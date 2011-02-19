Image 1 of 6 Chris Jongewaard wins the Otway Odyssey, just one week before Australian Mountain Bike Nationals (Image credit: Otway Odyssey) Image 2 of 6 Ben Mathers congratulates Chris Jongewaard at the finish. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 3 of 6 Otyway Odyssey winner Chris Jongewaard (Image credit: Otway Odyssey) Image 4 of 6 Chris Jongewaard en route to victory. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 5 of 6 Ben Mather in action. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 6 of 6 Ben Mather finished in second place. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent)

South Australian Chris Jongewaard battled mud sodden trails and a recent concussion to emphatically register his third Otway Odyssey Mountain Bike Marathon title.

Jongewaard crossed the line six minutes ahead of Ben Mather, having fended off repeated attacks as the pair muscled through 100 kilometres of rain-lashed wilderness. 24-Hour Solo World Champion Jason English took a close-run third, a mere half minute further back from Mathers. Last year’s winner Adrian Jackson came home fifth behind Lachlan Norris, an early favourite who overcame mechanical problems to remain in the top Five.

Jongewaard’s win is all the more impressive given the revelation that he knocked himself out riding trails on a new dual suspension bike in his home state only last weekend.

“I had concussion for three days,” said Jongewaard, who admitted to still being a “little cloudy in the head” at the start line.

“I wasn’t feeling great early on; I just didn’t have my usual confidence. Lachie Norris was going hard and broke away early. I just kept on his wheels and hung on. Once I got the lead back, I just concentrated on blocking any attacks. Unfortunately for Lachie his chain broke. If that hadn’t have happened I think it would have been a much tighter battle all the way today.”

While Jongewaard seemed to be in cruise mode having stretched his lead of Mathers in the latter stages, the cross country national series leader reckons he was hurting all the same. “I could feel the wall coming, so I just concentrated on staving it off. The [final climb of the] Sledgehammer still got me, though. I tried to tell myself it would be rideable - I got 50 metres in before I was off the bike.”

Jongewaard rates this, his third win at Forrest, as a huge mental boost as he heads to the National Championships next weekend with visions of the Olympics (London 2012) beyond that.

“I’ve been given leave (under parole conditions) to travel interstate, so I’m hoping the powers that be – so long as I keep performing as well as I have been – see that this is my job and perhaps I’ll be able to travel to compete internationally. We’ll see – but the win certainly gives me confidence going into the Nationals in Adelaide next weekend.”

Second-placed Ben Mathers was happy with his podium, and acknowledged that Jongewaard’s strength on the descent was a game changer.

“He was just super strong on the singletrack and the timed descent. I just couldn’t go with him. From then on I was just trying to make sure I held ground on the guys behind me, which thankfully I managed to do. I would have been happy with a top ten, so I’m wrapped with second place.”

Protest and heartbreak in women’s elite standings

It was a case of jubilation and then tears in the women’s elite field when U23 national champion Gracie Elvin crossed the line first only to discover she had been handed a 30-minute time penalty by race officials for a rule-breaking indiscretion.

Elvin overcame crippling cramp at the 80-kilometre mark to hold off Peta Mullens by nearly five minutes. It was ultimately to no avail, however, as her time penalty relegated her result from a win - “possibly the biggest of my life,” said Elvin before learning of her penalty – to a sixth placing.

The ruling caused Peta Mullens to move up a place on the dais to take the official race title and $4,000 prize money, with Jo Wall elevated to second place, coming in less than a minute behind Mullens’ 5:51:53 time. Rebecca Locke took the official third place in 6:08:19.

Elvin, who like Jongewaard has her sights set on the National Championships and the London Olympics in 2012, was visibly upset at the decision, taken after she took a hydration pack from crew while on the course, which she did not realise was against race rules.

The race directors were sympathetic to Elvin’s case but determined that as a professional she should have known the rules.

“Gracie had a brilliant ride, no doubt,” says Rapid Ascent’s Sam Maffett. “But we’ve had complaints from competitors in the past years about riders gaining assistance on the course, so we made it perfectly clear in all rider briefing information that such assistance outside of the designated area at Forrest Football Ground was against the rules.

“Having been made aware of the situation, it would be unfair on other riders not to follow through on a penalty for a broken rule – even if that transgression was made unawares by a competitor. We applaud her for crossing the line first and respect her for the talent that she clearly has. Hopefully she will accept the decision gracefully and return next year to have another crack – she’s a champion rider and we’d welcome her back to prove herself again.”

The Otway Odyssey lived up to its name in the minds of the 1700-strong field, with 15km, 50km and 100km category riders all facing wet, slippery and muddy conditions on the trails surrounding the township of Forrest in Victoria’s south west. Riders crossed the line smiling with mud-caked faces and limbs, and only the odd broken collarbone, injured ankle or claret-tinged body part, all just grist for the storytelling mill come tomorrow.

Full Results

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens 5:51:53 2 Joanna Wall 0:00:24 3 Rebecca Locke 0:16:26 4 Niki Fisher 0:19:40 5 Jessica Douglas 0:22:15 6 Gracie Elvin 0:25:10 7 Naomi Williams 0:25:45 8 Amity Mc swan 0:31:40 9 Felicity Wardlaw 0:32:36 10 Sam Reinhardt 0:40:08 11 Libby Adamson 1:11:09 12 Courtney Shin 1:12:08 13 Christy Harris 1:12:43 14 Claire Stevens 2:01:38 15 Jacqui Clynes 2:02:24 16 Philippa Rostan 2:06:52 17 Liz Meakin 2:16:51 18 Ev Burrell 2:39:37 19 Jane Shadbolt 2:52:45 20 Anna Sutton 2:54:41 21 Kerrie Noonan 3:04:44 22 Annette Braagaard 3:07:37 23 Bree Webb 3:08:44 24 Nikki Collins 3:17:11 25 Karina Vitiritti 3:19:38 26 Belinda Harrison 3:46:30 27 Bethany Thompson 4:06:07 28 Kate Bourchier 4:50:14 29 Eliza Jenkins 4:57:34

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongewaard 4:22:06 2 Ben Mather 0:06:16 3 Jason English 0:08:59 4 Lachlan Norris 0:10:15 5 Adrian Jackson 0:14:30 6 Luke Fetch 0:16:09 7 Matthew Fleming 0:17:07 8 Shaun Lewis 0:29:15 9 Andrew Fellows 0:35:09 10 Robbie Hucker 0:38:25 11 John Groves 0:38:57 12 Rhys Pollock 0:39:43 13 Mitchell Anderson 0:40:49 14 Sam Chancellor 0:42:26 15 Rohin Adams 0:42:37 16 Phillip Orr 0:43:58 17 Matt Molan 0:45:08 18 Mike Blewitt 0:47:11 19 Brett Anderson 0:47:46 20 Floris Goesinnen 0:49:55 21 Ashley Bleeker 0:50:24 22 Ben Hogarth 0:50:54 23 Mathew Gray 0:55:37 24 Tim Calkins 0:56:14 25 Duncan Murray 0:59:22 26 Matt McAuliffe 1:01:30 27 Andrew Downie 1:01:54 28 Craig Borham 1:02:09 30 Justin Morris 1:02:11 29 Andrew Bell 31 Peter Casey 1:04:00 32 Jesse Carlsson 1:06:23 33 Scott Needham 1:07:10 34 Matthew Lorenz 1:09:08 35 Stu Shaw 1:09:40 36 Ryan Moody 1:10:58 37 Mark Tupalski 1:12:50 38 Josh Marsland 1:13:15 39 Luke Haines 1:13:31 40 Ashley Hayat 1:15:05 41 Grant Lebbink 1:15:18 42 Ben May 1:16:29 43 Jason Spencer 1:18:05 44 Richard Gristede 1:21:23 45 Reece Stephens 1:22:17 46 Ivan Kallaur 1:23:00 47 john darcey 1:23:30 48 Andrew Stalder 1:23:49 49 Jordy Davis 1:25:04 50 Adam Franklin 1:25:49 51 Tom Paton 1:26:11 52 Matt Ligtermoet 1:28:06 53 Scott Chancellor 1:28:07 54 David Collins 1:30:26 55 Nick Kennedy 1:30:37 56 Wade Wallace 1:31:12 57 Eric Maddocks 1:31:27 58 Conan Daley 1:31:29 59 Simon Easy 1:31:34 60 Gavin Burland 1:31:37 61 Brendan Adair 1:32:00 62 Tom MacMunn 1:34:57 63 Dylan Newell 1:36:55 64 Warrack Leach 1:38:22 65 Sam Moorhouse 1:38:44 66 Scott Pomroy 1:38:47 67 James Aylmer 1:39:29 68 Daniel Skerry 1:39:41 69 Andrew Shaw 1:40:07 70 Jeremiah Vella 1:40:16 71 Alexander Haas 1:41:06 72 Warren Faneco 1:42:47 73 Tim Corbett 1:43:05 75 Kevin Skidmore 1:44:21 74 Steve Chinner 76 Alistair Tune 1:44:42 77 Christian Caceres 1:45:02 78 Jason Hegart 1:45:05 79 Mark Oakshott 1:46:10 80 Mark Ferguson 1:46:19 81 Jamie Burton 1:47:22 82 Bryce Young 1:50:49 83 Brett Henderson 1:51:47 84 Jeremy Doolan 1:51:58 85 Chris Wakelin 1:51:59 86 Adam Kelly 1:52:21 87 Steven Lee 1:52:51 88 Minter Barnard 1:54:53 89 Drew Blatchford 1:55:30 91 Luke Aggett 1:55:32 90 Mark Bellew 92 Ben Cirulis 1:56:19 93 Sam Walcher 1:58:38 94 Maaawwwwww Calkins 1:59:53 95 Neil Robinson 2:01:33 96 Dean Phillips 2:01:42 97 Trent Perry 2:02:39 98 Jack Garnett 2:03:09 99 Julian Morton 2:03:56 100 Jason Archer 2:04:21 101 Michael Brill 2:04:54 102 Matthew Beattie 2:05:02 103 Luke Hanley 2:05:26 105 Liam O'Dea 2:05:52 104 Shane Hayes 106 Mark Tickle 2:08:48 107 Shane Roberts 2:09:00 108 Matthias Schwarze 2:09:10 109 Harry Miriklis 2:10:30 110 Laurence Guttmann 2:10:33 111 Michael Scicluna 2:11:41 112 Mark Hester 2:12:23 113 John Anderson 114 Matt Tait 2:12:36 115 Andrew Strain 2:13:04 116 Alistair Miller 2:13:23 117 Travis McMahon 2:14:04 118 Jason Briggs 2:15:00 119 Matt Nash 2:17:16 120 Jono Keane 121 Marc Fox 2:17:28 122 Dave Arnup 2:17:34 123 Seb Dunne 2:17:50 124 Roger Dudziak 2:17:55 125 Mack Clarkson 2:21:26 126 David Butler 2:22:17 127 David Leach 2:22:28 128 Mark Rayson 2:24:13 129 Craig Hutchins 2:24:40 130 William Hartnett 2:24:41 131 Ben Larsson 2:26:43 132 Daniel Miller 2:26:56 133 Lyle Campbell 2:29:03 134 Gerard McHugh 2:29:24 135 Sam Evans 2:29:30 136 Tom Armytage 2:29:54 137 Jarrod Stonham 2:30:03 138 Justin Woolford 2:30:07 139 Cameron Wade 2:30:14 140 Jamie Nicol 2:30:50 141 Dane Heaysman 2:30:53 142 Shaun Grogan 2:31:07 143 Jason Hick 2:32:01 144 Bodin Pollard 2:33:52 145 P'An-Tau Jiricek-Scott 2:34:35 146 David Morgan 2:34:53 147 Robert Heideman 2:35:37 148 Tim Storer 2:36:00 149 Steve Allen 2:36:38 150 Arran Pearson 2:37:13 151 David Sagnol 2:37:50 152 James Bowden 2:38:56 153 Lance Cupido 2:39:55 154 Tim Nelson 2:40:04 155 Luke Fitridge 2:40:10 156 Keith Middleton 2:40:16 157 Tim Marsh 2:40:27 158 Matthew Whiting 2:42:02 159 Brenton Jukes 2:42:51 160 Nathan Wilson 2:43:37 161 Jason Birch 2:43:54 162 Todd Baxter 2:46:36 163 Gavin Drury 2:46:44 164 Karri Golding 2:47:58 165 Ben Healey 2:48:22 166 Nick Rudzki 2:51:17 168 Michael Borsh-Mann 2:51:20 167 Gavin Prentice 169 Aaron Mattison 2:51:29 170 Damian Bromfield 2:52:58 171 Aaron Lindsay 2:53:02 172 Glenn Tournier 2:53:18 173 Jamie Marslen 2:54:32 174 Clayton Chin Quan 2:54:38 175 Andrew Cook 2:54:59 176 Adam Fletcher 2:55:48 177 Scott Thompson 2:55:52 178 Michael Veal 2:56:01 179 Nick Cooke 2:57:31 180 Andrew McPhail 2:57:40 181 Andrew Caune 2:57:56 182 Matthew Turner 2:58:10 183 Tony Luppino 2:58:11 184 Malcolm Baguley 2:58:44 185 Tom Ovens 2:59:00 186 Mike Back 3:00:25 187 Angus Crisp 3:01:22 188 Rhys Davie 3:01:33 189 Gareth Heitmann 3:01:45 190 Tait Ovens 3:01:50 191 Nigel Willoughby 3:04:55 192 Boyd Furmston 3:04:57 193 Leigh Stott 3:05:00 194 Todd Cuthbert 3:05:05 195 Scott Blade 196 Mat Donaldson 3:05:28 197 Ben Hespe 3:05:29 198 Evan Jones 3:05:36 199 Geoff Kelly 3:05:37 200 Marty Rostron 3:07:46 201 Christopher Miller 3:07:58 202 Troy Flower 3:08:03 203 Michael Sneyd 3:09:01 204 Christopher Sereika 3:09:33 205 Justin Godfrey 3:10:13 206 Dan Isaacs 3:10:19 207 Vaughan Sketcher 3:11:17 208 Martin Hill 3:11:46 209 Dustin Dever 3:12:04 210 Shannon Foy 3:12:06 211 Gareth Knight 3:12:10 212 Sam Sole 3:13:22 213 Shane Dargue 3:13:35 214 Jeremy Hamilton 3:14:38 215 Nigel Paroissien 3:14:45 216 Michael Hibble 3:15:51 217 Rajan Koo 3:17:10 218 Benjamin Culton 3:18:14 219 Scott Grinter 3:18:37 220 Dallas Jones 3:18:42 221 Shane Jokela 3:19:06 222 Donovan de Ligt 3:20:07 223 Steve Bryan 3:20:28 224 Jason Nikakis 3:20:32 226 Richard Q Quinn 3:22:03 225 Philip Crothers 227 Francis Jackson 3:22:28 228 Benn Findlay 3:22:29 229 Leigh Gilmour 3:23:00 230 Dave Emerson 3:23:17 231 Tyler Brooks 3:23:57 232 Nick Dodwell 3:26:14 233 Gary Noall 3:26:19 234 Adrian Dillon 3:27:05 235 Adam Llewelyn 3:27:46 236 Benjamin Hunt 3:28:16 237 Matthew Barron 3:28:34 238 Raphael Touzel 3:29:31 239 Christopher Mahony 3:29:44 240 Kevin Pullen 3:30:01 241 Frank Miocic 3:30:09 242 Andrew Yarde 3:31:22 243 Shane Crowhurst 3:31:24 244 Troy Wearne 3:31:30 245 George Mattar 3:33:11 246 Bryce Dolman 3:33:47 247 Thomas Power 3:33:57 248 Adam Furphy 3:34:13 249 Nigel Woodhouse 3:35:58 250 Darren Standish 3:37:02 251 Shannon Batten 3:37:25 252 Dave McLay 3:37:33 253 Alex Johnson 3:37:49 254 Long Vu 3:37:53 255 Daniel Gardner 3:38:51 256 Richard Kay 3:40:20 257 Jonas Varcoe 258 Tim McKechnie 3:40:51 259 Travis Newick 3:40:57 260 Ben Scheid 3:42:59 261 Nic French 3:43:21 262 Nick Economos 3:43:42 263 Brett Jarvis 3:44:37 264 Brad Fitzgerald 3:44:44 265 Geoff Gillson 3:45:02 266 Troy Johnson 3:45:32 267 Davide Angelini 3:45:37 268 James Eastham 3:45:47 269 Justin Franklin 3:46:26 270 Steven Don 3:46:40 272 Con Zakis 3:47:04 271 Mose Minutolo 273 Josh Dowers 3:47:52 274 Paul Verrall 3:47:55 276 Thanh Hoang 3:49:02 275 Stewart Gault 277 Dwaine Weston 3:49:33 278 Mark Hamilton 3:50:45 279 Jason Denholm 3:51:58 280 Jon Herd 3:54:38 281 Stephen White 3:54:46 282 Frederico Panise 3:54:57 283 Kevin Vo 3:56:24 284 James Morton 3:56:56 285 Angus Sobels 3:59:10 286 Ryan James 4:00:20 287 Gerard De La Rue 4:03:38 288 Ian Filby 4:04:31 289 Peter Stapleton 4:06:34 290 Kieran Laughton 4:08:14 291 David Grosshans 4:08:28 292 Troy Clayton 4:10:42 293 Michael Douglas 4:11:02 294 Torey Crimmins 4:11:30 295 Jason Beelders 4:11:43 296 Ashley Manners 4:12:00 297 Paul Gruber 4:12:40 298 Ashley Goldstraw 4:15:41 299 Dirk Schreier 4:17:04 300 Peter Schmidt 4:17:48 301 Andrew Blaney 4:18:27 302 Andy Williams 4:19:48 303 Steve Woodward 4:19:53 304 Greg Berryman 4:23:21 305 Luke Hayward 4:23:37 306 Hugh Williams 4:24:03 307 Luke Jackson 4:28:05 308 Chris Jackson 4:28:06 309 David Samuel 4:28:09 310 Craig Lee 4:28:36 311 Doug Ivey 4:30:39 312 Paul Jenkins 4:30:46 313 Simon Wallish 4:31:15 314 Paul Sheedy 4:32:29 315 Jeremy Tassone 4:32:35 316 Andrew Rowan 4:33:05 317 Leigh Fitzgerald 4:33:12 318 Brad McCloud 4:35:04 319 Ashlin Casey 4:35:44 320 Marcus Bourne 4:38:57 321 Steve Nichols 4:40:08 322 Gerard van Raaphorst 4:40:18 323 Chris Cole 4:40:41 324 Jason Dawes 4:41:13 325 Antony Morris 4:42:54 327 Alex Gott-Cumbers 4:44:38 326 Jarlath Leyden 328 Paul Durante 4:44:56 329 Dan Holthouse 4:45:18 330 David Lee 4:45:20 331 Peter Waterhouse 4:46:20 332 David MacDonald 333 David Thornton 4:54:08 334 Paul Justus 5:00:13 335 Heath Sommerville 5:00:15 336 Mark Haebich 5:01:43 337 Walter Sierra 5:05:38 338 Rob Jackson 5:06:22 339 Dean Grundell 5:07:43 340 Russell Botten 5:09:31 341 Robby Williams 5:09:46 342 Paul Inglis 5:09:51 343 Luke Sperring 5:11:25 344 Dean Crawford 5:12:50 345 David Vo 5:15:44 346 Cameron Senn-Sanger 5:16:16 347 Glen Janetzki 5:16:38 348 Russell Johnston 349 Colin Brown 5:18:52 350 Lee Morony 5:22:01 351 David Fisher 5:25:02 352 Nick Scott 5:27:30 353 Luke Colthup 5:36:52 354 Johannes Oberholster 5:39:27 355 Mark Morgan 5:40:09 356 Cameron Stent 5:43:23 357 Paul Tadich 5:44:34 358 Jerome Barton 5:46:12 359 David Macdonald 5:46:23 360 Matt Jones 5:50:22 361 Tim Clarke 5:52:23 362 Scott Murphy 5:55:52 363 Adam McKane 5:59:10 364 Clint Murrell 6:01:01 365 Michael Baker 366 Dan Gowing 6:04:37 367 Craig Smith 6:07:02 368 James Rickard 6:11:13 369 James Anderson 6:11:14 370 Ben Rancie 6:15:15 371 Ben Schmidt 6:20:32 372 Dan Everitt 6:20:36 373 Richard Zylan 6:22:05 376 Michael Boudrie 6:48:06 375 Lloyd Shanks 374 Adam Ventura 377 Jeff Upward 6:55:17 378 Tim Watson 6:58:14 379 Dwayne Bridgland 6:58:46 380 Mark Johnson 6:59:31 381 Craig White 7:01:05

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Giliberto 5:12:34 2 Mathew Haymes 0:00:03 3 Ben Scott 1:21:36 4 Jeremy Nielsen 1:25:54 5 Simon De Campo 1:41:33 6 Shaun Wright 1:59:15 7 Alex Hockey 2:17:58 8 Amos Findlay 3:17:01 9 Michael Salvitti 3:20:59 10 Joseph Patrick 4:03:36

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meg Carrigan 7:09:45 2 Kathryn Stolarski 0:53:54 3 Bettina Terry 2:35:39 4 Thorlene Egerton 3:09:13 5 Helen Dorsett 3:10:36 6 Debra Renn 3:46:35 7 Alison Forbes 4:12:35

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Knowles 5:14:37 2 Damien Jones 0:01:49 3 Brad Davies 0:10:57 4 Brian John 0:18:17 5 David Rusden 0:22:55 6 Danny Kah 0:30:00 7 Vincent Welstead 0:33:53 8 David Scarlett 0:36:05 9 Andrew Field 0:37:47 10 Brian Mctaggart 0:38:55 11 Michael Walsh 0:40:27 12 Tim Jamieson 0:40:33 13 Ollie Klein 0:43:22 14 Shane Barr 0:45:58 15 John Clews 0:48:45 16 Richard Pohl 0:48:55 17 Carl Maroney 0:49:40 18 Jamin Hill 0:52:55 19 Angus Rodwell 0:53:01 20 Ben Blackman 0:54:33 21 Martin Grannas 0:55:34 22 Neville Bird 0:56:03 23 Matt Sanderson 0:59:45 24 Dean Clark 0:59:50 25 Greg Boyall 1:01:53 26 Gary Thompson 1:04:46 27 Martin Taube 1:04:52 28 Paul Haley 1:06:34 29 Scott Welch 1:11:13 30 Brent Telford 1:12:11 32 Jonathan McComb 1:16:13 31 John Whittington 33 Liam McCrory 1:16:50 34 Andrew Grant 1:16:53 35 Michael Anderson 1:21:59 36 Anthony Caffry 1:22:29 37 Darran West 1:24:27 38 Jason Kaul 1:24:39 39 Steve Brindle 1:30:58 40 Nick Grosso 1:31:44 41 Heath Bastian 1:32:09 42 Royce James 1:32:11 43 Brett Matson 1:33:25 44 John Wright 1:34:50 45 Leigh Barratt 1:35:12 46 Shane Clayton 1:35:28 47 Peter Hepworth 1:36:00 48 Jamie Heritage 1:41:21 49 Matt Bazzano 1:42:53 50 Craig Flockhart 1:42:57 51 Matthew McGill 1:43:12 52 Bradley McGown 1:44:16 53 Darren Harris 1:44:49 54 Bevan Kerr 1:44:50 55 Jason Dennis 1:47:11 56 David Crow 1:49:08 57 Paul Massey 1:49:25 58 Glenn Lewis 1:51:20 59 Mark Womersley 1:53:24 60 Mark Norden 1:53:40 61 Stuart Ball 1:56:28 62 Tim Roach 1:57:53 63 Anthony Breen 1:58:25 64 Darryl Fourter 1:58:40 65 Antony Bishop 2:02:13 66 Spencer Pither 2:04:06 67 Lee Floyd 2:05:27 68 Mitchell Mathyssen 2:05:40 69 Andrew Hollole 2:07:49 70 Peter Winfield 2:09:04 71 Gary Birkett 2:10:07 72 David McDonald 2:10:21 73 David Croxford 2:10:46 74 Dave Allardyce 2:11:23 75 Richard Wright 2:12:42 76 Matthew Kemp 2:12:56 77 Mark Cashion 2:14:06 78 Ross de Kretser 2:14:10 79 Andre Braakhuis 2:15:46 80 Marcus Williams 2:16:09 81 Jason Parker 2:16:42 82 Johnny Horrocks 2:18:26 83 Dean Armstrong 2:21:04 84 David Herrewyn 2:23:24 85 Geoff Clark 2:28:51 86 Adam Brown 2:28:52 87 Mark Weir 2:29:58 88 Paul Simpson 2:30:45 89 Duncan Miller 2:32:13 90 Mark Leng 2:33:43 91 Pete McCarthy 2:34:04 92 Steve Mckay 2:34:33 93 Duncan Casswell 2:35:02 94 Mick Ritchie 2:38:53 95 Sam Stapleton 2:41:33 96 Tim Stevens 2:43:09 97 Grant Dean 2:45:11 98 Craig Scott 2:45:42 99 Peter Svara 2:46:26 100 Mike Ford 2:46:34 101 Brian Cameron 2:47:07 102 Stuart Salt 2:52:19 103 John Richardson 2:54:35 104 Glen Higgins 2:56:00 105 Bernard O'Sullivan 2:58:11 106 Nicholas Bailey 3:01:31 107 Les Lindenburg 3:02:47 108 Bill Taylor 3:04:58 109 Darrell Sutton 3:06:27 110 Gary Jeffries 3:07:04 111 David Perrin 3:08:22 114 Justin Callahan 3:12:00 113 Chris Callahan 112 Mark Kelly 115 Pete Hol 3:13:50 116 Garry Baker 3:13:57 117 Adrian Vlok 3:14:48 118 Bruce Newton 3:16:45 119 Mark Rimmington 3:18:54 120 Scott Yaxley 3:21:41 121 Ben Weiher 3:27:55 122 Michael Scott 3:30:49 123 Mark Gare 3:30:54 124 Jamie Baensch 3:31:18 125 Franco Cavalieri 3:31:44 126 Graeme Hill 3:32:16 127 John Coghlan 3:34:50 128 Rik Blazevic 3:35:37 129 Greg Orr 3:36:07 130 Martin Grant 3:37:22 131 Darren Rubens 3:38:26 132 Chris Browne 3:38:34 133 Martyn Inman 3:38:46 134 Stephen Goodall 3:40:10 135 Paul Matton 3:42:37 136 Paul Chapman 3:43:35 137 John OBrien 3:46:44 138 Christian Haidacher 3:46:51 139 Ricko Stillman 3:47:04 140 Gregory Norden 3:47:43 141 Lance Houlihan 3:48:11 142 Andrew Taylor 3:49:42 143 Damian Cayzer 3:50:24 144 Garth Bruce McGregor 3:55:19 145 Andrew Hocking 3:56:43 146 Paul Tippett 3:57:04 147 Gus Dobie 3:58:39 148 Steve Wright 3:59:58 149 Andrew Stevens 4:04:02 150 Hairlip Baker 151 Andrew Condron 4:11:08 152 Scott Ramsay 4:14:08 153 David Riley 4:15:13 154 Danny Field 4:15:58 155 Andy Derham 4:19:32 156 Richard Renn 4:20:06 157 John Crockett 4:23:46 158 Jorgen Forsberg 4:23:47 159 Greg Maren 4:29:54 160 Chris Whyte 4:29:56 161 Laz Poumpoulidis 4:30:08 162 Alex Harratt 4:30:45 163 Daniel Drake-Brockman 4:31:26 164 Roger Marek 4:31:29 165 Clive Milham 4:34:55 167 Phillip Smale 4:35:44 166 Mark Gardner 168 Kornelis van der Laan 4:40:07 169 Martin Hardwick 4:41:15 170 Sever Ciutina 4:43:27 171 Don Maclean 4:47:06 172 Tony Northwood 4:48:27 173 Robert Milne 4:49:16 174 Martin Savage 4:51:25 175 Stuart Zerbe 4:52:02 176 Stuart Saward 4:52:39 177 Darren Gee 4:58:35 178 Rob Connor 5:07:59 179 Peter Gallagher 5:08:37 180 Jeff Balchin 5:10:43 181 Rod Posner 5:10:45 182 Johnny Boyd 5:11:23 183 Damian Weddell 5:21:48 184 Stephen Cimpoeru 5:22:22 185 Kirk Peacock 5:28:36 186 Don Wales 5:28:39 187 Craig (FAV) Favaloro 5:34:51 188 Geoff Findlay 5:46:04 189 Tony Dietachmayer 5:47:23 190 Chris Harris 5:55:37 191 David Langdon 6:01:51 192 Richie Wynd 6:02:46 193 Gary Livingstone 6:03:20 194 Mark Cleary 6:13:53

Vintage women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Hamling 7:28:35 2 Carolyn Jackson 1:39:42