Cosnefroy wins Paris-Camembert

AG2R La Mondiale rider tops Perichon, Jauregui

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the break on stage 4 of the 2019 Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Benoit Cosnefroy claimed victory at the 2019 Paris-Camembert on Tuesday, crossing the line solo after escaping from a select group of riders in the final kilometer.

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis) finished second, three seconds behind Cosnefroy, while Quentin Jauregui made it two on the podium for AG2R, leading home the rest of the group two seconds further back.

The decisive selection was made just under 30km from the finish line, as numerous riders launched attacks from the peloton. Romain Hardy (Arkea-Samsic), Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence), Mathijs Paasschens (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Jerome Cousin (Total Direct Energie), Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) and Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) took the minor places from the group, while Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec) led him the main peloton 37 seconds behind Cosnefroy.

For Cosnefroy, it was his first victory since becoming U23 world champion in September 2017. He had already turned pro with AG2R the month before that, and claimed victory at the GP d’Isbergues the week before Worlds. He was third at last year’s Paris-Tours but now has another one-day success to his name.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:29:50
2Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:03
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
4Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
7Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
8Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
9Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:08
10Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:37
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
13Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
17Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
18Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
19Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
20Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel
21Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
25Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
26Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
27Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
28Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
29Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
30Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
32Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
33Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
35Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
36Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
37Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
38Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:45
40Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:55
41Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:59
42Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
43Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel"0:01:27
44Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
45Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
46Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
47Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
48Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
49Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:49
50Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
51Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
52Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
55Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
56Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:03:16
57William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
58Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:45
62Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:38
63Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel0:04:39
64Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
65Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
66Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:34
68Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
69Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
70Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
71Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

