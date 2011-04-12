Trending

Casar gets the big cheese in Paris-Camembert

FDJ man out-sprints Hardy, Antomarchi

Image 1 of 17

Romain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller), Sandy Casar (FDJ) and Julien Antomarchi (VC La Pomme Marseille) on the podium at Paris-Camembert

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 17

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) at the head of affairs.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 17

Saur Sojasun takes control of the pace.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 17

Cofidis amass at the front.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 17

The day's breakaway: Sylvain Georges (Big Mat), Thomas Vaubourzeiz (VC La Pomme Marseille) and Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 17

The peloton comes through with one lap to go right behind the breakaway.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 7 of 17

Julien Loubet (AG2R)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 8 of 17

Julien Antomarchi (VC La Pomme Marseille) on the podium at Paris-Camembert)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 9 of 17

Jeremy Roy and Matthieu Drujon have a go

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 10 of 17

Cofidis kept a firm grasp on the race for Coupe de France leader Tony Gallopin

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 11 of 17

Cedric Pineau (FDJ) tries to break the peloton's grasp

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 12 of 17

Anthony Delaplace and Sebastien Joly chase

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 13 of 17

Anthony Charteau (Europcar) off the front

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 14 of 17

Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 15 of 17

Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 16 of 17

Sandy Casar (FDJ) wins the Paris-Camembert

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 17 of 17

Tony Gallopin still leads the Coupe de France

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Full Report

Frenchman Sandy Casar (FDJ) took his first win of the season today at Paris-Camembert. The Francaise de Jeux rider outsprinted his four breakaway companions to take out the fourth round of the Coupe de France in convincing fashion. The victory was just reward for a spirited attacking performance by the former Tour de France stage winner, whose efforts earlier in the race created the important selection.

How it unfolded

Sylvain Georges (Big Mat - Auber 93), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen) got away early and slowly built their lead over the peloton to just over six minutes. Cofidis then took contol of the peloton and brought the gap down quickly as the resolve of the front trio began to fall apart. As the bunch closed, Sven Jodts briefly attempted to go it alone but his efforts earlier in the day took their toll and he was swallowed up by the pack.

An elite selection of 11 riders formed off the front just as the early breakaway was swallowed. The group included Samuel Dumoulin and former yellow jersey wearer Cyril Dessel, but Team Europcar sensed the split was dangerous and brought it all together again. Casar then played his first card jumping off the front with two other riders. The three were looking good at the head of the race and were eventually joined by seven other riders who made the final selection of ten. Casar also had teammate Pierrick Fedrigo and the two worked together to set up Casar for the sprint.

Casar proved too strong in the uphill finish, besting compatiots Romain Hardy (Bretagne - Schuller) and Julien Antomarchi (Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille) in a dominant sprint to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ5:08:28
2Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
3Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
5Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
6Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:04
7Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
8Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
9Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:06
13Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
14Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:50
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
16Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
17Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
22Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
25Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
30Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
34Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
37Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
39Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
40Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
42Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
44Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:58
45Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
46Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
47Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
48Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
49Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:05
50Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:08
51Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
52Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:10
53Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:13
54Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:14
55Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
56Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:18
57Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:01:26
58Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:31
59Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:49
60Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:57
61Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:00
62Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:19
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:31
64Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
65Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:40
66David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:49
67Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:04:55
68Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:05:26
69Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:08:56
70Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:10:45
71Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
72Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNSJack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing

Côte de Canapville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille3
3Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2

Côte de Roiville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 938pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille3
3Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2

Côte de Canapville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille3
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2

Côte de Roiville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ8pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2

Côte de Canapville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille5pts
2Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2

Côte de la Hunière
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3

Côte du Moulin Neuf
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille5
3Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ3

Mur des Champeaux
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ10pts

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ30pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9318
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ10
4Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille9
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
6Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille5
7Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille5
8Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
9Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
10Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ3
11Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2

 

