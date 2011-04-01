Trending

Colombia kicks off Pan Am Games with team victory

Argentina, Brasil round out top three

The Colombian team on the podium after winning the team relay

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Brasil earned third place in the team relay

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The team relay podium

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Argentina finished second in the team relay

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
A racer from Brasil takes a lap in the team relay

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
A Colombian rider speaks to the media after the team's win

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Thumbs up for a strong ride by Argentina

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Congratulations and hugs for Argentina's team relay

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The final Colombian rider has time to celebrate the team relay win

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Colombia rides in for the team relay win.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The last rider from Argentina races to the finish

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The Argentina team relay squad was second.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia1:10:54
Leonardo Páez
Laura Abril
Yesid Chía
Miguel Londoño
2Argentina1:13:00
Kevin Ingrata
Germán Dorman
Nohelia Rodríguez
Catriel Soto
3Brasil1:14:33
Sherman Paiva
Roberta Stopa
Luis Cocuzzi
Ricardo Psheidt
4Ecuador1:15:14
Alexandra Serano
Santiago Padilla
Alberto González
David Espinosa
5México1:16:15
Emanuel Valencia
Iván Izardi
Daniela Campuzano
Alejandro Barajas

