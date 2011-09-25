Trending

Wieltschnig wins marathon by just seven seconds

Kirsic takes women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvio Wieltschnig (Aut)3:34:03
2Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:00:07
3Robert Novotny (Cze)0:01:27
4Matthias Hoi (Aut)0:06:51
5Heinz Verbnjak (Aut)0:10:02
6Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)0:18:09
7Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)0:18:57
8Nikola Ivanov (Cze)0:25:30
9Pavao Roset (Cro)0:25:50
10Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)0:26:26
11Milo Pilski (Cro)0:32:05
12Lenart Noc (Slo)0:38:50
13Klaus Maier (Aut)0:42:15
14Sasa Vidovic (Cro)0:42:19
15Ivo Rubinic (Cro)0:43:16
16Grega Cehner (Slo)0:45:37
17Goran Zupanic (Cro)0:54:24
18Zeljko Ujcic (Cro)1:02:16
19Zoran Bregovic (Cro)1:20:38
20Luka Sopic (Cro)1:20:47
21Vedran Planinsek (Cro)1:31:46

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Kirsic (Cro)4:17:53
2Menapace Lorenza (Ita)0:07:41
3Ana Zupan (Slo)0:23:06
4Jana Martinkova (Cze)0:43:51
5Veronika Cseh (Hun)0:52:16

