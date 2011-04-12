Image 1 of 17 Romain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller), Sandy Casar (FDJ) and Julien Antomarchi (VC La Pomme Marseille) on the podium at Paris-Camembert (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 17 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) at the head of affairs. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 17 Saur Sojasun takes control of the pace. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 17 Cofidis amass at the front. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 5 of 17 The day's breakaway: Sylvain Georges (Big Mat), Thomas Vaubourzeiz (VC La Pomme Marseille) and Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 6 of 17 The peloton comes through with one lap to go right behind the breakaway. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 7 of 17 Julien Loubet (AG2R) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 8 of 17 Julien Antomarchi (VC La Pomme Marseille) on the podium at Paris-Camembert) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 9 of 17 Jeremy Roy and Matthieu Drujon have a go (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 10 of 17 Cofidis kept a firm grasp on the race for Coupe de France leader Tony Gallopin (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 11 of 17 Cedric Pineau (FDJ) tries to break the peloton's grasp (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 12 of 17 Anthony Delaplace and Sebastien Joly chase (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 13 of 17 Anthony Charteau (Europcar) off the front (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 14 of 17 Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 15 of 17 Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 16 of 17 Sandy Casar (FDJ) wins the Paris-Camembert (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 17 of 17 Tony Gallopin still leads the Coupe de France (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Full Report

Frenchman Sandy Casar (FDJ) took his first win of the season today at Paris-Camembert. The Francaise de Jeux rider outsprinted his four breakaway companions to take out the fourth round of the Coupe de France in convincing fashion. The victory was just reward for a spirited attacking performance by the former Tour de France stage winner, whose efforts earlier in the race created the important selection.

How it unfolded

Sylvain Georges (Big Mat - Auber 93), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen) got away early and slowly built their lead over the peloton to just over six minutes. Cofidis then took contol of the peloton and brought the gap down quickly as the resolve of the front trio began to fall apart. As the bunch closed, Sven Jodts briefly attempted to go it alone but his efforts earlier in the day took their toll and he was swallowed up by the pack.

An elite selection of 11 riders formed off the front just as the early breakaway was swallowed. The group included Samuel Dumoulin and former yellow jersey wearer Cyril Dessel, but Team Europcar sensed the split was dangerous and brought it all together again. Casar then played his first card jumping off the front with two other riders. The three were looking good at the head of the race and were eventually joined by seven other riders who made the final selection of ten. Casar also had teammate Pierrick Fedrigo and the two worked together to set up Casar for the sprint.

Casar proved too strong in the uphill finish, besting compatiots Romain Hardy (Bretagne - Schuller) and Julien Antomarchi (Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille) in a dominant sprint to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 5:08:28 2 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 6 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:04 7 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 8 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 9 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:06 13 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 14 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:50 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 16 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 22 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 25 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 30 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 31 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 32 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 34 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 35 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 37 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 39 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 40 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 42 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 44 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:58 45 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 46 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 47 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 48 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:05 50 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:08 51 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 52 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:10 53 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:13 54 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:14 55 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 56 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:18 57 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:01:26 58 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:31 59 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:49 60 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:57 61 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:00 62 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:19 63 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:03:31 64 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 65 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:40 66 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:49 67 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:04:55 68 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:05:26 69 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:56 70 Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:10:45 71 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 72 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de DNS Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing

Côte de Canapville # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 pts 2 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 3 3 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2

Côte de Roiville # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 8 pts 2 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 3 3 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2

Côte de Canapville # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 pts 2 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 3 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Côte de Roiville # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 8 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2

Côte de Canapville # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 5 pts 2 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2

Côte de la Hunière # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3

Côte du Moulin Neuf # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 5 3 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 3

Mur des Champeaux # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 10 pts