Casar gets the big cheese in Paris-Camembert
FDJ man out-sprints Hardy, Antomarchi
Full Report
Frenchman Sandy Casar (FDJ) took his first win of the season today at Paris-Camembert. The Francaise de Jeux rider outsprinted his four breakaway companions to take out the fourth round of the Coupe de France in convincing fashion. The victory was just reward for a spirited attacking performance by the former Tour de France stage winner, whose efforts earlier in the race created the important selection.
How it unfolded
Sylvain Georges (Big Mat - Auber 93), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen) got away early and slowly built their lead over the peloton to just over six minutes. Cofidis then took contol of the peloton and brought the gap down quickly as the resolve of the front trio began to fall apart. As the bunch closed, Sven Jodts briefly attempted to go it alone but his efforts earlier in the day took their toll and he was swallowed up by the pack.
An elite selection of 11 riders formed off the front just as the early breakaway was swallowed. The group included Samuel Dumoulin and former yellow jersey wearer Cyril Dessel, but Team Europcar sensed the split was dangerous and brought it all together again. Casar then played his first card jumping off the front with two other riders. The three were looking good at the head of the race and were eventually joined by seven other riders who made the final selection of ten. Casar also had teammate Pierrick Fedrigo and the two worked together to set up Casar for the sprint.
Casar proved too strong in the uphill finish, besting compatiots Romain Hardy (Bretagne - Schuller) and Julien Antomarchi (Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille) in a dominant sprint to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|5:08:28
|2
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:04
|7
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|8
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:06
|13
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|14
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:50
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|22
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|25
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|30
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|31
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|34
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|37
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|39
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|40
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|42
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:58
|45
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|46
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|47
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|48
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:05
|50
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:08
|51
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|52
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:10
|53
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:13
|54
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:14
|55
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|56
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|57
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:01:26
|58
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:31
|59
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:49
|60
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:57
|61
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:00
|62
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:19
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:31
|64
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|65
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:40
|66
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:49
|67
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:04:55
|68
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:26
|69
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:56
|70
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:10:45
|71
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|72
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNS
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|3
|3
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|3
|3
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|3
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|8
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|5
|pts
|2
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|5
|3
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|30
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|10
|4
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|9
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|6
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|5
|7
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|5
|8
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|9
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|10
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|11
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
