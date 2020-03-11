Paris-Nice stage 4 (ITT) - Live coverage

Refresh

On Bennett, Deceuninck-QuickStep's new sprinter won a stage of the Tour Down Under and the Race Torquay in Australia in January but has found life more difficult since, returning winless from the UAE Tour and now leaving Paris-Nice without a win.

Today we have an intermediate checkpoint at the top of that second climb, La Tour, after 7km. Hivert has just gone through in 11:38.

It was a double whammy yesterday for Bennett, whose injury was followed swiftly by a fine from the race jury after they reviewed footage of the sprint. The Irish champion first shoulder barged Nairo Quintana before rubbing shoulders with Hugo Hofstetter, shortly before the pair collided and hit the deck. For the videos, and more on that story, here's the link you need.

News just in that Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will not start today's stage. The Irishman crashed in yesterday's sprint finish and required stitches to his hand. Here's an update from his team. "Following his crash yesterday, Sam has again been assessed by our medical team and it has been decided that he will not take to the start of Paris-Nice stage 4 today, and he is instead travelling home. We wish Sam a speedy recovery."

The 15.1km course climbs from the get-go with a couple of kilometres at around 4%. A short descent leads into another, more difficult climb, which is steep at the bottom before dragging to the top of narrow roads. From there, it's much more straight forward, with a gentle descent taking them back into town with 4km to go. There are three corners to negotiate before the straight and flat final 2km.

Hivert rolls down the ramp and gets us underway. The pick of the early starters are Ryan Mullen (13:48), Pierre Latour (13:53), Mads Pedersen (14:04), Jan Tratnik (14:09), and Thomas De Gendt (14:18).

The first rider to roll down the start ramp will be Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie) at 13:38 local time, so in five minutes' time. Riders will set off in reverse order of the GC, at one-minute intervals up until the top 15, who will be separated by two minutes. Race leader Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is last off at 16:05. You can find a full list of start times at the link below. Paris-Nice 2020: Stage 4 time trial start times