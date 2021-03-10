Paris-Nice stage 4 – Live coverage

Refresh

-155km to go It's up and down all the way now before we reach the next climb of the Col de la Pistole. We'll hit the summit of that ascent with 140km to go. We've got 155km to go and the lead for the six riders in the break is at 5:30.

Only two points though for Fabien Doubey at the top of the climb though with Perez taking five and and Bernard 3. Early days though and plenty of climbs still to come.

Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie) leads the KOM competition and this is an excellent chance for him to bolster that lead with the rich list fo climbs on today's menu.

La classe suisso-américaine

The leaders are now on the upper slopes of the 2.3km Col des Chèvres. It's got an average gradient of 7.6 per cent. 160km to go in the stage.

Bernard is one of the most underrated riders in the bunch. I once asked the team's manager who the squad's unsung hero was and he instantly replied Bernard. The Frenchman is so versatile and can fill a number of roles within a WorldTour team from climber to domestique, and he's also reliable in Grand Tours. He won his first race last year with a stage of Haut Var and a lack of wins is probably the only gap on palmares.

The six leaders stretch their advantage to 4:25 as we reach the foot of the Col des Chèvres.

175km to go This is the break of the day with the gap at 4:30 for the six leaders as they head towards the first climb of the day.

4km into the stage and we've already got a break up the road with six riders clear and holding a 45 second advantage over the peloton. No immediate reaction from EF and the riders in the move are Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie), Jose Rojas (Movistar), Oliver Naesen (Ag2R-Citroen), and Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix). There's a lot of horsepower in that escape.

It's pretty chilly out still and most riders are in arm warmers as we move through the neutralized zone with the flag about to drop. The first climb comes around 20km into the stage and the second cat Col des Chèvres should be a great launch pad if the break hasn't formed by then.

Le rose et le jaune vont bien ensemble. Pink and Yellow goes well.

Here's how the overall standings looking heading into today's stage:



General classification after stage 3

1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 8:37:11

2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06

4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09

5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange

6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:10

7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12

8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:13

9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14

10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:15

Ahead of the riders are 187.5km of undulating terrain with seven ascents including the climb to the line at Chiroubles, with its first cat ascent. It's a day for a break, possibly, but we'll certainly see the GC standings change complexion too.