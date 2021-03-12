Paris-Nice stage 6 - live coverage

Refresh

-169km Rémi Cavagna has also sat up, and the bunch is back together again.

-171km Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) realises the effort is futile and sits up, leaving Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) alone in front with a lead of barely 10 seconds on the bunch.

-175km Cavagna and Trentin are being given little to no leeway here. After briefing hitting 20 seconds, their advantage is now being clawed back in again.

Roglic rejoins the peloton, while Trentin and Cavagna are - slowly - edging their lead out towards 20 seconds.

-178km Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) and Damien Touzé (Ag2R-Citroën) are attempting to bridge across to Trentin and Cavagna. Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has suffered a puncture, meanwhile, and is chasing back on.

-184km Cavagna and Trentin have a lead of 10 seconds over the peloton but they can get no further for the time being.

-189km Rémy Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) are the first attackers to establish a gap over the peloton.

The pace is brisk in the opening kilometres, but no break has formed as yet. The category 2 Côte des Tuilières (2.2km at 7.8%) is the first of the day’s classified climbs after 52km, followed shortly afterwards by the Côte de Mont Méaulx. The Côte de Cabris (7.6km at 5.8%) at the midpoint is the lone category 1 ascent, and it leads directly to the category 2 Col du Ferrier (4.3km at 6.8%). The category 3 Côte de Gourdon after 156km is the final classified ascent but the road rises and dips all through the run-in before that final, 2km-long kick towards the finish.

-202km The peloton has reached kilometre zero and stage 6 of Paris-Nice is formally underway. There are four non-starters to report: Amund Jansen (BikeExchange), Louis Vervaeke (Alpexin-Fenix) and the Arkea-Samsic duo of Maxime Bouet and Anthony Delaplace.

The news of the day comes from neither Paris-Nice nor from Tirreno-Adriatico. Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor of Team Sky and British Cycling, has been found guilty of ordering banned testosterone “knowing or believing” it was to be given to an unnamed rider to improve their athletic performance. The verdict was announced by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester this morning. We’ll have more on this breaking story and its implications throughout the day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton is making its way through the neutralised zone in Brignoles. The temperature is 14°C and there is no rain forecast on the road to Biot today.

The general classification before the start is as follows: 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 18:42:41 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:40 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:41 6 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:58 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:04 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:08 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:11 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:12 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:13 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:20 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:31 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:36 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:37 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 19 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43 20 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:44