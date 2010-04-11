Botero Villegas wins junior men's title
Munizagua victorious among the junior women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Botero Villegas (Colombia)
|1:20:05
|2
|Carlos Enrique Moran C. (Mexico)
|0:01:19
|3
|Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica)
|0:02:39
|4
|Kevin Ingratta (Argentina)
|0:02:41
|5
|Luiz Cocuzzi (Brazil)
|0:02:50
|6
|Joseph Chavarria (Costa Rica)
|0:02:52
|7
|Antonio Capo (Argentina)
|0:03:47
|8
|Ivan Lizardi (Mexico)
|0:04:26
|9
|Miguel Londoño Naranjo (Colombia)
|0:04:37
|10
|Nicolas Prudencio (Chile)
|0:04:50
|11
|William Alexi (Brazil)
|0:05:04
|12
|Jose Aurelio Hernandez (Mexico)
|0:05:31
|13
|Jhonnatan De León (Guatemala)
|0:06:49
|14
|Pablo Arce (Costa Rica)
|0:07:59
|15
|Julio Padilla (Guatemala)
|0:09:04
|16
|Matias Armando (Argentina)
|0:09:18
|17
|José Rodrigo Hernández (Guatemala)
|0:09:45
|18
|Hilmar Yamid Malaver (Colombia)
|0:11:11
|19
|David Espinoza (Ecuador)
|0:12:02
|20
|Andres Espinoza (Ecuador)
|0:12:23
|21
|Nicolas Aramburu Arc (Uruguay)
|0:12:44
|22
|Daniel Castillo (Mexico)
|0:13:06
|23
|Albert Carrero (Venezuela)
|0:14:35
|24
|Daniel Andrés Rozo (Colombia)
|0:14:37
|25
|Juan Manuel Aguilar S. (Mexico)
|0:14:51
|26
|Rolando Lopez (Guatemala)
|0:16:33
|27
|Pablo Medina (Ecuador)
|0:16:58
|Lapped
|Francisco Tzul Medrano (Guatemala)
|Lapped
|Sergy Ruiz (Puerto Rico)
|DNF
|Luis Enrique Rojas (Argentina)
|DNF
|Hamlet Garcia (Mexico)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Munizagua (Chile)
|1:16:49
|2
|Florencia Espiñeira (Chile)
|0:00:17
|3
|Yessica Legarda (Colombia)
|0:00:46
|4
|Mena Milagro (Costa Rica)
|0:02:29
|5
|María Martin (Argentina)
|0:02:30
|6
|Fernando Robalino (Ecuador)
|0:05:39
|7
|Darinka Caceres (Mexico)
|0:06:05
|8
|Melissa Zaldivar (Mexico)
|0:14:23
|9
|Michela Molina (Ecuador)
|0:14:25
|10
|María Morales (Guatemala)
|0:16:11
|11
|Leticia Carmo (Brazil)
|0:20:23
|DNF
|Marielis Molina (Puerto Rico)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Valero Nieto (Colombia)
|1:04:32
|2
|Luis Camacho (Costa Rica)
|0:00:16
|3
|Kian Santana Paiz (Uruguay)
|0:00:58
|4
|Rodrigo Diaz (Mexico)
|0:01:21
|5
|Matias Silva (Chile)
|0:02:07
|6
|Gabriel Lancho (Guatemala)
|0:02:44
|7
|Ignacio Peña (Chile)
|0:06:22
|8
|Ricky Morales (Puerto Rico)
|0:08:20
|9
|Samuel Belmal (Chile)
|0:09:37
|10
|Kevin Joel Tzul Medrano (Guatemala)
|0:11:34
|11
|Javier Andres Galindo (Guatemala)
|0:12:15
|12
|Mario Andrés García Robles (Guatemala)
|0:17:57
|13
|Jose Gerardo Galindo (Guatemala)
|0:19:32
|14
|Luis Pablo Barrientos (Guatemala)
|0:28:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Irene Flores (Mexico)
|0:51:12
|2
|Maria Echeverria (Guatemala)
|0:25:49
