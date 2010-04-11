Trending

Botero Villegas wins junior men's title

Munizagua victorious among the junior women

Image 1 of 8

Junior men's cross country podium (l-r): Carlos Enrique Moran, Jonathan Botero Villegas and Andrey Fonseca.

Junior men's cross country podium (l-r): Carlos Enrique Moran, Jonathan Botero Villegas and Andrey Fonseca.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 2 of 8

Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica) rode to a third place finish in the junior men's cross country.

Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica) rode to a third place finish in the junior men's cross country.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 3 of 8

Carlos Enrique Moran (Mexico) finished second in the junior men's cross country.

Carlos Enrique Moran (Mexico) finished second in the junior men's cross country.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 4 of 8

Jonathan Botero Villegas (Colombia) en route to victory in the junior men's cross country.

Jonathan Botero Villegas (Colombia) en route to victory in the junior men's cross country.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 5 of 8

Laura Munizagua (Chile) won the gold medal in the junior women's cross country.

Laura Munizagua (Chile) won the gold medal in the junior women's cross country.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 6 of 8

Irene Flores (Mexico) won the cadet women's cross country.

Irene Flores (Mexico) won the cadet women's cross country.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 7 of 8

Cadet women's cross country podium (l-r): Maria Echeverria and Irene Flores.

Cadet women's cross country podium (l-r): Maria Echeverria and Irene Flores.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 8 of 8

Junior women's cross country podium (l-r): Florencia Espiñeira, Laura Munizagua and Yessica Legarda.

Junior women's cross country podium (l-r): Florencia Espiñeira, Laura Munizagua and Yessica Legarda.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Botero Villegas (Colombia)1:20:05
2Carlos Enrique Moran C. (Mexico)0:01:19
3Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica)0:02:39
4Kevin Ingratta (Argentina)0:02:41
5Luiz Cocuzzi (Brazil)0:02:50
6Joseph Chavarria (Costa Rica)0:02:52
7Antonio Capo (Argentina)0:03:47
8Ivan Lizardi (Mexico)0:04:26
9Miguel Londoño Naranjo (Colombia)0:04:37
10Nicolas Prudencio (Chile)0:04:50
11William Alexi (Brazil)0:05:04
12Jose Aurelio Hernandez (Mexico)0:05:31
13Jhonnatan De León (Guatemala)0:06:49
14Pablo Arce (Costa Rica)0:07:59
15Julio Padilla (Guatemala)0:09:04
16Matias Armando (Argentina)0:09:18
17José Rodrigo Hernández (Guatemala)0:09:45
18Hilmar Yamid Malaver (Colombia)0:11:11
19David Espinoza (Ecuador)0:12:02
20Andres Espinoza (Ecuador)0:12:23
21Nicolas Aramburu Arc (Uruguay)0:12:44
22Daniel Castillo (Mexico)0:13:06
23Albert Carrero (Venezuela)0:14:35
24Daniel Andrés Rozo (Colombia)0:14:37
25Juan Manuel Aguilar S. (Mexico)0:14:51
26Rolando Lopez (Guatemala)0:16:33
27Pablo Medina (Ecuador)0:16:58
LappedFrancisco Tzul Medrano (Guatemala)
LappedSergy Ruiz (Puerto Rico)
DNFLuis Enrique Rojas (Argentina)
DNFHamlet Garcia (Mexico)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Munizagua (Chile)1:16:49
2Florencia Espiñeira (Chile)0:00:17
3Yessica Legarda (Colombia)0:00:46
4Mena Milagro (Costa Rica)0:02:29
5María Martin (Argentina)0:02:30
6Fernando Robalino (Ecuador)0:05:39
7Darinka Caceres (Mexico)0:06:05
8Melissa Zaldivar (Mexico)0:14:23
9Michela Molina (Ecuador)0:14:25
10María Morales (Guatemala)0:16:11
11Leticia Carmo (Brazil)0:20:23
DNFMarielis Molina (Puerto Rico)

Cadet men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Valero Nieto (Colombia)1:04:32
2Luis Camacho (Costa Rica)0:00:16
3Kian Santana Paiz (Uruguay)0:00:58
4Rodrigo Diaz (Mexico)0:01:21
5Matias Silva (Chile)0:02:07
6Gabriel Lancho (Guatemala)0:02:44
7Ignacio Peña (Chile)0:06:22
8Ricky Morales (Puerto Rico)0:08:20
9Samuel Belmal (Chile)0:09:37
10Kevin Joel Tzul Medrano (Guatemala)0:11:34
11Javier Andres Galindo (Guatemala)0:12:15
12Mario Andrés García Robles (Guatemala)0:17:57
13Jose Gerardo Galindo (Guatemala)0:19:32
14Luis Pablo Barrientos (Guatemala)0:28:34

Cadet women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Irene Flores (Mexico)0:51:12
2Maria Echeverria (Guatemala)0:25:49

Latest on Cyclingnews