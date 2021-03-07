Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 1 - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan
All the action from the opening day of the Race to the Sun
-146km
Nobody looks eager to come with Doubey, who appears to have been given his day pass by the peloton. The Frenchman has a lead of almost a minute over the bunch.
-150km
Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie) has managed to escape the peloton and open a small lead. The Frenchman arrived at Jean-Rene Bernaudeau's team this winter after four years at Wanty-Gobert.
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is back to defend his overall title, but the field of challengers is deep. Jai Hindley is here for his 2021 debut alongside DSM teammate Tiesj Benoot, Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk lead a strong Jumbo-Visma squad, while Ineos Grenadiers have brought Tao Geoghegan Hart, Riche Porte and Laurens De Plus. Aleksander Vlasov (Astana), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) are others to observe with interest.
-158km
The speed is brisk in the opening kilometres and no break has been able to form as yet.
Today’s opening stage lends itself to a sprint and the volume of fast men in the peloton means there should be plenty of teams minded to keep this race together in the finale. Among the fast finishers on show today are Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic).
-166km
The peloton has passed through kilometre zero and the 2021 Paris-Nice is officially underway. The Race to the Sun often involves riding through some especially miserable conditions to get to the Riviera - witness the corresponding stage a year ago - but conditions are mercifully pleasant this afternoon. It's not warm - the temperature is 8°C - but the sun is shining and the wind is a gentle 8kph.
The peloton is making its way through the neutralised zone en route to kilometre zero. Today's stage is composed of two laps of a 50-mile circuit starting and finishing in Saint-Cyr-l'École on the western fringe of Paris. The circuit includes the category 3 climbs of the Côte de Senlisse (1.1km at 5.5%) and the Côte de Méridon (1.4km at 5.2%), but with 26km from the top of the latter to the finish, it's hard to see past the sprinters this afternoon. But then again, anything can happen on any given day at Paris-Nice - and it usually does.
After a typically enthralling edition of Strade Bianche, the WorldTour continues with Paris-Nice. Stage 1 starts and finishes in Saint-Cyr-l'École. There four category 3 climbs on the agenda but the fast men will fancy their chances of making it over those obstacles and fighting it out for the win. The stage gets underway in 13.00 CET.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris-Nice stage 1 - Live coverageAll the action from the opening day of the Race to the Sun
-
Watch how Mathieu van der Poel rockets to victory at Strade BiancheRoad-side fans capture Dutchman’s final attack on climb to Siena
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart: We want to get involved everyday in Paris-NiceGiro d'Italia winner joins Porte and Dennis in Ineos line-up for French stage race
-
5 conclusions from Strade Bianche Women 2021Fans raise €26,903 prize money, Van den Broek-Blaak not in the shadows, Italians in the final, Van Vleuten vs Van der Breggen and the gravel lottery
-
Paris-Nice: more than a raceProcycling looks at the cultural, geographical and temporal history of the Race to the Sun
-
Canyon admits Van der Poel used 'adapted' Aeroad CFR at Strade BiancheAeroad CFR given cable ports to accept old handlebar, while latest handlebar undergoes investigation
-
No regrets for Julian Alaphilippe at Strade Bianche'Mathieu was simply better, so I have to congratulate him' says world champion
-
Mathieu van der Poel: I can keep this form for a monthDutchman shows he is ready for full spring Classics campaign with Strade Bianche victory
-
Annemiek van Vleuten: I just wasn’t able to finish it off at Strade BiancheTop favourites come up short in Women's WorldTour opener
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.