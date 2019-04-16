Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the break on stage 4 of the 2019 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Benoit Cosnefroy claimed victory at the 2019 Paris-Camembert on Tuesday, crossing the line solo after escaping from a select group of riders in the final kilometer.

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis) finished second, three seconds behind Cosnefroy, while Quentin Jauregui made it two on the podium for AG2R, leading home the rest of the group two seconds further back.

The decisive selection was made just under 30km from the finish line, as numerous riders launched attacks from the peloton. Romain Hardy (Arkea-Samsic), Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence), Mathijs Paasschens (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Jerome Cousin (Total Direct Energie), Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) and Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) took the minor places from the group, while Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec) led him the main peloton 37 seconds behind Cosnefroy.

For Cosnefroy, it was his first victory since becoming U23 world champion in September 2017. He had already turned pro with AG2R the month before that, and claimed victory at the GP d’Isbergues the week before Worlds. He was third at last year’s Paris-Tours but now has another one-day success to his name.

