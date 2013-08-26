Trending

Kulhavy wins Ostravsky Chachar one week ahead of Worlds

Szafraniec triumphs in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)1:30:06
2Michal Lami (Svk)0:01:08
3Frantisek Lami (Svk)0:02:08
4Jiri Novak (Cze)0:02:33
5Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)0:03:27
6Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:03:58
7Filip Eberl (Cze)0:04:34
8Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:05:05
9Radoslaw Rekawec (Pol)0:06:08
10Christoph Mick (Aut)0:06:39
11Jozef Bebcak (Svk)0:07:16
12Tymur Rusiia (Ukr)0:07:22
13Marcin Kawalec (Pol)0:07:35
14Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)0:07:54
15Tomas Bohata (Cze)0:10:19
16Nikola Ivanov (Cze)0:10:42
17Pavel Skalicky (Cze)0:12:26
18Milan Damek (Cze)0:12:40
19Tomas Visnovsky (Svk)0:13:01
20Jiri Ostadal (Cze)0:13:41
21Adam Pilcik (Cze)0:14:29
22Gergo Meggyesi (Hun)0:14:42
23Petr Koudelka (Cze)0:16:27

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Szafraniec (Pol)1:31:48
2Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:02:34
3Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:03:07
4Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)0:04:09
5Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)0:04:49
6Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:05:26
7Iryna Popova (Ukr)0:06:20
8Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)0:07:33
9Irena Berková (Cze)0:07:37
10Barbora Machulkova (Cze)0:10:57
11Lenka Bulisova (Cze)0:11:50
12Michaela Malarikova (Svk)0:13:00
13Pavla Novakova (Cze)0:15:59
14Johana Sovciková (Svk)0:18:09
15Veronik Schwarzova (Cze)

