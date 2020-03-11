Trending

Paris-Nice 2020: Stage 4 time trial start times

Hivert first down the ramp at 13:38 (CET), Schachmann last at 16:05

Maximilian Schachmann
Maximilian Schachmann in yellow at Paris-Nice 2020

The first true decisive stage of the 2020 Paris-Nice comes on Wednesday's stage 4 individual time trial - a fairly flat but twisty 15.1km circuit in Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Race leader Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the final rider down the ramp at 16:05 local time, the last of 133 riders of the reduced WorldTour peloton. Only 138 riders started the race after seven WorldTour teams withdrew from the race over concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus illness.

The race is going on under a ban on public gatherings of more than 1,000 people, with the race organisers ASO putting buffer zones between the public and the race entourage at the start and finishes of the stages.

But with the cancelation of all Italian races and more recently the Tour de Normandie, as well as threats to the Volta a Catalunya because of government virus containment efforts, most of the riders are assuming that Paris-Nice will end before Sunday.

The uncertainty surrounding races makes every stage more precious and the individual time trial will be no different. Follow all the action live with Cyclingnews from start to finish.

Start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Time
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13:38:00
2Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 13:39:00
3Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13:40:00
4Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 13:41:00
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 13:42:00
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 13:43:00
7Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13:44:00
8Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 13:45:00
9Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 13:46:00
10Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 13:47:00
11Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 13:48:00
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13:49:00
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13:50:00
14Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:51:00
15Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 13:52:00
16Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 13:53:00
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 13:54:00
18Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 13:55:00
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 13:56:00
20Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 13:57:00
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13:58:00
22Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 13:59:00
23Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 14:00:00
24Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:01:00
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 14:02:00
26Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 14:03:00
27Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14:04:00
28Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:05:00
29Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 14:06:00
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 14:07:00
31Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:08:00
32Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 14:09:00
33Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14:10:00
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:11:00
35Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14:12:00
36Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 14:13:00
37Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 14:14:00
38Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:15:00
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 14:16:00
40Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 14:17:00
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:18:00
42Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 14:19:00
43Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 14:20:00
44Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:21:00
45Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:22:00
46Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 14:23:00
47Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 14:24:00
48Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 14:25:00
49Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 14:26:00
50Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Nippo Delko Provence 14:27:00
51Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:28:00
52Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:29:00
53Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:30:00
54Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 14:31:00
55Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 14:32:00
56Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 14:33:00
57Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 14:34:00
58Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 14:35:00
59Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:36:00
60Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 14:37:00
61Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14:38:00
62Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 14:39:00
63Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 14:40:00
64Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 14:41:00
65Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 14:42:00
66Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14:43:00
67Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Nippo Delko Provence 14:44:00
68Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 14:45:00
69Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:46:00
70Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 14:47:00
71Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:48:00
72Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 14:49:00
73Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 14:50:00
74Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 14:51:00
75Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14:52:00
76Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 14:53:00
77Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:54:00
78Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 14:55:00
79Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:56:00
80Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 14:57:00
81Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 14:58:00
82Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 14:59:00
83Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 15:00:00
84Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:01:00
85Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 15:02:00
86Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 15:03:00
87Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15:04:00
88Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 15:05:00
89Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:06:00
90Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 15:07:00
91Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 15:08:00
92Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 15:09:00
93Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:10:00
94Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 15:11:00
95Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:12:00
96Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:13:00
97Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 15:14:00
98Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 15:15:00
99Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 15:16:00
100Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:17:00
101Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15:18:00
102Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15:19:00
103Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 15:20:00
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 15:21:00
105Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 15:22:00
106Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:23:00
107Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:24:00
108Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 15:25:00
109Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 15:26:00
110Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 15:27:00
111Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:28:00
112Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:29:00
113John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15:30:00
114Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 15:31:00
115Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 15:32:00
116Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 15:33:00
117Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 15:34:00
118Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:35:00
119Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:37:00
120Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:39:00
121Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 15:41:00
122Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 15:43:00
123Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 15:45:00
124Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:47:00
125Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:49:00
126Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:51:00
127Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 15:53:00
128Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 15:55:00
129Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15:57:00
130Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 15:59:00
131Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16:01:00
132Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 16:03:00
133Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:05:00