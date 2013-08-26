Kulhavy wins Ostravsky Chachar one week ahead of Worlds
Szafraniec triumphs in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|1:30:06
|2
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:01:08
|3
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|0:02:08
|4
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|0:02:33
|5
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|0:03:27
|6
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:03:58
|7
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:04:34
|8
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:05:05
|9
|Radoslaw Rekawec (Pol)
|0:06:08
|10
|Christoph Mick (Aut)
|0:06:39
|11
|Jozef Bebcak (Svk)
|0:07:16
|12
|Tymur Rusiia (Ukr)
|0:07:22
|13
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|0:07:35
|14
|Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)
|0:07:54
|15
|Tomas Bohata (Cze)
|0:10:19
|16
|Nikola Ivanov (Cze)
|0:10:42
|17
|Pavel Skalicky (Cze)
|0:12:26
|18
|Milan Damek (Cze)
|0:12:40
|19
|Tomas Visnovsky (Svk)
|0:13:01
|20
|Jiri Ostadal (Cze)
|0:13:41
|21
|Adam Pilcik (Cze)
|0:14:29
|22
|Gergo Meggyesi (Hun)
|0:14:42
|23
|Petr Koudelka (Cze)
|0:16:27
|1
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|1:31:48
|2
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|0:02:34
|3
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|0:03:07
|4
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)
|0:04:09
|5
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|0:04:49
|6
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|0:05:26
|7
|Iryna Popova (Ukr)
|0:06:20
|8
|Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)
|0:07:33
|9
|Irena Berková (Cze)
|0:07:37
|10
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|0:10:57
|11
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|0:11:50
|12
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|0:13:00
|13
|Pavla Novakova (Cze)
|0:15:59
|14
|Johana Sovciková (Svk)
|0:18:09
|15
|Veronik Schwarzova (Cze)
