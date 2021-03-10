Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 4 – Live coverage
GC riders set to clash with first major uphill test
-155km to go
It's up and down all the way now before we reach the next climb of the Col de la Pistole. We'll hit the summit of that ascent with 140km to go. We've got 155km to go and the lead for the six riders in the break is at 5:30.
Only two points though for Fabien Doubey at the top of the climb though with Perez taking five and and Bernard 3. Early days though and plenty of climbs still to come.
Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie) leads the KOM competition and this is an excellent chance for him to bolster that lead with the rich list fo climbs on today's menu.
La classe suisso-américaine 😎💛#ParisNice #MaillotJauneLCL pic.twitter.com/NMHqvv7vUMMarch 10, 2021
The leaders are now on the upper slopes of the 2.3km Col des Chèvres. It's got an average gradient of 7.6 per cent. 160km to go in the stage.
Bernard is one of the most underrated riders in the bunch. I once asked the team's manager who the squad's unsung hero was and he instantly replied Bernard. The Frenchman is so versatile and can fill a number of roles within a WorldTour team from climber to domestique, and he's also reliable in Grand Tours. He won his first race last year with a stage of Haut Var and a lack of wins is probably the only gap on palmares.
The six leaders stretch their advantage to 4:25 as we reach the foot of the Col des Chèvres.
175km to go
This is the break of the day with the gap at 4:30 for the six leaders as they head towards the first climb of the day.
4km into the stage and we've already got a break up the road with six riders clear and holding a 45 second advantage over the peloton. No immediate reaction from EF and the riders in the move are Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie), Jose Rojas (Movistar), Oliver Naesen (Ag2R-Citroen), and Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix). There's a lot of horsepower in that escape.
It's pretty chilly out still and most riders are in arm warmers as we move through the neutralized zone with the flag about to drop. The first climb comes around 20km into the stage and the second cat Col des Chèvres should be a great launch pad if the break hasn't formed by then.
Le rose et le jaune vont bien ensemble. 😉Pink and Yellow goes well. 😉#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/XHyzQnjMZ4March 10, 2021
Here's how the overall standings looking heading into today's stage:
General classification after stage 3
1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 8:37:11
2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09
5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:10
7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12
8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:13
9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14
10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:15
Ahead of the riders are 187.5km of undulating terrain with seven ascents including the climb to the line at Chiroubles, with its first cat ascent. It's a day for a break, possibly, but we'll certainly see the GC standings change complexion too.
Good morning. It's stage 4 of Paris-Nice and we're in for a real treat today as the GC battle goes up a notch and we head for our first summit finish of this year's race. We're in Chalon-sur-Saône with the stage about to roll out in just a few minutes.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
TrainerRoad: your ultimate guideA workout and performance-focused training app, with group workouts and a comprehensive plan builder
-
Women of Colour Cycling Collective launched in the UK'Our mission is to inspire, empower, and motivate women of colour to cycle’ says chairperson Jenni Gwiazdowski
-
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 – live TV and streamingStar-studded edition features Bernal, Pogacar, Alaphilippe Ganna, Van Aert, Sagan, and Ewan
-
Paris-Nice stage 4 – Live coverageGC riders set to clash with first major uphill test
-
How to watch Paris-Nice 2021 – live TV and streamingStage 4 brings first foray into hills and a GC showdown
-
Tiffany Cromwell: How gravel breathes new life into pro racing careerCanyon-SRAM rider to tackle 10 gravel races in 2021
-
10 riders to watch at Tirreno-AdriaticoVan der Poel, Alaphilippe, Sagan and Bernal among our picks at the 'Race of the Two Seas'
-
Cavagna frustrated but happy after missing Paris-Nice time trial win by a secondFrenchman says he lost Paris-Nice TT by braking when he caught his minute man
-
Bissegger: I knew it was possible to winYoung Swiss rider happy with how he managed technical Paris-Nice TT course
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.