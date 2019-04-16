Cosnefroy wins Paris-Camembert
AG2R La Mondiale rider tops Perichon, Jauregui
Benoit Cosnefroy claimed victory at the 2019 Paris-Camembert on Tuesday, crossing the line solo after escaping from a select group of riders in the final kilometer.
Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis) finished second, three seconds behind Cosnefroy, while Quentin Jauregui made it two on the podium for AG2R, leading home the rest of the group two seconds further back.
The decisive selection was made just under 30km from the finish line, as numerous riders launched attacks from the peloton. Romain Hardy (Arkea-Samsic), Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence), Mathijs Paasschens (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Jerome Cousin (Total Direct Energie), Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) and Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) took the minor places from the group, while Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec) led him the main peloton 37 seconds behind Cosnefroy.
For Cosnefroy, it was his first victory since becoming U23 world champion in September 2017. He had already turned pro with AG2R the month before that, and claimed victory at the GP d’Isbergues the week before Worlds. He was third at last year’s Paris-Tours but now has another one-day success to his name.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:29:50
|2
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:03
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|4
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
|7
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|9
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:08
|10
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:37
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|17
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|19
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel
|21
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
|26
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|28
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|30
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|32
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|33
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|36
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:45
|40
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:55
|41
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:59
|42
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|43
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel"
|0:01:27
|44
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|45
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|46
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|47
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|48
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|49
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:49
|50
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|53
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|55
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
|56
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:16
|57
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|58
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:03:45
|62
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:38
|63
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel
|0:04:39
|64
|Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
|65
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|66
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:34
|68
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|69
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|70
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|71
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
