-Citroën), Matthew Holmes (Lotto-Soudal), Luka Mezgec, Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco), Matteo Jorgenson and Johan Jacobs (Movistar). There are now 89 riders in the field.

Primož Roglič remains in the yellow jersey. He extended his lead yesterday, and has an advantage of 47 seconds over second-placed Simon Yates. Behind Yates is the Ineos-Grenadiers pair of Dani Martínez and Adam Yates at 1'00" and 1'05" respectively.

Just 96 riders finished the stage yesterday, and David de la Cruz abandoned overnight leaving a hugely reduced peloton of 95 from a start-list of 154. They roll out at 13:40 from Nice and begin racing at 14:00.

The race begins and ends in Nice today, as the riders tackle the mountains surrounding the city. Five categorised climbs shape the 115.6km route today; three category 2 climbs followed by two category 1 climbs. The Col d’Eze is the most difficult and significant; its summit is just 15.7 kilometres from the finish.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of Paris-Nice, which packs five climbs into a 115km race around Nice.

