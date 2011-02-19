Jongewaard and Mullens celebrate at Otway Odyssey
Disappointment for Elvin in women's race
South Australian Chris Jongewaard battled mud sodden trails and a recent concussion to emphatically register his third Otway Odyssey Mountain Bike Marathon title.
Jongewaard crossed the line six minutes ahead of Ben Mather, having fended off repeated attacks as the pair muscled through 100 kilometres of rain-lashed wilderness. 24-Hour Solo World Champion Jason English took a close-run third, a mere half minute further back from Mathers. Last year’s winner Adrian Jackson came home fifth behind Lachlan Norris, an early favourite who overcame mechanical problems to remain in the top Five.
Jongewaard’s win is all the more impressive given the revelation that he knocked himself out riding trails on a new dual suspension bike in his home state only last weekend.
“I had concussion for three days,” said Jongewaard, who admitted to still being a “little cloudy in the head” at the start line.
“I wasn’t feeling great early on; I just didn’t have my usual confidence. Lachie Norris was going hard and broke away early. I just kept on his wheels and hung on. Once I got the lead back, I just concentrated on blocking any attacks. Unfortunately for Lachie his chain broke. If that hadn’t have happened I think it would have been a much tighter battle all the way today.”
While Jongewaard seemed to be in cruise mode having stretched his lead of Mathers in the latter stages, the cross country national series leader reckons he was hurting all the same. “I could feel the wall coming, so I just concentrated on staving it off. The [final climb of the] Sledgehammer still got me, though. I tried to tell myself it would be rideable - I got 50 metres in before I was off the bike.”
Jongewaard rates this, his third win at Forrest, as a huge mental boost as he heads to the National Championships next weekend with visions of the Olympics (London 2012) beyond that.
“I’ve been given leave (under parole conditions) to travel interstate, so I’m hoping the powers that be – so long as I keep performing as well as I have been – see that this is my job and perhaps I’ll be able to travel to compete internationally. We’ll see – but the win certainly gives me confidence going into the Nationals in Adelaide next weekend.”
Second-placed Ben Mathers was happy with his podium, and acknowledged that Jongewaard’s strength on the descent was a game changer.
“He was just super strong on the singletrack and the timed descent. I just couldn’t go with him. From then on I was just trying to make sure I held ground on the guys behind me, which thankfully I managed to do. I would have been happy with a top ten, so I’m wrapped with second place.”
Protest and heartbreak in women’s elite standings
It was a case of jubilation and then tears in the women’s elite field when U23 national champion Gracie Elvin crossed the line first only to discover she had been handed a 30-minute time penalty by race officials for a rule-breaking indiscretion.
Elvin overcame crippling cramp at the 80-kilometre mark to hold off Peta Mullens by nearly five minutes. It was ultimately to no avail, however, as her time penalty relegated her result from a win - “possibly the biggest of my life,” said Elvin before learning of her penalty – to a sixth placing.
The ruling caused Peta Mullens to move up a place on the dais to take the official race title and $4,000 prize money, with Jo Wall elevated to second place, coming in less than a minute behind Mullens’ 5:51:53 time. Rebecca Locke took the official third place in 6:08:19.
Elvin, who like Jongewaard has her sights set on the National Championships and the London Olympics in 2012, was visibly upset at the decision, taken after she took a hydration pack from crew while on the course, which she did not realise was against race rules.
The race directors were sympathetic to Elvin’s case but determined that as a professional she should have known the rules.
“Gracie had a brilliant ride, no doubt,” says Rapid Ascent’s Sam Maffett. “But we’ve had complaints from competitors in the past years about riders gaining assistance on the course, so we made it perfectly clear in all rider briefing information that such assistance outside of the designated area at Forrest Football Ground was against the rules.
“Having been made aware of the situation, it would be unfair on other riders not to follow through on a penalty for a broken rule – even if that transgression was made unawares by a competitor. We applaud her for crossing the line first and respect her for the talent that she clearly has. Hopefully she will accept the decision gracefully and return next year to have another crack – she’s a champion rider and we’d welcome her back to prove herself again.”
The Otway Odyssey lived up to its name in the minds of the 1700-strong field, with 15km, 50km and 100km category riders all facing wet, slippery and muddy conditions on the trails surrounding the township of Forrest in Victoria’s south west. Riders crossed the line smiling with mud-caked faces and limbs, and only the odd broken collarbone, injured ankle or claret-tinged body part, all just grist for the storytelling mill come tomorrow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peta Mullens
|5:51:53
|2
|Joanna Wall
|0:00:24
|3
|Rebecca Locke
|0:16:26
|4
|Niki Fisher
|0:19:40
|5
|Jessica Douglas
|0:22:15
|6
|Gracie Elvin
|0:25:10
|7
|Naomi Williams
|0:25:45
|8
|Amity Mc swan
|0:31:40
|9
|Felicity Wardlaw
|0:32:36
|10
|Sam Reinhardt
|0:40:08
|11
|Libby Adamson
|1:11:09
|12
|Courtney Shin
|1:12:08
|13
|Christy Harris
|1:12:43
|14
|Claire Stevens
|2:01:38
|15
|Jacqui Clynes
|2:02:24
|16
|Philippa Rostan
|2:06:52
|17
|Liz Meakin
|2:16:51
|18
|Ev Burrell
|2:39:37
|19
|Jane Shadbolt
|2:52:45
|20
|Anna Sutton
|2:54:41
|21
|Kerrie Noonan
|3:04:44
|22
|Annette Braagaard
|3:07:37
|23
|Bree Webb
|3:08:44
|24
|Nikki Collins
|3:17:11
|25
|Karina Vitiritti
|3:19:38
|26
|Belinda Harrison
|3:46:30
|27
|Bethany Thompson
|4:06:07
|28
|Kate Bourchier
|4:50:14
|29
|Eliza Jenkins
|4:57:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jongewaard
|4:22:06
|2
|Ben Mather
|0:06:16
|3
|Jason English
|0:08:59
|4
|Lachlan Norris
|0:10:15
|5
|Adrian Jackson
|0:14:30
|6
|Luke Fetch
|0:16:09
|7
|Matthew Fleming
|0:17:07
|8
|Shaun Lewis
|0:29:15
|9
|Andrew Fellows
|0:35:09
|10
|Robbie Hucker
|0:38:25
|11
|John Groves
|0:38:57
|12
|Rhys Pollock
|0:39:43
|13
|Mitchell Anderson
|0:40:49
|14
|Sam Chancellor
|0:42:26
|15
|Rohin Adams
|0:42:37
|16
|Phillip Orr
|0:43:58
|17
|Matt Molan
|0:45:08
|18
|Mike Blewitt
|0:47:11
|19
|Brett Anderson
|0:47:46
|20
|Floris Goesinnen
|0:49:55
|21
|Ashley Bleeker
|0:50:24
|22
|Ben Hogarth
|0:50:54
|23
|Mathew Gray
|0:55:37
|24
|Tim Calkins
|0:56:14
|25
|Duncan Murray
|0:59:22
|26
|Matt McAuliffe
|1:01:30
|27
|Andrew Downie
|1:01:54
|28
|Craig Borham
|1:02:09
|30
|Justin Morris
|1:02:11
|29
|Andrew Bell
|31
|Peter Casey
|1:04:00
|32
|Jesse Carlsson
|1:06:23
|33
|Scott Needham
|1:07:10
|34
|Matthew Lorenz
|1:09:08
|35
|Stu Shaw
|1:09:40
|36
|Ryan Moody
|1:10:58
|37
|Mark Tupalski
|1:12:50
|38
|Josh Marsland
|1:13:15
|39
|Luke Haines
|1:13:31
|40
|Ashley Hayat
|1:15:05
|41
|Grant Lebbink
|1:15:18
|42
|Ben May
|1:16:29
|43
|Jason Spencer
|1:18:05
|44
|Richard Gristede
|1:21:23
|45
|Reece Stephens
|1:22:17
|46
|Ivan Kallaur
|1:23:00
|47
|john darcey
|1:23:30
|48
|Andrew Stalder
|1:23:49
|49
|Jordy Davis
|1:25:04
|50
|Adam Franklin
|1:25:49
|51
|Tom Paton
|1:26:11
|52
|Matt Ligtermoet
|1:28:06
|53
|Scott Chancellor
|1:28:07
|54
|David Collins
|1:30:26
|55
|Nick Kennedy
|1:30:37
|56
|Wade Wallace
|1:31:12
|57
|Eric Maddocks
|1:31:27
|58
|Conan Daley
|1:31:29
|59
|Simon Easy
|1:31:34
|60
|Gavin Burland
|1:31:37
|61
|Brendan Adair
|1:32:00
|62
|Tom MacMunn
|1:34:57
|63
|Dylan Newell
|1:36:55
|64
|Warrack Leach
|1:38:22
|65
|Sam Moorhouse
|1:38:44
|66
|Scott Pomroy
|1:38:47
|67
|James Aylmer
|1:39:29
|68
|Daniel Skerry
|1:39:41
|69
|Andrew Shaw
|1:40:07
|70
|Jeremiah Vella
|1:40:16
|71
|Alexander Haas
|1:41:06
|72
|Warren Faneco
|1:42:47
|73
|Tim Corbett
|1:43:05
|75
|Kevin Skidmore
|1:44:21
|74
|Steve Chinner
|76
|Alistair Tune
|1:44:42
|77
|Christian Caceres
|1:45:02
|78
|Jason Hegart
|1:45:05
|79
|Mark Oakshott
|1:46:10
|80
|Mark Ferguson
|1:46:19
|81
|Jamie Burton
|1:47:22
|82
|Bryce Young
|1:50:49
|83
|Brett Henderson
|1:51:47
|84
|Jeremy Doolan
|1:51:58
|85
|Chris Wakelin
|1:51:59
|86
|Adam Kelly
|1:52:21
|87
|Steven Lee
|1:52:51
|88
|Minter Barnard
|1:54:53
|89
|Drew Blatchford
|1:55:30
|91
|Luke Aggett
|1:55:32
|90
|Mark Bellew
|92
|Ben Cirulis
|1:56:19
|93
|Sam Walcher
|1:58:38
|94
|Maaawwwwww Calkins
|1:59:53
|95
|Neil Robinson
|2:01:33
|96
|Dean Phillips
|2:01:42
|97
|Trent Perry
|2:02:39
|98
|Jack Garnett
|2:03:09
|99
|Julian Morton
|2:03:56
|100
|Jason Archer
|2:04:21
|101
|Michael Brill
|2:04:54
|102
|Matthew Beattie
|2:05:02
|103
|Luke Hanley
|2:05:26
|105
|Liam O'Dea
|2:05:52
|104
|Shane Hayes
|106
|Mark Tickle
|2:08:48
|107
|Shane Roberts
|2:09:00
|108
|Matthias Schwarze
|2:09:10
|109
|Harry Miriklis
|2:10:30
|110
|Laurence Guttmann
|2:10:33
|111
|Michael Scicluna
|2:11:41
|112
|Mark Hester
|2:12:23
|113
|John Anderson
|114
|Matt Tait
|2:12:36
|115
|Andrew Strain
|2:13:04
|116
|Alistair Miller
|2:13:23
|117
|Travis McMahon
|2:14:04
|118
|Jason Briggs
|2:15:00
|119
|Matt Nash
|2:17:16
|120
|Jono Keane
|121
|Marc Fox
|2:17:28
|122
|Dave Arnup
|2:17:34
|123
|Seb Dunne
|2:17:50
|124
|Roger Dudziak
|2:17:55
|125
|Mack Clarkson
|2:21:26
|126
|David Butler
|2:22:17
|127
|David Leach
|2:22:28
|128
|Mark Rayson
|2:24:13
|129
|Craig Hutchins
|2:24:40
|130
|William Hartnett
|2:24:41
|131
|Ben Larsson
|2:26:43
|132
|Daniel Miller
|2:26:56
|133
|Lyle Campbell
|2:29:03
|134
|Gerard McHugh
|2:29:24
|135
|Sam Evans
|2:29:30
|136
|Tom Armytage
|2:29:54
|137
|Jarrod Stonham
|2:30:03
|138
|Justin Woolford
|2:30:07
|139
|Cameron Wade
|2:30:14
|140
|Jamie Nicol
|2:30:50
|141
|Dane Heaysman
|2:30:53
|142
|Shaun Grogan
|2:31:07
|143
|Jason Hick
|2:32:01
|144
|Bodin Pollard
|2:33:52
|145
|P'An-Tau Jiricek-Scott
|2:34:35
|146
|David Morgan
|2:34:53
|147
|Robert Heideman
|2:35:37
|148
|Tim Storer
|2:36:00
|149
|Steve Allen
|2:36:38
|150
|Arran Pearson
|2:37:13
|151
|David Sagnol
|2:37:50
|152
|James Bowden
|2:38:56
|153
|Lance Cupido
|2:39:55
|154
|Tim Nelson
|2:40:04
|155
|Luke Fitridge
|2:40:10
|156
|Keith Middleton
|2:40:16
|157
|Tim Marsh
|2:40:27
|158
|Matthew Whiting
|2:42:02
|159
|Brenton Jukes
|2:42:51
|160
|Nathan Wilson
|2:43:37
|161
|Jason Birch
|2:43:54
|162
|Todd Baxter
|2:46:36
|163
|Gavin Drury
|2:46:44
|164
|Karri Golding
|2:47:58
|165
|Ben Healey
|2:48:22
|166
|Nick Rudzki
|2:51:17
|168
|Michael Borsh-Mann
|2:51:20
|167
|Gavin Prentice
|169
|Aaron Mattison
|2:51:29
|170
|Damian Bromfield
|2:52:58
|171
|Aaron Lindsay
|2:53:02
|172
|Glenn Tournier
|2:53:18
|173
|Jamie Marslen
|2:54:32
|174
|Clayton Chin Quan
|2:54:38
|175
|Andrew Cook
|2:54:59
|176
|Adam Fletcher
|2:55:48
|177
|Scott Thompson
|2:55:52
|178
|Michael Veal
|2:56:01
|179
|Nick Cooke
|2:57:31
|180
|Andrew McPhail
|2:57:40
|181
|Andrew Caune
|2:57:56
|182
|Matthew Turner
|2:58:10
|183
|Tony Luppino
|2:58:11
|184
|Malcolm Baguley
|2:58:44
|185
|Tom Ovens
|2:59:00
|186
|Mike Back
|3:00:25
|187
|Angus Crisp
|3:01:22
|188
|Rhys Davie
|3:01:33
|189
|Gareth Heitmann
|3:01:45
|190
|Tait Ovens
|3:01:50
|191
|Nigel Willoughby
|3:04:55
|192
|Boyd Furmston
|3:04:57
|193
|Leigh Stott
|3:05:00
|194
|Todd Cuthbert
|3:05:05
|195
|Scott Blade
|196
|Mat Donaldson
|3:05:28
|197
|Ben Hespe
|3:05:29
|198
|Evan Jones
|3:05:36
|199
|Geoff Kelly
|3:05:37
|200
|Marty Rostron
|3:07:46
|201
|Christopher Miller
|3:07:58
|202
|Troy Flower
|3:08:03
|203
|Michael Sneyd
|3:09:01
|204
|Christopher Sereika
|3:09:33
|205
|Justin Godfrey
|3:10:13
|206
|Dan Isaacs
|3:10:19
|207
|Vaughan Sketcher
|3:11:17
|208
|Martin Hill
|3:11:46
|209
|Dustin Dever
|3:12:04
|210
|Shannon Foy
|3:12:06
|211
|Gareth Knight
|3:12:10
|212
|Sam Sole
|3:13:22
|213
|Shane Dargue
|3:13:35
|214
|Jeremy Hamilton
|3:14:38
|215
|Nigel Paroissien
|3:14:45
|216
|Michael Hibble
|3:15:51
|217
|Rajan Koo
|3:17:10
|218
|Benjamin Culton
|3:18:14
|219
|Scott Grinter
|3:18:37
|220
|Dallas Jones
|3:18:42
|221
|Shane Jokela
|3:19:06
|222
|Donovan de Ligt
|3:20:07
|223
|Steve Bryan
|3:20:28
|224
|Jason Nikakis
|3:20:32
|226
|Richard Q Quinn
|3:22:03
|225
|Philip Crothers
|227
|Francis Jackson
|3:22:28
|228
|Benn Findlay
|3:22:29
|229
|Leigh Gilmour
|3:23:00
|230
|Dave Emerson
|3:23:17
|231
|Tyler Brooks
|3:23:57
|232
|Nick Dodwell
|3:26:14
|233
|Gary Noall
|3:26:19
|234
|Adrian Dillon
|3:27:05
|235
|Adam Llewelyn
|3:27:46
|236
|Benjamin Hunt
|3:28:16
|237
|Matthew Barron
|3:28:34
|238
|Raphael Touzel
|3:29:31
|239
|Christopher Mahony
|3:29:44
|240
|Kevin Pullen
|3:30:01
|241
|Frank Miocic
|3:30:09
|242
|Andrew Yarde
|3:31:22
|243
|Shane Crowhurst
|3:31:24
|244
|Troy Wearne
|3:31:30
|245
|George Mattar
|3:33:11
|246
|Bryce Dolman
|3:33:47
|247
|Thomas Power
|3:33:57
|248
|Adam Furphy
|3:34:13
|249
|Nigel Woodhouse
|3:35:58
|250
|Darren Standish
|3:37:02
|251
|Shannon Batten
|3:37:25
|252
|Dave McLay
|3:37:33
|253
|Alex Johnson
|3:37:49
|254
|Long Vu
|3:37:53
|255
|Daniel Gardner
|3:38:51
|256
|Richard Kay
|3:40:20
|257
|Jonas Varcoe
|258
|Tim McKechnie
|3:40:51
|259
|Travis Newick
|3:40:57
|260
|Ben Scheid
|3:42:59
|261
|Nic French
|3:43:21
|262
|Nick Economos
|3:43:42
|263
|Brett Jarvis
|3:44:37
|264
|Brad Fitzgerald
|3:44:44
|265
|Geoff Gillson
|3:45:02
|266
|Troy Johnson
|3:45:32
|267
|Davide Angelini
|3:45:37
|268
|James Eastham
|3:45:47
|269
|Justin Franklin
|3:46:26
|270
|Steven Don
|3:46:40
|272
|Con Zakis
|3:47:04
|271
|Mose Minutolo
|273
|Josh Dowers
|3:47:52
|274
|Paul Verrall
|3:47:55
|276
|Thanh Hoang
|3:49:02
|275
|Stewart Gault
|277
|Dwaine Weston
|3:49:33
|278
|Mark Hamilton
|3:50:45
|279
|Jason Denholm
|3:51:58
|280
|Jon Herd
|3:54:38
|281
|Stephen White
|3:54:46
|282
|Frederico Panise
|3:54:57
|283
|Kevin Vo
|3:56:24
|284
|James Morton
|3:56:56
|285
|Angus Sobels
|3:59:10
|286
|Ryan James
|4:00:20
|287
|Gerard De La Rue
|4:03:38
|288
|Ian Filby
|4:04:31
|289
|Peter Stapleton
|4:06:34
|290
|Kieran Laughton
|4:08:14
|291
|David Grosshans
|4:08:28
|292
|Troy Clayton
|4:10:42
|293
|Michael Douglas
|4:11:02
|294
|Torey Crimmins
|4:11:30
|295
|Jason Beelders
|4:11:43
|296
|Ashley Manners
|4:12:00
|297
|Paul Gruber
|4:12:40
|298
|Ashley Goldstraw
|4:15:41
|299
|Dirk Schreier
|4:17:04
|300
|Peter Schmidt
|4:17:48
|301
|Andrew Blaney
|4:18:27
|302
|Andy Williams
|4:19:48
|303
|Steve Woodward
|4:19:53
|304
|Greg Berryman
|4:23:21
|305
|Luke Hayward
|4:23:37
|306
|Hugh Williams
|4:24:03
|307
|Luke Jackson
|4:28:05
|308
|Chris Jackson
|4:28:06
|309
|David Samuel
|4:28:09
|310
|Craig Lee
|4:28:36
|311
|Doug Ivey
|4:30:39
|312
|Paul Jenkins
|4:30:46
|313
|Simon Wallish
|4:31:15
|314
|Paul Sheedy
|4:32:29
|315
|Jeremy Tassone
|4:32:35
|316
|Andrew Rowan
|4:33:05
|317
|Leigh Fitzgerald
|4:33:12
|318
|Brad McCloud
|4:35:04
|319
|Ashlin Casey
|4:35:44
|320
|Marcus Bourne
|4:38:57
|321
|Steve Nichols
|4:40:08
|322
|Gerard van Raaphorst
|4:40:18
|323
|Chris Cole
|4:40:41
|324
|Jason Dawes
|4:41:13
|325
|Antony Morris
|4:42:54
|327
|Alex Gott-Cumbers
|4:44:38
|326
|Jarlath Leyden
|328
|Paul Durante
|4:44:56
|329
|Dan Holthouse
|4:45:18
|330
|David Lee
|4:45:20
|331
|Peter Waterhouse
|4:46:20
|332
|David MacDonald
|333
|David Thornton
|4:54:08
|334
|Paul Justus
|5:00:13
|335
|Heath Sommerville
|5:00:15
|336
|Mark Haebich
|5:01:43
|337
|Walter Sierra
|5:05:38
|338
|Rob Jackson
|5:06:22
|339
|Dean Grundell
|5:07:43
|340
|Russell Botten
|5:09:31
|341
|Robby Williams
|5:09:46
|342
|Paul Inglis
|5:09:51
|343
|Luke Sperring
|5:11:25
|344
|Dean Crawford
|5:12:50
|345
|David Vo
|5:15:44
|346
|Cameron Senn-Sanger
|5:16:16
|347
|Glen Janetzki
|5:16:38
|348
|Russell Johnston
|349
|Colin Brown
|5:18:52
|350
|Lee Morony
|5:22:01
|351
|David Fisher
|5:25:02
|352
|Nick Scott
|5:27:30
|353
|Luke Colthup
|5:36:52
|354
|Johannes Oberholster
|5:39:27
|355
|Mark Morgan
|5:40:09
|356
|Cameron Stent
|5:43:23
|357
|Paul Tadich
|5:44:34
|358
|Jerome Barton
|5:46:12
|359
|David Macdonald
|5:46:23
|360
|Matt Jones
|5:50:22
|361
|Tim Clarke
|5:52:23
|362
|Scott Murphy
|5:55:52
|363
|Adam McKane
|5:59:10
|364
|Clint Murrell
|6:01:01
|365
|Michael Baker
|366
|Dan Gowing
|6:04:37
|367
|Craig Smith
|6:07:02
|368
|James Rickard
|6:11:13
|369
|James Anderson
|6:11:14
|370
|Ben Rancie
|6:15:15
|371
|Ben Schmidt
|6:20:32
|372
|Dan Everitt
|6:20:36
|373
|Richard Zylan
|6:22:05
|376
|Michael Boudrie
|6:48:06
|375
|Lloyd Shanks
|374
|Adam Ventura
|377
|Jeff Upward
|6:55:17
|378
|Tim Watson
|6:58:14
|379
|Dwayne Bridgland
|6:58:46
|380
|Mark Johnson
|6:59:31
|381
|Craig White
|7:01:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Giliberto
|5:12:34
|2
|Mathew Haymes
|0:00:03
|3
|Ben Scott
|1:21:36
|4
|Jeremy Nielsen
|1:25:54
|5
|Simon De Campo
|1:41:33
|6
|Shaun Wright
|1:59:15
|7
|Alex Hockey
|2:17:58
|8
|Amos Findlay
|3:17:01
|9
|Michael Salvitti
|3:20:59
|10
|Joseph Patrick
|4:03:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meg Carrigan
|7:09:45
|2
|Kathryn Stolarski
|0:53:54
|3
|Bettina Terry
|2:35:39
|4
|Thorlene Egerton
|3:09:13
|5
|Helen Dorsett
|3:10:36
|6
|Debra Renn
|3:46:35
|7
|Alison Forbes
|4:12:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Knowles
|5:14:37
|2
|Damien Jones
|0:01:49
|3
|Brad Davies
|0:10:57
|4
|Brian John
|0:18:17
|5
|David Rusden
|0:22:55
|6
|Danny Kah
|0:30:00
|7
|Vincent Welstead
|0:33:53
|8
|David Scarlett
|0:36:05
|9
|Andrew Field
|0:37:47
|10
|Brian Mctaggart
|0:38:55
|11
|Michael Walsh
|0:40:27
|12
|Tim Jamieson
|0:40:33
|13
|Ollie Klein
|0:43:22
|14
|Shane Barr
|0:45:58
|15
|John Clews
|0:48:45
|16
|Richard Pohl
|0:48:55
|17
|Carl Maroney
|0:49:40
|18
|Jamin Hill
|0:52:55
|19
|Angus Rodwell
|0:53:01
|20
|Ben Blackman
|0:54:33
|21
|Martin Grannas
|0:55:34
|22
|Neville Bird
|0:56:03
|23
|Matt Sanderson
|0:59:45
|24
|Dean Clark
|0:59:50
|25
|Greg Boyall
|1:01:53
|26
|Gary Thompson
|1:04:46
|27
|Martin Taube
|1:04:52
|28
|Paul Haley
|1:06:34
|29
|Scott Welch
|1:11:13
|30
|Brent Telford
|1:12:11
|32
|Jonathan McComb
|1:16:13
|31
|John Whittington
|33
|Liam McCrory
|1:16:50
|34
|Andrew Grant
|1:16:53
|35
|Michael Anderson
|1:21:59
|36
|Anthony Caffry
|1:22:29
|37
|Darran West
|1:24:27
|38
|Jason Kaul
|1:24:39
|39
|Steve Brindle
|1:30:58
|40
|Nick Grosso
|1:31:44
|41
|Heath Bastian
|1:32:09
|42
|Royce James
|1:32:11
|43
|Brett Matson
|1:33:25
|44
|John Wright
|1:34:50
|45
|Leigh Barratt
|1:35:12
|46
|Shane Clayton
|1:35:28
|47
|Peter Hepworth
|1:36:00
|48
|Jamie Heritage
|1:41:21
|49
|Matt Bazzano
|1:42:53
|50
|Craig Flockhart
|1:42:57
|51
|Matthew McGill
|1:43:12
|52
|Bradley McGown
|1:44:16
|53
|Darren Harris
|1:44:49
|54
|Bevan Kerr
|1:44:50
|55
|Jason Dennis
|1:47:11
|56
|David Crow
|1:49:08
|57
|Paul Massey
|1:49:25
|58
|Glenn Lewis
|1:51:20
|59
|Mark Womersley
|1:53:24
|60
|Mark Norden
|1:53:40
|61
|Stuart Ball
|1:56:28
|62
|Tim Roach
|1:57:53
|63
|Anthony Breen
|1:58:25
|64
|Darryl Fourter
|1:58:40
|65
|Antony Bishop
|2:02:13
|66
|Spencer Pither
|2:04:06
|67
|Lee Floyd
|2:05:27
|68
|Mitchell Mathyssen
|2:05:40
|69
|Andrew Hollole
|2:07:49
|70
|Peter Winfield
|2:09:04
|71
|Gary Birkett
|2:10:07
|72
|David McDonald
|2:10:21
|73
|David Croxford
|2:10:46
|74
|Dave Allardyce
|2:11:23
|75
|Richard Wright
|2:12:42
|76
|Matthew Kemp
|2:12:56
|77
|Mark Cashion
|2:14:06
|78
|Ross de Kretser
|2:14:10
|79
|Andre Braakhuis
|2:15:46
|80
|Marcus Williams
|2:16:09
|81
|Jason Parker
|2:16:42
|82
|Johnny Horrocks
|2:18:26
|83
|Dean Armstrong
|2:21:04
|84
|David Herrewyn
|2:23:24
|85
|Geoff Clark
|2:28:51
|86
|Adam Brown
|2:28:52
|87
|Mark Weir
|2:29:58
|88
|Paul Simpson
|2:30:45
|89
|Duncan Miller
|2:32:13
|90
|Mark Leng
|2:33:43
|91
|Pete McCarthy
|2:34:04
|92
|Steve Mckay
|2:34:33
|93
|Duncan Casswell
|2:35:02
|94
|Mick Ritchie
|2:38:53
|95
|Sam Stapleton
|2:41:33
|96
|Tim Stevens
|2:43:09
|97
|Grant Dean
|2:45:11
|98
|Craig Scott
|2:45:42
|99
|Peter Svara
|2:46:26
|100
|Mike Ford
|2:46:34
|101
|Brian Cameron
|2:47:07
|102
|Stuart Salt
|2:52:19
|103
|John Richardson
|2:54:35
|104
|Glen Higgins
|2:56:00
|105
|Bernard O'Sullivan
|2:58:11
|106
|Nicholas Bailey
|3:01:31
|107
|Les Lindenburg
|3:02:47
|108
|Bill Taylor
|3:04:58
|109
|Darrell Sutton
|3:06:27
|110
|Gary Jeffries
|3:07:04
|111
|David Perrin
|3:08:22
|114
|Justin Callahan
|3:12:00
|113
|Chris Callahan
|112
|Mark Kelly
|115
|Pete Hol
|3:13:50
|116
|Garry Baker
|3:13:57
|117
|Adrian Vlok
|3:14:48
|118
|Bruce Newton
|3:16:45
|119
|Mark Rimmington
|3:18:54
|120
|Scott Yaxley
|3:21:41
|121
|Ben Weiher
|3:27:55
|122
|Michael Scott
|3:30:49
|123
|Mark Gare
|3:30:54
|124
|Jamie Baensch
|3:31:18
|125
|Franco Cavalieri
|3:31:44
|126
|Graeme Hill
|3:32:16
|127
|John Coghlan
|3:34:50
|128
|Rik Blazevic
|3:35:37
|129
|Greg Orr
|3:36:07
|130
|Martin Grant
|3:37:22
|131
|Darren Rubens
|3:38:26
|132
|Chris Browne
|3:38:34
|133
|Martyn Inman
|3:38:46
|134
|Stephen Goodall
|3:40:10
|135
|Paul Matton
|3:42:37
|136
|Paul Chapman
|3:43:35
|137
|John OBrien
|3:46:44
|138
|Christian Haidacher
|3:46:51
|139
|Ricko Stillman
|3:47:04
|140
|Gregory Norden
|3:47:43
|141
|Lance Houlihan
|3:48:11
|142
|Andrew Taylor
|3:49:42
|143
|Damian Cayzer
|3:50:24
|144
|Garth Bruce McGregor
|3:55:19
|145
|Andrew Hocking
|3:56:43
|146
|Paul Tippett
|3:57:04
|147
|Gus Dobie
|3:58:39
|148
|Steve Wright
|3:59:58
|149
|Andrew Stevens
|4:04:02
|150
|Hairlip Baker
|151
|Andrew Condron
|4:11:08
|152
|Scott Ramsay
|4:14:08
|153
|David Riley
|4:15:13
|154
|Danny Field
|4:15:58
|155
|Andy Derham
|4:19:32
|156
|Richard Renn
|4:20:06
|157
|John Crockett
|4:23:46
|158
|Jorgen Forsberg
|4:23:47
|159
|Greg Maren
|4:29:54
|160
|Chris Whyte
|4:29:56
|161
|Laz Poumpoulidis
|4:30:08
|162
|Alex Harratt
|4:30:45
|163
|Daniel Drake-Brockman
|4:31:26
|164
|Roger Marek
|4:31:29
|165
|Clive Milham
|4:34:55
|167
|Phillip Smale
|4:35:44
|166
|Mark Gardner
|168
|Kornelis van der Laan
|4:40:07
|169
|Martin Hardwick
|4:41:15
|170
|Sever Ciutina
|4:43:27
|171
|Don Maclean
|4:47:06
|172
|Tony Northwood
|4:48:27
|173
|Robert Milne
|4:49:16
|174
|Martin Savage
|4:51:25
|175
|Stuart Zerbe
|4:52:02
|176
|Stuart Saward
|4:52:39
|177
|Darren Gee
|4:58:35
|178
|Rob Connor
|5:07:59
|179
|Peter Gallagher
|5:08:37
|180
|Jeff Balchin
|5:10:43
|181
|Rod Posner
|5:10:45
|182
|Johnny Boyd
|5:11:23
|183
|Damian Weddell
|5:21:48
|184
|Stephen Cimpoeru
|5:22:22
|185
|Kirk Peacock
|5:28:36
|186
|Don Wales
|5:28:39
|187
|Craig (FAV) Favaloro
|5:34:51
|188
|Geoff Findlay
|5:46:04
|189
|Tony Dietachmayer
|5:47:23
|190
|Chris Harris
|5:55:37
|191
|David Langdon
|6:01:51
|192
|Richie Wynd
|6:02:46
|193
|Gary Livingstone
|6:03:20
|194
|Mark Cleary
|6:13:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Hamling
|7:28:35
|2
|Carolyn Jackson
|1:39:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Anderson
|5:38:21
|2
|Peter Telford
|0:29:18
|3
|Tim Anderson
|1:04:44
|4
|Toni Horne
|1:17:19
|5
|John Travers
|1:19:01
|6
|Michael Harris
|1:19:58
|7
|Neville George
|1:20:30
|8
|Robert Rhodes
|1:21:51
|9
|Malcolm Robertson
|1:22:23
|10
|Stephen Fraser
|1:28:06
|11
|David Danks
|1:31:05
|12
|Darryl Smith
|1:32:38
|13
|Craig Sullivan
|1:39:31
|14
|Steve Hamling
|1:39:44
|15
|Nick Tilbrook
|1:41:50
|16
|David McCormack
|1:56:24
|17
|Stephen Mutch
|1:59:40
|18
|Ray Land
|2:05:07
|19
|Walter Lederman
|2:05:53
|20
|Neil Dall
|2:11:12
|21
|Gregor Blair-Smith
|2:21:51
|22
|Nick Oakley
|2:28:18
|23
|Kai Pottharst
|2:36:16
|24
|Timothy Forbes
|2:39:06
|25
|Paul Hamilton
|2:51:40
|26
|Mick Hughes
|2:52:53
|27
|Kim Carrigan
|2:54:02
|28
|Alf Bluch
|2:59:25
|29
|Hans van Santen
|3:02:14
|30
|Dave Cox
|3:08:59
|31
|John Forbes
|3:14:57
|32
|Michael Beeby
|3:20:25
|33
|Brendan King
|3:25:52
|34
|Peter Stuart
|3:26:00
|35
|Micheal Lentas
|3:28:22
|36
|Peter Hyde
|3:44:58
|37
|Bruce McPhail
|3:53:21
|38
|Alan Green
|3:54:26
|39
|Geoff Robinson
|3:59:27
|40
|Wayne Maher
|4:02:01
|41
|Chris Riley
|4:04:00
|42
|Trevor Jeffery
|4:06:04
|43
|Jude Scarborough
|4:08:51
|44
|Rick Douglas
|4:16:37
|45
|Patrick Davern
|4:27:44
|46
|Mark Heaysman
|4:37:17
|47
|Tony Branchflower
|4:40:20
|48
|Tony Moxon
|4:59:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy