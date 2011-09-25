Wieltschnig wins marathon by just seven seconds
Kirsic takes women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvio Wieltschnig (Aut)
|3:34:03
|2
|Manuel Pliem (Aut)
|0:00:07
|3
|Robert Novotny (Cze)
|0:01:27
|4
|Matthias Hoi (Aut)
|0:06:51
|5
|Heinz Verbnjak (Aut)
|0:10:02
|6
|Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)
|0:18:09
|7
|Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)
|0:18:57
|8
|Nikola Ivanov (Cze)
|0:25:30
|9
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|0:25:50
|10
|Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
|0:26:26
|11
|Milo Pilski (Cro)
|0:32:05
|12
|Lenart Noc (Slo)
|0:38:50
|13
|Klaus Maier (Aut)
|0:42:15
|14
|Sasa Vidovic (Cro)
|0:42:19
|15
|Ivo Rubinic (Cro)
|0:43:16
|16
|Grega Cehner (Slo)
|0:45:37
|17
|Goran Zupanic (Cro)
|0:54:24
|18
|Zeljko Ujcic (Cro)
|1:02:16
|19
|Zoran Bregovic (Cro)
|1:20:38
|20
|Luka Sopic (Cro)
|1:20:47
|21
|Vedran Planinsek (Cro)
|1:31:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Kirsic (Cro)
|4:17:53
|2
|Menapace Lorenza (Ita)
|0:07:41
|3
|Ana Zupan (Slo)
|0:23:06
|4
|Jana Martinkova (Cze)
|0:43:51
|5
|Veronika Cseh (Hun)
|0:52:16
