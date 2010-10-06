Paris-Bourges past winners
1913-2009
|2009
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Columbia-HTC
|2008
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Columbia
|2007
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
|2006
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2005
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team CSC
|2004
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Brioches la Boulangere
|2003
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Credit Agricole
|2002
|Allan Johansen (Den) EDS-fakta
|2001
|Florent Brard (Fra) Festina
|2000
|Laurent Brochard (Fra)
|1999
|Daniele Nardello (Ita)
|1998
|Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel)
|1997
|Laurent Roux (Fra)
|1996
|Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
|1995
|Daniele Nardello (Ita)
|1994
|Lars Michaelsen (Den)
|1993
|Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
|1991
|Andrej Tchmil (Rus)
|1990
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1988
|Patrice Esnault (Fra)
|1987
|Kim Andersen (Den)
|1986
|Domenique Lecrocq (Fra)
|1985
|Niki Rüttimann (Swi)
|1983
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1982
|Didier Vanoverschelde (Fra)
|1981
|Francis Castaing (Fra)
|1980
|Yves Hézard (Fra)
|1979
|Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra)
|1978
|Regis Ovion (Fra)
|1977
|Regis Delepine (Fra)
|1976
|Jean-Paul Molineris (Fra)
|1975
|Jean-Paul Danguilaume (Fra)
|1974
|Barry Hoban (GB)
|1973
|A. Berland (Fra)
|1972
|Cyril Guimard (Fra)
|1971
|Walter Ricci (Fra)
|1957
|Raymond Guegan (Fra)
|1956
|Joseph Morvan (Fra)
|1955
|Jean-Marie Cieleska (Fra)
|1954
|Jean Stablinski (Fra)
|1953
|Robert Varnajo (Fra)
|1952
|Stanislas Bober (Fra)
|1951
|Jean-Marie Goasmat (Fra)
|1950
|Armand Audaire (Fra)
|1949
|Marcel Dussault (Fra)
|1948
|Marcel Dussault (Fra)
|1947
|Albert Bourlon (Fra)
|1925
|Deschamps (Fra)
|1924
|Marcel Bidot (Fra)
|1923
|Jean Brunier (Fra)
|1922
|Marcel Godart (Fra)
|1917
|Charles Juseret (Bel)
|1913
|Marceau Narcy (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy