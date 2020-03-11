Paris-Nice 2020: Stage 4 time trial start times
By Cyclingnews
Hivert first down the ramp at 13:38 (CET), Schachmann last at 16:05
The first true decisive stage of the 2020 Paris-Nice comes on Wednesday's stage 4 individual time trial - a fairly flat but twisty 15.1km circuit in Saint-Amand-Montrond.
Race leader Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the final rider down the ramp at 16:05 local time, the last of 133 riders of the reduced WorldTour peloton. Only 138 riders started the race after seven WorldTour teams withdrew from the race over concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus illness.
The race is going on under a ban on public gatherings of more than 1,000 people, with the race organisers ASO putting buffer zones between the public and the race entourage at the start and finishes of the stages.
But with the cancelation of all Italian races and more recently the Tour de Normandie, as well as threats to the Volta a Catalunya because of government virus containment efforts, most of the riders are assuming that Paris-Nice will end before Sunday.
The uncertainty surrounding races makes every stage more precious and the individual time trial will be no different. Follow all the action live with Cyclingnews from start to finish.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Time
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13:38:00
|2
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13:39:00
|3
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|13:40:00
|4
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|13:41:00
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|13:42:00
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|13:43:00
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13:44:00
|8
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|13:45:00
|9
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|13:46:00
|10
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|13:47:00
|11
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|13:48:00
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|13:49:00
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13:50:00
|14
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:51:00
|15
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|13:52:00
|16
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|13:53:00
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|13:54:00
|18
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13:55:00
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|13:56:00
|20
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|13:57:00
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13:58:00
|22
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|13:59:00
|23
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|14:00:00
|24
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:01:00
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14:02:00
|26
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|14:03:00
|27
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14:04:00
|28
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:05:00
|29
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|14:06:00
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|14:07:00
|31
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:08:00
|32
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|14:09:00
|33
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14:10:00
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:11:00
|35
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:12:00
|36
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|14:13:00
|37
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|14:14:00
|38
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:15:00
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|14:16:00
|40
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
|14:17:00
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:18:00
|42
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14:19:00
|43
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|14:20:00
|44
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:21:00
|45
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:22:00
|46
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|14:23:00
|47
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|14:24:00
|48
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|14:25:00
|49
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|14:26:00
|50
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Nippo Delko Provence
|14:27:00
|51
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:28:00
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:29:00
|53
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:30:00
|54
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|14:31:00
|55
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|14:32:00
|56
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|14:33:00
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|14:34:00
|58
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|14:35:00
|59
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:36:00
|60
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:37:00
|61
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|14:38:00
|62
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|14:39:00
|63
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|14:40:00
|64
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|14:41:00
|65
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|14:42:00
|66
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:43:00
|67
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Nippo Delko Provence
|14:44:00
|68
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|14:45:00
|69
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:46:00
|70
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|14:47:00
|71
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:48:00
|72
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|14:49:00
|73
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|14:50:00
|74
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
|14:51:00
|75
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:52:00
|76
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|14:53:00
|77
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:54:00
|78
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|14:55:00
|79
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:56:00
|80
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|14:57:00
|81
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:58:00
|82
|Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:59:00
|83
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|15:00:00
|84
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:01:00
|85
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|15:02:00
|86
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15:03:00
|87
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15:04:00
|88
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|15:05:00
|89
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:06:00
|90
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|15:07:00
|91
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
|15:08:00
|92
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:09:00
|93
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:10:00
|94
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|15:11:00
|95
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:12:00
|96
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:13:00
|97
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|15:14:00
|98
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15:15:00
|99
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|15:16:00
|100
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:17:00
|101
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:18:00
|102
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|15:19:00
|103
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|15:20:00
|104
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|15:21:00
|105
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|15:22:00
|106
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:23:00
|107
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:24:00
|108
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15:25:00
|109
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15:26:00
|110
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:27:00
|111
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:28:00
|112
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:29:00
|113
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15:30:00
|114
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:31:00
|115
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|15:32:00
|116
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|15:33:00
|117
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|15:34:00
|118
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:35:00
|119
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:37:00
|120
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:39:00
|121
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|15:41:00
|122
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|15:43:00
|123
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|15:45:00
|124
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:47:00
|125
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:49:00
|126
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:51:00
|127
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:53:00
|128
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:55:00
|129
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|15:57:00
|130
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:59:00
|131
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16:01:00
|132
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|16:03:00
|133
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:05:00
