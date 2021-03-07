Paris-Nice stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

-146km Nobody looks eager to come with Doubey, who appears to have been given his day pass by the peloton. The Frenchman has a lead of almost a minute over the bunch.

-150km Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie) has managed to escape the peloton and open a small lead. The Frenchman arrived at Jean-Rene Bernaudeau's team this winter after four years at Wanty-Gobert.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is back to defend his overall title, but the field of challengers is deep. Jai Hindley is here for his 2021 debut alongside DSM teammate Tiesj Benoot, Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk lead a strong Jumbo-Visma squad, while Ineos Grenadiers have brought Tao Geoghegan Hart, Riche Porte and Laurens De Plus. Aleksander Vlasov (Astana), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) are others to observe with interest.

-158km The speed is brisk in the opening kilometres and no break has been able to form as yet.

Today’s opening stage lends itself to a sprint and the volume of fast men in the peloton means there should be plenty of teams minded to keep this race together in the finale. Among the fast finishers on show today are Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic).

-166km The peloton has passed through kilometre zero and the 2021 Paris-Nice is officially underway. The Race to the Sun often involves riding through some especially miserable conditions to get to the Riviera - witness the corresponding stage a year ago - but conditions are mercifully pleasant this afternoon. It's not warm - the temperature is 8°C - but the sun is shining and the wind is a gentle 8kph.

The peloton is making its way through the neutralised zone en route to kilometre zero. Today's stage is composed of two laps of a 50-mile circuit starting and finishing in Saint-Cyr-l'École on the western fringe of Paris. The circuit includes the category 3 climbs of the Côte de Senlisse (1.1km at 5.5%) and the Côte de Méridon (1.4km at 5.2%), but with 26km from the top of the latter to the finish, it's hard to see past the sprinters this afternoon. But then again, anything can happen on any given day at Paris-Nice - and it usually does.